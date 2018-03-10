More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED


Bone leads hot-shooting Tennessee past Arkansas 84-66

Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Bone scored 19 points to help spark a hot-shooting first half for No. 13 Tennessee in an 84-66 win over Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The win is the sixth straight and 13th in the last 15 games for the second-seeded Volunteers (25-7), who will try to win their first SEC Tournament championship in almost 40 years when they face Kentucky on Sunday.

Bone scored 17 of his points in the first half, hitting 7 of 7 from the field and all three of his 3-point attempts. The sophomore finished 8 of 11 from the field and hit the three 3-pointers — part of an 11-of-17 shooting effort from behind the arc for Tennessee.

The Volunteers hit 11 of their first 12 shots overall and 19 of 25 (76 percent) in the first half on the way to a 48-29 halftime lead. Admiral Schofield added 16 points for Tennessee, while Grant Williams, Kyle Alexander and James Daniel III finished with 12 points apiece.

Daryl Macon scored 19 points to lead the sixth-seeded Razorbacks (23-11), who had won eight of their previous 10 games. Jaylen Barford added 14, and Anton Beard and Darious Hall had 11 each in the loss.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The game was the third in three days for the Razorbacks, who defeated No. 3 seed Florida on Friday night and left the Scottrade Center less than 15 hours before Saturday’s tip. Arkansas defeated Tennessee 95-93 in overtime on Dec. 30 in Fayetteville, a game in which Macon and Barford combined to score 61 points.

Tennessee: The Volunteers won their last SEC Tournament championship in 1979 when they defeated Kentucky in the title game. The school has reached the championship game 10 times, tied for the third-most appearances in the conference, and it lost to Mississippi State in its most recent title game in 2009.

UP NEXT

Arkansas awaits its NCAA Tournament opponent.

The Volunteers face Kentucky on Sunday.

Introducing Cinderella: Texas Southern makes the field for fourth time in six years


By Scott PhillipsMar 10, 2018, 7:13 PM EST
Conference: SWAC

Coach: Mike Davis

Record: 15-19, 12-6 (third in SWAC)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 255
– RPI: 231
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Since Texas Southern is under .500, they’re basically guaranteed to go to Dayton as a No. 16 seed in the First Four.

Names you need to know: Sophomore point guard Damontrae Jefferson is one of the most exciting players to watch in the entire field. The 5-foot-7 ball of energy is an undersized scoring machine (23.7 ppg) and he’s perfectly suited to run the uptempo Texas Southern offense. Senior guard Donte Clark, junior guard Derrick Bruce and senior wing Kevin Scott are also double-figure scorers.

Stats you need to know: Texas Southern played the toughest non-conference strength of schedule in the country as they started the season 0-13 — playing tough competition on the road the entire time. The Tigers didn’t play their first home game until Jan. 1. Also the No. 28 team in the country in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom, the Tigers love to get up and down the floor and make games a track meet.

Big wins, bad losses:  The ridiculous stretch to start the season gave Texas Southern games against NCAA tournament teams like Gonzaga, Ohio State and Clemson as they’ve played a lot of quality teams.

How’d they get here?: Texas Southern is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak entering the 2018 NCAA tournament. The Tigers knocked off Prairie View A&M and Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Outlook: Texas Southern is a surprisingly fun No. 16 seed to watch because of its unique star power and uptempo style. The 0-13 record to start the year also speaks for itself. There’s a chance the Tigers get a win over another No. 16 seed in Dayton but that would be it.

How do I know you?: This is the fourth time Texas Southern has made the NCAA tournament in six years under head coach Mike Davis — an impressive stretch for a one-bid league. Davis should also be familiar from his time coaching Indiana and UAB as he took the Hoosiers to the national title game in 2002.

No. 8 Cincinnati rallies past Memphis 70-60 in AAC semis


Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. — For the second straight day, the No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats struggled but survived in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Coach Mick Cronin hopes that with the NCAA Tournament just a few days away, his players have learned their lesson.

“Hopefully, we learned a lesson that the other team — no matter their record or their situation — is coming to win,” Cronin said after the top-seeded Bearcats rallied to beat Memphis 70-60 on Saturday and advance to their second straight AAC Tournament final. “I think we were in shock that (Memphis) actually came out with confidence and wasn’t afraid of us.

“That’s going to be the same next week.”

Jarron Cumberland scored 18 points and Gary Clark had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Cincinnati rally from a 13-point halftime deficit against Memphis, a day after the Bearcats overcame a six-point second-half deficit to beat SMU in the quarterfinals. Kyle Washington added 11 for the Bearcats, who advanced to play the winner of the Houston-Wichita State game later Saturday.

Jamal Johnson led Memphis with 17 points, but he didn’t score in the second half, when the Tigers wilted under intense defensive pressure from Cincinnati. Kyvon Davenport had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (21-13), which shot 51.9 percent in the first half but just 18.5 percent (5 of 27) in the second.

