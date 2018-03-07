More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
((Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Introducing Cinderella: Dangerous Bucknell is headed back to the Big Dance

By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 9:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Conference: Patriot League

Coach: Nathan Davis

Record: 25-9, 16-2 (First in the Patriot League)

Rankings and Ratings:

Kenpom: 107
RPI: 85
AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Bucknell likely finds itself in the 13-14 seed range since they were clearly the best team in the Patriot League this season. Although the Bison come from a one-bid league, they own a top-100 RPI thanks to an impressive final few months.

Names you need to know: A trio of senior double-figure scorers forms the backbone of this Bucknell roster. Senior forward Zach Thomas is putting up monster numbers (20.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg) as he earned Patriot League Player of the Year. Senior center Nana Foulland (15.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and senior guard Stephen Brown (14.7 ppg, 4.3 apg) were also first-team all-league selections with Thomas.

Stats you need to know: Bucknell won’t be afraid to play an uptempo opponent if it comes to that in the tournament. Rating at No. 35 in adjusted tempo nationally, according to KenPom, the Bison like to get up and down the floor with their veteran team and three senior scorers.

Big wins, bad losses: Bucknell only has one top-100 win this season when they beat Vermont at home by four points. The Bison don’t have a lot of quality wins in general. In terms of losses, Bucknell lost road games at Arkansas, North Carolina, Maryland and VCU during the non-conference portion of the schedule as the last two losses were very close games.

How’d they get here?: Winning 18 of their last 19 games, the Bison will be one of the hottest teams in the field. Bucknell held off Loyola (MD) in the Patriot League quarterfinals before taking down Boston and Colgate to claim the title.

Outlook: Bucknell is going to be one of the more dangerous double-digit seeds in the field. With the top four players all returning from a team that gave No. 4 seed West Virginia a scare last season, Bucknell is a team nobody wants to face in the first round.

How do I know you?: Since 2011, Bucknell has played in either the NIT or the NCAA tournament in every season except for one — a truly impressive streak for a team in a one-bid league. The Bison lost by only six points to No. 4 seed West Virginia last season in the NCAA tournament. Bucknell also won NCAA tournament games in back-to-back seasons when they defeated Kansas and Arkansas in the first round in 2005 and 2006.

VIDEOS: Texas guard Kerwin Roach loses tooth after taking an elbow

(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 11:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Texas guard Kerwin Roach lost a tooth on Wednesday night as the Longhorns were battling Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament.

Roach was guarding Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton when Wigginton’s elbow inadvertently caught Roach in the face as he was driving to the basket. A video replay showed that Roach lost the bottom part of his tooth as teammate Matt Coleman picked it up off the ground.

Thankfully for Roach, everything looks like it will be okay as his tooth has been re-attached and he’s playing the second half with a mouth guard.

Arizona State, Oklahoma’s losses show why conference play always matters in college basketball

(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 10:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wednesday was the last slow day of college basketball we’ll see for the rest of the week.

Only one ranked team was playing (No. 12 North Carolina) and one autobid was decided. The major conference tournaments don’t really pick up until Thursday.

The only storyline to follow on Wednesday was the bubble. And two months ago, nobody would have expected that Arizona State and Oklahoma would both lose in first-round conference tournament matchups that leave them seriously sweating on Selection Sunday.

That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday. The Sun Devils lost by double-digits to Colorado in their first Pac-12 Tournament game while Oklahoma lost a rubber match with in-state rival Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament.

On Jan. 1, Arizona State was 12-1, previously the last unbeaten in the nation, and the No. 4 team in the national rankings. Oklahoma was the No. 7 team in the country and freshman guard Trae Young was the heavy frontrunner for National Player of the Year. Both teams were among the darlings of college basketball; surprise teams with fun, uptempo styles of play.

