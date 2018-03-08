More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
VIDEO: Jevon Carter drills half-courter before halftime

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2018, 10:45 PM EST
Jevon Carter is known for his defense, but the West Virginia senior delivered a serious highlight from the other end of the floor against Baylor.

Like, literally from the other end of the floor.

Carter, the Big 12 defensive player of the year, connected on a 60-foot heave right before halftime to put West Virginia up 29-23 over the Bears after 20 minutes.

Trae Young may have been bounced from the Big 12 tournament, but there are still some guys in Kansas City with serious range.

Evans leads Texas Tech to 73-69 win over Texas in Big 12s

Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 10:52 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It was after Texas Tech lost to Texas in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, ending the Red Raiders’ season, that Chris Beard defied his team to avoid a similar fate the next year.

They’ve certainly risen to the challenge.

Keenan Evans scored 25 points, including a pretty fadeaway jumper in the closing minutes, and the No. 14 Red Raiders held off hot-shooting Jacob Young and the Longhorns for a 73-69 victory on Thursday night that ushered them into the semifinal round for the first time since 2005.

“We said we were going to do everything we could the next 364 days to put ourselves in a better position,” Beard recalled, “and I think we’ve done that.”

Jarrett Culver added 13 points for the deep and talented Red Raiders (24-8), who had lost four of their last five in the regular season but appeared to recapture their mojo in Kansas City.

They’ll play No. 18 West Virginia or Baylor on Friday night for a spot in the title game.

Young had a career-high 29 points for the Longhorns (19-14), going 11 of 17 from the field and 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. But he missed a wide open layup with 36 seconds left that would have gotten the Longhorns within 70-67, and Evans made a free throw at the other end to help seal it.

Matt Coleman added 20 points for No. 7 seed Texas, which got star freshman Mo Bamba back from a toe sprain that had caused him to miss three games. The 6-foot-11 center was still a step slower than normal, and he wound up with 10 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes.

“We just lost a tight game and you never feel good after a loss,” Longhorns coach Shaka Smart said. “Texas Tech played a great game but there’s a lot of things, when we look at the tape, if we could have done this a little harder or a little better we could have won.”

It was the No. 2 seed Red Raiders’ first quarterfinal win since 2005, when they advanced all the way to the Big 12 title game. They have never won the league’s postseason tournament.

“There’s still a long road but we have another one tomorrow,” Evans said. “We just have to not get too high or too low and get ready for the next one.”

The Longhorns, who survived a tough game against Iowa State in the opening round, misfired on their first nine shots, went nearly 6 minutes without a point and allowed the Red Raiders to roar to an early double-digit lead that they maintained much of the first half.

Their lead was still 32-19 with 2 minutes left when Young buried a 3-pointer. Bamba followed with a nice putback, Coleman added a couple of foul shots, and Bamba hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the wing to draw the Longhorns within 35-28 at the break.

“We got off to a rough start,” Coleman said, “but as the game got going, we got more comfortable and shots started to fall in our favor.”

Texas Tech extended its lead to 12 early in the second half before Young heated up.

The sophomore guard, who averaged 5.2 points coming in, buried a pair of 3-pointers a minute apart to start his onslaught. He added two more 3s in succession a few minutes later, getting fouled on the second and making the free throw to pull the Longhorns within 53-39 with 10:58 to go.

By that point Young had shattered his career high of 14 points, set coincidentally against the Red Raiders last year and matched against Kansas just last month.

“My teammates pushing me to be who I am and do what I do,” he said. “Being a fighter.”

Texas was still fighting down the stretch, getting within 70-65 after Dylan Osetkowski’s basket with just under a minute to play. But when they got the ball back off a turnover, Young missed his open layup, and that allowed the Red Raiders to put the game away from the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

Texas felt good about its NCAA Tournament hopes after knocking off the Cyclones, but a win over the Red Raiders would have gone a long way toward making Sunday just a little bit more comfortable.

Texas Tech led the regular-season conference race until the final weeks, when Kansas caught up and passed the Red Raiders. They’re one step closer to a potential showdown with the Jayhawks in the title game after Kansas advanced to a semifinal against Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Texas heads back to Austin to await its NCAA Tournament fate.

Texas Tech gets ready for Friday night’s semifinal.

Wright wins 414th game as No. 2 Nova tops Marquette

Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 10:50 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Wright was raised on 1980s Big East basketball. He loves the big games that always made this time of the year special at Madison Square Garden with powerhouses like Georgetown, Syracuse and St. John’s leading the charge.

