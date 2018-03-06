More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Introducing Cinderella: College of Charleston Cougars

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 6, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
Conference: Colonial Athletic Association

Coach: Earl Grant

Record: 26-7 (14-4 CAA)

Rankings and Ratings:

Kenpom: 120
RPI: 66
AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: As of right now, the College of Charleston appears headed for a 14-seed. With there being no major wins outside of conference play on their profile, that may be what keeps the Cougars from moving up to a 13 on Selection Sunday.

Names you need to know: The Cougars have three of the Colonial’s best players in guards Joe Chealey and Grant Riller, and forward Jarrell Brantley. Riller led the team in scoring with an average of 18.6 per night, with Chealey not too far off at 18.0 ppg while also dishing out a team-high 3.7 assists per game. As for Brantley, he averaged 16.9 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. Earl Grant trusts this trio to lead the way, and more often than not they’ve gotten the job done for the CAA champs.

Stats you need to know: The Cougars’ turnover percentage of 14.6 ranks tenth nationally, which isn’t a surprise when you’ve got guards as good as Riller and Chealey leading the way. They don’t beat themselves, and the rotation as a whole has a good grasp what they need to do (and they accept their roles, as well). Also they rank 327th in the country in adjusted tempo, so while they can take advantage of open floor opportunities this is a half-court team.

Big wins, bad losses: Three of the College of Charleston’s biggest wins came against Northeastern, the last coming in Tuesday’s CAA title game. All five of the Cougars’ Quadrant 1/2 wins came against CAA competition, with the other results being their semifinal win over William & Mary and a win at Hofstra February 3. The Cougars had just two chances for marquee non-conference wins, losing at Wichita State and Rhode Island with the then-injured Brantley missing both of those games.

How’d they get here?: The top seed in the CAA tournament, the College of Charleston beat Drexel, William & Mary and Northeastern to earn the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 1999. The final did not lack for drama, as the Cougars trailed Northeastern by as much as 17 early in the second half before rallying to force overtime. In the 83-76 win the trio of Chealey, Riller and Brantley combined to score 70 points, with Chealey dropping 32.

Outlook: Their pace, guard play and lack of turnovers could make the College of Charleston a dangerous team next week. It all depend on the matchup of course, but if they draw a team that struggles defending the perimeter and is also a bit impatient offensively look out.

How do I know you?: For fans who have watched the sport for a while, the name John Kresse should ring a bell. Kresse led the program up to Division I, and during a six-year stretch from 1993 to 1999 his Cougars made four NCAA tournament appearances. And head coach Earl Grant spent time as an assistant working with both Brad Brownell (Clemson) and Gregg Marshall (Wichita State).

Introducing Cinderella: Wright State rides Loudon Love to the NCAA tournament

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 6, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
Conference: Horizon League

Coach: Scott Nagy

Record: 25-9, 14-4 Horizon (2nd)

Rankings and Ratings:

Kenpom: 141
RPI: 101
AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Wright State very nearly has a top 100 RPI, which usually is enough to get an automatic bid off of the 16 seed line.

Names you need to know: Grant Benzinger is the leading scorer for the Raiders, but the 6-foot-3 senior guard probably isn’t their best player. That title likely belongs to Loudon Love, a 6-foot-9, 275 pound redshirt freshman that committed to South Dakota State when Nagy was the coach there and tore his ACL on the final play of his high school football career. Oh, and Love isn’t his actual last name. He changed it from Vollbrecht.

Stats you need to know: Wright State cannot score. There is a very good chance that they end up being the worst offensive team in the NCAA tournament, at least according to KenPom’s offensive efficiency metrics. They do, however, have a defense that borders on the top 50 and enough size inside that they should be able to matchup physically against a top two seed.

Big wins, bad losses: The best win that the Raiders have landed on the season came at Toledo, but they also swept Northern Kentucky, who happened to be the Horizon League champs this season.

How’d they get here?: The Horizon League tournament is always insane, and this year’s was no different as No. 8 seed Cleveland State played their way to the title game. They also picked off No. 6 seed Milwaukee and No. 7 seed Green Bay en route to the Big Dance.

