San Diego head coach Lamont Smith no longer facing domestic violence charges

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 6, 2018, 11:13 PM EST
Less than two weeks after San Diego head coach Lamont Smith was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, it was reported Tuesday night that the San Francisco County District Attorney’s Office has decided to not charge Smith with a crime.

On February 25, Smith was arrested at Oakland International Airport on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and false imprisonment. According to ABC 10 News in San Diego, Smith was involved in an alleged incident with a woman at the team hotel the night prior to the team’s return flight after winning a game at San Francisco.

Per reports the woman, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, told police officers that she was intimately involved with Smith. Following the arrest, San Diego announced that Smith was being placed on administrative leave and assistant Sam Scholl would serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the season.

According to ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, the school released a statement Tuesday saying that Smith’s status has not changed and Scholl will continue to serve as acting head coach.

With Scholl at the helm, San Diego lost to BYU in the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament. The Toreros have an overall record of 18-13, and it will learn its postseason fate (NIT, CIT, CBI or no postseason) on Sunday.

Introducing Cinderella: South Dakota State did the Daum thing and got back to the tournament

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2018, 12:27 AM EST
Conference: Summit League

Coach: T.J. Otzelberger

Record: 28-6, 13-1 Summit (1st)

Rankings and Ratings:

Kenpom: 80
RPI: 42
AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: The Jackrabbits could very well end up being the best mid-major automatic bid to get into the NCAA tournament. They are probably going to end up being the trendiest 12-5 upset pick.

Names you need to know: Mike Daum. The Dauminator. The biggest Jackrabbit averaged 23.8 points and 10.4 boards this season while shooting 42 percent from three, and those numbers are down from what they were earlier in his career. He’s probably going to play in the NBA.

Stats you need to know: The Jackrabbits do three things very well that will help them to land an upset: They shoot the three very well, they don’t turn the ball over and they clean the defensive glass. Oh, and they got that Daum guy.

Big wins, bad losses: Otzelberger gave his team some chances to win big games this year, and they landed a few. They won at Ole Miss. They beat Iowa. They beat a good Buffalo team. They also got worked by Kansas, blew a big halftime lead at Wichita State and lost at Colorado in double-overtime.

How’d they get here?: The Jackrabbits cruised through the Summit League regular season and knocked off in-state rival South Dakota in the Summit title game.

Outlook: It’s all going to depend on matchups, obviously, but I think that the Jacks have a real chance to win a game, maybe end two, in the NCAA tournament. They are good, they have a star and they do the things you need to do to be able to win a game against one of the big boys in March.

How do I know you?: SDSU always has some superstar on their roster, it feels like. A couple of years ago, they were again a trendy upset pick when they had Nate Wolters, a superstar in the mid-major ranks that ended up spending a few seasons in the NBA.

Report: Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown could be headed to Memphis

By Rob DausterMar 6, 2018, 11:18 PM EST
It’s not a secret in college basketball circles that the fit between the Memphis basketball program and Tubby Smith has not been great, and it is also not a secret that there are a lot of people in that city and around that program that would love to see their native son, Penny Hardaway, get the job.

Penny is from Memphis. He played at Memphis. He came back to Memphis and now coaches a powerhouse high school program in the city and one of the best AAU programs in the country.

And he has access to players.

The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2019 as well as two other top 40 recruits play for him on one — or both — of those teams.

The issue is money. Smith would be owed $9.75 million if he was fired this year, and that is a lot of buyout money for a program that isn’t exactly swimming in cash, but given the money the program is losing from season ticket sales and a leasing deal they have with the Memphis Grizzlies, who own the FedEx Forum, the money that could be brought into the program with a coach that revives interest from the fanbase could offset some or most of that buyout.

Which is why it isn’t surprising to see this report from CBS Sports saying that Memphis is “seriously considering” firing Tubby and hiring Penny.

