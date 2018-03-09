More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Thursday’s College Basketball Recap: Porter, Jr. returns, Sexton soars and Duke/UNC set for Round 3

By Travis HinesMar 9, 2018, 12:37 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY

He didn’t make the game-winning shot, but Kamar Baldwin set it up. And he had an otherwise monster night.

The Butler sophomore scored 32 points on 12 of 20 shooting, had four rebounds and three assists to help the Bulldogs secure a 75-74 win over Seton Hall in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament.

Down a point with just 12 seconds to play, Baldwin went the length of the floor, getting to the rim and getting a good look at a layup that would have put Butler up one. Well, Baldwin’s attempt spun out, but he’d drawn enough defensive attention to free up Tyler Wideman on the offensive glass. Wideman’s put-back put the Bulldogs into the Big East semis.

Baldwin’s breakout game has to be a welcome sight for LaVall Jordan’s team as Baldwin had struggled to score in recent weeks. He’d broken double-digits just once in the last four games and was averaging just 8.75 points per game over that same stretch. Getting Baldwin right would help the Bulldogs keep playing awhile longer.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • THEO PINSON, North Carolina: The Tar Heel senior had 25 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals and UNC ran away from Miami. Pinson’s big night is a big reason why we’re all getting treated to Duke/North Carolina, Round 3.
  • MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: It would be easy to make the case for Bagley as the player of the day after he put up 33 points and 17 boards as the Blue Devils styied Notre Dame’s tournament hopes. The freshman was everywhere doing everything.
  • JEVON CARTER, West Virginia: Not only did he drill a 60-footer before halftime, Carter also had 18 points, 11 assists and six steals and West Virginia advanced to the Big 12 semis.
  • MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova: He put 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists on Marquette as Villanova smashed the Golden Eagles by 24.

BUBBLE BANTER: Everything that happened on the cut-line

TEAM OF THE DAY

Alabama entered SEC tournament play on a five-game losing streak and in serious need of a victory to keep its NCAA tournament footing steady. Collin Sexton delivered that victory and snapped the streak thanks to not only his 27 points, but his coast-to-coast sprint for the game-winning scoop-and-score before time expired.

Alabama helped itself as much as any other team in the country to reverse course on the season-ending slide the Crimson Tide were mired in. Plus, they – well, Sexton – did it in a really cool way. For that, they’re the team of the day.

GAME OF THE DAY

It wasn’t the most compelling basketball of the day, but Michael Porter, Jr.’s return to the floor for the first time since his two-minute debut in November’s season-opener is one of the biggest stories in the sport.

It didn’t really go great, as Porter, Jr. struggled in the Tigers’ two-point loss to Georgia.

The biggest issue for Missouri wasn’t the loss – they’re securely in the tournament – but that they won’t get any more live competition to try to bring Porter, Jr. seamlessly into the fold before they start playing again with their season at stake. It’s a gamble not only for Porter to play, risking injury and draft status, but also for Missouri to try to bring him in at this late juncture to a team that was already pretty good without him.

But when given the option of playing with a top-five talent or not playing with a top-five talent, there’s really no choice to make. Missouri would have liked a longer dress rehearsal, though.

WTF???? OF THE DAY

Xavier figuratively smacked St. John’s 88-60, and then apparently the two teams tried to do the same literally.

A bit of a brouhaha broke out at Madison Square Garden after the game due to some handshake-line drama, apparently, and then a St. John’s player allegedly tried to make his way into the Xavier locker room to continue the fracas.

WTF indeed.

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Louisville just couldn’t best Virginia this season. The Cardinals fell to the Cavaliers for the third time this season, 75-58, and will now have to await an uncertain future on Selection Sunday.

The idea was that Middle Tennessee State would cruise to a Conference USA title and become again a popular bracket buster after another strong season. Southern Miss had other ideas, bouncing the Blue Raiders from the CUSA tourney and maybe the field of 68.

Desmond Bane forced overtime with his 3-pointer at the buzzer but TCU couldn’t close the deal in overtime as Kansas State moved on to a semifinals matchup with Kansas with a 66-64 win.

Malik Newman scored a career-best 30 points and Kansas finally defeated Oklahoma State in its third try this season.

North Carolina knocks off Miami, advances to face Duke in showdown for a No. 1 seed?

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 11:32 PM EST
NEW YORK — Theo Pinson finished with 25 points, 11 boards and three assists and Cam Johnson chipped in with 13 points as North Carolina, the No. 6 seed in the ACC tournament, knocked off No. 3 seed Miami, 78-65, in the last quarterfinal of the ACC tournament late on Thursday night.

The story of the game isn’t the game itself, however.

It’s what the game sets up: A matchup between the two Tobacco Road rivals with so much more on the line than just a trip to the ACC tournament title game.

Evans leads Texas Tech to 73-69 win over Texas in Big 12s

Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 10:52 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It was after Texas Tech lost to Texas in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, ending the Red Raiders’ season, that Chris Beard defied his team to avoid a similar fate the next year.

They’ve certainly risen to the challenge.

