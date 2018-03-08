More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

No. 15 Arizona surges past Colorado 83-67 at Pac-12 tourney

Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 7:17 PM EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arizona was not particularly crisp on offense and big man Deandre Ayton missed shots that normally fall for him.

None of it slowed the Wildcats on their way to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Scrappy and suffocating on defense, No. 15 Arizona rolled over Colorado 83-67 on Thursday in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

“I really liked our defense, especially in the second half,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “We had plenty of transition opportunities because of our defense and that’s when we’re at our best.”

Ayton missed numerous shots near the rim, fouling out after scoring 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting and grabbing six rebounds. The Wildcats (25-7) were disjointed at times on offense, unable to find seams in Colorado’s zone defense.

But Arizona was superb on defense most of the day, though, holding Colorado to 5-of-20 shooting from 3-point range and nabbing 11 steals, including four by Rawle Alkins.

Allonzo Trier scored 22 points, and Dusan Ristic had 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Wildcats move on to face the Stanford-UCLA winner in Friday’s semifinals.

“I thought our ball screen defense was good,” Miller said. “Our team defense was good. We had a lot of players working together. I didn’t really look at them having a lot of great looks that they missed. I think our defense was intact.”

Colorado (17-15) managed to hang with the Wildcats well into the second half despite playing a tough opening-round game the day before. The Buffaloes suffered a huge blow with about 13 minutes left, when point guard McKinley Wright IV went down with a right ankle injury. Arizona reeled off 14 straight points and the Buffaloes never recovered.

George King had 19 points, and Lucas Siewart 16 for Colorado.

“McKinley goes out, it might take us a while to figure things out offensively, but we weren’t getting any stops,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “They went on that run, and it was kind of all she wrote.”

Arizona played through a season of turmoil, winning its fifth Pac-12 regular-season title in six years despite twice being linked to a federal investigation into shady recruiting practices.

Miller’s job appeared to be in jeopardy late in the season, when an ESPN report alleged he was caught on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to lure Ayton to the school. Miller missed one game and three practices while the school investigated, but returned for the final two games after vehemently denying the report and the university president saying he will remain as coach.

The Buffaloes and Wildcats split during the regular season, each winning at their own arena.

Colorado used a big second-half run to beat Arizona State 97-85 in its Pac-12 opener, a game that put Boyle in a walking boot after injuring his right calf trying to break up a fight.

The Buffaloes made 13 of 21 from the 3-point arc in that victory and their hot shooting continued early against Arizona, making five of their first eight shots.

The Wildcats turned up the defensive pressure and that got their offense going — not to mention the pro-Arizona crowd — for a 15-2 run that put them up 27-19.

Colorado answered with a short run of its own, cutting Arizona’s lead to 35-33 by halftime.

The Buffaloes kept Arizona close to start the second half, but suffered a huge blow with when Wright appeared to come down on someone’s foot. He had to be helped off the court and didn’t return.

The Buffaloes had a hard time getting into their offense without the freshman leader and Arizona took advantage, going on a 14-0 run to push the lead to 58-41.

“McKinley’s a warrior,” Boyle said. “I thought, if we could have gotten that thing within striking distance, I probably would have gone with him, but I certainly didn’t want to risk him or his ankle for the sake of just putting him back in the game.”

BIG PICTURE

Colorado looked like it had a shot at hanging with the Wildcats until Wright’s injury.

Arizona showed it doesn’t have to fire on all cylinders or need a big game from Ayton to advance.

REBOUNDING

Despite Ayton dealing with foul trouble and not having a huge impact on the game, Arizona still controlled the glass against Colorado. The Wildcats had a 34-24 rebounding advantage and scored 10 second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds.

“We were not good rebounding all night,” Boyle said.

UP NEXT

Colorado could end up in a smaller postseason tournament.

Arizona plays the Stanford-UCLA winner in the semifinals Friday.

Newman’s career day lifts Kansas over Cowboys in Big 12s

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 7:15 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas had just been battered by Oklahoma State for the second time this season, a humiliating loss in Stillwater that sent the Jayhawks into the Big 12 Tournament rubbing their bruised egos.

Then the Cowboys raced out to a 10-point lead in their quarterfinal matchup.

Rather than fold, though, the ninth-ranked Jayhawks showed the kind of toughness they’ve been missing much of this season. Malik Newman scored a career-high 30 points, their backup big men made up for the absence of injured center Udoka Azubuike, and coach Bill Self’s squad pulled away in the second half for an 82-68 victory over the Cowboys on Thursday.

