Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Bubble Banter: Did Arizona State just play their way off the bubble?

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2018, 4:59 PM EST
2 Comments

As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

WINNERS

LOUISVILLE (RPI: 37, KenPom: 34, NBC seed: Next four out): Louisville didn’t earn an NCAA tournament bid on Wednesday afternoon when they beat Florida State, but they did put themselves into a position where they can win and get themselves in on Thursday. They play Virginia in the quarterfinals. If they beat Virginia, they will be in the NCAA tournament. Should I tell Louisville fans that they’d be in right now if they didn’t blow a four-point lead with 0.9 seconds left?

LOSERS

ARIZONA STATE (RPI: 65, KenPom: 38, NBC seed: 10): Arizona State lost in their Pac-12 12 tournament opener, meaning that the Sun Devils have gone from being college basketball’s last remaining unbeaten team to having to sweat out the final week before Selection Sunday. ASU is now 20-11 on the season and 8-11 against Pac-12 opponents after Wednesday’s loss. The Fighting Bobby Hurleys have just three Quadrant 1 wins and an 8-9 record against the top two Quadrants with two Quadrant 3 losses, but they have happen to have the best pair of wins of any team in the country, beating Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse and knocking off Xavier on a neutral court. And it is those two wins that will likely ensure that ASU will be in the tournament when the bracket is released in 96 hours, but the idea that it is anything close to a guarantee — which is what you would expect from a team ranked No. 3 in the country on Dec. 30th — is wrong.

N.C. STATE (RPI: 64, KenPom: 44, NBC seed: 8): I’ve seen some discussion about N.C. State’s chances as a bubble team, and I don’t quite understand why. The Wolfpack have five Quadrant 1 wins and an 8-9 record against the top two Quadrants, but more importantly they’ve beaten Duke, won at North Carolina, took down Clemson and beat Arizona on a neutral. They should be fine.

FLORIDA STATE (RPI: 52, KenPom: 36, NBC seed: 9): The Seminoles lost their ACC tournament opener to Louisville, but they, like N.C. State, should still be safe. They have six Quadrant 1 wins — including North Carolina and Clemson — and a 7-10 record against the top two quadrants with just a single Quadrant 3 loss. If there is a concern, it’s that their non-conference SOS is a train-wreck, but that shouldn’t keep them out.

YET TO PLAY

OKLAHOMA STATE
NOTRE DAME
SYRACUSE
WASHINGTON
TEXAS
MARQUETTE

VIDEO: Colorado coach Tad Boyle injured in late-game skirmish with Arizona State

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 6:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Pac-12 Tournament got heated on Wednesday afternoon as Colorado finished out a win over Arizona State.

With the Buffaloes up nine with under 30 seconds left, Tyler Bey finished an alley-oop with the shot clock was winding down. Since Arizona State wasn’t playing any defense on the play, Colorado wasn’t exactly following proper basketball etiquette with the dunk.

Arizona State senior guard Tra Holder took issue with Bey’s dunk and pushed Bey to the ground, forcing a minor skirmish and a technical foul on Holder to finish out the game. To prevent his players from further escalating the situation, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle ran on the floor and appeared to injure himself while doing so.

Boyle left in a walking boot after telling reporters that he injured his calf while running onto the floor:

Maybe stretch before you starting coaching, Coach Boyle. Just a thought.

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike to miss Big 12 Tournament with injury

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 4:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kansas will be without big man Udoka Azubuike during the Big 12 Tournament this week after he sprained his left knee in practice on Tuesday, the school announced.

The sophomore 7-footer sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee as Kansas is hopeful that he’ll be back by the NCAA tournament. Azubuike is putting up 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks as he’s been the only big man Kansas can fully trust this season.

Without Azubuike in the lineup, it’ll be interesting to see how Kansas opts to play as they’ll be forced to use a lot of small-ball lineups and inexperienced frontcourt players.

Atlantic 10 Postseason Preview and Awards

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Atlantic 10 has been down this season as the league tries to sneak two (or possibly three) members into the Field of 68. It feels like a decade ago when the Atlantic 10 got six members in the NCAA tournament in 2014.

Since the league suffered its worst collective non-conference record in over a decade, the Atlantic 10 struggled with computer numbers and quality teams this season. Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure were clearly the only two dominant teams in the league.

While the Atlantic 10 isn’t nearly as deep top-to-bottom as it has been, there are still some dangerous teams to keep tabs on this week in Washington D.C.

Here’s a look at the 2018 Atlantic 10 Tournament.