Wright knows greed and defections means those days are long gone.

But here’s what Wright understands, as well: this reinvented Big East is pretty good at making its own memorable March memories.

Wright became the winningest coach in Villanova history with 414, and the No. 2 Wildcats opened defense of their Big East Tournament championship in a 94-70 win over Marquette on Thursday night.

Wright improved to 414-165 since he took the job in 2001 and has led the Wildcats to the 2009 Final Four and 2016 national championship. He was tied with Al Severance, who went 413-201 from 1936-1961.

He’s alone atop the record book — and should put the total far out of reach.

“I’m mostly proud to be the coach of Villanova, honestly,” Wright said. “The wins and everything don’t matter. I know I’ll look back on it later.”

Take a look at what’s happening now — the Wildcats (28-4) took control in the second half and showed why their third tournament title in four years is within reach. Mikal Bridges hit four 3s and scored 25 points and Big East player of the year Jalen Brunson scored 21. The Wildcats made 15 of 29 3s — a stunning 11 of 17 in the second half.

Villanova is the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 — and the tournament. Xavier won the Big East and earned the top seed even though it lost twice this season to the Wildcats.

They seem poised to make it a trilogy in Saturday’s final.

“This is pretty cool,” Wright said. “I’m excited where this league is right now.”

Fresh off a blowout loss, even Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski had to admit the fact that Xavier and Villanova could both earn No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament was a boon for the league.

“Both teams have a great chance to win the national championship,” he said.

The Wildcats blew this game open early in the second half against the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles (19-13). Brunson hit a 3 to open a 10-point lead and Booth nailed one to make it a 15-point game.

Then the Wildcats just got 3-point silly: Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Omari Spellman, Brunson, Spellman again and Bridges all hit 3s on six straight scores to turn this into a rout and break out the “Let’s Go Nova!” chants.

“After the game, everyone was talking about shooting,” Brunson said. “Now that I look back at it, yeah, we were really shooting well, but that was the last thing on my mind. We really were just trying to focus on defending and rebounding and playing for each other.”

Markus Howard scored 23 points and Andrew Rowsey had 22 for Marquette. Rowsey had tears running down his cheeks as he sat on the bench in the final minutes.

The Wildcats missed eight of their first 10 3-point attempts before they decided to attack the lane for easy buckets and get the juice going in their offense. Donte DiVincenzo hit a 3 and Bridges converted a four-point play for a five-point lead. Bridges was also fouled on a tough basket underneath for a three-point play. He scored 16 points in the half and flashed the skills that made him an All-Big East pick.

The Golden Eagles, who needed the win to stay in NCAA Tournament contention, were a two-shooter show. Howard and Rowsey combined for seven 3s and 24 of Marquette’s 34 points. Howard and Rowsey would fire off 3s from about any spot on the court — and made just about all of them.

Then they became the latest team to run into the Villanova buzzsaw.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles were doomed by a four-game losing streak in a six of eight streak that knocked them out of NCAA contention.

“I think our team is capable of winning games in the NCAA Tournament,” Wojciechowski said.

Villanova: Wright led the Wildcats, who won the 1985 national title under his mentor Rollie Massimino, to their greatest run of success in program history. They’ve won at least 32 games each of the previous three seasons and he’s led them to the NCAAs all but one year (2012) since 2005. Hired in 2001 to replace Steve Lappas, Wright took the Wildcats to unprecedented success

UP NEXT

Marquette will likely miss the NCAA Tournament and hope for a second-tier postseason bid.

The Wildcats swept Seton Hall and went 1-1 vs. Butler.

Marvin Bagley III, Duke advance to ACC semis with win over Notre Dame

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 10:25 PM EST
NEW YORK — Marvin Bagley III was at it again.

The 6-foot-11 freshman scored 23 points and grabbed nine boards while shooting 11-for-12 from the floor … in the second half! On the night, Bagley finished with 33 points and 17 boards — the fourth time he’s gone for 30 and 15 this season — as the Blue Devils pulled away from Notre Dame late, beating the Fighting Irish 88-70 and possibly ending the chances that we will see Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell in the NCAA tournament.

“We beat a really good team tonight,” Krzyzewski said. “I hope they get in, because I think they can beat anybody. Mike has a team that together the whole year, for get it. If they get in, they’re going to beat people.”

