Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mississippi State’s Nick Weatherspoon stretchered off after face is stepped on

By Travis HinesMar 9, 2018, 8:39 PM EST
The SEC tournament quarterfinals between Mississippi State and Tennessee took a frightening turn Friday night.

Bulldogs freshman Nick Weatherspoon took a nasty fall on his right hip on a layup attempt, but things quickly got worse as play continued. Tennessee turned the ball over, sparking a Mississippi State fast break and a Volunteer player landed on the head of Weatherspoon, who was still laying on the floor under the basket, while trying to contest Mississippi State’s layup attempt.

The initial injury looked bad enough, but it was getting inadvertently stomped on that really made things scary.

Weatherspoon was taken out of the arena by medical personnel. His brother, Quinndary, is a junior for the Bulldogs.

Tubby Smith vs. Penny Hardaway intensifies at Memphis

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 9, 2018, 8:02 PM EST
There are plenty of reasons that Memphis might fire Tubby Smith after this season. Attendance is way down, the Tigers are set to miss the NCAA tournament for a second-straight year and the general health of the program is in question after losses to the likes of East Carolina and South Florida.

Plus, recruiting hasn’t been very good. Smith’s 2017 class featured a bunch of marginal recruits and junior college players. Things don’t look much better in 2018. So while the present isn’t great for Memphis, the future, in large part because of the recruiting, isn’t exactly appearing bright.

Well, Smith’s long-time attorney has a theory why recruiting may be such a struggle for Smith, and he points the finger at his rumored potential successor, Penny Hardaway, who heads the ultra-loaded grassroots program Team Penny in Memphis.

“If you’ve got somebody that wants the job and they’re controlling most of the talent in the city, I’m not casting aspersions. I’ll let you draw conclusions,” Ricky Lefft told the Memphis Commercial Appeal on Friday “But (Smith) gets hit with by the local media that he’s not getting the Memphis kids. They’re recruiting the Memphis kids. They’re bringing them on official visits. They’re making the phone calls. They’re going to the games. They’re talking to the parents.

“It would only be speculation on my part on what’s going on there, but it’s the worst kept secret in America that (Hardaway) wanted the job and there may come a time when coach has exited that he’ll get the job.”

Team Penny currently has four players ranked in the top 100 in the 2019 class, and Smith hasn’t signed a Memphis kid in his two years on the job.

Whether it’s the case that Hardaway, a Memphis alum and former NBA all-star, is actually keeping kids from joining his alma mater as some point of leverage to drive Smith out is obviously unclear, but it’s a pretty pointed accusation to make. For Smith’s representation to say it to a newspaper is incredibly bold and probably a pretty good indication of how much jeopardy Smith’s job is with the Tigers.

The other thing is that it also serves as an indirect recommendation of the job for Hardaway. If he could keep kids from Memphis, it stands to reason he could get them there if he were the Tigers’ coach. Which would certainly help make the program more competitive.

Aside from throwing speculation Hardaway’s way, Lefft also claimed that Memphis brass told Smith that the Tigers were headed for the Big 12 when they lured him away from Texas Tech two years ago.

The first thing they told him is we’re going to the Big 12. It’s pretty much a lock,” he said. “He gets there and all of a sudden it appears as though they were never really a contender.

“There’s some people that now sit on the board that are some pretty significant folks, along with the president and both the athletic administrators who were part of the process, and (they) represented to him that this was going to happen.”

While the claims and innuendo are hard to prove or confirm, one thing is clear after Thursday – reporters should talk to Lefft more often.

Report: NC State received subpoena from federal probe

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 9, 2018, 7:13 PM EST
NC State is now part of the federal government’s investigation into corruption into college basketball

The school was issued a grand jury subpoena for records by the Southern District of New York, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Raleigh News & Observer.

The subpoena was only for records and not to interview current staff members, according to the report.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts previously denied the school had any relation to the probe.

“Coach Keatts was not contacted about and did not know about the subpoena when he addressed the issue in February,” the school spokesperson said.

Keatts is in his first season with the Wolfpack. He replaced Mark Gottfried, who spent six years helming the program previously.

Ten people, including four sitting assistant coaches (none from NC State), were arrested last fall as part of the investigation, which alleges the funneling of money from shoe companies, financial advisors and other third-parties to players, their families and others with influence on their future professional decisions.

What exactly the nature of the documents the government requested or what NC State’s circumstances are in relation to the investigation remain unclear.

The Wolfpack lost in their first game of the ACC tournament on Wednesday and are projected by most to make the field of the NCAA tournament with their 21-11 record.

VIDEO: Memphis guard Kareem Brewton beats Tulsa at the buzzer!

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
Kareem Brewton may have just extended the Tubby Smith era at Memphis.

On Saturday afternoon, after Tulsa tied the game on a free throw with 3.5 seconds left, Brewton went the length of the court and hit a 22-foot floater — swish! — at the buzzer to win it for the Tigers, 67-64:

For Wisconsin fans, if this looks familiar,  .

Alabama is the team that no No. 2 or 3 seed wants to see in their bracket

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 4:18 PM EST
1 Comment

A day after scoring 27 points and hitting the game-winning buzzer-beater for the Crimson Tide as they knocked off Texas A&M in the second round of the SEC tournament, Collin Sexton out-did himself.

Alabama’s dynamic point guard finished with 31 points and seven boards, shooting 10-for-16 from the floor and 6-for-8 from three, as the Tide outscored in-state rival and top-seeded Auburn 50-22 in the second half of an 81-63 win.

And suddenly, an Alabama team that entered the SEC tournament having lost five straight and played their way directly onto the bubble’s cut-line looks like not only a lock for the NCAA tournament but one of the teams that you do not want to see in your region if you are a No. 2 or 3 seed.

Because that’s where they are trending right now.

As things currently stand, Alabama is probably tracking towards being a No. 11 seed that misses the play-in game. They have seven Quadrant 1 wins — including three wins against the SEC co-champs Auburn and Tennessee — and an 11-11 record against the top two Quadrants. But they also have three Quadrant 3 losses, and unless they win the SEC tournament, they are going to enter Selection Sunday with 15 losses to their name.

That’s a lot of losses, and while the selection committee hasn’t always put the most weight into how many games that a team loses during the season, it is something that has to be considered. Take, for instance, Vanderbilt last year. They were 19-15 on Selection Sunday with a handful of really nice wins and they ended up in a play-in game as a No. 9 seed.

Alabama might be able to sneak their way into a bye, but either way, the truth is this: With the way that Sexton is playing right now and with the amount of talent that is on that roster, they are the team that all the No. 2 and 3 seeds are going to be hoping that they avoid, because they certainly have the ability and the star power to make it to the second weekend.

VIDEO: Bruce Pearl, Alabama strength coach have heated postgame exchange

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 9, 2018, 3:43 PM EST
1 Comment

After Alabama put a beating on Auburn, the top seed in the SEC tournament, on Friday afternoon, Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and Alabama’s strength and conditioning coach Lou Deneen got into a bit of an altercation when Pearl bumped into Deneen after the handshake line:

Pearl was not happy and eventually had to be separated by security:

The Tigers lost 81-63 despite holding a 41-31 lead at the break. Collin Sexton scored 31 points for the Tide.