THE FAVORITE

St. Bonaventure enters the week as the No. 2 seed in the tournament but they’re arguably the hottest team in the country right now. The Bonnies have won 12 straight games as they haven’t lost since Jan. 19. Armed with one of the best backcourts in the country in Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley, St. Bonaventure is playing its best basketball heading into the postseason.

THE CONTENDERS

Rhode Island has been the dominant team in the Atlantic 10 for much of this season. The Rams won 16 straight games during the middle of the regular season as it looked like they might run away with an unbeaten conference regular season. But Rhode Island has recently seen some struggles as the Rams have dropped three of their last five games. Plus, No. 1 seeds have a bizarre lack of success in this tournament. Since 2006, the No. 1 seed has more first-game exits (five) than titles (two).

Davidson has become an intriguing team to watch as they enter the tournament winners of five of their last six games. The Wildcats just knocked off Rhode Island for a huge road win to end the regular season and senior Peyton Aldridge is one of the league’s best players.

WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?

Since Rhode Island has lost two consecutive games, and three of its last five, then they can badly us a couple of wins this week heading into the NCAA tournament. While the Rams were once considered to be a threat to earn a really good seed, another bad loss could put them in jeopardy of being a double-digit seed with a tough first-round opponent.

WHO IS ON THE BUBBLE?

Both Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure look like they should be comfortably in the field heading into this week. The next closest team to making the NCAA tournament in the Atlantic 10 would be Davidson, but they would need to win the tournament and earn the autobid to get a spot.

THE SLEEPER

Saint Joseph’s finished fourth in the standings after a strong end to the season. Winners of six of their last seven games, the Hawks have been dangerous as they won at Rhode Island in a shocking 30-point drubbing a few weeks ago. Shavar Newkirk and James Demery are one of the best one-two punches in the league as they could carry this team to plenty of more wins in Washington D.C.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure. One of the most potent offensive players in the country, Adams is going to have to help carry the Bonnies if they want to win this tournament. Shooting 47 percent from three-point range on the season, Adams is capable of going for monster outings — as evidenced by his back-to-back 40-point games during conference play. If Adams and fellow senior Matt Mobley are both going then St. Bonaventure is tough to stop.

X-FACTORS

St. Bonaventure’s rotationOver the last eight games, Mobley and Adams are averaging over 40 minutes per game.  They almost never get subbed out. If the Bonnies are going to win three games in less than 48 hours, they’ll need more from their bench.
Rhode Island’s perimeter shooting: Sitting at 33 percent from three-point range on the season, the Rams have been a streaky team from the perimeter. Leading scorer Jared Terrell sits at a healthy 41 percent on the season but the rest of the roster will need to knock down some shots during the week.  
George Mason’s late-game heroics: The Patriots are a tough No. 5 seed — especially if the game is tight down the stretch. George Mason earned four A-10 wins on game-winning shots in the final seconds this season. They also won in the second round of the A-10 tournament on a buzzer-beater last year.  

NBC SPORTS ATLANTIC 10 POSTSEASON HONORS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dan Hurley, Rhode Island

FIRST TEAM ALL ATLANTIC 10

  • Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure
  • Matt Mobley, St. Bonaventure
  • Jared Terrell, Rhode Island
  • Justin Tillman, VCU
  • Peyton Aldridge, Davidson

SECOND TEAM ALL ATLANTIC 10

  • Luwane Pipkins, UMass
  • Kellan Grady, Davidson
  • B.J. Johnson, La Salle
  • Shavar Newkirk, Saint Joseph’s
  • Josh Cunningham, Dayton

Michael Porter Jr. to play for Missouri in SEC tournament

Missouri Athletics
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
2 Comments

It’s official: Michael Porter Jr. will return to play for Missouri in the SEC tournament, Cuonzo Martin confirmed to reporters today.

“He’s prepared to play,” Martin said. “He said ‘Coach, I want to help the team.'”

“For me it was always Mike’s decision to play or not play.”

Porter was a projected top three pick prior to the start of the season, but he had surgery on his back after playing just two minutes in Missouri’s season-opening win over Iowa State.

Porter is not expected to start tomorrow, when the Tigers take on the winner of tonight’s game between Georgia and Vanderbilt. Missouri is a lock for the NCAA tournament, and the addition of Porter will make them a trendy pick to make a run.

Martin, to his credit, does not appear to be worried about integrating a player of Porter’s talent and importance at this late of a date. ”

No problem at all,” he said, “because he’s a part of the team. Whatever happens I’m OK with it.”

Dan Patrick Show: Kentucky’s John Calipari believes ‘one-and-done’ rule should go

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2018, 1:06 PM EST
2 Comments

Kentucky head coach John Calipari emphatically responds to a recent statement that he shouldn’t be commenting on education. Cal also gives his take on the “one-and-done” rule.