Joe Sargent/Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinals on NBCSN

By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 10:22 AM EST
There are four Atlantic 10 tournament second round games that will be on NBCSN on Thursday.

The action kicks off with the two of the most storied programs in the conference, as VCU and No. 25 Rhode Island square off. The Rams have lost two in a row entering the tournament and may have cost themselves a good seed in the NCAA tournament.

That game starts at noon, and 30 minutes after it ends, St. Joseph’s and George Mason will tip off.

The action kicks up against at 6:00 p.m. as St. Bonaventure and Richmond play. The Bonnies have an NCAA tournament at-large bid on the line if they lose before the semifinals. Before the night is capped, Davidson takes on Saint Louis.

The games will be played in Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

They can be seen on NBCSN and streamed online here.

Bubble Banter: Final chance for bubble teams to play their way in

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

YET TO PLAY

ALABAMA
ST. BONAVENTURE
PROVIDENCE
KANSAS STATE
MISSISSIPPI STATE
UCLA
USC

Bracketology: So many bubble questions

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 9, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
So many bubble questions.  Where do we start?

Long waits are underway for teams like Louisville, Syracuse, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Baylor, and Notre Dame.  So too, now, for Middle Tennessee which exited the Conference USA tournament after an overtime loss to Southern Miss in the quarterfinals.  Thus, the Blue Raiders add themselves to what was already an intriguing group of quality at-large candidates.

Depending on what happens today in the SEC and Pac-12 tourneys, in particular, we have about 12 teams in play for four spots.  That it’s the first year for the NCAA’s new Quadrant system only adds seasoning to the pot.  Will the Committee reward the overall excellence of Middle Tennessee who has multiple Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 wins – even if those wins aren’t power conference names?  How will the Committee handle the RPI situation of a team like Oklahoma State?  And will that same RPI effect benefit a team like Louisville?  Depending on your take, you can make legitimate cases for and/or against any of the 12.

As with the Committee, it’ll be time to dig beneath the surface of the bubble contenders during the next 48 hours. Come Sunday, our vantage point may change.  But after another short (and long) night, here’s the latest …

UPDATED: March 9, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • USC vs. Alabama | South Region
  • Louisville vs. Middle Tennessee West Region
  • SE Louisiana vs. LIU-BROOKLYN | East Region
  • Hampton vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

SOUTH Atlanta    EAST – Boston           
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) Virginia 1) Villanova
16) Hampton / Ark-PB 16) SE La / LIU-BROOKLYN
8) Rhode Island 8) Missouri
9) Butler 9) Florida State
San Diego San Diego
5) Florida 5) Ohio State
12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 12) MURRAY STATE
4) West Virginia 4) Texas Tech
13) Louisiana 13) Old Dominion
Nashville Wichita
6) Miami-FL 6) Kentucky
11) USC / Alabama 11) Oklahoma
3) Cincinnati 3) Michigan State
14) UNC-GREENSBORO 14) CHARLESTON
Nashville Nashville
7) Nevada 7) Seton Hall
10) Saint Mary’s 10) Texas
2) Auburn 2) North Carolina
15) WRIGHT STATE 15) IONA
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita Pittsburgh
1) Kansas 1) Xavier
16) RADFORD 16) Harvard
8) Virginia Tech 8) Kansas State
9) Creighton 9) St. Bonaventure
Boise Boise
5) Arizona 5) Clemson
12) Louisville / Mid Tennessee 12) New Mexico State
4) GONZAGA 4) Wichita State
13) Buffalo 13) Vermont
Dallas Dallas
6) Arkansas 6) Houston
11) LOYOLA-CHICAGO 11) UCLA
3) MICHIGAN 3) Tennessee
14) Montana 14) BUCKNELL
Charlotte Detroit
7) Texas AM 7) TCU
10) Providence 10) NC State
2) Duke 2) Purdue
15) LIPSCOMB 15) UC-Davis

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas

Last Four Byes (at large): Saint Mary’s, Texas, UCLA, Oklahoma

Last Four IN (at large): USC, Alabama, Louisville, Middle Tennessee

First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Arizona State

Next four teams OUT (at large): Baylor, Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Louisville

SEC (8): Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas AM, Missouri, Alabama

BIG 12 (7): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma

Big East (6): Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Providence

Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN, Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State

Pac 12 (4): Arizona, UCLA, USC

American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston

Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s

Conference USA (2): Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee

Mountain West (1): Nevada

ONE BID LEAGUES: LOYOLA-CHI (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), UNC-GREENSBORO (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), LIPSCOMB(ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), Hampton (MEAC), South Dakota STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Conference USA plays games simultaneously at same site during league tournament

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Travis HinesMar 9, 2018, 8:03 AM EST
Give points to Conference USA for being willing to try something unconventional.

