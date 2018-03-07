Dan Patrick Show: Kentucky’s John Calipari believes ‘one-and-done’ rule should go

Kentucky head coach John Calipari emphatically responds to a recent statement that he shouldn’t be commenting on education. Cal also gives his take on the “one-and-done” rule.
Michael Porter Jr. to play for Missouri in SEC tournament
It’s official: Michael Porter Jr. will return to play for Missouri in the SEC tournament, Cuonzo Martin confirmed to reporters today.
“He’s prepared to play,” Martin said. “He said ‘Coach, I want to help the team.'”
“For me it was always Mike’s decision to play or not play.”
Porter was a projected top three pick prior to the start of the season, but he had surgery on his back after playing just two minutes in Missouri’s season-opening win over Iowa State.
Porter is not expected to start tomorrow, when the Tigers take on the winner of tonight’s game between Georgia and Vanderbilt. Missouri is a lock for the NCAA tournament, and the addition of Porter will make them a trendy pick to make a run.
Martin, to his credit, does not appear to be worried about integrating a player of Porter’s talent and importance at this late of a date. ”
No problem at all,” he said, “because he’s a part of the team. Whatever happens I’m OK with it.”
SEC Tournament Preview and Postseason Awards
The SEC has seen a resurgence this season as the league should have more than six NCAA tournament bids for the first time ever.
With as many as eight teams jockeying for NCAA tournament positioning (or to even get in at all, in some cases) the SEC is perhaps as deep in basketball as it has ever been.
Heading into the SEC Tournament this week in St. Louis, every team in the league has suffered at least five conference losses this season. That means every team in the bracket is beatable and nobody is a consensus favorite. We could see a number of unique scenarios and champions play out this week. You could even make the case that this is the most wide-open major conference tournament in the country.
Here’s a look at the 2018 SEC Tournament.
THE FAVORITE
It’s tough to pick a favorite in this event since so many teams look beatable, but Tennessee has perhaps the most favorable path. While all of the other teams with double byes face tough first opponents, the Volunteers handled both LSU and Mississippi State with 20-plus point wins during the regular season. Also the hottest team in the league with a four-game winning streak, Tennessee is playing very well on both sides of the ball — particularly on defense.
THE CONTENDERS
You can mark most of the teams in this bracket as contenders if it’s the right week. Auburn is the No. 1 seed after they shared the SEC’s regular season crown with Tennessee. The Tigers have been one the nation’s biggest surprises this season. Although the Tigers don’t have a lot of size on the interior, they’ve been able to make up for it with balanced scoring and scrappy perimeter play as Bryce Brown, Mustapha Heron and Jared Harper all had all-league seasons.
Florida is another intriguing contender. If Florida is making perimeter shots then they can compete with any team in the country. If the Gators are missing shots, they could be ousted in the first game. The Scottrade Center in St. Louis has strange rims and is known as a tough spot to shoot. Will that hurt Florida?
And you can never count out Kentucky when it comes to the SEC tournament. The Wildcats had won four straight games before a loss to Florida in the season finale as they’ve been sharing the ball much better the past few weeks. If Kentucky has multiple weapons rolling then they could easily make a run and win this event.
WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?
If Alabama is going to make the NCAA tournament then they need a win (or two) in St. Louis this week. The Crimson Tide are squarely on the bubble after a five-game losing streak to end the regular season as they are limping into the SEC tournament. Alabama’s first opponent in the tournament, Texas A&M, just beat the Crimson Tide by two on Saturday, so these two teams should be quite familiar with each other.
WHO IS ON THE BUBBLE?
Besides for Alabama, the SEC looks pretty established when it comes to NCAA tournament projections. Of course, a couple of scenarios could change things. Texas A&M, Missouri and Arkansas should all feel pretty solid about getting in. A loss for any of them in the first game, however, could make Selection Sunday a little uncomfortable depending on how the week plays out. Teams like LSU and Mississippi State have been on the bubble in recent weeks, but they mostly look out of the picture entering the tournament — barring a miracle run. Since the Tigers and Bulldogs play each other first, one of those teams will immediately get sent to the NIT with a loss while the winner will have to probably make a finals run to even have a chance of getting in.