Outlook: It would be foolish to say that any team projected as a No. 15 or 16 seed has a chance to win a game in the dance. They generally don’t. That’s why they are seeded there. Because the best teams in the country earned the easiest path to the second round. That said, I think that the Raiders have the pieces on paper to make things tough for whoever they play. They’re big up front and old in their back court. That’s usually a good combination.

How do I know you?: You probably don’t. The last time they made the NCAA tournament was in 2007 when Brad Brownell was the head coach, and before that, they hadn’t been dancing since 1993. They did, however, have a guy named “Dollar Bill” Edwards play a few games for the 76ers in the early-90s, right before longtime NBA center Vitaly Potapenko enrolled. He eventually was the 12th pick in the NBA Draft.

Introducing Cinderella: LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 6, 2018, 9:28 PM EST
Conference: Northeast

Coach: Derek Kellogg

Record: 18-16 (10-8 NEC)

Rankings and Ratings:

Kenpom: 261
RPI: 249
AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Given the computer numbers, the question for LIU Brooklyn is likely whether they’ll be headed to Dayton for the First Four or if they’ll be one of the two 16-seeds that is placed directly into the “main” bracket. Either way, expect the Blackbirds to be on the 16 line when the bracket is unveiled.

Names you need to know: Junior guards Joel Hernandez and Raiquan Clark are the Blackbirds’ top two scorers, with Hernandez averaging 20.5 points per game and Clark chipping in with 17.3 per. With LIU Brooklyn battling first half foul trouble, Hernandez scored 19 first-half points as the Blackbirds took a 34-18 halftime lead at Wagner in the NEC title game. As for Clark, in addition to his scoring the 6-foot-4 guard leads LIU Brooklyn in rebounding at 7.1 per game. Sophomore guards Jashaun Agosto and Julian Batts are also averaging double figures on the season, with senior forward Zach Coleman averaging 6.6 rebounds per game.

Stats you need to know: LIU Brooklyn entered Tuesday’s NEC title game averaging 77.7 points per game. In conference games the Blackbirds were the best in the NEC in free throw rate (39.8) by a solid margin, and they also led the NEC in two-point field goal percentage (54.2 percent in league games). With regards to perimeter shooting Batts, who’s shooting just over 40 percent from three, and Hernandez have been the best options percentage-wise, but Agosto is a capable shooter as well.

Big wins, bad losses: The two wins over Wagner, the first being a 69-67 thriller back on January 13, are the most noteworthy wins for LIU Brooklyn this season. Tuesday’s win at Wagner gave LIU Brooklyn its first Quadrant 2 victory of the season, and 14 of the team’s 18 wins have come in Quadrant 4 games.

How’d they get here?: LIU Brooklyn took care of business at home in its first two NEC tournament games, beating St. Francis-Brooklyn and Fairleigh Dickinson, to reach the NEC final. From there the Blackbirds took care of Wagner, 71-61, handing the NEC regular season champions their first home loss of the season.

Outlook: If they can get to Dayton, LIU Brooklyn may be able to pick up a win (and for the NEC a valuable second NCAA tournament unit). The team’s lack of size inside could be an issue however, with no player taller than 6-foot-7 (Coleman) seeing much playing time.

How do I know you?: Kellogg should be a recognizable name, as he spent the nine seasons prior at UMass (his alma mater) before taking the LIU Brooklyn job this past offseason. As for the program, LIU Brooklyn reached the NCAA tournament three consecutive years earlier this decade (2011-13).

Texas C Mohamed Bamba doesn’t expect to play Wednesday

Chris Covatta/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 6, 2018, 7:47 PM EST
How much work Texas has to do in order to ensure itself of an NCAA tournament bid is up for debate. But there’s no denying the fact that a loss to Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 tournament would not help their cause.

The Longhorns, who did not have freshman big man Mohamed Bamba in either of the team’s final two regular season games, are unlikely to have the 6-foot-11 center Wednesday night. Bamba told media members that he did not think he would be able to play against Iowa State due to the sprained toe suffered in a game at Oklahoma February 17.

Bamba did play in the Longhorns’ next two games before being sidelined for the team’s matchups with Kansas and West Virginia.