“This team is easy to nitpick with because when we’re good, it’s magnified in ways because we can shoot and move the ball, and when we’re bad it’s magnified because we don’t do the things in grind-it-out games that a lot of teams do,” Self said. “Sometimes I think we get a little spoiled on what our expectations are, but I’m real proud of them. I think they competed hard for the most part.”

Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points and Devonte Graham had 10 points, four rebounds and nine assists for the No. 1 seed Jayhawks (25-7), who were swept by the Cowboys (19-14) in the regular season. But they rose to the occasion when it mattered, setting up a date with Kansas State on Friday.

The Wildcats beat TCU in an overtime thriller earlier Thursday.

“We just wanted to come out, be aggressive and play tough,” Newman said, “because we haven’t played tough against those guys. We wanted to execute, have fun and be tough.”

Jeffrey Carroll scored 17 points and Kendall Smith had 14 for the No. 8 seed Cowboys, who can only hope their opening-round win over Oklahoma solidified their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re a tournament team. We’ve proven that all season long,” Smith said. “Especially to see the kind of basketball we’re playing right now, I definitely think we should get in.”

Azubuike sprained the MCL in his left knee in practice Tuesday, causing him to miss the entire weekend. The Jayhawks hope to have him back for the NCAA Tournament next week.

Mitch Lightfoot and Silvio De Sousa combined for 14 points and 14 rebounds in his place.

“We showed we can play without Doke,” Mykhailiuk said. “We can still win.”

Oklahoma State threatened to run the Jayhawks out of the building early on, just as it did in an 82-64 rout in Stillwater on Saturday. Yakuba Sima took advantage of the inside space where Azubuike usually roams, and Carroll’s 3-point barrage gave Oklahoma State an early 10-point lead.

That’s when the Jayhawks finally caught fire, going on an 18-4 charge to turn things around. It was Newman leading the way with a trio of 3-pointers, part of his 20 first-half points.

He kept the hot hand going early in the second half, scoring seven points during another big run — this one 14-0 — that made it 66-50 and forced Cowboys coach Mike Boynton to call timeout.

Boynton said after his team’s rough-and-tumble win over the Sooners that he didn’t buy into the notion that beating a team three times was any more difficult than beating it once. But Boynton didn’t address the challenge that comes with winning two games in fewer than 24 hours.

With 15 minutes left against Kansas, the Cowboys’ legs looked shot.

The Jayhawks’ game-breaking run coincided with a scoreless drought for Oklahoma State that went on for more than 7 1/2 minutes. At one point midway through the half, the Cowboys were 4 for 17 from the floor and had made more turnovers (five) than field goals.

Oklahoma State made a couple of late runs, but he Jayhawks were never in danger of letting their lead slip, locking up at least 25 wins for an NCAA-record 13th consecutive season.

“I won’t say fatigue wasn’t a factor,” Boynton said, “but we knew that coming in. We put ourselves in that scenario and Kansas earned the right to have the extra day of rest.”

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State had a 53-27 rebounding advantage against Oklahoma. But the Cowboys only had a 36-33 edge against Kansas, even with Azubuike out with the knee injury.

Kansas set a school record for 3-pointers in a season (319) when Lagerald Vick knocked one down with 3:49 to go. The Jayhawks have relied on the outside shot all year, but it came in handy with their biggest post presence sitting on the bench.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State waits anxiously to hear its name called on Selection Sunday.

Kansas tries to beat the Wildcats for the third time this season.

Michael Porter Jr.’s Missouri return doesn’t go as well as planned in loss to Georgia

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
For Missouri fans hoping to get a miracle run out of the Tigers with Michael Porter Jr. back in the mix look like they are going to end up being disappointed.

In Porter’s first game back from back surgery, he finished with 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting off the bench as the Tigers lost to Georgia in the second round of the SEC tournament, 62-60. Porter missed a three that would have put Mizzou ahead with less than a minute left in the game.

Hell, he didn’t even look like the best Porter on Thursday night.

Jontay did. He finished with 20 points and eight boards on 5-for-8 shooting with four threes. He was terrific.

Frankly, this is what we should have expected. This is the way this was always going to play out. I’m not sure there is a 19-year old in the history of the sport this side of LeBron James that would have been able to miss four months after undergoing surgery and return at the start of the SEC tournament without looking like, you know, they missed four months with back surgery.

