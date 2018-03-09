More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

No. 1 Virginia advances to ACC title game with win over Clemson

By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 9:15 PM EST
NEW YORK — Kyle Guy finished with 15 points and Ty Jerome continued his stellar play, finishing with six points, 10 assists and four boards as top-seed Virginia knocked off Clemson, 64-58, in the ACC semifinals.

Clemson jumped out to a 20-13 lead on the ‘Hoos midway through the first half when Virginia decided to do what Virginia does and strangle the life out of whomever gets in its path. Over the course of an eight-minute stretch at the end of the first half, Virginia held Clemson scoreless, scoring 16 points itself while the Tigers missed nine straight shots that opened up a 29-20 lead from which Clemson would never be able to recover. Center Jack Salt chipped in with eight points and six boards after halftime, helping the Wahoos hold Clemson at bay.

With the win, the Wahoos advance to the ACC title game to take on the winner of tonight’s second semifinal between Duke and North Carolina.

And at this point, that is what Virginia is playing for. The Cavaliers has the No. 1 overall seed locked up. They had it locked up before this tournament started. It was locked up when we all thought they were going to lose to Louisville when they trailed by four points with 0.9 seconds left nine days ago. It’s been clear as day that Virginia has the best résumé in college basketball for more than a month now.

No other high-major team in college basketball finished with just one loss during conference play unless you want to count Gonzaga. Michigan State and Cincinnati were the only power conference teams that finished with two regular season losses in league play, and they, combined, have fewer Quadrant 1 wins than Virginia does.

They’ve won at Duke. They took care of North Carolina without much of an issue. Their only two losses on the season came at West Virginia and when they blew a five-point lead in the final 30 seconds against Virginia Tech.

They don’t get credit for their on-court success because of the way that they play, and they probably never will.

And it won’t matter if this is the year that it leads to NCAA tournament success.

No. 9 Kansas eases by K-State, 83-67, in Big 12 semifinal

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2018, 9:59 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Malik Newman poured in 22 points, Silvio De Sousa filled in admirably for ailing big man Udoka Azubuike and ninth-ranked Kansas beat short-handed Kansas State 83-67 on Friday night to reach the Big 12 Tournament title game.

Devonte Graham added 15 points and Svi Mykhailiuk had 12 for the top-seeded Jayhawks (26-7), who will play No. 14 Texas Tech or No. 18 West Virginia for the championship on Saturday night.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (23-10) learned Friday morning they’d be without All-Big 12 forward Dean Wade, who hurt his foot in their quarterfinal win over TCU. Then they lost starting guard Barry Brown early against the Jayhawks when he was accidentally poked in the eye.

They still put up a fight, thanks primarily to Makol Mawien, the unheralded forward who scored a career-high 29 points. Xavier Sneed added 12 but once again struggled with his shot.

It was the Jayhawks’ eighth straight win over Kansas State, and they remained perfect in 10 games against their cross-state rival in the Big 12 Tournament.

This one was supposed to be a challenge, though, with Azubuike out with a knee injury. But the plot was thrown for a twist when Wade showed up to the arena wearing sweats, and again when Brown was poked in the eye by Graham while driving to the basket less than 90 seconds into the game.

The high-scoring guard flopped to the floor in pain, clutching at his face, and remained down while a trainer and coach Bruce Weber visited him. He immediately went to the locker room and returned to the bench later in the half but wound up sitting out with slight bleeding in his left eye.

Kansas took advantage of his absence by ripping off a 19-4 run midway through the first half that gave the Jayhawks control. They eventually pushed the advantage to 43-30 by the break.

Mawien and the Wildcats made the Jayhawks work for it in the second half. The junior college transfer dominated in the paint, especially when Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot picked up his fourth foul with 11:38 to go, and Kansas State clawed to within 53-51 with 10 minutes left.

It was Newman that restored order. The transfer from Mississippi State followed up his career-best 30-point effort in a quarterfinal win over Oklahoma State with another virtuoso performance.

He drained a 3-pointer to make it 60-53 with 8½ minutes left, then hit his fifth of the game a few minutes later. And by the time Lagerald Vick curled in back-to-back baskets, the lead had swelled to 71-59 and the Jayhawks were on their way toward the title game.

WADE WATCH

Weber held out hope Wade could return for the title game if Kansas State won, and he is optimistic about his availability for next week’s NCAA Tournament. “Going forward into next week,” Weber said, “we have every indication he will be able to play.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State almost certainly locked up its NCAA Tournament bid with its win over TCU, but the fight the Wildcats showed against Kansas — down their two best players — may have helped their cause.

Kansas has played well using a four-guard lineup while Azubuike deals with a sprained ligament in his left knee. That should give the Jayhawks confidence if he misses any NCAA Tournament games.

UP NEXT

Kansas State returns to Manhattan to await its NCAA Tournament fate.

Kansas turns its attention toward winning its 15th conference tournament title.

Shamet, No. 11 Wichita State beat Temple 89-81

Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2018, 9:57 PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 24 points, Rashard Kelly had 16 and No. 11 Wichita State beat Temple 89-81 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The Shockers (25-6) also got a strong performance from their reserves, including 13 points from Austin Reaves. Next up is the winner of the Houston-Central Florida game.

Quinto Rose led Temple (17-14) with 25 points. Shizz Alston and Josh Brown each had 15 points for the Owls, who didn’t have enough depth to keep pace with Wichita State in the final four minutes.

The Shockers were clinging to a 63-61 lead with eight minutes to play when Reaves, fellow reserve Markis McDuffie and Kelly powered a key 13-3 run. The three combined for 11 points in the surge and helped cool off Rose while leading Wichita State to a 76-64 advantage with just over four minutes remaining.

