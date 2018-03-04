More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Player Of The Week: Aaron Holiday, UCLA

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 10:42 PM EST
In a must-win game on the road against an intra-city rival, UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday had his best game of the season.

He finished with 34 points, seven assists and five boards while shooting 11-for-16 from the floor and 6-for-9 from three in an 83-72 win that could very well end up putting the Bruins on the right side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.

Holiday has quietly had a terrific season that no one is paying attention to. With Liangelo Ball gone, the attention on this UCLA team has been minimal, but it should be noted: Holiday is now averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 boards and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from three.

If it wasn’t for Deandre Ayton being Deandre Ayton, Holiday would be a shoe-in for Pac-12 Player of the Year.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • JALEN HUDSON, Florida: In two critical wins for the Gators, Hudson averaged 24.5 points, including a 27-point outburst in a 21-point win at Alabama and a 17-point first half in a win over Kentucky. The Gators are dangerous when Hudson plays like that.
  • CHRIS LYKES, Miami: Lykes was the leading scorer for the Hurricanes in back-to-back games as they locked up a bid to the NCAA tournament. In wins at UNC and against Virginia Tech, he averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 assists.
  • ANDREW ROWSEY, Marquette: Rowsey helped to keep Marquette’s hopes of getting into the NCAA tournament alive with a couple of sensational performances this week. He averaged 27.0 points, 9.0 assists and 6.0 boards in wins at Georgetown and at home over Creighton.
  • COURTNEY STOCKARD, St. Bonaventure: Stockard finished with a career-high 31 points as the Bonnies landed a critical three-overtime win over Davidson on Wednesday and backed that up with 22 points and 10 boards in a win at Saint Louis on Saturday.

Team Of The Week: Michigan Wolverines

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 10:31 PM EST
Michigan entered the Big Ten tournament as the No. 5 seed and proceeded to get taken to overtime by a bad Iowa team in the first game in the event.

And while the start was exactly awe-inspiring, the ending was.

The Wolverines would go on to beat Nebraska, Michigan State and Purdue in successive days, winning their second straight league tournament as one of college basketball’s hottest teams. They’ve won nine straight games, and suddenly, they are sitting here as a top ten team on KenPom in defensive efficiency.

That’s really where all of this starts.

As good as John Beilein is as a basketball tactician, the reason that the Wolverines look like a team that can make a run through the NCAA tournament and to San Antonio is because they are a team that is going to lock you down. They are tough, athletic and willing to work on that end in a way that isn’t normally associated with Michigan basketball.

Once again, Beilein shows us all just how good of a basketball coach that he is.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • TENNESSEE: The Volunteers were picked 13th in the SEC in the preseason poll. They finished the SEC regular season as the co-champions after winning two games this week and getting a gift when Auburn took a loss. Rick Barnes should be on the short list for National Coach of the Year.
  • MIAMI: The Hurricanes ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak after a pair of last-second wins. It started in the Dean Dome, when they knocked off North Carolina thanks to a 40-foot buzzer-beater from JaQuan Newton and ended with a win over Virginia Tech thanks to Chris Lykes’ hitting a game-winning free throw. The Hurricanes will be the No. 3 seed in the ACC tournament.
  • FLORIDA: The Gators have been up-and-down all season long, but they sure were up this week. After beating Auburn last Saturday, Florida went out and won at Alabama by 21 points before beating Kentucky by 13 in the O-Dome this Saturday. The Gators can beat anyone on the nights when they get it going from three.
  • CINCINNATI: The Bearcats won the outright AAC regular season title on Sunday afternoon when they went into Koch Arena and knocked off Wichita State, 62-61. Mick Cronin’s club could very well end up being a No. 2 seed when the brackets are released if they can win the AAC tournament.

College Basketball Power Rankings: Michigan up to No. 6 with Big Ten tourney title

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 9:23 PM EST
The biggest riser in this week’s Power Rankings is Michigan, who vaulted up and over Ohio State, Purdue and Michigan State — two of whom they beat — and all the way up to No. 6 in this week’s rankings.

This might be an overreaction; I’ve been known to be prone to doing that.

But the truth of it all is that this Michigan team is different than any other Michigan team that we’ve seen under head coach John Beilein. They are elite defensively. As of today, they are sixth-nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, which slots them above the likes of Texas, Michigan State and Clemson, all of whom have been considered to be among college basketball’s best all season long.

And in addition to being able to lock up in a way that we’ve never seen from Beilein’s Wolverines, this group is starting to click on the other end of the floor. Mo Wagner is always going to be a matchup nightmare, but with the way that Zavier Simpson is handling those lead guard duties and the simple fact that we are in tournament season and Michigan has arguably the best tournament coach in college hoops, here we are.

