Coach Of The Year: Tony Bennett, Virginia

As we head into the start of conference tournament play, with less than a week left before Selection Sunday, Virginia is the consensus No. 1 team in the AP Poll.
They are also the consensus No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll.
And regardless of what happens over the course of the next five days, they are going to be the No. 1 overall seed with the bracket is released on Sunday evening.
All this from a team that wasn’t even ranked in the preseason, which is to say that no one — literally no one — can legitimately say that they saw this coming from Virginia.
To put it another way, in a year where there are a half-dozen coaches that, in a normal season, would be shoe-ins for the National Coach of the Year award, Tony Bennett is the clear choice.
That should not take away from what Bruce Pearl and Rick Barnes did this season in leading Auburn and Tennessee to shares of the SEC title. And it shouldn’t put a damper on the year that Chris Holtmann had at Ohio State, or the job that Matt Painter and John Beilein did to turn Purdue and Michigan into legitimate threats to get to the Final Four. Brad Brownell saved his job at Clemson. Chris Beard might have won the Big 12 regular season title outright if his star point guard hadn’t gotten injured with three weeks left in the regular season. Hell, even Bill Self deserves a mention here for what he was able to do with a Kansas team that has more flaws than the ending to LOST.
But Bennett is the pick.
Because this is the best season that Bennett has had at Virginia to date despite the fact that this is far from his best roster.
I’ll tell you this much: Never again am I going to enter a season without putting Virginia in my top 25.
For the first time since it reconstituted as a new league, the Big East has a champion other than Villanova. Xavier ended the Wildcats’ four-year run atop the conference despite getting swept by Jay Wright’s program in their two meetings this season, finishing one-up on ‘Nova with a 15-3 league record.
Now as those to teams head into the conference tournament, the question becomes can both of them secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament? As things stand now, it looks as though both are incredibly well positioned to do just that, but they made need a third matchup in the title game to wrap up a pair of top seeds for the league.
While there is plenty of intrigue at the top of the league, there’s plenty at stake elsewhere as well. Creighton, Butler and Seton Hall all can help their own causes as all three have the profile of an 8/9 seed. Providence may not feel great about its spot unless it can win its opening-round tilt against the Jayhawks. Then there’s Marquette, which appears to be lingering right around the cutline heading into the season’s final week.
There is a lot at stake at Madison Square Garden this week, and St. John’s, Georgetown and DePaul have all proven capable as potential spoilers, setting the action up to be among the most compelling tournaments across the country.
THE FAVORITE
Yes, the Musketeers were the regular-season champs, but you’ve got to peg Villanova as the team to beat here. Three of the Wildcats’ four losses came away from home and the fourth is simply inexplicable as they fell to St. John’s at the Wells Fargo Center. Probably best to chalk that last one up to statistical variance.
‘Nova has a potential player of the year in Jalen Brunson, a player who thrives under pressure and in the clutch. Brunson is simply one of the best players in the country playing arguably the most important position for postseason success. Put him and Jay Wright together and it just feels downright silly to bet against Villanova. Let’s not also forget that the Wildcats topped Chris Mack’s team four-straight times dating back to last year.
We haven’t even mentioned Mikal Bridges or the strong supporting cast around he and Brunson, so despite Xavier’s strength and the potential landmines that other conference contenders potentially pose, VIllanova is the easy pick here.
THE CONTENDERS
Xavier is the clear second choice here behind the Wildcats. Mack’s group may have lost twice to Villanova, but their only other stumble along the very treacherous Big East path was a loss at Providence. They haven’t been susceptible to the slip-ups that ultimately cost Villanova another regular-season title. Veteran and talented guard play is always at a premium in win-or-go-home scenarios, and X has that in spades with Trevon Bluiett and JP Macura, both of whom are dudes you’d want in your corner with the season on the line. The offense is legit, but can the defense get enough stops over three-straight games?
Beyond the two headliners, Creighton and Seton Hall are potentially serious threats for a crown. If the Blue Jays get hot, they can shoot their way to a title on the strength of Marcus Foster, Khyri Thomas and a cast of role players all capable of filling it up. For the Pirates, they’ll go as far as Desi Rodriguez and Angel Delgado will take them, which could be pretty darn far.
WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?
