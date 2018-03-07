More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Michael Porter Jr. to play for Missouri in SEC tournament

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
It’s official: Michael Porter Jr. will return to play for Missouri in the SEC tournament, Cuonzo Martin confirmed to reporters today.

“He’s prepared to play,” Martin said. “He said ‘Coach, I want to help the team.'”

“For me it was always Mike’s decision to play or not play.”

Porter was a projected top three pick prior to the start of the season, but he had surgery on his back after playing just two minutes in Missouri’s season-opening win over Iowa State.

Porter is not expected to start tomorrow, when the Tigers take on the winner of tonight’s game between Georgia and Vanderbilt. Missouri is a lock for the NCAA tournament, and the addition of Porter will make them a trendy pick to make a run.

Martin, to his credit, does not appear to be worried about integrating a player of Porter’s talent and importance at this late of a date. ”

No problem at all,” he said, “because he’s a part of the team. Whatever happens I’m OK with it.”

Bubble Banter: Did Arizona State just play their way off the bubble?

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2018, 4:59 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

WINNERS

LOUISVILLE (RPI: 37, KenPom: 34, NBC seed: Next four out): Louisville didn’t earn an NCAA tournament bid on Wednesday afternoon when they beat Florida State, but they did put themselves into a position where they can win and get themselves in on Thursday. They play Virginia in the quarterfinals. If they beat Virginia, they will be in the NCAA tournament. Should I tell Louisville fans that they’d be in right now if they didn’t blow a four-point lead with 0.9 seconds left?

LOSERS

ARIZONA STATE (RPI: 65, KenPom: 38, NBC seed: 10): Arizona State lost in their Pac-12 12 tournament opener, meaning that the Sun Devils have gone from being college basketball’s last remaining unbeaten team to having to sweat out the final week before Selection Sunday. ASU is now 20-11 on the season and 8-11 against Pac-12 opponents after Wednesday’s loss. The Fighting Bobby Hurleys have just three Quadrant 1 wins and an 8-9 record against the top two Quadrants with two Quadrant 3 losses, but they have happen to have the best pair of wins of any team in the country, beating Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse and knocking off Xavier on a neutral court. And it is those two wins that will likely ensure that ASU will be in the tournament when the bracket is released in 96 hours, but the idea that it is anything close to a guarantee — which is what you would expect from a team ranked No. 3 in the country on Dec. 30th — is wrong.

YET TO PLAY

OKLAHOMA STATE
NOTRE DAME
SYRACUSE
WASHINGTON
TEXAS
MARQUETTE

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike to miss Big 12 Tournament with injury

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 4:37 PM EST
Kansas will be without big man Udoka Azubuike during the Big 12 Tournament this week after he sprained his left knee in practice on Tuesday, the school announced.

The sophomore 7-footer sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee as Kansas is hopeful that he’ll be back by the NCAA tournament. Azubuike is putting up 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks as he’s been the only big man Kansas can fully trust this season.

Without Azubuike in the lineup, it’ll be interesting to see how Kansas opts to play as they’ll be forced to use a lot of small-ball lineups and inexperienced frontcourt players.

Atlantic 10 Postseason Preview and Awards

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
The Atlantic 10 has been down this season as the league tries to sneak two (or possibly three) members into the Field of 68. It feels like a decade ago when the Atlantic 10 got six members in the NCAA tournament in 2014.

Since the league suffered its worst collective non-conference record in over a decade, the Atlantic 10 struggled with computer numbers and quality teams this season. Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure were clearly the only two dominant teams in the league.

While the Atlantic 10 isn’t nearly as deep top-to-bottom as it has been, there are still some dangerous teams to keep tabs on this week in Washington D.C.

Here’s a look at the 2018 Atlantic 10 Tournament.

THE FAVORITE

St. Bonaventure enters the week as the No. 2 seed in the tournament but they’re arguably the hottest team in the country right now. The Bonnies have won 12 straight games as they haven’t lost since Jan. 19. Armed with one of the best backcourts in the country in Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley, St. Bonaventure is playing its best basketball heading into the postseason.

THE CONTENDERS

Rhode Island has been the dominant team in the Atlantic 10 for much of this season. The Rams won 16 straight games during the middle of the regular season as it looked like they might run away with an unbeaten conference regular season. But Rhode Island has recently seen some struggles as the Rams have dropped three of their last five games. Plus, No. 1 seeds have a bizarre lack of success in this tournament. Since 2006, the No. 1 seed has more first-game exits (five) than titles (two).