Keenan Evans scored 25 points, including a pretty fadeaway jumper in the closing minutes, and the No. 14 Red Raiders held off hot-shooting Jacob Young and the Longhorns for a 73-69 victory on Thursday night that ushered them into the semifinal round for the first time since 2005.

“We said we were going to do everything we could the next 364 days to put ourselves in a better position,” Beard recalled, “and I think we’ve done that.”

Jarrett Culver added 13 points for the deep and talented Red Raiders (24-8), who had lost four of their last five in the regular season but appeared to recapture their mojo in Kansas City.

They’ll play No. 18 West Virginia or Baylor on Friday night for a spot in the title game.

Young had a career-high 29 points for the Longhorns (19-14), going 11 of 17 from the field and 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. But he missed a wide open layup with 36 seconds left that would have gotten the Longhorns within 70-67, and Evans made a free throw at the other end to help seal it.

Matt Coleman added 20 points for No. 7 seed Texas, which got star freshman Mo Bamba back from a toe sprain that had caused him to miss three games. The 6-foot-11 center was still a step slower than normal, and he wound up with 10 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes.

“We just lost a tight game and you never feel good after a loss,” Longhorns coach Shaka Smart said. “Texas Tech played a great game but there’s a lot of things, when we look at the tape, if we could have done this a little harder or a little better we could have won.”

It was the No. 2 seed Red Raiders’ first quarterfinal win since 2005, when they advanced all the way to the Big 12 title game. They have never won the league’s postseason tournament.

“There’s still a long road but we have another one tomorrow,” Evans said. “We just have to not get too high or too low and get ready for the next one.”

The Longhorns, who survived a tough game against Iowa State in the opening round, misfired on their first nine shots, went nearly 6 minutes without a point and allowed the Red Raiders to roar to an early double-digit lead that they maintained much of the first half.

Their lead was still 32-19 with 2 minutes left when Young buried a 3-pointer. Bamba followed with a nice putback, Coleman added a couple of foul shots, and Bamba hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the wing to draw the Longhorns within 35-28 at the break.

“We got off to a rough start,” Coleman said, “but as the game got going, we got more comfortable and shots started to fall in our favor.”

Texas Tech extended its lead to 12 early in the second half before Young heated up.

The sophomore guard, who averaged 5.2 points coming in, buried a pair of 3-pointers a minute apart to start his onslaught. He added two more 3s in succession a few minutes later, getting fouled on the second and making the free throw to pull the Longhorns within 53-39 with 10:58 to go.

By that point Young had shattered his career high of 14 points, set coincidentally against the Red Raiders last year and matched against Kansas just last month.

“My teammates pushing me to be who I am and do what I do,” he said. “Being a fighter.”

Texas was still fighting down the stretch, getting within 70-65 after Dylan Osetkowski’s basket with just under a minute to play. But when they got the ball back off a turnover, Young missed his open layup, and that allowed the Red Raiders to put the game away from the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

Texas felt good about its NCAA Tournament hopes after knocking off the Cyclones, but a win over the Red Raiders would have gone a long way toward making Sunday just a little bit more comfortable.

Texas Tech led the regular-season conference race until the final weeks, when Kansas caught up and passed the Red Raiders. They’re one step closer to a potential showdown with the Jayhawks in the title game after Kansas advanced to a semifinal against Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Texas heads back to Austin to await its NCAA Tournament fate.

Texas Tech gets ready for Friday night’s semifinal.

Wright wins 414th game as No. 2 Nova tops Marquette

Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 10:50 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Wright was raised on 1980s Big East basketball. He loves the big games that always made this time of the year special at Madison Square Garden with powerhouses like Georgetown, Syracuse and St. John’s leading the charge.

Wright knows greed and defections means those days are long gone.

But here’s what Wright understands, as well: this reinvented Big East is pretty good at making its own memorable March memories.

Wright became the winningest coach in Villanova history with 414, and the No. 2 Wildcats opened defense of their Big East Tournament championship in a 94-70 win over Marquette on Thursday night.

Wright improved to 414-165 since he took the job in 2001 and has led the Wildcats to the 2009 Final Four and 2016 national championship. He was tied with Al Severance, who went 413-201 from 1936-1961.

He’s alone atop the record book — and should put the total far out of reach.

“I’m mostly proud to be the coach of Villanova, honestly,” Wright said. “The wins and everything don’t matter. I know I’ll look back on it later.”

Take a look at what’s happening now — the Wildcats (28-4) took control in the second half and showed why their third tournament title in four years is within reach. Mikal Bridges hit four 3s and scored 25 points and Big East player of the year Jalen Brunson scored 21. The Wildcats made 15 of 29 3s — a stunning 11 of 17 in the second half.

Villanova is the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 — and the tournament. Xavier won the Big East and earned the top seed even though it lost twice this season to the Wildcats.

They seem poised to make it a trilogy in Saturday’s final.

“This is pretty cool,” Wright said. “I’m excited where this league is right now.”

Fresh off a blowout loss, even Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski had to admit the fact that Xavier and Villanova could both earn No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament was a boon for the league.