Shaquille Morris made two foul shots to put the Shockers up 55-45 early in the second half, but the Owls rallied behind Rose. The sophomore guard scored 12 of his team’s next 14 points to cut the deficit to 61-59 with 9:10 left. That was as close as Temple could get in the second half.

The Owls closed to 78-75 on a three-point play by freshman J.P. Moorman with 2:23 to go, but Wichita State made 10 free throws in the final two minutes and played just enough defense to seal the win.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls had some nice early season wins — Wisconsin, Clemson, Auburn, South Carolina — but need to take the next step in the conference season. The Owls were only 8-10 in AAC play.

Wichita State: The Shockers are aching for a rematch with top-seeded Cincinnati, but first they’ll have to get past the winner of the Houston-UCF game and they’ve struggled with both. Houston handed Wichita State its worst loss of the season, and UCF took the Shockers to overtime before losing in the second-to-last game of the regular season. Wichita State will need another good night from its reserves to reach the finals.

Bubble Banter: Alabama and Providence are dancing!

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 9:54 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

LOSERS

KANSAS STATE (RPI: 52, KenPom: 43, NBC seed: 8): The Wildcats got the win that they needed on Thursday night against TCU. That should be enough to get them into the tournament and out of a play-in game, even with this loss to Kansas. If there is a concern, it’s that their best wins are against TCU and at Texas. If anything, I think that — combined with their atrocious non-conference SOS — will drop them a seed line lower than you might expect them to be.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (RPI: 68, KenPom: 62, NBC seed: Out): The Bulldogs needed to make a run to the SEC title game to have a real shot at hearing their name called on Selection Sunday. On Friday night, they lost to Tennessee in the quarterfinals. The NIT it is.

WINNERS

ALABAMA (RPI: 45, KenPom: 51, NBC seed: Play-in game): Alabama outscored Auburn 50-22 in the second half, turning a 10-point deficit into an 18-point win in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament and, with that win, punched their ticket to the Big Dance. As it stands, Alabama now has seven Quadrant 1 wins and an 11-11 record against the top two Quadrants with three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents. They’s beaten the SEC co-champions Tennessee and Auburn a total of three times and have a win over Rhode Island. Their worst loss of the year — Minnesota — came in a game where they had just three players on the floor at the end of the game at a time when the Gophers were a top 25 team.

ST. BONAVENTURE (RPI: 22, KenPom: 65, NBC seed: 9): The Bonnies avoided a loss to Richmond on Friday night, and that should just about get them into the tournament. Their biggest issue at this point is avoiding the kind of dreadful loss that would hurt their résumé enough to allow some of the other bubble teams to pass them, but it’s hard to see that happening with a date with Davidson appearing likely in the semifinals.

PROVIDENCE (RPI: 35, KenPom: 66, NBC seed: 10): If the Friars weren’t in the dance before today, they are now. They erased a 17-point second half deficit to knock off Xavier, the Big East regular season champs.

YET TO PLAY

UCLA
USC

Is Xavier’s No. 1 seed in jeopardy after loss to Providence?

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 9, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
Xavier’s status as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament may be in trouble.

The Musketeers failed to make the Big East tournament final as they were ousted in the semis Friday by Providence, 75-72 in overtime, at Madison Square Garden.

Xavier led by as many as 17 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Friars roared back to force the extra frame. The Musketeers shot just 29.6 percent overall and 22.2 percent from 3 after halftime.

Chris Mack’s team still had chances to win or force an additional overtime late. First, J.P. Macura got loos for a fastbreak with Xavier down one, but was whistled for a (questionable) charging call as he went to the basket with just 7 seconds left. Still, the Musketeers had a chance to tie the game after a pair of Providence free throws, but failed to even get a shot off as the six seconds they had ticked away.

Ed Cooley had to feel strongly about Providence’s chances of inclusion to the NCAA tournament, but there will likely  now be little question about their candidacy with such a big win on a neutral floor. They were able to pull off the upset despite going just 3 of 19 from 3-point range thanks to 17 points from both Alpha Diallo and Rodney Bullock plus 15 points from Kyron Cartwright, who also drew the fateful charge against Macura.

Now, instead of a likely title-game rematch with Villanova, Xavier will have to await their fate Sunday.

The Musketeers still have a very strong resume as the Big East’s regular season champion with a 28-5 record that includes non-conference wins over Cincinnati and Baylor, but their loss invites some doubt.

The biggest threat to their top spot would seemingly be Duke or North Carolina, both of whom are projected as two-seeds and who happen to play each other Friday night. Whichever emerges victorious will have another high-quality win on their resume with a chance to snag a whale of a win Saturday in the ACC title game against Virginia.

Xavier still has a shot at No. 1, but the Musketeers may need things to shake out their way to lock it up.

Mississippi State’s Nick Weatherspoon stretchered off after face is stepped on

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 9, 2018, 8:39 PM EST
UPDATE: Mississippi State announced that Weatherspoon is awake, alert and has feeling everywhere. Great news.

The SEC tournament quarterfinals between Mississippi State and Tennessee took a frightening turn Friday night.

Bulldogs freshman Nick Weatherspoon took a nasty fall on his right hip on a layup attempt, but things quickly got worse as play continued. Tennessee turned the ball over, sparking a Mississippi State fast break and a Volunteer player landed on the head of Weatherspoon, who was still laying on the floor under the basket, while trying to contest Mississippi State’s layup attempt.

The initial injury looked bad enough, but it was getting inadvertently stomped on that really made things scary.

Weatherspoon was taken out of the arena by medical personnel. His brother, Quinndary, is a junior for the Bulldogs.