While Providence would probably feel better with a win, it’s Marquette without a doubt here. The Golden Eagles are either in the First Four or the outside looking in, depending on which bracketologist you ask. A win against DePaul might night move the needle a whole lot, but a loss certainly will and not in the direction Steve Wojciechowski wants it to. If they can get past the Blue Demons and score an upset against Villanova, that should more than do it.
WHO IS ON THE BUBBLE?
Certainly Marquette is, but Ed Cooley’s team isn’t going to want to leave the Big Apple without a win. Providence could probably survive a loss to Creighton in the quarterfinals, but then you’re probably looking at either the First Four or forcing the committee to make a decision about you, neither of which are places a team wants to be. Unless Providence moves on to Friday or Saturday, it’s probably going to be a tense Sunday.
THE SLEEPER
Butler tied for sixth in the Big East standings, but their KenPom ranking of 24 is the third-best in the league. They’re not really elite anywhere, but they’re balanced and strong across the board. It may be LaVall Jordan’s first year at the helm in Indianapolis, but the Bulldogs have a winning pedigree and shouldn’t be discounted simply because of their 9-9 league record.
Butler has already knocked Villanova off once this season, so the Wildcats aren’t going to be an insurmountable obstacle in Friday’s semifinals. And, honestly, it won’t take much more than Kelan Martin, who is averaging 21.2 points per game, to raise his level of play for three days for Butler to find itself cutting down nets at the Garden. MSG seems to bring the best out of the best, and Martin very well could be the one to answer that call.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Martin and Brunson, as previously mentioned, are great candidates here, but let’s focus instead for a moment on Mikal Bridges. The 6-foot-6 junior is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 42 percent from distance. When that’s the second-best player on your team, you’re doing all right.
Bridges has been on a tear lately, too, scoring at least 20 points in four of his last five games. The Wildcats won all four games when he hit that mark and lost the one in which he didn’t. If Bridges keeps filling it up, look for Villanova to keep winning.
X-FACTORS
– Villanova has lost to both St. John’s and Providence this season, begging the question of just how vulnerable might they be in the early rounds of this tournament? They conceivably could see both those teams in the tournament’s opening two days. Were those games flukes and ‘Nova will bulldoze its way to Saturday, or were those sneaky matchup issues waiting to jump up and get them once more?
– Xavier’s defense is fine. Really, it is. But it’s not exactly good, either. The Musketeers don’t force turnovers or a ton of misses, though they do clean the glass. If an opponent can free up shooters consistently, they could shoot Xavier out of the Garden.
– Marcus Foster generates a lot of buzz for his offense for Creighton, but Khyri Thomas may be the better offensive player. He’s certainly the more efficient. While having a much lower usage rate that his teammate, Thomas shoots 43.1 percent from 3-point range and 63.6 percent from inside the arc. With defenses focused on Foster, Thomas is more than capable of winning games for Creighton.
There is no right answer for National Player of the Year in 2018.
Trae Young became the first player to lead the nation in scoring and assists, but his efficiency went into the toilet during Big 12 play as Oklahoma struggled to find an answer when teams figured out how to slow him down. Young was not even named the Big 12’s Player of the Year this season — Devonte’ Graham was — and that might not have been the case if Keenan Evans didn’t spend the final three weeks of the season battling turf toe. Winning is the most important statistic when it comes to a Player of the Year candidate, and it’s hard to get behind a player for being the nation’s best when his team slowly slid into irrelevancy.
Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton are both super-human talents that, essentially, averaged 20 points and 10 boards. But Duke’s biggest win and many of their best performances came when Bagley was injured while Ayton’s Arizona team struggled with off-the-court questions and consistency throughout the year.
That leaves us with Jalen Brunson, Villanova’s talisman and the centerpiece of a team that is college basketball’s best and most dangerous offense, and even his candidacy comes with flaws. The Wildcats, for the first time since the new Big East was formed, did not win the Big East regular season title and Brunson did not play his best basketball down the stretch.
But that had as much to do with some injury issues late in the year as anything.
What this decision came down to, for me, was simple: Brunson is the most important player on a national title contender, the most valuable piece on any team with a real shot of cutting down the nets on that final Monday of the season. His efficiency numbers are simply incredible as opposed to historically-unprecedented thanks to a late-season swoon, but he is still the one guy in the country that I want with the ball in his hands and the game on the line.