“Both teams have a great chance to win the national championship,” he said.

The Wildcats blew this game open early in the second half against the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles (19-13). Brunson hit a 3 to open a 10-point lead and Booth nailed one to make it a 15-point game.

Then the Wildcats just got 3-point silly: Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Omari Spellman, Brunson, Spellman again and Bridges all hit 3s on six straight scores to turn this into a rout and break out the “Let’s Go Nova!” chants.

“After the game, everyone was talking about shooting,” Brunson said. “Now that I look back at it, yeah, we were really shooting well, but that was the last thing on my mind. We really were just trying to focus on defending and rebounding and playing for each other.”

Markus Howard scored 23 points and Andrew Rowsey had 22 for Marquette. Rowsey had tears running down his cheeks as he sat on the bench in the final minutes.

The Wildcats missed eight of their first 10 3-point attempts before they decided to attack the lane for easy buckets and get the juice going in their offense. Donte DiVincenzo hit a 3 and Bridges converted a four-point play for a five-point lead. Bridges was also fouled on a tough basket underneath for a three-point play. He scored 16 points in the half and flashed the skills that made him an All-Big East pick.

The Golden Eagles, who needed the win to stay in NCAA Tournament contention, were a two-shooter show. Howard and Rowsey combined for seven 3s and 24 of Marquette’s 34 points. Howard and Rowsey would fire off 3s from about any spot on the court — and made just about all of them.

Then they became the latest team to run into the Villanova buzzsaw.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles were doomed by a four-game losing streak in a six of eight streak that knocked them out of NCAA contention.

“I think our team is capable of winning games in the NCAA Tournament,” Wojciechowski said.

Villanova: Wright led the Wildcats, who won the 1985 national title under his mentor Rollie Massimino, to their greatest run of success in program history. They’ve won at least 32 games each of the previous three seasons and he’s led them to the NCAAs all but one year (2012) since 2005. Hired in 2001 to replace Steve Lappas, Wright took the Wildcats to unprecedented success

UP NEXT

Marquette will likely miss the NCAA Tournament and hope for a second-tier postseason bid.

The Wildcats swept Seton Hall and went 1-1 vs. Butler.

VIDEO: Jevon Carter drills half-courter before halftime

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2018, 10:45 PM EST
Jevon Carter is known for his defense, but the West Virginia senior delivered a serious highlight from the other end of the floor against Baylor.

Like, literally from the other end of the floor.

Carter, the Big 12 defensive player of the year, connected on a 60-foot heave right before halftime to put West Virginia up 29-23 over the Bears after 20 minutes.

Trae Young may have been bounced from the Big 12 tournament, but there are still some guys in Kansas City with serious range.

Marvin Bagley III, Duke advance to ACC semis with win over Notre Dame

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 10:25 PM EST
NEW YORK — Marvin Bagley III was at it again.

The 6-foot-11 freshman scored 23 points and grabbed nine boards while shooting 11-for-12 from the floor … in the second half! On the night, Bagley finished with 33 points and 17 boards — the fourth time he’s gone for 30 and 15 this season — as the Blue Devils pulled away from Notre Dame late, beating the Fighting Irish 88-70 and possibly ending the chances that we will see Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell in the NCAA tournament.

“We beat a really good team tonight,” Krzyzewski said. “I hope they get in, because I think they can beat anybody. Mike has a team that together the whole year, for get it. If they get in, they’re going to beat people.”

The chances of that happening are not great. We discussed it last night. Most reasonable people can probably agree that Notre Dame is one of the top 25 teams in college basketball this season. Most reasonable people can probably recognize that the fact of the matter is that there’s no way to definitively say that the Irish have done enough to earn an NCAA tournament bid. Yes, they beat Wichita State while winning the Maui Invitational at full strength. Yes, they are 15-5 at full strength. Yes, their two worst losses came when they were also at full strength.

There’s a reason why the consensus was, more or less, that the Irish needed to beat Duke to have a real chance of getting into the tournament.

And Brey has seemed to accept that fact.

“We have emptied the tank, and we’ll see what our fate is down the road,” Brey said. “Whatever it is, we’ll be accepting and proud.”

If this was the last time that we’ve seen Colson and Farrell playing games that matter this season, it’ll be fitting, as one of the nation’s best pair of seniors was sent home by a superstar freshman on a team that features a handful of them. Notre Dame is right there with the likes of Wisconsin and Virginia when it comes to running a program that recruits and develops talent over the course of four or five years, and Duke could not be more different, at least in the way the program has been run over the course of the last half-decade.

Duke thrives on the guys that may not be showing up on college campuses anymore, not if Adam Silver and the NBA have anything to say about it, and Bagley is the perfect example of that. He’s one-and-done personified, reclassifying to enroll in college a year “early”, which makes him the same age as the rest of the freshmen in the class.

“He’s really impressive,” Brey said. “I mean, he’s a can’t-miss star in my opinion, just watching that tonight. [Bagley and Carter] rebound at a level above the rim that I haven’t seen in college basketball.”