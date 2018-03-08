More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

San Diego coach Lamont Smith resigns after arrest

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 12:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

Lamont Smith resigned from his position as head coach at San Diego on Wednesday night, the school announced.

Smith was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 25th, at the Oakland International Airport following a domestic dispute at the team hotel on the previous night. The woman that accused Smith was taken to the hospital, but charges were not filed in the case.

“After reviewing all the evidence and completing their investigation, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office has discharged the matter and has declined to file any charges against Coach Smith,” a statement from Gail Shifman, Smith’s attorney, released on Tuesday said.

The 42-year old Smith is a USD alum that had been back with the program since 2015. The Toreros went 18-13 this season, which is the most wins the program has had in a decade.

Smith had been on administrative leave since he was arrested.

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Plenty of Bubble action, Bucknell earns a bid

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 8, 2018, 12:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

1. ARIZONA STATE, OKLAHOMA FALL IN THE FIRST ROUND OF CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

Although a handful of bubble teams lost games on Wednesday, the continued downfall of Arizona State and Oklahoma was the major story.

Both teams were in the top ten of the national rankings when 2018 began and now both of them are going to be waiting through a long four days.

We might be looking at the NCAA tournament without Trae Young and without the run-and-gun Sun Devils that won against Kansas and Xavier during non-conference play.

2. NOTRE DAME AND OKLAHOMA STATE KEEP NCAA TOURNAMENT HOPES ALIVE

While a few teams will be waiting to hear their fates, others advanced to see another day, as Notre Dame and Oklahoma State were among the bubble’s big winners.

The Fighting Irish made a major statement with a comeback win over Virginia Tech as they continue to try to get as many wins as possible with Bonzie Colson back. Head coach Mike Brey had some strong thoughts about his team as CBT’s Rob Dauster was in Brooklyn for the game. Notre Dame probably has to beat Duke tomorrow as well.

Oklahoma State knocked off in-state rival Oklahoma as the Cowboys continue to enhance their intriguing profile ahead of a game with Kansas. The Cowboys have already beaten the Jayhawks twice and Kansas will be without big man Udoka Azubuike. That game should be interesting.

3. BUCKNELL CLAIMS AN AUTOBID FROM THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

Wednesday was also a slow night for autobids at the Patriot League was the only conference to punch a bid. For the second consecutive season, Bucknell is in the NCAA tournament as they’ll likely be a very dangerous double-digit seed.

The Bison ran past Colgate in the title game as they’ve won 18 of their last 19 games. They return the top four players from a team that lost to No. 4 seed West Virginia by only six in the first round last season. Learn more about Bucknell here.

VIDEOS: Texas guard Kerwin Roach loses tooth after taking an elbow

(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 11:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Texas guard Kerwin Roach lost a tooth on Wednesday night as the Longhorns were battling Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament.

Roach was guarding Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton when Wigginton’s elbow inadvertently caught Roach in the face as he was driving to the basket. A video replay showed that Roach lost the bottom part of his tooth as teammate Matt Coleman picked it up off the ground.

Thankfully for Roach, everything looks like it will be okay as his tooth has been re-attached and he’s playing the second half with a mouth guard.

Arizona State, Oklahoma’s losses show why conference play always matters in college basketball

(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 10:55 PM EST
1 Comment

Wednesday was the last slow day of college basketball we’ll see for the rest of the week.

Only one ranked team was playing (No. 12 North Carolina) and one autobid was decided. The major conference tournaments don’t really pick up until Thursday.

The only storyline to follow on Wednesday was the bubble. And two months ago, nobody would have expected that Arizona State and Oklahoma would both lose in first-round conference tournament matchups that leave them seriously sweating on Selection Sunday.

That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday. The Sun Devils lost by double-digits to Colorado in their first Pac-12 Tournament game while Oklahoma lost a rubber match with in-state rival Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament.

On Jan. 1, Arizona State was 12-1, previously the last unbeaten in the nation, and the No. 4 team in the national rankings. Oklahoma was the No. 7 team in the country and freshman guard Trae Young was the heavy frontrunner for National Player of the Year. Both teams were among the darlings of college basketball; surprise teams with fun, uptempo styles of play.

Now both former top-10 teams are waiting a long four days to see if they’ll even be playing in the Big Dance at all. There’s a chance that both teams could be playing in the NIT next week. The downfall of Arizona State and Oklahoma the past two months shows why conference play is still very important in college basketball.

The Arizona State situation is probably been more shocking. The Sun Devils have the two best non-conference wins of any team in college hoops after they picked up a road win at Kansas and a neutral court win over Xavier. Then unbeaten Arizona State entered Pac-12 play and went 8-11 against a very mediocre league that might only get two or three teams in the field.

Oklahoma ran through the buzzsaw of the Big 12 without much help for Young. The Sooners looked like they might be a potential top-four seed after wins over Wichita State, Texas Tech and TCU. They bottomed out after a difficult stretch through conference play as Oklahoma hasn’t won two straight games in almost two months.

Conference play exposed both of these formerly top-ten teams for what they actually are: deeply flawed teams limping into the postseason. If the bubble weren’t weaker, you could even argue that both of these teams could have been out of the NCAA tournament picture awhile ago.

It just goes to show that ruling the rankings after non-conference play doesn’t mean much of anything if you can’t put together a solid stretch in your own league. It doesn’t matter how good you look after non-conference play; you still need enough conference wins to play in March.

Notre Dame’s Brey: When healthy ‘we’re a top 20 team’, but will come-from-behind win be enough for at-large bid?