Porter is going to be just fine in the long-term, but if there is a disappointment here, it’s for NBA scouts that will miss out on an extra chance to see him play. The same can be said for Missouri’s outlook in the NCAA tournament. It would have been nice for them to get Porter out there for another game in St. Louis to help him shake off the rust before the start of the NCAA tournament.

That, more than anything, should be the frustration. A loss to Georgia is whatever. An off-night from Porter in his first game back is whatever. A missed opportunity to get a couple more games under his belt?

Ouch.

VIDEO: Xavier, St. John’s have a postgame scuffle in handshake lines

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
NEW YORK — A postgame scuffle during the handshake line between Xavier and St. John’s is what is making the headlines after the Musketeers dispatched the Johnnies in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament.

According to a report from The Athletic, a member of the St. John’s team tried to get into the Xavier locker room after the scuffle, but Mack downplayed that in the postgame press conference.

“I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus,” Mack said. “A couple of their guys didn’t want to shake hands. It was squelched very quickly.”

The Big East reviewed tape of the scuffle and security footage to determine if the action spilled into the locker rooms. Big East senior associate commissioner Stu Jackson said he does not plan on taking any disciplinary action.

The incident started with Bashir Ahmed and Tyrique Jones, who appeared to exchange words before chests puffed out and the two teams started pushing and pulling each other away from the altercation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

VIDEO: TCU’s Desmond Bane forces OT with three at the buzzer

Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 3:29 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State’s Barry Brown scored the go-ahead layup with 11.2 seconds left in overtime, and Alex Robinson missed a pair of foul shots at the other end for TCU, allowing the Wildcats to escape with a 66-64 victory in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Horned Frogs, who forced OT on Desmond Bane’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, had the ball with the game tied at 64 and 34.5 seconds to go. But when Robinson’s pass was deflected out of bounds, a video review showed TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky touched it last and Kansas State was given the ball.

Brown was fouled while converting a driving layup, but he missed the free throw.

At the other end, Robinson drove down the right side of the lane and was fouled by Makol Mawien with 1.3 seconds left. But the 60-percent foul shooter missed the first of two free throws, forcing him to miss the second, and the Wildcats corralled the rebound to seal the win.

Mawien finished with 16 points, and Xavier Sneed and Dean Wade scored 12 apiece for the fourth-seeded Wildcats (22-10), who advanced to play Kansas or Oklahoma State in Friday night’s semifinals.

Kenrich Williams led the Horned Frogs (21-11) with 20 points. Robinson contributed 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting, and he finished with seven turnovers — none more costly than the last.

The teams couldn’t have played a more even first half, swapping the lead seven times with seven ties and ending 30-all at the break. Both were 2 of 8 from beyond the arc, the Wildcats shot 48 percent from the field and the Horned Frogs shot 52, and neither team made a free throw.

Hardly a surprise, given the teams split in the regular-season with each winning at home.

TCU finally put together the first big run in the opening minutes of the second half. Robinson started it with a free throw and ended it with a jumper, and Williams added five points during the 11-0 spurt, which gave the Horned Frogs a 43-34 lead with 14 1/2 minutes to go.

Kansas State clawed right back thanks to a series of Horned Frogs miscues. At one point, Robinson turned it over three times in a span of four possessions, then blew a wide open layup in transition.

Cartier Diarra scored at the other end for Kansas State, knotting the game 53-all.

Kansas State kept the momentum going, edging ahead 59-56 when the Horned Frogs’ J.D. Miller was called for basket interference with 52.3 seconds left. But after Williams missed at the other end for TCU, coach Jamie Dixon elected to play defense rather than foul the Wildcats.

Brown’s long 3-pointer missed with eight seconds left, and that gave Bane enough time — by a fraction of a second — to hit his only basket of the game and force overtime.

VIDEO: Alabama’s Collin Sexton goes coast-to-coast for buzzer-beating win over Texas A&M

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 3:12 PM EST
Collin Sexton finished with 27 points and five assists for Alabama, but the biggest shot he hit came at the end of the game.

With 4.4 seconds left on the clock. Sexton went coast-to-coast for a layup at the buzzer to give Alabama a much-needed win that may punch their ticket for the Big Dance:

And I use the term “layup” loosely. A finger-roll from the foul line while jumping off the wrong foot is not exactly a typical layup.