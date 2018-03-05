More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
VIDEO: Fairfield coach and player share emotional embrace after loss

By Travis HinesMar 5, 2018, 11:33 PM EST
The winners get the glory in March, but some of the month’s most memorable moments belong to those who don’t come out on top. Think Adam Morrison’s tears, Da’Sean Butler and Bob Huggins’ embrace or Gordon Hayward’s miss.

It wasn’t the NCAA tournament but add this hug between Fairfield coach Sydney Johnson and Fairfield all-time leading scorer Tyler Nelson to the list.

Iona topped Fairfield in the MAAC title game to end the Stags’ season, but no one will soon forget this moment between player and coach.

Semifinal loss for No. 20 Saint Mary’s will make for stressful week

By Rob DausterMar 6, 2018, 1:55 AM EST
Selection Sunday is only six days away, but it going to feel like six weeks for No. 20 Saint Mary’s.

The Gaels lost to BYU in the semifinals of the WCC tournament on Monday night, and managed to put themselves in a position where getting an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament is legitimately in doubt.

Entering Monday, Saint Mary’s had just a single Quadrant 1 win on the season, and that came at Gonzaga, who ranks 29th in the RPI; ironically enough, losing to BYU made the Cougars jump into the top 75, meaning that the Gaels now actually have two Quadrant 1 wins. In a vacuum, that is something can be overcome.

But we’re not in a vacuum.

We’re living in a world where Saint Mary’s lost to Washington State on a neutral court and lost at San Francisco; in another ironic twist, the Gaels loss to Gonzaga on Monday night dropped them to 136th in the RPI, meaning that Saint Mary’s now has a pair of Quadrant 3 losses as well.

Regardless of the issues with grouping, what is clear is that at 28-5 on the season, the Gaels are nowhere near safe. They haven’t beaten a team ranked in the top 250 in the RPI in more than a month, and the last thing the Selection Committee is going to remember about this team is barely beating Pepperdine, who already announced the resignation of their coach, and then getting rolled out of Vegas by BYU.

Gun to head, I think they get in.

But there are going to be some anxious days coming up, and a lot of rooting against bubble teams.

Introducing Cinderella: UNC-Greensboro claims SoCon title

By Rob DausterMar 6, 2018, 12:03 AM EST
Conference: SoCon

Coach: Wes Miller

Record: 27-7, 15-3 SoCon

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom: 91
– RPI: 65
– AP/USA Today: Not ranked

Seeding: A win against NC State in the non-conference portion of the schedule helps the Spartans in the committee room and on the seed line. Still, it’s hard to see them going much higher than 14 given their profile.

Names you need to know: Francis Alonso shoots 41.8 percent from 3-point range and leads UNC-Greensboro with 15.9 points per game. Marvin Smith is the only other Spartan to average in double figures with 12.4 points while also contributing 5.4 rebounds per night. James Dickey is an elite shot blocker.

Stats you need to know: The Spartans are pedestrian 3-point shooters, converting at a 35.9 percent clip, but they hoist  them in big numbers, with 45.7 percent of their shots from the field coming from beyond the arc. They’re going to try to slow down play and put up a ton of 3s, which is a nice recipe for trying to pull an upset.

Big wins, bad losses: They topped NC State, 81-76, on the road in December and have two wins of a solid East Tennessee State squad. On the other side of the ledger, the Spartans did catch Ls from Presbyterian and Chattanooga.

How’d they get here?: They’ve won six-straight, including an convincing 62-47 win over ETSU in the SoCon title game Monday. They were the conference’s outright league regular season champ with a 15-3 record.

Outlook: It’s going to take the right matchup and a hot shooting night from distance for the Spartans to fit in Cinderella’s slipper, but their style of play is conducive to pulling something like that off. They’ll be a long shot and probably won’t be a bracket darling in the lead-up to the tourney.

How do I know you?: Wes Miller is in his seventh year at the helm of the Spartans despite just being 35 years old. Getting Greensboro to the NCAA tournament likely supplants his previous claim to fame – being a member of North Carolina’s 2005 national championship team. Miller appeared in 24 points and scored 26 points that season as a walk-on. He did not play in the Tar Heels’ famous title-game victory over Illinois in St. Louis. Bet he’s still got that ring, though.

