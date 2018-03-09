Bracketology: So many bubble questions

So many bubble questions. Where do we start?
Long waits are underway for teams like Louisville, Syracuse, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Baylor, and Notre Dame. So too, now, for Middle Tennessee which exited the Conference USA tournament after an overtime loss to Southern Miss in the quarterfinals. Thus, the Blue Raiders add themselves to what was already an intriguing group of quality at-large candidates.
Depending on what happens today in the SEC and Pac-12 tourneys, in particular, we have about 12 teams in play for four spots. That it’s the first year for the NCAA’s new Quadrant system only adds seasoning to the pot. Will the Committee reward the overall excellence of Middle Tennessee who has multiple Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 wins – even if those wins aren’t power conference names? How will the Committee handle the RPI situation of a team like Oklahoma State? And will that same RPI effect benefit a team like Louisville? Depending on your take, you can make legitimate cases for and/or against any of the 12.
As with the Committee, it’ll be time to dig beneath the surface of the bubble contenders during the next 48 hours. Come Sunday, our vantage point may change. But after another short (and long) night, here’s the latest …
UPDATED: March 9, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- USC vs. Alabama | South Region
- Louisville vs. Middle Tennessee | West Region
- SE Louisiana vs. LIU-BROOKLYN | East Region
- Hampton vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | South Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|EAST – Boston
|Charlotte
|Pittsburgh
|1) Virginia
|1) Villanova
|16) Hampton / Ark-PB
|16) SE La / LIU-BROOKLYN
|8) Rhode Island
|8) Missouri
|9) Butler
|9) Florida State
|San Diego
|San Diego
|5) Florida
|5) Ohio State
|12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|12) MURRAY STATE
|4) West Virginia
|4) Texas Tech
|13) Louisiana
|13) Old Dominion
|Nashville
|Wichita
|6) Miami-FL
|6) Kentucky
|11) USC / Alabama
|11) Oklahoma
|3) Cincinnati
|3) Michigan State
|14) UNC-GREENSBORO
|14) CHARLESTON
|Nashville
|Nashville
|7) Nevada
|7) Seton Hall
|10) Saint Mary’s
|10) Texas
|2) Auburn
|2) North Carolina
|15) WRIGHT STATE
|15) IONA
|WEST – Los Angeles
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Wichita
|Pittsburgh
|1) Kansas
|1) Xavier
|16) RADFORD
|16) Harvard
|8) Virginia Tech
|8) Kansas State
|9) Creighton
|9) St. Bonaventure
|Boise
|Boise
|5) Arizona
|5) Clemson
|12) Louisville / Mid Tennessee
|12) New Mexico State
|4) GONZAGA
|4) Wichita State
|13) Buffalo
|13) Vermont
|Dallas
|Dallas
|6) Arkansas
|6) Houston
|11) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|11) UCLA
|3) MICHIGAN
|3) Tennessee
|14) Montana
|14) BUCKNELL
|Charlotte
|Detroit
|7) Texas AM
|7) TCU
|10) Providence
|10) NC State
|2) Duke
|2) Purdue
|15) LIPSCOMB
|15) UC-Davis
NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas
Last Four Byes (at large): Saint Mary’s, Texas, UCLA, Oklahoma
Last Four IN (at large): USC, Alabama, Louisville, Middle Tennessee
First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Arizona State
Next four teams OUT (at large): Baylor, Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Louisville
SEC (8): Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas AM, Missouri, Alabama
BIG 12 (7): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma
Big East (6): Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Providence
Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN, Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State
Pac 12 (4): Arizona, UCLA, USC
American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston
Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure
West Coast (2): Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s
Conference USA (2): Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee
Mountain West (1): Nevada
ONE BID LEAGUES: LOYOLA-CHI (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), UNC-GREENSBORO (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), LIPSCOMB(ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), Hampton (MEAC), South Dakota STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)