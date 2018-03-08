More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Louisville’s NCAA tournament chances in doubt after another Virginia loss

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 1:58 PM EST
NEW YORK — And now the waiting game begins.

For the second time in a week, the Louisville Cardinals lost to Virginia, the ACC’s regular season champs, in a game that they had to win if the dream of getting to an NCAA tournament in the worst year in the program’s history was going to come to fruition.

And while this Thursday’s 75-58 loss wasn’t as painful as last Thursday’s 67-66 defeat — a loss that came on a banked-in three at the buzzer of a game the Cardinals led 66-62 at home when they fouled a three-point shooter with 0.9 seconds left on the clock — it is what may have put the final nail in their tournament coffin.

The Cardinals entered Thursday sitting at No. 39 in the RPI, and while three really aren’t many negatives on their résumé — beyond, you know, the 14 losses — the issue is that they quite literally have not beaten anyone good. They are 0-11 against the RPI top 50. Their three Quadrant 1 wins came on the road against Florida State, Miami and Notre Dame. If there was anything that the Selection Committee showed us when they unveiled the top four seeds last month, it’s that they do value quality wins. They need you to prove you can beat good teams.

Can you really be that good if you can’t find a way to get a win over someone better than Florida State?

“Without a doubt,” interim head coach David Padgett said. “Unfortunately that’s not my decision. If you look at our overall body work we haven’t done anything wrong. I think that’s getting lost in the shuffle. People used to put a lot of weight in bad losses.”

“Maybe we haven’t done as much right, but not doing anything wrong is doing something right.”

We’ll find out if he’s right in roughly 72 hours.

Until then, Louisville fans are going to be sweating out every game played involving a bubble team. As of today, BartTorvik.com projects the Cardinals as having an 88.5 percent chance of getting into the NCAA tournament. That, however, doesn’t factor in the games that have yet to be played. Notre Dame probably jumps over the Cardinals with a win over Duke today. Oklahoma State has a chance to land a tourney-clinching win against Kansas. The same with Marquette against Villanova. And Baylor against West Virginia. And Texas against Texas Tech.

Then compare their profile to that of, say, Oklahoma, who has just as many losses and six Quadrant 1 wins to boot.

I saw all that to say this: The next three days are not going to be fun.

But the last three weeks have not been much fun for this program or the people that support it. Their 2013 national title banner came down. Six months ago, their Hall of Fame head coach was fired because he couldn’t withstand a pay for play scheme that the FBI unearthed during an investigation into corruption in college basketball that came on the heels of the NCAA handing down penalties for a scandal involving strippers, hookers and recruits in the basketball dorms.

That happens two and a half years ago.

It has been a long road for the Cardinals to get here.

And the question now is where it will lead, because the future of this program is very much unclear.

Let’s start with the obvious: They have an interim head coach, one that may or may not return next season. Being unabel to get

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 tournament on NBCSN

Joe Sargent/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 12:07 PM EST
There are four Atlantic 10 tournament second round games that will be on NBCSN on Thursday.

The action kicks off with the two of the most storied programs in the conference, as Dayton and VCU square off in a battle of teams that are looking to make up for disappointing seasons with a run in March.

That game starts at noon, and 30 minutes after it ends, UMass and George Mason will tip off.

The action kicks up against at 6:00 p.m. as Duquesne and Richmond play before the night is capped off with Georgetown Washington taking on Saint Louis.

All games will be played in Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

They can be seen on NBCSN and streamed online http://stream.nbcsports.com/nbcsn/generic?pid=204593.

Bubble Banter: Louisville’s must-win game kicks off a thrilling day of bubble action

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

YET TO PLAY

LOUISVILLE
KANSAS STATE
ALABAMA
TEXAS A&M
OKLAHOMA STATE
MARQUETTE
PROVIDENCE
UCLA
NOTRE DAME
TEXAS
MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE
BAYLOR
USC
BUTLER
UTAH

Bracketology: Big day for Bubble teams

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 8, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
It’s a big day for bubble teams.  Consider these questions: Can Louisville beat Virginia?  Can Marquette beat Villanova?  Can Oklahoma State beat Kansas (for a third time)?  Can Notre Dame beat Duke?  Can Texas beat Texas Tech?  Can Alabama beat Texas AM?  Can Kansas State beat TCU?  These are just a few of the many games to ponder on what could end up being the most crucial day between now and selection weekend. We didn’t even mention Butler and Providence, both of whom could benefit from an opening-round Big East tournament win.

How will the Selection Committee handle a resume like Oklahoma State’s?  The answer could well depend on the age-old RPI question.  And what about a team like Arizona State – or Oklahoma for that matter – who started out like a whirlwind and finished with very little much air in their sails?