The league used a dual-court setup for the opening rounds of its men’s and women’s conference tournament at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, playing two games simultaneously.

“We’re kind of the guinea pig. I don’t know if anyone else will try it or not,” C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said to the Chicago Tribune. “We’re in a position where we can try some things and take some risks and see what we can build.

“Initially, we were just touring the facility and it’s such a great facility with the plaza out front, and the hotels and restaurants. We were like, what we can do here. I think they like to be able to show the flexibility of the arena and the surrounding facilities.”

The idea of playing games at the same time at the same facility isn’t new, but turning your conference tournament over to this kind of experiment is certainly something of a bold choice. It seems better suited for a non-conference tournament than an event where an NCAA tournament bid is ultimately at stake.

Still, given the Conference USA tournament isn’t likely to generate a whole bunch of buzz on its own, trying something outside the box should be lauded – even if it ends up creating a big of a Sunday 9 a.m. AAU vibe to it.

Thursday’s College Basketball Recap: Porter, Jr. returns, Sexton soars and Duke/UNC set for Round 3

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Travis HinesMar 9, 2018, 12:37 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY

He didn’t make the game-winning shot, but Kamar Baldwin set it up. And he had an otherwise monster night.

The Butler sophomore scored 32 points on 12 of 20 shooting, had four rebounds and three assists to help the Bulldogs secure a 75-74 win over Seton Hall in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament.

Down a point with just 12 seconds to play, Baldwin went the length of the floor, getting to the rim and getting a good look at a layup that would have put Butler up one. Well, Baldwin’s attempt spun out, but he’d drawn enough defensive attention to free up Tyler Wideman on the offensive glass. Wideman’s put-back put the Bulldogs into the Big East semis.

Baldwin’s breakout game has to be a welcome sight for LaVall Jordan’s team as Baldwin had struggled to score in recent weeks. He’d broken double-digits just once in the last four games and was averaging just 8.75 points per game over that same stretch. Getting Baldwin right would help the Bulldogs keep playing awhile longer.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • THEO PINSON, North Carolina: The Tar Heel senior had 25 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals and UNC ran away from Miami. Pinson’s big night is a big reason why we’re all getting treated to Duke/North Carolina, Round 3.
  • MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: It would be easy to make the case for Bagley as the player of the day after he put up 33 points and 17 boards as the Blue Devils styied Notre Dame’s tournament hopes. The freshman was everywhere doing everything.
  • JEVON CARTER, West Virginia: Not only did he drill a 60-footer before halftime, Carter also had 18 points, 11 assists and six steals and West Virginia advanced to the Big 12 semis.
  • MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova: He put 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists on Marquette as Villanova smashed the Golden Eagles by 24.

BUBBLE BANTER: Everything that happened on the cut-line

TEAM OF THE DAY

Alabama entered SEC tournament play on a five-game losing streak and in serious need of a victory to keep its NCAA tournament footing steady. Collin Sexton delivered that victory and snapped the streak thanks to not only his 27 points, but his coast-to-coast sprint for the game-winning scoop-and-score before time expired.

Alabama helped itself as much as any other team in the country to reverse course on the season-ending slide the Crimson Tide were mired in. Plus, they – well, Sexton – did it in a really cool way. For that, they’re the team of the day.

GAME OF THE DAY

It wasn’t the most compelling basketball of the day, but Michael Porter, Jr.’s return to the floor for the first time since his two-minute debut in November’s season-opener is one of the biggest stories in the sport.

It didn’t really go great, as Porter, Jr. struggled in the Tigers’ two-point loss to Georgia.

The biggest issue for Missouri wasn’t the loss – they’re securely in the tournament – but that they won’t get any more live competition to try to bring Porter, Jr. seamlessly into the fold before they start playing again with their season at stake. It’s a gamble not only for Porter to play, risking injury and draft status, but also for Missouri to try to bring him in at this late juncture to a team that was already pretty good without him.

But when given the option of playing with a top-five talent or not playing with a top-five talent, there’s really no choice to make. Missouri would have liked a longer dress rehearsal, though.

