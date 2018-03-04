Player Of The Week: Aaron Holiday, UCLA

In a must-win game on the road against an intra-city rival, UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday had his best game of the season.
He finished with 34 points, seven assists and five boards while shooting 11-for-16 from the floor and 6-for-9 from three in an 83-72 win that could very well end up putting the Bruins on the right side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.
Holiday has quietly had a terrific season that no one is paying attention to. With Liangelo Ball gone, the attention on this UCLA team has been minimal, but it should be noted: Holiday is now averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 boards and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from three.
If it wasn’t for Deandre Ayton being Deandre Ayton, Holiday would be a shoe-in for Pac-12 Player of the Year.
THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM
- JALEN HUDSON, Florida: In two critical wins for the Gators, Hudson averaged 24.5 points, including a 27-point outburst in a 21-point win at Alabama and a 17-point first half in a win over Kentucky. The Gators are dangerous when Hudson plays like that.
- CHRIS LYKES, Miami: Lykes was the leading scorer for the Hurricanes in back-to-back games as they locked up a bid to the NCAA tournament. In wins at UNC and against Virginia Tech, he averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 assists.
- ANDREW ROWSEY, Marquette: Rowsey helped to keep Marquette’s hopes of getting into the NCAA tournament alive with a couple of sensational performances this week. He averaged 27.0 points, 9.0 assists and 6.0 boards in wins at Georgetown and at home over Creighton.
- COURTNEY STOCKARD, St. Bonaventure: Stockard finished with a career-high 31 points as the Bonnies landed a critical three-overtime win over Davidson on Wednesday and backed that up with 22 points and 10 boards in a win at Saint Louis on Saturday.