What is surprising, however, is that same report lists Larry Brown as a potential member of Penny’s staff, which makes the hire that much more intriguing. One of the issues that has arisen in the past when programs hire a legend is that the name does not always lead to great coaching acumen. It worked with Fred Hoiberg. It hasn’t with Chris Mullin. The jury is still out on Patrick Ewing.

Love him or hate him, the combination of Penny and Larry Brown brings, as one source put it, “instant credibility and phenomenal coaching chops” to the program.

Oh, and that influx of talent would be pretty nice, too.

Tuesday’s Three Things to Know: Gonzaga rolls, Notre Dame survives and four other tickets punched

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 6, 2018, 11:09 PM EST
1. Gonzaga rolls BYU to win WCC tournament crown

With BYU knocking off Saint Mary’s in Monday’s WCC semifinals, there was a real chance that the conference could earn itself an unexpected NCAA tournament bid. Sixth-ranked Gonzaga did bubble teams across the country a favor Tuesday night in Las Vegas, exploding during the second half and winning the WCC tournament by a 74-54 final score. Killian Tillie was outstanding for the Bulldogs, leading four double-digit scorers with 22 points, and Gonzaga would lead by as much as 32 in the second half.

Mark Few’s team, which has now on six straight WCC tournament titles, made ten three-pointers and also limited BYU to just 35 percent shooting from the field. Gonzaga has the look of a team that can play deep into March, especially if point guard Josh Perkins (11 points, eight assists, no turnovers) continues to play at a high level.

2. Notre Dame avoids disaster against Pittsburgh

Beating Pittsburgh, which went 0-18 in ACC play during the regular season, wasn’t going to boost Notre Dame’s profile as the Fighting Irish look to solidify their place in the NCAA tournament. A loss to the Panthers would have been a tough hit to absorb, especially with star forward Bonzie Colson back in the fold. Mike Brey’s team struggled in the second half Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn, but more importantly Notre Dame managed to survive and advance.

With the 67-64 victory Notre Dame gets a shot at Virginia Tech Wednesday night. Back on January 27 the Hokies beat Notre Dame 80-75 in South Bend, but it’s important to note that both Colson and Matt Farrell missed that game due to injury. Those two combined to score 37 points against Pitt. Also taking care of business in Brooklyn was Syracuse, which beat Wake Forest 73-64. Next up for the Orange is North Carolina, giving Jim Boeheim’s team a shot at a win that would do wonders for their NCAA tournament hopes.

3. Four other teams earn NCAA tournament berths

Gonzaga wasn’t the only team to officially earn an NCAA tournament berth Tuesday, with the automatic bid recipients being determined in the Colonial, Horizon, Northeast and Summit leagues as well.

A Joe Chealey layup late in regulation forced overtime, and the College of Charleston would go on to beat Northeastern 83-76 in overtime to win the CAA title. Representing the Horizon League will be Wright State, which as the two-seed avoided the chaos in Detroit and beat Cleveland State 74-57.

In the NEC, LIU Brooklyn handed Wagner its first home loss of the season and is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. Last but not least, South Dakota State is headed back to the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive season as it beat rival South Dakota 97-87 in the Summit League final. Junior forward Mike Daum (25 points, 11 rebounds) should be a household name by this point, but he’s got plenty of help as well. David Jenkins went off for 29 points and Reed Tellinghuisen added 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Introducing Cinderella: College of Charleston Cougars

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 6, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
Conference: Colonial Athletic Association

Coach: Earl Grant

Record: 26-7 (14-4 CAA)

Rankings and Ratings:

Kenpom: 120
RPI: 66
AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: As of right now, the College of Charleston appears headed for a 14-seed. With there being no major wins outside of conference play on their profile, that may be what keeps the Cougars from moving up to a 13 on Selection Sunday.

Names you need to know: The Cougars have three of the Colonial’s best players in guards Joe Chealey and Grant Riller, and forward Jarrell Brantley. Riller led the team in scoring with an average of 18.6 per night, with Chealey not too far off at 18.0 ppg while also dishing out a team-high 3.7 assists per game. As for Brantley, he averaged 16.9 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. Earl Grant trusts this trio to lead the way, and more often than not they’ve gotten the job done for the CAA champs.