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2018, 10:25 PM EST
1 Comment

More College Hoops

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Plenty of Bubble action, Bucknell earns a bid Bubble Banter: Arizona State and Oklahoma out, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State in? Michael Porter Jr. to play for Missouri in SEC tournament

NEW YORK — Mike Brey knows how good his team is.

He also knows that his Notre Dame roster led by seniors like Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell don’t, at this point in their careers, need to be micro-managed. That’s why, with his team trailing a must-win game by 13 points at the half and 21 points early in the second, he gave the floor to them.

“They do the talking in the huddles,” Brey said. “I didn’t say much at halftime. ‘Y’all figure it out.'”

And figure it out they did.

The tenth-seeded Fighting Irish held No. 7 seed Virginia Tech to 1-for-16 shooting for a ten-minute stretch at the end of the second half, going on a 40-12 run that turned that 21-point deficit into a seven-point lead as the Irish landed a 71-65 win that gave them a shot to beat Duke on Thursday night and convince the selection committee that they deserve a bid to the NCAA tournament.

That’s where we are right now with this Notre Dame team.

When they are healthy, there isn’t anyone in the country that doesn’t think this group is good enough to get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. But being good enough and being deserving of a spot in the big dance are two totally different things.

As it stands, after two ACC tournament wins, Notre Dame is 20-13 on the season and 8-10 in league play. They have two Quadrant 1 wins, a 7-10 mark against the top two Quadrants and three losses to Quadrant 3 teams. Their best win — Wichita State in the Maui Invitational — doesn’t outweigh the fact that they lost to Ball State at home, or to Indiana, or at Georgia Tech.

That is not a résumé worthy of an at-large bid this year, but simply looking at their schedule buries the lede: The Irish played without their All-American power forward for two months and without their All-ACC point guard for the better part of three weeks. Their record without Colson was 6-9. Their record without Colson and Farrell was 1-4. They didn’t win a game for a full month, but four of those seven losses came without their two best players on the floor; all seven of them were without Colson.

“I’ve never been a big guy to campaign,” Brey said. “I don’t want to hear about best 68. When I have my guys back we’re a top 20 team, and I think the committee knows that.”

He’s got a point.

Even with all the time that duo missed, Notre Dame is still a top 30 team according to KenPom. They’re 14-4 at full strength, and that includes their win over Wichita State.

The problem is that two of Notre Dame’s three Quadrant 3 losses — Ball State and Indiana — came with Colson and Farrell healthy, at 100 percent and playing poorly enough to fall to a pair of in-state rivals.

It’s a tough argument to make — ignore the bad parts of our résumé because we were without our two best players even though the worst parts of our résumé came with both of them — which is what makes Thursday night so important. The Irish will be facing off with No. 2 seed Duke. That would be a great win, particularly when it would come on a neutral court in a city that might as well be Duke’s second home.

That’s the kind of win that the Irish would need to be able to convince the committee that they are, in fact, deserving of a bid, and not just because their roster looks like it should be on paper.

And when the score was 47-26 with 14 minutes left, I’m not sure anyone actually thought we’d be at a point where that was a possibility on Thursday night.

“All the stuff they’ve been through,” Brey said, “they’re just tough dudes.”

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been prouder of a group — and in a game that really mattered.”

Introducing Cinderella: Dangerous Bucknell is headed back to the Big Dance

((Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 9:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Conference: Patriot League

Coach: Nathan Davis

Record: 25-9, 16-2 (First in the Patriot League)

Rankings and Ratings:

Kenpom: 107
RPI: 85
AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Bucknell likely finds itself in the 13-14 seed range since they were clearly the best team in the Patriot League this season. Although the Bison come from a one-bid league, they own a top-100 RPI thanks to an impressive final few months.

Names you need to know: A trio of senior double-figure scorers forms the backbone of this Bucknell roster. Senior forward Zach Thomas is putting up monster numbers (20.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg) as he earned Patriot League Player of the Year. Senior center Nana Foulland (15.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and senior guard Stephen Brown (14.7 ppg, 4.3 apg) were also first-team all-league selections with Thomas.

Stats you need to know: Bucknell won’t be afraid to play an uptempo opponent if it comes to that in the tournament. Rating at No. 35 in adjusted tempo nationally, according to KenPom, the Bison like to get up and down the floor with their veteran team and three senior scorers.

Big wins, bad losses: Bucknell only has one top-100 win this season when they beat Vermont at home by four points. The Bison don’t have a lot of quality wins in general. In terms of losses, Bucknell lost road games at Arkansas, North Carolina, Maryland and VCU during the non-conference portion of the schedule as the last two losses were very close games.

How’d they get here?: Winning 18 of their last 19 games, the Bison will be one of the hottest teams in the field. Bucknell held off Loyola (MD) in the Patriot League quarterfinals before taking down Boston and Colgate to claim the title.

Outlook: Bucknell is going to be one of the more dangerous double-digit seeds in the field. With the top four players all returning from a team that gave No. 4 seed West Virginia a scare last season, Bucknell is a team nobody wants to face in the first round.

How do I know you?: Since 2011, Bucknell has played in either the NIT or the NCAA tournament in every season except for one — a truly impressive streak for a team in a one-bid league. The Bison lost by only six points to No. 4 seed West Virginia last season in the NCAA tournament. Bucknell also won NCAA tournament games in back-to-back seasons when they defeated Kansas and Arkansas in the first round in 2005 and 2006.