“Basically, it’s jsut day to day and making sure there’s no pain when I’m running, when I’m jumping, doing basketball things,” Bamba said according to NBC Sports’ Travis Hines. “Doing whatever to get back there as soon as possible.

“I don’t think I’m playing tomorrow, but who knows.

“I felt pretty good, just moving around,” Bamba continued. “I shot a little bit. Felt pretty good. I made strides since I injured it back at OKlahoma. I obviously played through it in two games. It’s probably best I didn’t play through it. There’s a lot of pain. I’m definitely making strides.”

Bamba’s averaging 13.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 blocked shots per game, leading the Big 12 in total blocked shots (105) and blocks per game. Bamba’s block percentage of 13.1 ranks second in the conference behind West Virginia’s Sagaba Konate (16.6).

If Bamba is unable to play Wednesday night, fellow freshman Jericho Sims becomes an even more important figure for Texas. Averaging 5.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on the season, the 6-foot-9 forward has played his best basketball of the season over the last three games. In those games Sims averaged 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 69.6 percent from the field.

Texas won two of those games, and the growth of Sims has helped Shaka Smart account for the loss of Bamba.

Steve Kerr favors letting undrafted players return to school

Harry How/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 6, 2018, 7:17 PM EST
There’s been no shortage of opinions on amateurism and the NBA Draft process from those in the NBA, with people such as Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James among those advocating for changes to be made to the current setup or voicing their displeasure with the system.

On Tuesday Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered his thoughts on the process for players who leave school early to enter the NBA Draft. In Kerr’s view, undrafted players who have not hired an agent should be allowed to return to school.

“One of the things the NCAA needs to look at is, if a kid signs with an agent and he doesn’t get drafted, welcome him back,” Kerr said according to ESPN. “Why not? What’s the harm? We talk about amateurism and all this stuff, but if you’re truly trying to do what’s right for the kid, and the kid declares for the draft and doesn’t get drafted, you know what? Welcome him back. Do something good for the kids.”

At present time, players have to withdraw from the NBA Draft prior to the set deadline in order to return to play college basketball. Given the issues in basketball, there are some major issues that need to be addressed at all levels for the long-term health of the game.

With the NBA looking into moves such as having a G-League affiliate for every NBA franchise and how to reach top talents earlier in their development process, it’s clear that the league is re-evaluating the landscape and how it can benefit. Will the powers that be at the collegiate level do the same, or will they look to maintain the status quo?

Pac-12 Tournament Preview and Postseason Awards

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 6, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
In what has been a tumultuous season for the Pac-12, beginning with the still-ongoing FBI probe and some misbehavior in China, the league’s 12 teams meet in Las Vegas to determine who will earn the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Arizona, the preseason favorite, won the conference by two games and after an eventful week will arrive at T-Mobile Arena at full strength. Sean Miller’s Wildcats will be favored to win the tournament for the third time in the last four years, but it won’t be easy due to the desperation many teams will be playing with.

UCLA, USC and Washington still have varying amounts of work to do depending upon who’s doing the prognosticating, Arizona State may need wins when it comes to their NCAA tournament seeding, and then there are dangerous teams such as Stanford, Utah and Oregon that need the automatic bid if they’re to play in the Big Dance.

That should all make for an entertaining four days in Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the 2018 Pac-12 Tournament.

THE FAVORITE

It’s Arizona. The Wildcats went 15-3 in conference play, which is quite the achievement given the turmoil surrounding the program. Sean Miller and Allonzo Trier are back after missing both games of the Oregon trip for far different reasons, and in DeAndre Ayton the Wildcats have the conference’s best talent. Add in the likes of Rawle Alkins and Dusan Ristic, and this group has the pieces needed to win three games in as many days. Arizona may not defend as well as past Miller-coached teams have, but the Wildcats are still the best that the Pac-12 has to offer.

THE CONTENDERS

There will be no shortage of contenders in Las Vegas, beginning with UCLA and USC. While the Bruins are the four-seed this week, they’ve got one of the conference’s best players in point guard Aaron Holiday and contributors such as Thomas Welsh and Kris Wilkes aren’t slouches, either. The key for UCLA will be the health of Jaylen Hands, who missed Saturday’s win at USC with a sprained ankle. The Bruins can win without Hands, but to play three games in as many days they’ll need all hands on deck.