Now both former top-10 teams are waiting a long four days to see if they’ll even be playing in the Big Dance at all. There’s a chance that both teams could be playing in the NIT next week. The downfall of Arizona State and Oklahoma the past two months shows why conference play is still very important in college basketball.

The Arizona State situation is probably been more shocking. The Sun Devils have the two best non-conference wins of any team in college hoops after they picked up a road win at Kansas and a neutral court win over Xavier. Then unbeaten Arizona State entered Pac-12 play and went 8-11 against a very mediocre league that might only get two or three teams in the field.

Oklahoma ran through the buzzsaw of the Big 12 without much help for Young. The Sooners looked like they might be a potential top-four seed after wins over Wichita State, Texas Tech and TCU. They bottomed out after a difficult stretch through conference play as Oklahoma hasn’t won two straight games in almost two months.

Conference play exposed both of these formerly top-ten teams for what they actually are: deeply flawed teams limping into the postseason. If the bubble weren’t weaker, you could even argue that both of these teams could have been out of the NCAA tournament picture awhile ago.

It just goes to show that ruling the rankings after non-conference play doesn’t mean much of anything if you can’t put together a solid stretch in your own league. It doesn’t matter how good you look after non-conference play; you still need enough conference wins to play in March.

Notre Dame’s Brey: When healthy ‘we’re a top 20 team’, but will come-from-behind win be enough for at-large bid?

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2018, 10:25 PM EST
1 Comment

More College Hoops

Bubble Banter: Arizona State and Oklahoma out, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State in? Michael Porter Jr. to play for Missouri in SEC tournament SEC Tournament Preview and Postseason Awards

NEW YORK — Mike Brey knows how good his team is.

He also knows that his Notre Dame roster led by seniors like Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell don’t, at this point in their careers, need to be micro-managed. That’s why, with his team trailing a must-win game by 13 points at the half and 21 points early in the second, he gave the floor to them.

“They do the talking in the huddles,” Brey said. “I didn’t say much at halftime. ‘Y’all figure it out.'”

And figure it out they did.

The tenth-seeded Fighting Irish held No. 7 seed Virginia Tech to 1-for-16 shooting for a ten-minute stretch at the end of the second half, going on a 40-12 run that turned that 21-point deficit into a seven-point lead as the Irish landed a 71-65 win that gave them a shot to beat Duke on Thursday night and convince the selection committee that they deserve a bid to the NCAA tournament.

That’s where we are right now with this Notre Dame team.

When they are healthy, there isn’t anyone in the country that doesn’t think this group is good enough to get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. But being good enough and being deserving of a spot in the big dance are two totally different things.

As it stands, after two ACC tournament wins, Notre Dame is 20-13 on the season and 8-10 in league play. They have two Quadrant 1 wins, a 7-10 mark against the top two Quadrants and three losses to Quadrant 3 teams. Their best win — Wichita State in the Maui Invitational — doesn’t outweigh the fact that they lost to Ball State at home, or to Indiana, or at Georgia Tech.

That is not a résumé worthy of an at-large bid this year, but simply looking at their schedule buries the lede: The Irish played without their All-American power forward for two months and without their All-ACC point guard for the better part of three weeks. Their record without Colson was 6-9. Their record without Colson and Farrell was 1-4. They didn’t win a game for a full month, but four of those seven losses came without their two best players on the floor; all seven of them were without Colson.

“I’ve never been a big guy to campaign,” Brey said. “I don’t want to hear about best 68. When I have my guys back we’re a top 20 team, and I think the committee knows that.”

He’s got a point.

Even with all the time that duo missed, Notre Dame is still a top 30 team according to KenPom. They’re 14-4 at full strength, and that includes their win over Wichita State.

The problem is that two of Notre Dame’s three Quadrant 3 losses — Ball State and Indiana — came with Colson and Farrell healthy, at 100 percent and playing poorly enough to fall to a pair of in-state rivals.