Davidson has become an intriguing team to watch as they enter the tournament winners of five of their last six games. The Wildcats just knocked off Rhode Island for a huge road win to end the regular season and senior Peyton Aldridge is one of the league’s best players.

WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?

Since Rhode Island has lost two consecutive games, and three of its last five, then they can badly us a couple of wins this week heading into the NCAA tournament. While the Rams were once considered to be a threat to earn a really good seed, another bad loss could put them in jeopardy of being a double-digit seed with a tough first-round opponent.

WHO IS ON THE BUBBLE?

Both Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure look like they should be comfortably in the field heading into this week. The next closest team to making the NCAA tournament in the Atlantic 10 would be Davidson, but they would need to win the tournament and earn the autobid to get a spot.

THE SLEEPER

Saint Joseph’s finished fourth in the standings after a strong end to the season. Winners of six of their last seven games, the Hawks have been dangerous as they won at Rhode Island in a shocking 30-point drubbing a few weeks ago. Shavar Newkirk and James Demery are one of the best one-two punches in the league as they could carry this team to plenty of more wins in Washington D.C.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure. One of the most potent offensive players in the country, Adams is going to have to help carry the Bonnies if they want to win this tournament. Shooting 47 percent from three-point range on the season, Adams is capable of going for monster outings — as evidenced by his back-to-back 40-point games during conference play. If Adams and fellow senior Matt Mobley are both going then St. Bonaventure is tough to stop.

X-FACTORS

St. Bonaventure’s rotationOver the last eight games, Mobley and Adams are averaging over 40 minutes per game.  They almost never get subbed out. If the Bonnies are going to win three games in less than 48 hours, they’ll need more from their bench.
Rhode Island’s perimeter shooting: Sitting at 33 percent from three-point range on the season, the Rams have been a streaky team from the perimeter. Leading scorer Jared Terrell sits at a healthy 41 percent on the season but the rest of the roster will need to knock down some shots during the week.  
George Mason’s late-game heroics: The Patriots are a tough No. 5 seed — especially if the game is tight down the stretch. George Mason earned four A-10 wins on game-winning shots in the final seconds this season. They also won in the second round of the A-10 tournament on a buzzer-beater last year.  

NBC SPORTS ATLANTIC 10 POSTSEASON HONORS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dan Hurley, Rhode Island

FIRST TEAM ALL ATLANTIC 10

  • Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure
  • Matt Mobley, St. Bonaventure
  • Jared Terrell, Rhode Island
  • Justin Tillman, VCU
  • Peyton Aldridge, Davidson

SECOND TEAM ALL ATLANTIC 10

  • Luwane Pipkins, UMass
  • Kellan Grady, Davidson
  • B.J. Johnson, La Salle
  • Shavar Newkirk, Saint Joseph’s
  • Josh Cunningham, Dayton

Dan Patrick Show: Kentucky’s John Calipari believes ‘one-and-done’ rule should go

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2018, 1:06 PM EST
Kentucky head coach John Calipari emphatically responds to a recent statement that he shouldn’t be commenting on education. Cal also gives his take on the “one-and-done” rule.

SEC Tournament Preview and Postseason Awards

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
The SEC has seen a resurgence this season as the league should have more than six NCAA tournament bids for the first time ever.

With as many as eight teams jockeying for NCAA tournament positioning (or to even get in at all, in some cases) the SEC is perhaps as deep in basketball as it has ever been.

Heading into the SEC Tournament this week in St. Louis, every team in the league has suffered at least five conference losses this season. That means every team in the bracket is beatable and nobody is a consensus favorite. We could see a number of unique scenarios and champions play out this week. You could even make the case that this is the most wide-open major conference tournament in the country.

Here’s a look at the 2018 SEC Tournament.

THE FAVORITE

It’s tough to pick a favorite in this event since so many teams look beatable, but Tennessee has perhaps the most favorable path. While all of the other teams with double byes face tough first opponents, the Volunteers handled both LSU and Mississippi State with 20-plus point wins during the regular season. Also the hottest team in the league with a four-game winning streak, Tennessee is playing very well on both sides of the ball — particularly on defense.