“When you make shots, things go a lot smoother and look a lot easier,” Tigers coach Tubby Smith said. “I thought we kind of got them back on their heels in the first half because we were attacking the basket and making shots. But we just didn’t seem to match Cincinnati’s intensity in the second half.”

Cincinnati trailed 42-29 at halftime but wiped out all of that in the first seven minutes of the second half with an active and aggressive defense.

Jacob Evans chased Johnson all over the floor and held him to 0-for-4 shooting after the freshman guard had hit all five of his field attempts in the first half, including four 3-pointers.

“He lit us up,” Clark said of Johnson’s first-half shooting. “When you let a guy like that get comfortable, the rim gets bigger. We didn’t let him get comfortable in the second half.”

Memphis missed 14 of its first 15 shots to start the second half and had two turnovers. That many opportunities put some life in the Cincinnati offense, which was dormant to that point.

The Bearcats went on a 21-2 run to start the second half that featured contributions from all five starters, including three 3-pointers from Cumberland, who ended the run with a 3 that gave Cincinnati a 50-44 lead.

The Bearcats were never seriously challenged after that. They made 10 of their last 11 free throws to seal the game.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats were projected to be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and nothing that happens in the AAC Tournament likely would have changed that. However, Cincinnati hasn’t won a conference tournament since 2004 (in Conference USA) and Cronin has made a point of telling his players they need to finish something this season.

Memphis: The Tigers played really well at the end of the season, winning seven of their last nine and dominating Cincinnati for a half. The question now is whether that was enough to save Smith’s job. The Memphis coach was asked if he expected to be back next season and responded: “Who knows?”

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Faces the winner of Wichita State-Houston.

Memphis: Awaits word on a possible NIT berth.

Gabriel, Kentucky use 3-point barrage to beat Alabama 86-63


Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
ST. LOUIS — Collin Sexton and Alabama were making another push in the second half, cutting Kentucky’s big lead down to nine with 5:15 remaining.

But when Wenyen Gabriel knocked down his seventh 3-pointer on the next possession, the Wildcats were on their way.

Gabriel whipped up his hands, prompting a thundering “Go Big Blue” chant from the thousands of Kentucky fans at Scottrade Center. His teammates were shoving him around as he repeatedly tossed up three fingers.

Gabriel shot 7-for-7 on 3s and matched his career high with 23 points, sending Kentucky past Alabama 86-63 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

“I think I was in the zone after probably my third 3,” Gabriel said. “I’ve had a game like that before. Obviously, not in a Kentucky uniform yet. That was great to have one of these today for my confidence going forward.”

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (23-10) advanced to play the winner of the game between No. 13 Tennessee and Arkansas.

Kentucky shot 64 percent from the field, up from its 42.6 percent clip against Georgia on Friday and its season average of 46.5. The Wildcats dominated on the defensive end as well, using its unmatched length to body up ninth-seeded Alabama (19-15) all game.

Sexton, who beat Texas A&M with a last-second shot on Thursday and then led a second-half charge to beat Auburn on Friday, scored 21 points on 6-for-14 shooting. John Petty added 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

“It did take a little toll on us, three games back-to-back versus three great teams,” Petty said.

The Tide simply couldn’t stop the Wildcats, especially from long range. Kentucky shot 12 of 18 on 3s and compiled 20 assists.

“It’s probably not sustainable, but let me say this: The people that have watched this, do we rely on 3-point shots to win?” coach John Calipari asked. “We don’t. If we make — wow, we made 12, then we’re probably going to win by 20.”

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Playing three games in three days definitely looked to have fatigued the Crimson Tide early. Alabama still might have played itself into the NCAA Tournament with its runaway victory over No. 16 Auburn.

Kentucky: The Wildcats are tall, fast and playing in front of a sea of blue. They look solid on the defensive end and when they’re shooting above 60 percent, they’re one of the scariest teams in the country.

FATIGUE FACTOR

The Crimson Tide looked slow out of the gates, and Alabama coach Avery Johnson acknowledged that after the contest.

“Not making the excuse, we just didn’t have the energy in the first half like we normally have,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if it’s because we played three in a row. We’re a pretty well-conditioned team, but it just took us a while to get in gear today.”

MISSING HALL

Alabama forward Donta Hall was ruled out with a concussion, and the Tide certainly missed his minutes against the Wildcats. Hall averaged 10.9 points per game and led the team with 6.8 rebounds per game heading into Saturday.

“Without him, it’s pretty tough,” Sexton said. “I feel like he helps both ends of the floor. When he gets the rebounds, he throws it to us and runs the floor.”

Johnson said after the game that Hall is in concussion protocol and his status is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Alabama will wait until Sunday to find out its postseason fate.

Kentucky plays in the SEC title game for the automatic bid to the NCAAs.

No. 25 Rhode Island rallies vs. Saint Joseph’s in A10 semis


Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 4:04 PM EST
WASHINGTON — No. 25 Rhode Island needed a second-half rally to finish off Saint Joseph’s in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinals Saturday. Now, the Rams are one step closer to repeating their Selection Sunday itinerary from a year ago.