THE SLEEPER
Missouri is an intriguing team to watch this week for a number of different reasons. Already a dangerous team in their first season under head coach Cuonzo Martin, the Tigers could get a major boost if freshman Michael Porter Jr. returns to the rotation. The potential top-five pick would give the Tigers a major mismatch on the offensive end and a lot of size on the defensive end. Also keep in mind that Missouri will have a home court advantage by playing this one in St. Louis. Tigers fans can travel in numbers given the right situation, and with an NCAA tournament bid on the horizon, they could help Missouri quite a bit. The potential quarterfinal matchup with Kentucky would have an awesome atmosphere for a conference tournament.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Chris Chiozza, Florida. Most of the players in this SEC tournament field don’t have significant postseason experience. Which makes Chiozza, Florida’s senior point guard, a very dangerous player. Coming off an Elite Eight appearance last season after a memorable Sweet 16 buzzer-beater against Wisconsin, Chiozza is capable of controlling games and going on offensive bursts as a scorer or distributor. The Gators could be the favorite in this event if Chiozza is playing well.
X-FACTORS
– Michael Porter Jr.’s health: We still aren’t sure if Porter Jr. will even play during the SEC tournament and how he will look if he does. If Porter is healthy and ready to go then it gives Missouri a chance to make a run in this event.
– Kentucky’s balanced scoring: During Kentucky’s four-game winning streak towards the end of the season, they had at least five players in double-figures in all four wins. The Wildcats struggle to win games if one player has to take over. Kentucky’s success will largely be dictated by its collective efforts to score.
– Daniel Gafford: The Arkansas freshman big man has come on strong over the past several weeks as he’s a major factor at the rim on both ends of the floor. Gafford has more dunks this season than some SEC teams do and he’s also a rim protector that few in the SEC can match.
NBC SPORTS SEC POSTSEASON HONORS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Yante Maten, Georgia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Rick Barnes, Tennessee
FIRST TEAM ALL SEC
- Bryce Brown, Auburn
- Daryl Macon, Arkansas
- Collin Sexton, Alabama
- Yante Maten, Georgia
- Grant Williams, Tennessee
SECOND TEAM ALL SEC
- Mustapha Heron, Auburn
- Jaylen Barford, Arkansas
- Chris Chiozza, Florida
- Kevin Knox, Kentucky
- Kassius Robertson, Missouri
Bubble Banter: Championship Week kicks off in earnest on Wednesday
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.
It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:
- Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
- Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
- Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
- Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus
The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.
WINNERS
LOUISVILLE (RPI: 37, KenPom: 34, NBC seed: Next four out): Louisville didn’t earn an NCAA tournament bid on Wednesday afternoon when they beat Florida State, but they did put themselves into a position where they can win and get themselves in on Thursday. They play Virginia in the quarterfinals. If they beat Virginia, they will be in the NCAA tournament. Should I tell Louisville fans that they’d be in right now if they didn’t blow a four-point lead with 0.9 seconds left?
YET TO PLAY
ARIZONA STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE
NOTRE DAME
SYRACUSE
WASHINGTON
TEXAS
MARQUETTE
American Athletic Conference Tournament Preview and Postseason Awards
Here’s the weird think about the American this year: The most intriguing part of what happens in this conference tournament has nothing to do with the actual tournament itself.
For starters, just about everyone is locked into their March future. We could see, say, Cincinnati jump up to a No. 2 seed or Wichita State climb onto the No. 3 seed line with a title — and who wouldn’t want to see the Shockers and the Bearcats go for Round 3 — but there is no one on the bubble and just three teams that are headed to the NCAA tournament. Cincinnati, as the No. 1 seed, will not play a tourney-bound team into the title game.
No, what makes this event interesting is figuring out which coaches we’ve seen the last of in their current digs.
The smoke surrounding Penny Hardaway’s move to Memphis seems to be getting thicker despite the fact that Tubby Smith finished the season strong and won 10 AAC games. Kevin Ollie, who won the 2014 National Title, could very much find himself on the way out as well. And then there is Fran Dunphy, the long-time Temple head coach that may find himself on the outs as well.
The American should not be as unintriguing as it is. The league is the butt of a lot of joke, but it is still a conference that includes programs like Memphis, UConn, Temple and SMU. Throw in Houston, Cincinnati and Wichita State, and there’s no reason they shouldn’t be getting five or six bids every season.
