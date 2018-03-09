More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
VIDEO: Bruce Pearl, Alabama strength coach have heated postgame exchange

By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 3:43 PM EST
After Alabama put a beating on Auburn, the top seed in the SEC tournament, on Friday afternoon, Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and Alabama’s strength and conditioning coach Lou Deneen got into a bit of an altercation when Pearl bumped into Deneen after the handshake line:

Pearl was not happy and eventually had to be separated by security:

The Tigers lost 81-63 despite holding a 41-31 lead at the break. Collin Sexton scored 31 points for the Tide.

VIDEO: Memphis guard Kareem Brewton beats Tulsa at the buzzer!

By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
Kareem Brewton may have just extended the Tubby Smith era at Memphis.

On Saturday afternoon, after Tulsa tied the game on a free throw with 3.5 seconds left, Brewton went the length of the court and hit a 22-foot floater — swish! — at the buzzer to win it for the Tigers, 67-64:

Alabama is the team that no No. 2 or 3 seed wants to see in their bracket

By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 4:18 PM EST
1 Comment

A day after scoring 27 points and hitting the game-winning buzzer-beater for the Crimson Tide as they knocked off Texas A&M in the second round of the SEC tournament, Collin Sexton out-did himself.

Alabama’s dynamic point guard finished with 31 points and seven boards, shooting 10-for-16 from the floor and 6-for-8 from three, as the Tide outscored in-state rival and top-seeded Auburn 50-22 in the second half of an 81-63 win.

And suddenly, an Alabama team that entered the SEC tournament having lost five straight and played their way directly onto the bubble’s cut-line looks like not only a lock for the NCAA tournament but one of the teams that you do not want to see in your region if you are a No. 2 or 3 seed.

Because that’s where they are trending right now.

As things currently stand, Alabama is probably tracking towards being a No. 11 seed that misses the play-in game. They have seven Quadrant 1 wins — including three wins against the SEC co-champs Auburn and Tennessee — and an 11-11 record against the top two Quadrants. But they also have three Quadrant 3 losses, and unless they win the SEC tournament, they are going to enter Selection Sunday with 15 losses to their name.

That’s a lot of losses, and while the selection committee hasn’t always put the most weight into how many games that a team loses during the season, it is something that has to be considered. Take, for instance, Vanderbilt last year. They were 19-15 on Selection Sunday with a handful of really nice wins and they ended up in a play-in game.

Alabama might be able to sneak their way into a bye, but either way, the truth is this: With the way that Sexton is playing right now and with the amount of talent that is on that roster, they are the team that all the No. 2 and 3 seeds are going to be hoping that they avoid, because they certainly have the ability and the star power to make it to the second weekend.

Bubble Banter: Alabama is dancing!

By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

ALABAMA (RPI: 45, KenPom: 51, NBC seed: Play-in game): Alabama outscored Auburn 50-22 in the second half, turning a 10-point deficit into an 18-point win in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament and, with that win, punched their ticket to the Big Dance. As it stands, Alabama now has seven Quadrant 1 wins and an 11-11 record against the top two Quadrants with three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents. They’s beaten the SEC co-champions Tennessee and Auburn a total of three times and have a win over Rhode Island. Their worst loss of the year — Minnesota — came in a game where they had just three players on the floor at the end of the game at a time when the Gophers were a top 25 team.

YET TO PLAY

ST. BONAVENTURE
PROVIDENCE
KANSAS STATE
MISSISSIPPI STATE
UCLA
USC

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinals on NBCSN

By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 10:22 AM EST
There are four Atlantic 10 tournament second round games that will be on NBCSN on Thursday.

The action kicks off with the two of the most storied programs in the conference, as VCU and No. 25 Rhode Island square off. The Rams have lost two in a row entering the tournament and may have cost themselves a good seed in the NCAA tournament.

That game starts at noon, and 30 minutes after it ends, St. Joseph’s and George Mason will tip off.