It’s a tough argument to make — ignore the bad parts of our résumé because we were without our two best players even though the worst parts of our résumé came with both of them — which is what makes Thursday night so important. The Irish will be facing off with No. 2 seed Duke. That would be a great win, particularly when it would come on a neutral court in a city that might as well be Duke’s second home.

That’s the kind of win that the Irish would need to be able to convince the committee that they are, in fact, deserving of a bid, and not just because their roster looks like it should be on paper.

And when the score was 47-26 with 14 minutes left, I’m not sure anyone actually thought we’d be at a point where that was a possibility on Thursday night.

“All the stuff they’ve been through,” Brey said, “they’re just tough dudes.”

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been prouder of a group — and in a game that really mattered.”

VIDEO: Colorado coach Tad Boyle injured in late-game skirmish with Arizona State

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 6:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Pac-12 Tournament got heated on Wednesday afternoon as Colorado finished out a win over Arizona State.

With the Buffaloes up nine with under 30 seconds left, Tyler Bey finished an alley-oop with the shot clock was winding down. Since Arizona State wasn’t playing any defense on the play, Colorado wasn’t exactly following proper basketball etiquette with the dunk.

Arizona State senior guard Tra Holder took issue with Bey’s dunk and pushed Bey to the ground, forcing a minor skirmish and a technical foul on Holder to finish out the game. To prevent his players from further escalating the situation, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle ran on the floor and appeared to injure himself while doing so.

Boyle left in a walking boot after telling reporters that he injured his calf while running onto the floor:

Maybe stretch before you starting coaching, Coach Boyle. Just a thought.

Bubble Banter: Arizona State and Oklahoma out, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State in?

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2018, 4:59 PM EST
2 Comments

More College Hoops

Notre Dame’s Brey: When healthy ‘we’re a top 20 team’, but will come-from-behind win be enough for at-large bid? Michael Porter Jr. to play for Missouri in SEC tournament SEC Tournament Preview and Postseason Awards

As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

OKLAHOMA STATE (RPI: 84, KenPom: 41, NBC seed: First four out): The Cowboys got what they needed: A win over Oklahoma that will give them a shot at getting a three-game sweep over Kansas on the season. And should I mention that Udoka Azubuike, who starts at center for Kansas, is out with a sprained MCL? As of today, Oklahoma State has five Quadrant 1 wins and a 10-13 record against the top two Quadrants with no bad losses. The biggest issue on their résumé is that their RPI isn’t pretty. They’ll be in the conversation even with a loss on Thursday, and a win probably gets them in.

NOTRE DAME (RPI: 71, KenPom: 33, NBC seed: Next four out): I don’t know where it came from, but Notre Dame was down by 20 points in the second half against Virginia Tech and came back to win in the second round of the ACC tournament, putting them into a position to seriously challenge for an NCAA tournament bid. At this point, I still think that the Irish are on the outside looking in. But they get Duke tomorrow in the the ACC quarterfinals, and if they win that game — Clemson is a top 15 team in the RPI — then I think they’ll probably get a bid. At the very least, I think that they would have done enough to prove they are a top 30 team in the country with their entire roster healthy, and to me, that’s enough to get in.

TEXAS (RPI: 46, KenPom: 39, NBC seed: 10): Texas got past Iowa State, which is probably what they needed to do to really feel comfortable about their at-large chances. The Longhorns are 8-13 against the top two Quadrants and they don’t have a bad loss to their name. The problem is that their best wins are TCU and Texas Tech at home, Butler on a neutral and Alabama and Oklahoma on the road. I think they’re probably in regardless of what happens on Thursday, but their life will be much less stressful if they can find a way to dispatch Texas Tech.

LOUISVILLE (RPI: 37, KenPom: 34, NBC seed: Next four out): Louisville didn’t earn an NCAA tournament bid on Wednesday afternoon when they beat Florida State, but they did put themselves into a position where they can win and get themselves in on Thursday. They play Virginia in the quarterfinals. If they beat Virginia, they will be in the NCAA tournament. Should I tell Louisville fans that they’d be in right now if they didn’t blow a four-point lead with 0.9 seconds left?