Stats you need to know: The Cougars’ turnover percentage of 14.6 ranks tenth nationally, which isn’t a surprise when you’ve got guards as good as Riller and Chealey leading the way. They don’t beat themselves, and the rotation as a whole has a good grasp what they need to do (and they accept their roles, as well). Also they rank 327th in the country in adjusted tempo, so while they can take advantage of open floor opportunities this is a half-court team.

Big wins, bad losses: Three of the College of Charleston’s biggest wins came against Northeastern, the last coming in Tuesday’s CAA title game. All five of the Cougars’ Quadrant 1/2 wins came against CAA competition, with the other results being their semifinal win over William & Mary and a win at Hofstra February 3. The Cougars had just two chances for marquee non-conference wins, losing at Wichita State and Rhode Island with the then-injured Brantley missing both of those games.

How’d they get here?: The top seed in the CAA tournament, the College of Charleston beat Drexel, William & Mary and Northeastern to earn the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 1999. The final did not lack for drama, as the Cougars trailed Northeastern by as much as 17 early in the second half before rallying to force overtime. In the 83-76 win the trio of Chealey, Riller and Brantley combined to score 70 points, with Chealey dropping 32.

Outlook: Their pace, guard play and lack of turnovers could make the College of Charleston a dangerous team next week. It all depend on the matchup of course, but if they draw a team that struggles defending the perimeter and is also a bit impatient offensively look out.

How do I know you?: For fans who have watched the sport for a while, the name John Kresse should ring a bell. Kresse led the program up to Division I, and during a six-year stretch from 1993 to 1999 his Cougars made four NCAA tournament appearances. And head coach Earl Grant spent time as an assistant working with both Brad Brownell (Clemson) and Gregg Marshall (Wichita State).

Introducing Cinderella: Wright State rides Loudon Love to the NCAA tournament

By Rob DausterMar 6, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
Conference: Horizon League

Coach: Scott Nagy

Record: 25-9, 14-4 Horizon (2nd)

Rankings and Ratings:

Kenpom: 141
RPI: 101
AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Wright State very nearly has a top 100 RPI, which usually is enough to get an automatic bid off of the 16 seed line.

Names you need to know: Grant Benzinger is the leading scorer for the Raiders, but the 6-foot-3 senior guard probably isn’t their best player. That title likely belongs to Loudon Love, a 6-foot-9, 275 pound redshirt freshman that committed to South Dakota State when Nagy was the coach there and tore his ACL on the final play of his high school football career. Oh, and Love isn’t his actual last name. He changed it from Vollbrecht.

Stats you need to know: Wright State cannot score. There is a very good chance that they end up being the worst offensive team in the NCAA tournament, at least according to KenPom’s offensive efficiency metrics. They do, however, have a defense that borders on the top 50 and enough size inside that they should be able to matchup physically against a top two seed.

Big wins, bad losses: The best win that the Raiders have landed on the season came at Toledo, but they also swept Northern Kentucky, who happened to be the Horizon League champs this season.

How’d they get here?: The Horizon League tournament is always insane, and this year’s was no different as No. 8 seed Cleveland State played their way to the title game. They also picked off No. 6 seed Milwaukee and No. 7 seed Green Bay en route to the Big Dance.

Outlook: It would be foolish to say that any team projected as a No. 15 or 16 seed has a chance to win a game in the dance. They generally don’t. That’s why they are seeded there. Because the best teams in the country earned the easiest path to the second round. That said, I think that the Raiders have the pieces on paper to make things tough for whoever they play. They’re big up front and old in their back court. That’s usually a good combination.

How do I know you?: You probably don’t. The last time they made the NCAA tournament was in 2007 when Brad Brownell was the head coach, and before that, they hadn’t been dancing since 1993. They did, however, have a guy named “Dollar Bill” Edwards play a few games for the 76ers in the early-90s, right before longtime NBA center Vitaly Potapenko enrolled. He eventually was the 12th pick in the NBA Draft.