That’s why we’re talking about some of the better jobs in the conference opening.
We’ll see if they actually do.
THE FAVORITE
At this point, it has to be Cincinnati. The Bearcats won the league’s outright regular season title after going into Koch Arena and picking off Wichita State on Sunday. Mick Cronin’s club can just wear you down defensively, but what makes them so intriguing at this point in the year is that their best player, Jacob Evans, looks like he’s starting to figure out that he should play like he’s the best player.
THE CONTENDERS
There are only two other teams that I can see putting together a run to the tournament title: Wichita State and Houston. The Shockers have enough talent on the offensive end to beat just about anyone in the country if they decide to defend, but that has not been a guarantee at any point this season. One of the most shocking parts of this season is the lack of toughness that a Gregg Marshall team plays with. As far as the Cougars, they have the one guy from this league that I can see going all-Kemba Walker and carrying his team to a tournament title and a run in the NCAAs in Rob Gray, who has inherited the title of best top knot in college hoops from Kyle Guy.
WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?
Other than Tubby Smith, Kevin Ollie and Fran Dunphy? I’ll go with the Bearcats just because they could find a way to get up to a No. 2 seed. But the lack of intrigue with this conference tournament is that most of the teams have their March fates pre-determined.
WHO IS ON THE BUBBLE?
No one. Literally no one.
THE SLEEPER
Frank Haith has actually done a pretty good job with a Tulsa team that lost a lot of talent from last year. There was some speculation earlier in the year that he was on the hot seat, but he shut those people up by finished 12-6 in the league, good for fourth in the conference. He could be looking at a trip to the NIT.
PLAYER TO WATCH
I mentioned it earlier, but Rob Gray is the one guy that I think has the ability to pull a Kemba or a Shabazz. He’s been one of the most underrated players in America for a couple of seasons now, and I would not put it past him to averaged 25 points and six assists in this event while picking off Wichita State and Cincinnati en route to a title. If that were to happen, I think that Houston might be able to climb as high as a No. 5 seed in the Big Dance.
NBC SPORTS AMERICAN POSTSEASON HONORS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gary Clark, Cincinnati
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kelvin Sampson, Houston
FIRST TEAM ALL-AAC
- Landry Shamet, Wichita State
- Rob Gray, Houston
- Jacob Evans, Cincinnati
- Gary Clary, Cincinnati
- Shaq Morris, Wichita State
SECOND TEAM ALL-AAC
- Jalen Adams, UConn
- Shake Milton, SMU
- AJ Davis, UCF
- Melvin Frazier, Tulane
- Junior Etou, Tulsa
Introducing Cinderella: South Dakota State did the Daum thing and got back to the tournament
Conference: Summit League
Coach: T.J. Otzelberger
Record: 28-6, 13-1 Summit (1st)
Rankings and Ratings:
– Kenpom: 80
– RPI: 42
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked
Seeding: The Jackrabbits could very well end up being the best mid-major automatic bid to get into the NCAA tournament. They are probably going to end up being the trendiest 12-5 upset pick.
Names you need to know: Mike Daum. The Dauminator. The biggest Jackrabbit averaged 23.8 points and 10.4 boards this season while shooting 42 percent from three, and those numbers are down from what they were earlier in his career. He’s probably going to play in the NBA.
Stats you need to know: The Jackrabbits do three things very well that will help them to land an upset: They shoot the three very well, they don’t turn the ball over and they clean the defensive glass. Oh, and they got that Daum guy.
Big wins, bad losses: Otzelberger gave his team some chances to win big games this year, and they landed a few. They won at Ole Miss. They beat Iowa. They beat a good Buffalo team. They also got worked by Kansas, blew a big halftime lead at Wichita State and lost at Colorado in double-overtime.
How’d they get here?: The Jackrabbits cruised through the Summit League regular season and knocked off in-state rival South Dakota in the Summit title game.
Outlook: It’s all going to depend on matchups, obviously, but I think that the Jacks have a real chance to win a game, maybe end two, in the NCAA tournament. They are good, they have a star and they do the things you need to do to be able to win a game against one of the big boys in March.
How do I know you?: SDSU always has some superstar on their roster, it feels like. A couple of years ago, they were again a trendy upset pick when they had Nate Wolters, a superstar in the mid-major ranks that ended up spending a few seasons in the NBA.