The action kicks up against at 6:00 p.m. as St. Bonaventure and Richmond play. The Bonnies have an NCAA tournament at-large bid on the line if they lose before the semifinals. Before the night is capped, Davidson takes on Saint Louis.

The games will be played in Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

They can be seen on NBCSN and streamed online here.

Bracketology: So many bubble questions

By Dave OmmenMar 9, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

So many bubble questions.  Where do we start?

Long waits are underway for teams like Louisville, Syracuse, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Baylor, and Notre Dame.  So too, now, for Middle Tennessee which exited the Conference USA tournament after an overtime loss to Southern Miss in the quarterfinals.  Thus, the Blue Raiders add themselves to what was already an intriguing group of quality at-large candidates.

Depending on what happens today in the SEC and Pac-12 tourneys, in particular, we have about 12 teams in play for four spots.  That it’s the first year for the NCAA’s new Quadrant system only adds seasoning to the pot.  Will the Committee reward the overall excellence of Middle Tennessee who has multiple Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 wins – even if those wins aren’t power conference names?  How will the Committee handle the RPI situation of a team like Oklahoma State?  And will that same RPI effect benefit a team like Louisville?  Depending on your take, you can make legitimate cases for and/or against any of the 12.

As with the Committee, it’ll be time to dig beneath the surface of the bubble contenders during the next 48 hours. Come Sunday, our vantage point may change.  But after another short (and long) night, here’s the latest …

UPDATED: March 9, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • USC vs. Alabama | South Region
  • Louisville vs. Middle Tennessee West Region
  • SE Louisiana vs. LIU-BROOKLYN | East Region
  • Hampton vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

SOUTH Atlanta    EAST – Boston           
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) Virginia 1) Villanova
16) Hampton / Ark-PB 16) SE La / LIU-BROOKLYN
8) Rhode Island 8) Missouri
9) Butler 9) Florida State
San Diego San Diego
5) Florida 5) Ohio State
12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 12) MURRAY STATE
4) West Virginia 4) Texas Tech
13) Louisiana 13) Old Dominion
Nashville Wichita
6) Miami-FL 6) Kentucky
11) USC / Alabama 11) Oklahoma
3) Cincinnati 3) Michigan State
14) UNC-GREENSBORO 14) CHARLESTON
Nashville Nashville
7) Nevada 7) Seton Hall
10) Saint Mary’s 10) Texas
2) Auburn 2) North Carolina
15) WRIGHT STATE 15) IONA
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita Pittsburgh
1) Kansas 1) Xavier
16) RADFORD 16) Harvard
8) Virginia Tech 8) Kansas State
9) Creighton 9) St. Bonaventure
Boise Boise
5) Arizona 5) Clemson
12) Louisville / Mid Tennessee 12) New Mexico State
4) GONZAGA 4) Wichita State
13) Buffalo 13) Vermont
Dallas Dallas
6) Arkansas 6) Houston
11) LOYOLA-CHICAGO 11) UCLA
3) MICHIGAN 3) Tennessee
14) Montana 14) BUCKNELL
Charlotte Detroit
7) Texas AM 7) TCU
10) Providence 10) NC State
2) Duke 2) Purdue
15) LIPSCOMB 15) UC-Davis

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas

Last Four Byes (at large): Saint Mary’s, Texas, UCLA, Oklahoma

Last Four IN (at large): USC, Alabama, Louisville, Middle Tennessee

First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Arizona State

Next four teams OUT (at large): Baylor, Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Louisville

SEC (8): Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas AM, Missouri, Alabama

BIG 12 (7): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma

Big East (6): Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Providence

Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN, Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State

Pac 12 (4): Arizona, UCLA, USC

American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston

Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s

Conference USA (2): Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee

Mountain West (1): Nevada

ONE BID LEAGUES: LOYOLA-CHI (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), UNC-GREENSBORO (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), LIPSCOMB(ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), Hampton (MEAC), South Dakota STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)