Villanova is not a perfect basketball team, and there’s a real chance that, for the fourth time in five season, the Wildcats could end up flaming out of the NCAA tournament after the first weekend.
But in a year where every first-team all-american has a real case for National Player of the Year — and enough warts to make that candidacy seem silly — Brunson is the pick.
The NBC Sports 2018 College Basketball All-American Teams
For much of the first three months of the season, Trae Young looked like a shoe-in to be college basketball’s National Player of the Year.
Then, in the final six weeks of the season, Young found himself second in the running for Big 12 Player of the Year.
For a while thereafter, Jalen Brunson looked like he would be the favorite to win the award, but he also had a rough end of the season. The end result is that there really isn’t a favorite to win the award at this point.
But there does, however, appear to be a pretty clear-cut group for First-Team All-America, all of whom have a real case to be the National Player of the Year.
Here is that team, and the 15 players that we will mark down as college basketball’s best in 2017-18.
Brunson is the NBC Sports National Player of the Year, so it only makes sense that the leads our crop of first-team all-americans. Brunson is the most important player on a national title contender, the most valuable piece on any team with a real shot of cutting down the nets on that final Monday of the season. His efficiency numbers are simply incredible as opposed to historically-unprecedented thanks to a late-season swoon, but he is still the one guy in the country that I want with the ball in his hands and the game on the line.
TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma: 27.5 ppg, 8.9 apg, 3.9 rpg
Young led the nation in scoring and assists, becoming the first player in college basketball history to do so. At one point this season, Oklahoma was a top ten team. But that success was somewhat short-lived. By the middle of conference play, the secret was out on how to slow Young and the Sooners down, and Lon Kruger just didn’t have any answers. As far as I’m concerned, you cannot be considered for National Player of the Year if you are not on a title contender. You can, however, be a first-team all-american.
Graham, not Young, won the Big 12 Player of the Year award in 2018, and it was well-deserved. Young was the anchor for a Kansas team that won their 14th straight Big 12 title despite having so many question marks. He made big shots, he was their best perimeter defender and he carried the Jayhawks for long stretches as a senior. Maybe we under-appreciated just how good a backcourt of Graham and Frank Mason III was a year ago.
MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: 20.7 ppg, 11.2 rpg
Bagley is a freak of nature. He’s one of college basketball’s best rebounders. He’s nearly unstoppable when he gets the ball in the paint. He has the kind of explosive athleticism most mere mortals only dream about, and he’s doing all of that for the team that I think is the best in college basketball. He might be the favorite to be National Player of the Year if Duke didn’t have long stretches where they seemed to function better without him.
Ayton or Bagley? That’s something that is going to be discussed by far too many people in basketball circles over the course of the next three months, whether we’re talking about college basketball postseason awards or where he is going to get picked in the NBA Draft. Ayton is the more physically-imposing of the two and probably the better defender, but his Arizona team has not had the same level of success as Duke.
Evans saw his numbers take a hit in the final five games of the regular season as he tried to battle through turf toe to win the Red Raiders a Big 12 title. It did not go as planned. If he gets back to 100 percent for the NCAA tournament, he would be my pick to go on a run the way that Shabazz Napier or Kemba Walker did before him.
Bluiett is the big-shot maker, the leading scorer and the face of the program that became the first team not named Villanova to win a Big East title since the new league was created. There aren’t three players in the country — if any — that I would want taking the final shot of a game.
His numbers are middling, but the impact he has on Cincinnati defensively is not. And for a team who wins because they are having an all-time great season stopping the ball, that is hard to overlook.
KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State: 19.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg
Bates-Diop has been a revelation for the Buckeyes this season, as he’s finally developed into what the recruiting pundits thought he would be when he was rated as a five-star recruit coming out of high school. You have to think that if he was healthy all of last season, Chris Holtmann would still be at Butler because Thad Matta would still be employed.
JOCK LANDALE, Saint Mary’s: 21.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.1 apg
Landale is the best low-post scorer in the country. He’s a throw-back, with the kind of low-post moves that would make Kevin McHale jealous. Here’s to hoping that the Selection Committee makes the decision to put the Gaels in the NCAA tournament on Sunday.
He is college basketball’s best on-ball defender and the engine that allow Press Virginia to run the way that Bob Huggins wants it to run. He’s had a sensational, underrated career in Morgantown.
AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA: 20.1 ppg, 5.8 apg, 43.9% 3PT
Holiday really hasn’t gotten all that much attention this season because the Bruins have not been relevant since LaVar Ball stopped feuding with Donald Trump, but you’ll have a hard time convincing me that there has been a better point guard in college basketball outside of the Big 12 this season.
Edwards has been absolutely fantastic this season, Generously listed at 6-foot-1, he’s turned into one of the most dangerous scorers in the Big Ten and a huge piece of what Matt Painter wants to do offensively.
Bridges has not lived up to the hype that he had coming into the season. That does not, however, mean that he has had a bad season. We all just typecast him as a player that he wasn’t. Bridges is at his best when tasked with playing a role, not when he needs to be a go-to guy. It’s what will make him last in the NBA for 12 years.
LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: 17.7 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 46.3% 3PT
College basketball’s most improved player. Who had Luke Maye, not Joel Berry II, being the obvious pick as UNC’s all-american this season?
Semifinal loss for No. 20 Saint Mary’s will make for stressful week
Selection Sunday is only six days away, but it going to feel like six weeks for No. 20 Saint Mary’s.
The Gaels lost to BYU in the semifinals of the WCC tournament on Monday night, and managed to put themselves in a position where getting an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament is legitimately in doubt.
Entering Monday, Saint Mary’s had just a single Quadrant 1 win on the season, and that came at Gonzaga, who ranks 29th in the RPI; ironically enough, losing to BYU made the Cougars jump into the top 75, meaning that the Gaels now actually have two Quadrant 1 wins. In a vacuum, that is something can be overcome.
But we’re not in a vacuum.
We’re living in a world where Saint Mary’s lost to Washington State on a neutral court and lost at San Francisco; in another ironic twist, the Gaels loss to Gonzaga on Monday night dropped them to 136th in the RPI, meaning that Saint Mary’s now has a pair of Quadrant 3 losses as well.
Regardless of the issues with grouping, what is clear is that at 28-5 on the season, the Gaels are nowhere near safe. They haven’t beaten a team ranked in the top 250 in the RPI in more than a month, and the last thing the Selection Committee is going to remember about this team is barely beating Pepperdine, who already announced the resignation of their coach, and then getting rolled out of Vegas by BYU.
Gun to head, I think they get in.
But there are going to be some anxious days coming up, and a lot of rooting against bubble teams.
Introducing Cinderella: UNC-Greensboro claims SoCon title
Seeding: A win against NC State in the non-conference portion of the schedule helps the Spartans in the committee room and on the seed line. Still, it’s hard to see them going much higher than 14 given their profile.
Names you need to know: Francis Alonso shoots 41.8 percent from 3-point range and leads UNC-Greensboro with 15.9 points per game. Marvin Smith is the only other Spartan to average in double figures with 12.4 points while also contributing 5.4 rebounds per night. James Dickey is an elite shot blocker.
Stats you need to know: The Spartans are pedestrian 3-point shooters, converting at a 35.9 percent clip, but they hoist them in big numbers, with 45.7 percent of their shots from the field coming from beyond the arc. They’re going to try to slow down play and put up a ton of 3s, which is a nice recipe for trying to pull an upset.
Big wins, bad losses: They topped NC State, 81-76, on the road in December and have two wins of a solid East Tennessee State squad. On the other side of the ledger, the Spartans did catch Ls from Presbyterian and Chattanooga.
How’d they get here?: They’ve won six-straight, including an convincing 62-47 win over ETSU in the SoCon title game Monday. They were the conference’s outright league regular season champ with a 15-3 record.
Outlook: It’s going to take the right matchup and a hot shooting night from distance for the Spartans to fit in Cinderella’s slipper, but their style of play is conducive to pulling something like that off. They’ll be a long shot and probably won’t be a bracket darling in the lead-up to the tourney.
How do I know you?: Wes Miller is in his seventh year at the helm of the Spartans despite just being 35 years old. Getting Greensboro to the NCAA tournament likely supplants his previous claim to fame – being a member of North Carolina’s 2005 national championship team. Miller appeared in 24 points and scored 26 points that season as a walk-on. He did not play in the Tar Heels’ famous title-game victory over Illinois in St. Louis. Bet he’s still got that ring, though.