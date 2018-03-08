Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Plenty of Bubble action, Bucknell earns a bid

1. ARIZONA STATE, OKLAHOMA FALL IN THE FIRST ROUND OF CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
Although a handful of bubble teams lost games on Wednesday, the continued downfall of Arizona State and Oklahoma was the major story.
Both teams were in the top ten of the national rankings when 2018 began and now both of them are going to be waiting through a long four days.
We might be looking at the NCAA tournament without Trae Young and without the run-and-gun Sun Devils that won against Kansas and Xavier during non-conference play.
2. NOTRE DAME AND OKLAHOMA STATE KEEP NCAA TOURNAMENT HOPES ALIVE
While a few teams will be waiting to hear their fates, others advanced to see another day, as Notre Dame and Oklahoma State were among the bubble’s big winners.
The Fighting Irish made a major statement with a comeback win over Virginia Tech as they continue to try to get as many wins as possible with Bonzie Colson back. Head coach Mike Brey had some strong thoughts about his team as CBT’s Rob Dauster was in Brooklyn for the game. Notre Dame probably has to beat Duke tomorrow as well.
Oklahoma State knocked off in-state rival Oklahoma as the Cowboys continue to enhance their intriguing profile ahead of a game with Kansas. The Cowboys have already beaten the Jayhawks twice and Kansas will be without big man Udoka Azubuike. That game should be interesting.
3. BUCKNELL CLAIMS AN AUTOBID FROM THE PATRIOT LEAGUE
Wednesday was also a slow night for autobids at the Patriot League was the only conference to punch a bid. For the second consecutive season, Bucknell is in the NCAA tournament as they’ll likely be a very dangerous double-digit seed.
The Bison ran past Colgate in the title game as they’ve won 18 of their last 19 games. They return the top four players from a team that lost to No. 4 seed West Virginia by only six in the first round last season. Learn more about Bucknell here.