WTF???? OF THE DAY

Xavier figuratively smacked St. John’s 88-60, and then apparently the two teams tried to do the same literally.

A bit of a brouhaha broke out at Madison Square Garden after the game due to some handshake-line drama, apparently, and then a St. John’s player allegedly tried to make his way into the Xavier locker room to continue the fracas.

WTF indeed.

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Louisville just couldn’t best Virginia this season. The Cardinals fell to the Cavaliers for the third time this season, 75-58, and will now have to await an uncertain future on Selection Sunday.

The idea was that Middle Tennessee State would cruise to a Conference USA title and become again a popular bracket buster after another strong season. Southern Miss had other ideas, bouncing the Blue Raiders from the CUSA tourney and maybe the field of 68.

Desmond Bane forced overtime with his 3-pointer at the buzzer but TCU couldn’t close the deal in overtime as Kansas State moved on to a semifinals matchup with Kansas with a 66-64 win.

Malik Newman scored a career-best 30 points and Kansas finally defeated Oklahoma State in its third try this season.

North Carolina knocks off Miami, advances to face Duke in showdown for a No. 1 seed?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 11:32 PM EST
NEW YORK — Theo Pinson finished with career-high 25 points, 11 boards and three assists and Cam Johnson chipped in with 13 points as North Carolina, the No. 6 seed in the ACC tournament, knocked off No. 3 seed Miami, 78-65, in the last quarterfinal of the ACC tournament late on Thursday night.

The story of the game, however, isn’t the game itself.

It’s what the game sets up: A matchup between Duke and North Carolina, the two Tobacco Road rivals, with so much more on the line than just a trip to the ACC tournament title game.

“I know about the rivalry. I’ve been here four years,” Pinson said. “It’s a big time game.”

It always is. It’s the best rivalry in the sport. Whether the game is played in the Dean Dome, in Cameron Indoor Stadium or in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it is an event.

But what makes this iteration of the rivalry so interesting is the context. Just like last season, there could be a No. 1 seed on the line.

Here’s where the two currently stand: North Carolina is, according to Bracket Matrix, a website that tracks the consensus for all of the bracketologists, armchair or otherwise, the second No. 2 seed right now. Duke just so happens to be the first No. 2 seed, one slot in front of the Tar Heels and one spot behind Kansas, who is the fourth No. 1 seed as of today. Xavier and Villanova, who are on a track to face-off in the title game of the Big East tournament, are both slotted as No. 1 seeds as well.

“Everybody and their momma’s going to be watching the game tomorrow, I know that,” Pinson said. “And I’m going to be ready.”

At this point, the fourth No. 1 seed is probably Kansas’ to lose. If they win the Big 12 tournament, it’s hard to envision a scenario where they wouldn’t be a No. 1 seed. The same can be said for both Villanova and Xavier if they can get to Saturday’s Big East tournament title game. So this may all be for nought, but that shouldn’t diminish the game itself.

Duke is playing their best basketball of the season. Ever since they made the decision to go to a zone full time a month ago, they’ve played defense at a level that is on par with what Virginia, Cincinnati and Texas Tech have done this season. Grayson Allen has found his rhythm — and his confidence — again, which is to say nothing of the fact that Marvin Bagley III is back to being Marvin Bagley III; he had 33 points and 17 boards in Thursday night’s quarterfinal win over Notre Dame.

“One trend that I’m seeing that is a good thing for our team is our defense at the end of the year is the best that it’s been all season, and that’s the same thing that happened in 2015,” Allen said. “At the end of that year, by the time the tournament came around, we were one of the best defenses in the country.”

Just six days ago, these two teams squared off in Cameron Indoor Stadium, with the Blue Devils erasing a 10-point halftime lead to beat the Tar Heels.

And UNC?

They quietly have put together a season that is far more impressive that anyone is giving them credit for. Despite the fact that they lost the last two games of the regular season, North Carolina has the most Quadrant 1 wins of anyone this season with 12; Virginia and Kansas both have 10 after today.

We were in this same spot a season ago, too. UNC and Duke squared off in this same building, with Duke winning the semifinal matchup en route to an ACC tournament title that earned them the top No. 2 seed in the dance.

“Last year we lost this game that’s going to be played tomorrow,” Roy Williams said, before dropping in the dagger. “I think we kept playing. I think.”

“My memory’s not as good as it used to be.”

Duke lost in the second round to South Carolina.

North Carolina won the national title.

And tomorrow’s grudge match should have just as much as stake.