MARQUETTE (RPI: 55, KenPom: 49, NBC seed: Last four in): Marquette did what they needed to do on Wednesday night: They beat DePaul. Now they’ll advance to take on Villanova in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The way that I see it, they have to win that game to get in.

LOSERS

ARIZONA STATE (RPI: 65, KenPom: 38, NBC seed: 10): Arizona State lost in their Pac-12 12 tournament opener, meaning that the Sun Devils have gone from being college basketball’s last remaining unbeaten team to having to sweat out the final week before Selection Sunday. ASU is now 20-11 on the season and 8-11 against Pac-12 opponents after Wednesday’s loss. The Fighting Bobby Hurleys have just three Quadrant 1 wins and an 8-9 record against the top two Quadrants with two Quadrant 3 losses, but they have happen to have the best pair of wins of any team in the country, beating Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse and knocking off Xavier on a neutral court. And it is those two wins that will likely ensure that ASU will be in the tournament when the bracket is released in 96 hours, but the idea that it is anything close to a guarantee — which is what you would expect from a team ranked No. 3 in the country on Dec. 30th — is wrong.

OKLAHOMA (RPI: 46, KenPom: 57, NBC seed: 9): The slide continued into the postseason for the Sooners, as they lost to their in-state rivals in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday night. All told, Oklahoma has now lost eight of their last ten and 11 of their last 15 games. They are 18-13 on the season and finished with an 8-11 record against Big 12 foes. And here’s the crazy part: they are probably still in the tournament. They beat Kansas at home. They beat Texas Tech at home. They swept TCU, won at Wichita State and beat USC on a “neutral” court in Los Angeles. Throw in the fact that they don’t have any losses outside the top two Quadrants and I find it very hard to believe this team will be on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday.

SYRACUSE (RPI: 38, KenPom: 51, NBC seed: Last four in): The Orange are in a really bad spot right now. Their résumé currently looks like this: Three Quadrant 1 wins (Clemson, at Miami, at Louisville) and a 6-11 record against the top two Quadrants with a pair of Quadrant 3 losses (at Georgia Tech, at Wake Forest). In a vacuum, that would probably put them right on the cut-line. The problem? All of the teams around them — Baylor, USC, Oklahoma State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Marquette, Alabama, UCLA — still have games to play, and they aren’t all going to lose.

WASHINGTON (RPI: 67, KenPom: 97, NBC seed: First four out): Washington needed to beat Oregon State in their Pac-12 tournament opener. They did not beat Oregon State in their Pac-12 tournament opener. With four Quadrant 1 wins — including Arizona and at Kansas — and a 6-9 record against the top two Quadrants, the Huskies aren’t that far away from some of the other bubble teams. Their issue? This loss to Oregon State is their third Quadrant 3 loss. It’s going to be a long, long four days until Selection Sunday, but it’s hard to see the Huskies getting in at this point.

N.C. STATE (RPI: 64, KenPom: 44, NBC seed: 8): I’ve seen some discussion about N.C. State’s chances as a bubble team, and I don’t quite understand why. The Wolfpack have five Quadrant 1 wins and an 8-9 record against the top two Quadrants, but more importantly they’ve beaten Duke, won at North Carolina, took down Clemson and beat Arizona on a neutral. They should be fine.

FLORIDA STATE (RPI: 52, KenPom: 36, NBC seed: 9): The Seminoles lost their ACC tournament opener to Louisville, but they, like N.C. State, should still be safe. They have six Quadrant 1 wins — including North Carolina and Clemson — and a 7-10 record against the top two quadrants with just a single Quadrant 3 loss. If there is a concern, it’s that their non-conference SOS is a train-wreck, but that shouldn’t keep them out.