THE CONTENDERS

You can mark most of the teams in this bracket as contenders if it’s the right week. Auburn is the No. 1 seed after they shared the SEC’s regular season crown with Tennessee. The Tigers have been one the nation’s biggest surprises this season. Although the Tigers don’t have a lot of size on the interior, they’ve been able to make up for it with balanced scoring and scrappy perimeter play as Bryce Brown, Mustapha Heron and Jared Harper all had all-league seasons.

Florida is another intriguing contender. If Florida is making perimeter shots then they can compete with any team in the country. If the Gators are missing shots, they could be ousted in the first game. The Scottrade Center in St. Louis has strange rims and is known as a tough spot to shoot. Will that hurt Florida?

And you can never count out Kentucky when it comes to the SEC tournament. The Wildcats had won four straight games before a loss to Florida in the season finale as they’ve been sharing the ball much better the past few weeks. If Kentucky has multiple weapons rolling then they could easily make a run and win this event.

WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?

If Alabama is going to make the NCAA tournament then they need a win (or two) in St. Louis this week. The Crimson Tide are squarely on the bubble after a five-game losing streak to end the regular season as they are limping into the SEC tournament. Alabama’s first opponent in the tournament, Texas A&M, just beat the Crimson Tide by two on Saturday, so these two teams should be quite familiar with each other.

WHO IS ON THE BUBBLE?

Besides for Alabama, the SEC looks pretty established when it comes to NCAA tournament projections. Of course, a couple of scenarios could change things. Texas A&M, Missouri and Arkansas should all feel pretty solid about getting in. A loss for any of them in the first game, however, could make Selection Sunday a little uncomfortable depending on how the week plays out. Teams like LSU and Mississippi State have been on the bubble in recent weeks, but they mostly look out of the picture entering the tournament — barring a miracle run. Since the Tigers and Bulldogs play each other first, one of those teams will immediately get sent to the NIT with a loss while the winner will have to probably make a finals run to even have a chance of getting in.

THE SLEEPER

Missouri is an intriguing team to watch this week for a number of different reasons. Already a dangerous team in their first season under head coach Cuonzo Martin, the Tigers could get a major boost if freshman Michael Porter Jr. returns to the rotation. The potential top-five pick would give the Tigers a major mismatch on the offensive end and a lot of size on the defensive end. Also keep in mind that Missouri will have a home court advantage by playing this one in St. Louis. Tigers fans can travel in numbers given the right situation, and with an NCAA tournament bid on the horizon, they could help Missouri quite a bit. The potential quarterfinal matchup with Kentucky would have an awesome atmosphere for a conference tournament.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Chris Chiozza, Florida. Most of the players in this SEC tournament field don’t have significant postseason experience. Which makes Chiozza, Florida’s senior point guard, a very dangerous player. Coming off an Elite Eight appearance last season after a memorable Sweet 16 buzzer-beater against Wisconsin, Chiozza is capable of controlling games and going on offensive bursts as a scorer or distributor. The Gators could be the favorite in this event if Chiozza is playing well.

X-FACTORS

Michael Porter Jr.’s health: We still aren’t sure if Porter Jr. will even play during the SEC tournament and how he will look if he does. If Porter is healthy and ready to go then it gives Missouri a chance to make a run in this event.
Kentucky’s balanced scoring: During Kentucky’s four-game winning streak towards the end of the season, they had at least five players in double-figures in all four wins. The Wildcats struggle to win games if one player has to take over. Kentucky’s success will largely be dictated by its collective efforts to score.  
Daniel Gafford: The Arkansas freshman big man has come on strong over the past several weeks as he’s a major factor at the rim on both ends of the floor. Gafford has more dunks this season than some SEC teams do and he’s also a rim protector that few in the SEC can match.

NBC SPORTS SEC POSTSEASON HONORS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Yante Maten, Georgia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rick Barnes, Tennessee

FIRST TEAM ALL SEC

  • Bryce Brown, Auburn
  • Daryl Macon, Arkansas
  • Collin Sexton, Alabama
  • Yante Maten, Georgia
  • Grant Williams, Tennessee

SECOND TEAM ALL SEC

  • Mustapha Heron, Auburn
  • Jaylen Barford, Arkansas
  • Chris Chiozza, Florida
  • Kevin Knox, Kentucky
  • Kassius Robertson, Missouri