Tillie leads No. 7 Gonzaga over San Francisco

Associated PressMar 5, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Killian Tillie scored 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including connecting on all five 3-pointers, to lead No. 7 Gonzaga past San Francisco 88-60 on Monday night in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinal game.

Tillie has made all 10 3-point attempts at the tournament and is 19-of-23 from the field.

Top-seeded Gonzaga will be going for their sixth consecutive WCC Tournament title on Tuesday night. They await the winner of the Saint Mary’s-BYU game.

Also for the top-seeded Bulldogs (29-4), Rui Hachimura had 17 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 14. Johnathan Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga, which won its 13th straight, and 16th at the WCC Tournament.

Nate Renfro led the fourth-seeded Dons (18-15) with 15 points. Frankie Ferrari and Souley Boum each added nine points for San Francisco, which lost its 14 straight to Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs played a nearly flawless first half, shooting 18-of-28 (64 percent), including 8-of-14 (57 percent) from 3-point range.

After the Dons scored the game’s first two points, the Bulldogs went on a 13-2 run and never trailed again. San Francisco went on an 11-6 run but came no closer the rest of the game. Gonzaga, which had a 23-point advantage in the session, led 48-27 at halftime.

Gonzaga’s lead never got below 19 and grew to as many as 33 in the second half. The Bulldogs finished from the field at 53 percent, and 46 percent from 3-point range.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs play in final against Saint Mary’s or BYU Tuesday night.

San Francisco: The Dons await a postseason invitation.

VIDEO: Kent State wins on buzzer-beater

By Travis HinesMar 5, 2018, 10:15 PM EST
When you think MACtion, you think football, sure. But the hoops side of the conference isn’t without its fair share of nuttiness as well.

Look no further than the first round matchup between Kent State and Northern Illinois, which was decided on a buzzer-beating layup for Kevin Zabo of the Golden Flashes.

The gridiron isn’t the only place where the MAC runs wild.

 

Introducing Cinderella: The Iona Gaels are back in the dance for the third straight season

By Rob DausterMar 5, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Conference: MAAC

Coach: Tim Cluess

Record: 20-13 (11-7 MAAC)

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom: 137
– RPI: 112
– AP/USA Today: Not ranked

Seeding: The Gaels finished the regular season in fourth in the MAAC and while their RPI isn’t horrible for teams that get the automatic bids, they only have one win over a team in the top two Quadrants. They should be able to avoid a play-in game and they might actually get a No. 15 seed depending on how this thing shakes out.

Names you need to know: The Gaels don’t have the same kind of star power this season that they’ve have in the past. The best player on the team is probably Rickey McGill, a junior point guard, but there is some more balance on this roster than in years past. Schadrac Casimir, E.J. Crawford and Deyshonee Much can all take a game over.

Stats you need to know: Tim Cluess always plays the same way. He wants to get out and run, wants to put up big numbers on the scoreboard and he is willing to sacrifice on the defensive end to do it. If anything, he’s more likely to do so this year as the Gaels lack the a low-post hoss this year.

Big wins, bad losses: The best win that Iona landed this season was likely against Weber State, their first win of the season. Beyond that, they lost three out of four games to the MAAC co-champs Rider and Canisius.

How’d they get here?: After finishing in fourth-place in the MAAC during the regular season, Iona caught a break with St. Peter’s picked off Rider, the No. 1 seed, in the quarterfinals. After getting past them, Iona played Fairfield, the No. 6 seed, in the title game. The Gaels won the automatic bid without playing a single team seeded higher than them.

Outlook: It’s obviously going to depend on matchup, but the Gaels are likely going to draw one of the best teams in the country. I’m not sure if there is a team that they can beat that will be a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

How do I know you?: Seeing how Iona has been to the NCAA tournament in three straight seasons and in five of the last seven years, I have a feeling you are at least familiar with the program. That said, they have only won one game in their NCAA tournament history and that was vacated by the NCAA.