As for USC, the Trojans are still a force to be reckoned with despite losing Bennie Boatwright to a season-ending knee injury last month. Jordan McLaughlin and Chimezie Metu form one of the conference’s best inside/out tandems, and the Trojans have talented options throughout the rotation. And it should also be noted that USC finished conference play second in defensive efficiency (conference games only) per Ken Pomeroy’s numbers. Utah, which surprised more than a few people by finishing third, and a Stanford team that’s whole after seeing multiple players miss time due to injury, should not be ignored either.

WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?

Both L.A. schools are in a position where they would be well-served to pick up at least one win in Las Vegas. But the pick here is Washington, which will begin its tournament with Oregon State in Wednesday’s first round. Mike Hopkins’ Huskies have wins over Kansas (in Kansas City) and Arizona that will certainly help their cause, and with just one Quadrant 3/4 loss (at Oregon State in double overtime) they’ve avoided the kinds of losses that stick out in a negative way. Taking care of the Beavers would set up a matchup with USC, a team the Huskies beat in Los Angeles during the opening weekend of conference play.

WHO IS ON THE BUBBLE?

The L.A. schools and Washington enter this tournament on the bubble, and as mentioned above the Huskies begin with a matchup against Oregon State that would be damaging to their profile should they lose. Both UCLA and USC have first round byes, and should the games play out according to seed the Bruins would draw a tough matchup in Stanford while the Trojans would get Washington. Arizona State should be safely in the field, but taking care of Colorado and at the very least showing well against Arizona would likely ensure that they’ll wear home uniforms in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

THE SLEEPER

Stanford as the 5-seed may classify as a sleeper, and it should be noted that with Reid Travis leading the way this is a group with the talent needed to make a run in Las Vegas. With Travis, Michael Humphrey and Dorian Pickens the Cardinal don’t lack for experience, and they’ve also got some young talented contributors as well with Daejon Davis and Oscar da Silva being two of the noteworthy underclassmen. Also, Arizona State as the 8-seed makes the Sun Devils a candidate for sleeper status. Bobby Hurley’s backcourt ranks among the best in the country, with Tra Holder leading the way, and they’ve got some big wins to their credit. But in order to make a run, the Sun Devils will have to tighten things up defensively and on the glass.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Aaron Holiday, UCLA. Ayton is the league’s best player and could very well be the first player selected in this summer’s NBA Draft. But given the stakes, not to mention the way in which he’s played throughout the season, Holiday is the one to watch. After ending the regular season with a 34-point, seven-assist, five-rebound masterclass against USC, Holiday is more than capable of carrying the Bruins on a run that would ensure them of an NCAA tournament bid.

X-FACTORS

Arizona vs. Everybody. While the Wildcats won the regular season title, this has not been a smooth run by any stretch of the imagination. This team’s mindset going in, especially if they can properly turn the outside noise into positive fuel, will be something worth keeping an eye on.
Oregon. The Ducks don’t lack for talent, and it could be argued that their portion of the bracket (Washington State, then Utah if they win) sets up well for a run. But it should be noted that the Ducks lost to Wazzu in Pullman last week.
Utah’s defense. The Runnin’ Utes finished seventh in the conference in defensive efficiency (league games only), but they have been better on that end of the floor. And with first team all-conference guard Justin Bibbins and a quality big man in David Collette leading the way, if they can continue that progress it wouldn’t be a shock if Utah managed to reach Saturday night’s final.

NBC SPORTS PAC-12 POSTSEASON HONORS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DeAndre Ayton, Arizona

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Hopkins, Washington

FIRST TEAM ALL PAC-12

  • Tra Holder, Arizona State
  • Aaron Holiday, UCLA
  • Allonzo Trier, Arizona
  • Chimezie Metu, USC
  • DeAndre Ayton, Arizona

SECOND TEAM ALL PAC-12

  • Justin Bibbins, Utah
  • Jordan McLaughlin, USC
  • Tres Tinkle, Oregon State
  • Mathysse Thybulle, Washington
  • Reid Travis, Stanford