The chances of that happening are not great. We discussed it last night. Most reasonable people can probably agree that Notre Dame is one of the top 25 teams in college basketball this season. Most reasonable people can probably recognize that the fact of the matter is that there’s no way to definitively say that the Irish have done enough to earn an NCAA tournament bid. Yes, they beat Wichita State while winning the Maui Invitational at full strength. Yes, they are 15-5 at full strength. Yes, their two worst losses came when they were also at full strength.

There’s a reason why the consensus was, more or less, that the Irish needed to beat Duke to have a real chance of getting into the tournament.

And Brey has seemed to accept that fact.

“We have emptied the tank, and we’ll see what our fate is down the road,” Brey said. “Whatever it is, we’ll be accepting and proud.”

If this was the last time that we’ve seen Colson and Farrell playing games that matter this season, it’ll be fitting, as one of the nation’s best pair of seniors was sent home by a superstar freshman on a team that features a handful of them. Notre Dame is right there with the likes of Wisconsin and Virginia when it comes to running a program that recruits and develops talent over the course of four or five years, and Duke could not be more different, at least in the way the program has been run over the course of the last half-decade.

Duke thrives on the guys that may not be showing up on college campuses anymore, not if Adam Silver and the NBA have anything to say about it, and Bagley is the perfect example of that. He’s one-and-done personified, reclassifying to enroll in college a year “early”, which makes him the same age as the rest of the freshmen in the class.

“He’s really impressive,” Brey said. “I mean, he’s a can’t-miss star in my opinion, just watching that tonight. [Bagley and Carter] rebound at a level above the rim that I haven’t seen in college basketball.”

Middle Tennessee State in line for a long weekend after falling in C-USA quarters

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2018, 9:29 PM EST
One of the country’s best mid-major teams is going to have an agonizing wait for Selection Sunday.

Middle Tennessee State’s tournament future is in major jeopardy after the Blue Raiders lost Thursday in its opening game of the Conference USA tournament, getting bested by Southern Miss, 71-68 in overtime.

Without C-USA’s automatic bid, Middle Tennessee State owns a 24-7 record and a shaky position heading into this weekend.

Wins against Vanderbilt, Mississippi and Murray State are helpful, but they represent the bulk of the Blue Raiders’ resume. On the other side of the ledger are two losses to Marshall and now a loss to a sub-200 team in the Golden Eagles. That’s just not a profile that’s going to have coach Kermit Davis sleeping easy the next three nights.

This also could spell trouble for high-major bubble teams. If the committee does ultimately judge the Blue Raiders as worth of a spot among the 68, that suddenly makes C-USA a two-bid league and vaporizes an at-large spot that was anticipated to be available.

Middle Tennessee State has spent the last three years establishing itself as the real deal with back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and a first-round win over Minnesota last year before putting together another strong regular season this year. This loss to Doc Sadler’s Southern Miss squad, though, is a harsh reminder about life in the C-USA right now. What you’ve done in the past and what you’ve done over the last three months don’t matter much if you can’t run the table in the conference tournament.

Bubble Banter: Louisville’s must-win game kicks off a thrilling day of bubble action

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 7:55 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

EVERYONE!: Nevada, who is a lock for the tournament, was trailing UNLV on the road in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament. They came back to win. If they had lost, the MWC would be sending a team without a shot at an at-large to the dance. In other words, someone’s bubble would have burst.

ALABAMA (RPI: 47, KenPom: 52, NBC seed: Next four out): Alabama landed a thrilling win over Texas A&M on Thursday afternoon, picking off Texas A&M on Thursday afternoon on a buzzer-beater layup from Collin Sexton that may be what ends up getting the Crimson Tide a bid to the NCAA tournament. The Crimson Tide have 14 losses, two of which came against Quadrant 3 opponents, but they also now have six Quadrant 1 wins and a 10-12 record against the top two Quadrants. They’ve beaten both SEC co-champions (Auburn and Tennessee), Rhode Island, Texas A&M at home and on a neutral and won at Florida. Whether or not they beat Auburn on Friday, I think that they are in.

PROVIDENCE (RPI: 35, KenPom: 72, NBC seed: 10): Providence landed an enormous win in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament as they outlasted Creighton in overtime. The Friars improved to 20-12 on the season with a 10-8 mark in the Big East. More importantly, the win over Creighton is their fifth against Quadrant 1 opponents and puts them over .500 — 10-9 — against the top two Quadrants. The big issue for the Friars is that they have three terrible losses, but even that got better today; because UMass’ RPI has improved enough that they are no longer a Quadrant 4 loss. The Friars still do have two other Quadrant 4 losses, but I should also note here that they’ve beaten both Xavier and Villanova this season and they’ll get another chance against the Musketeers tomorrow. I think they’ve going to be fine.