The defending champion Rams (25-6) advanced to the conference title game with a 90-87 victory behind Andre Berry’s 18 points and Fatts Russell’s two crucial 3-pointers in the final six minutes.

“We talked about what it felt like on Sunday last year, landing at T.F. Green (Airport in Providence) and having hundreds of fans,” coach Dan Hurley said. “We want to experience that again and force (Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette) McGlade to hand us a third straight trophy.”

Rhode Island is the first No. 1 seed in the Atlantic 10 to reach the conference championship game since Saint Louis in 2013. Jeff Dowtin added 16 points and 10 assists for the Rams, while Russell and E.C. Matthews both had 14 points to help erase an 11-point second-half deficit.

“I guess it just took us a while to settle into the moment,” Dowtin said. “In the first half, we were kind of rushing our shots a little bit.”

Shavar Newkirk had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the fourth-seeded Hawks (16-16), who drubbed Rhode Island 78-48 last week. Saint Joseph’s appeared poised to deliver another upset while trying to extend its injury-riddled season.

“There’s going to be a point in time when I’m daydreaming this summer and I’ll say: `You know what? That’s pretty good,” Hawks coach Phil Martelli said. “It took 90 to beat us.”

Cyril Langevine gave Rhode Island its first lead, 73-71, when he completed a 3-point play with 6:16 remaining. After Newkirk tied it with a basket on the next possession, Russell connected on a 3 to give the Rams the lead for good.

Russell had another 3 with 4:29 to go, and Jared Terrell added a 3 off an offensive rebound and kickout on the Rams’ next possession to make it 82-75. Dowtin added an insurance 3 with 19.3 seconds left to put the Rams up 87-81.

The Hawks missed out on a chance to tie when Taylor Funk traveled near midcourt with 0.5 seconds left.

Key to the comeback was Rhode Island’s offensive rebounding. The Rams scored 21 second-chance points, including 19 in the second half. Beyond that, the Hawks more than matched Rhode Island.

“We didn’t get exactly what we deserved,” Martelli said. “That was a championship effort, six guys in double figures, 10 turnovers — really nine turnovers. The last one’s just silly. That’s just silly, that a guy would take away a kid’s chance to fire up a half-court shot. That’s just silly. But it was offensive rebounds. Great credit to Rhode Island.”

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: After dropping three of their last five regular-season games, the Rams manufactured tight victories over VCU and Saint Joseph’s to reach their second consecutive Atlantic 10 title game.

Saint Joseph’s: The Hawks won seven of eight before Saturday’s loss and started only one senior in the conference tournament. “They’re going to be a big problem next year with that group of young guys,” Hurley said.

GOING FOR TWO

Rhode Island will attempt to win consecutive Atlantic 10 tournaments for the first time. The last team to do so was former A-10 member Temple, which won three in a row from 2008 to 2010.

UP NEXT

Rhode Island: The Rams will meet either second-seeded St. Bonaventure or third-seeded Davidson in Sunday’s title game. Rhode Island managed a season split with both teams.

Saint Joseph’s: The Hawks’ season is likely finished.

Introducing Cinderella: North Carolina Central is back in the field


By Scott PhillipsMar 10, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Conference: MEAC

Coach: LeVelle Moton

Record: 19-15, 9-7 (Sixth in MEAC)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 315
– RPI: 291
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: As the sixth-place team in one of the worst conferences in the country, North Carolina Central is almost assuredly heading to Dayton and playing in the First Four as a No. 16 seed.

Names you need to know: Junior center Raasean Davis is the team’s best player as the 6-foot-9 big man led the Eagles in points and rebounds this season after transferring in from Kent State. Davis put up 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. Junior wing Pablo Rivas is the team’s only other double-figure scorer at 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Stats you need to know: North Carolina Central is going to slow things down as they are the No. 316 team in the country when it comes to adjusted tempo. The Eagles also deserve credit for their shot selection as they are No. 79 in the country in field goal percentage at 46 percent despite being a bad perimeter shooting team (33 percent from three).

Big wins, bad losses: North Carolina Central played the No. 350 strength of schedule in the country out of 351 teams this season, according to KenPom. They didn’t play a lot of stiff competition. Or any competition at all. The Eagles had three non-conference wins against Division I opponents. The conference tournament title game win over Hampton was, legitimately, the team’s best win of the year. Illinois was the only power conference team North Carolina Central faced all season.

How’d they get here?: North Carolina Central won four games in the MEAC Tournament to make the 2018 NCAA tournament. The Eagles beat Coppin State, Savannah State, Morgan State and Hampton to earn their entry.

Outlook: Well, at least North Carolina Central should be familiar with Dayton, as this will likely be the second consecutive season the Eagles are headed there. It also gives the program a chance at winning a game over another No. 16 seed before facing an inevitable defeat to a No. 1 seed in the next game.

How do I know you?: Besides for making the NCAA tournament last season, LeVelle Moton and the Eagles also made the Big Dance in 2014.