The cutline will change, perhaps multiple times, between now and Saturday.  Nothing is locked in place.  After a busy (and short night) … here’s the latest:

UPDATED: March 8, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Marquette vs. Baylor | South Region
  • Louisville vs. Oklahoma State West Region
  • SE Louisiana vs. LIU-BROOKLYN | East Region
  • Hampton vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

SOUTH Atlanta                               EAST – Boston 
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) Virginia 1) Villanova
16) Hampton / Ark-PB 16) SE Louisiana / LIU-BROOKLYN
8) Creighton 8) Rhode Island
9) Kansas State 9) Florida State
San Diego San Diego
5) Florida 5) Ohio State
12) Middle Tennessee 12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
4) West Virginia 4) Texas Tech
13) Louisiana 13) Vermont
Detroit Wichita
6) Miami-FL 6) Kentucky
11) Marquette / Baylor 11) Oklahoma
3) Cincinnati 3) Michigan State
14) UNC-GREENSBORO 14) CHARLESTON
Nashville Nashville
7) Seton Hall 7) Missouri
10) Saint Mary’s 10) Providence
2) Auburn 2) North Carolina
15) WRIGHT STATE 15) IONA
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita Pittsburgh
1) Kansas 1) Xavier
16) RADFORD 16) Harvard
8) Nevada 8) Virginia Tech
9) Butler 9) St. Bonaventure
Boise Boise
5) Arizona 5) Clemson
12) New Mexico St 12) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
4) Gonzaga 4) Wichita State
13) Buffalo 13) MURRAY STATE
Dallas Dallas
6) Arkansas 6) Houston
11) Louisville / Oklahoma St 11) UCLA
3) MICHIGAN 3) Tennessee
14) Montana 14) BUCKNELL
Charlotte Detroit
7) Texas AM 7) TCU
10) Texas 10) NC State
2) Duke 2) Purdue
15) LIPSCOMB 15) UC-Davis

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas

Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Saint Mary’s, UCLA, Oklahoma

Last Four IN (at large): Marquette, Baylor, Louisville, Oklahoma State

First Four OUT (at large): Arizona State, Syracuse, USC, Notre Dame

Next four teams OUT (at large): Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Nebraska

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Louisville

BIG 12 (9): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State

SEC (7): Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas AM, Missouri

Big East (7): Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Providence, Marquette

Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN, Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State

American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston

Pac 12 (2): Arizona, UCLA

Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (1): Nevada

ONE BID LEAGUES: LOYOLA-CHI (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), UNC-GREENSBORO (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), LIPSCOMB(ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), Hampton (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Pitt has parted ways with head coach Kevin Stallings

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 9:55 AM EST
Pitt and Kevin Stallings have parted ways after just two seasons, according to a statement released by the university.

Stallings was 24-41 in his Panthers tenure and finished this season with an 8-24 record and an 0-19 mark against ACC competition.

Since 2000, only six high-major coaches had been fired after just two seasons on the job and just two of the six — James Johnson at Virginia and Billy Gillispie at Kentucky — were fired because of on-court performance. Kelvin Sampson at Indiana, Sean Sutton at Oklahoma State, Gillispie at Texas Tech and Donnie Tyndall at Tennessee were all fired for various off the court issues.

Who Pitt hires now will be an interesting thing to track. It’s not going to be easy to turn that program around, and it will be important for their AD Heather Lykes, who was hired last March, to get this decision right. The issue that Pitt has run into in the last few years is that the way they built their program was on the talent that they could pull out of New York and sell on playing in the Big East. That pipeline is not going to work as well in the ACC.

Clearly the big name here is Sean Miller, who is a Pittsburgh native that may be looking for a soft landing, depending on what he knows or thinks the FBI may have on him. Pitt also should make Danny Hurley say no. Thad Matta is another name that has popped up. The former Ohio State head coach has a proven track record and can get players in the midwest, but he’s never coach in the ACC before and part of the reason that things ended for him early at Ohio State is that he didn’t put in the same hours on the recruiting trail. Another out of work former Big Ten coach that would make sense is Tom Crean.

Former Pitt assistant and current Towson head coach Pat Skerry is another name that has popped up, and Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne would probably get the Panther fan base excited if they could land him. Iona head coach Tim Cluess, who has made five of the last seven NCAA tournaments out of the MAAC, would be another name that makes sense.

If I was Lykes, one of the first calls that I would make would be to Paul Weir, the current head coach at New Mexico who took New Mexico State to the NCAA tournament in 2017. He has been able to recruit players from Canada — he’s from Toronto — and in order to succeed at Pitt you need to find some way to gain a recruiting advantage. Canada might just be it.

San Diego coach Lamont Smith resigns after arrest

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2018, 12:39 AM EST
Lamont Smith resigned from his position as head coach at San Diego on Wednesday night, the school announced.

Smith was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 25th, at the Oakland International Airport following a domestic dispute at the team hotel on the previous night. The woman that accused Smith was taken to the hospital, but charges were not filed in the case.

“After reviewing all the evidence and completing their investigation, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office has discharged the matter and has declined to file any charges against Coach Smith,” a statement from Gail Shifman, Smith’s attorney, released on Tuesday said.

The 42-year old Smith is a USD alum that had been back with the program since 2015. The Toreros went 18-13 this season, which is the most wins the program has had in a decade.

Smith had been on administrative leave since he was arrested.