USC (RPI: 33, KenPom: 47, NBC seed: First four out): The Trojans are another in a long line of teams on the bubble with weird profiles. They have four Quadrant 1 wins and a 9-9 mark against the top two Quadrants, but they also have a disastrous home loss to Princeton (Quadrant 4, albeit missing a few rotation guys) and their best wins are not great. Middle Tennessee State looks like they’ll miss the NCAA tournament. New Mexico State needs to win their automatic bid to have a chance. Sweeping Utah and Oregon is fine, but neither of those teams are likely to be tournament bound. What about this résumé sets it apart from the rest of the bubble?

UCLA (RPI: 33, KenPom: 49, NBC seed: 11): UCLA knocked off Stanford in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday afternoon, a win that should just about get the Bruins into the NCAA tournament field. UCLA is now 8-9 against the top two Quadrants with a trio of pretty impressive wins — Kentucky on a neutral, at Arizona, at USC — and just one bad loss, which came at home against Colorado. A win over Arizona on Friday night might be enough to get the Bruins into the 8-9 game.

KANSAS STATE (RPI: 50, KenPom: 40, NBC seed: 9): I think that Kansas State probably just punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament with a win over TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament. They have four Quadrant 1 wins — TCU at home, TCU on a neutral, at Texas and at Baylor — and a 9-10 record against the top two Quadrants with no losses outside of the top two Quadrants. The mitigating factor here is that the Wildcats are ranked in the 320s in non-conference SOS and we know what the Selection Committee thinks of teams that won’t challenge themselves.

LOSERS

OKLAHOMA STATE (RPI: 86, KenPom: 51, NBC seed: Play-in game): The Cowboys are in some trouble now, and they will be one of the most fascinating cases on Selection Sunday. They are now 19-14 on the season after losing to Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament, but that was their first loss to the Jayhawks in three games against them this season. Their RPI is an atrocious 86th, but their KenPom numbers are much better. There are no bad losses on their résumé, but there are 14 “good” losses. They have five Quadrant 1 wins — including a sweep of the Jayhawks during the regular season — and nine wins against the top two Quadrants but they also have a non-conference SOS in the 280s. BartTorvik.com gives the Pokes a 34.5 percent chance of getting into the dance, and that sounds about right to me.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (RPI: 31, KenPom: 44, NBC seed: 12): Kermit Davis went out and lost to Southern Miss in the quarterfinals of the CUSA tournament on Thursday night, which is their worst loss of the season and comes on the heels of losing to Marshall in their regular season finale. The Blue Raiders now have two Quadrant 3 losses and a Quadrant 4 loss while their only good wins are at Murray State and at Western Kentucky. They’re in trouble, and likely headed for the NIT.

MARQUETTE (RPI: 57, KenPom: 50, NBC seed: Play-in game): The Golden Eagles could not take down Villanova on Thursday night in Madison Square Garden, meaning that they are now going to have to wait out the next three days to see if their name gets called on Selection Sunday. Their résumé is good — four Quadrant 1 wins, 8-12 against the top two Quadrants and just one Quadrant 3 loss — but they don’t have any great wins. They have not beaten an RPI top 25 team this season, although they have won at Seton Hall, Providence and Creighton. It’ll be tight. They are the cut line.

TEXAS (RPI: 49, KenPom: 38, NBC seed: 10): Texas lost to Texas Tech in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament, which means that they are going to be sweating out Selection Sunday with the rest of the nation’s bubble teams. As it stands, the Longhorns have five Quadrant 1 wins and an 8-14 record against the top two Quadrants, but their best wins of the season — TCU and Texas Tech — are at home, and their best wins away from home — Butler on a neutral and at Alabama — aren’t quite as impressive as we thought at the time. I think Texas will be in.

LOUISVILLE (RPI: 39, KenPom: 34, NBC seed: Last four in): Louisville, at this point, looks like they are going to be on the wrong side of the bubble come Selection Sunday. There are a lot of reasons why, and I dove into them all in more depth here.

NOTRE DAME (RPI: 64, KenPom: 28, NBC seed: First four out): The Irish are in a tough, tough spot now. We went over why this Notre Dame team had to beat Duke last night. I think that, at this point, they are out.

YET TO PLAY