The ranking here that is going to get everyone fired up is Duke back in the No. 1 spot after they lost to Virginia Tech on Monday night. Before you two, let me make two points:

1. Virginia Tech is in my top 25, and I would not be surprised if they ended up being ranked when the polls are released. They are an NCAA tournament team that landed a come-from-behind on their home court by a single point. They are a good team that has also beaten North Carolina and won at Virginia, the only team to do that this season. That loss is very different than, say, the loss to Boston College earlier this year.

2. With the way that Duke is defending, I just cannot envision a scenario where they aren’t the favorite to win the national title when the bracket is released. As of today, Duke is the only team in the country to rank in the top ten in both offensive and defensive efficiency on KenPom, and that is despite the fact that, just three weeks ago, they were in the 70s defensively. Since the switch to zone, they are one of college basketball’s very best defensive teams.

That’s enough for me to slot them in as the best team in the country.

Anyway, here are the rest of the rankings:

1. Duke, 25-6 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Virginia, 28-2 (2)
3. Villanova, 27-4 (4)
4. Xavier, 27-4 (5)
5. Cincinnati, 27-4 (9)
6. Michigan, 28-7 (21)
7. Michigan State, 29-4 (3)
8. Kansas, 24-7 (7)
9. Texas Tech, 23-8 (8)
10. Purdue, 28-6 (6)
11. Gonzaga, 28-4 (10)
12. North Carolina, 22-9 (11)
13. Wichita State, 24-6 (12)
14. Ohio State, 24-8 (13)
15. West Virginia, 22-9 (15)
16. Auburn, 25-6 (16)
17. Tennessee, 23-7 (19)
18. Florida, 20-11 (NR)
19. Kentucky, 21-10 (14)
20. Houston, 24-6 (25)
21. Miami, 22-8 (NR)
22. Virginia Tech, 21-10 (NR)
23. Nevada, 26-6 (20)
24. Saint Mary’s, 28-4 (23)
25. Arizona, 24-7 (NR)

DROPPED OUT: No. 17 Rhode Island, No. 18 Clemson, No. 22 Butler, No. 24 TCU

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 18 Florida, No. 21 Miami, No. 22 Virginia Tech, No. 25 Arizona

Michigan wins second-straight Big Ten tournament title

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 6:39 PM EST
NEW YORK — John Beilein did it again.

For the second time in as many season, a Beilein-coached Michigan team went from early-season afterthought to late-season contender as they rolled through the Big Ten tournament and to their second straight title.

On Sunday afternoon, as thousands of Michigan fans turned Madison Square Garden turned into Crisler Center East, the Wolverines rode Mo Wagner’s hot hand to a 75-66 win over Purdue, their first win against the Boilermakers in three games this season. Wagner scored 10 of his 17 points during an early second half surge that pushed a five-point halftime lead as high as 15 points.

Jon Teske scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, but the star of this game for Michigan was, in truth, Zavier Simpson. He was tasked with doing the heavy-lifting against Purdue star Carsen Edwards, who finished with just 12 points on 4-for-17 shooting. But more important was Simpson’s work running Michigan’s ball-screen offense. Purdue struggles defending ball-screens as it is, and Simpsons ability to get downhill and create off the bounce in those actions is why the Wolverines were able to take control of this one early on. His stat-line — ten points, five boards and five assists — does not do justice to his importance in this game.

This is the second straight season where Beilein has turned Michigan from a team with major question marks throughout the season into one of college basketball’s hottest teams and a legitimate threat to make a run deep into the NCAA tournament. Last year, after losing six of their first ten Big 10 games and finishing the regular season squarely on the bubble with a 20-11 record and a 10-8 mark in the league, Michigan won the Big Ten tournament, upset No. 2 Louisville in the second round of the NCAA tournament and came within a missed-Derrick Walton jumper of upsetting No. 3 seed Oregon and getting a shot at No. 1 seed Kansas for the right to go to the Final Four.

That run hinged on the growth of Walton from a maddeningly-inconsistent talent into one of the best point guards in the country over the final two months of the season.

The turning point in this season for the Wolverines was when Simpson took over the starting point guard role, which was not something that ever appeared to be a guarantee. The point is the most important position in Beilein’s offense, and there were some very real questions about whether or not there was anyone on this roster that was capable of playing the role in the way that Michigan needed.

Beilein recruited grad transfer Jaaron Simmons from Ohio to take over that role as Simpson went through his growing pains, but Simmons could not win the job. He’s taken a DNP-CD in eight games this year. Freshman Eli Brooks briefly took over the starting role during the team’s trip to the Maui Invitational, but but that didn’t last, either. Eventually, Simpson took that starting spot over, starting right after the Wolverines blew a 20-point lead to nemesis Ohio State in a loss in early December.

Michigan has also grown into one of college basketball’s best defensive teams. As it currently stands, they are ranked sixth in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, which is a far cry from what we usually expect out of Beilein’s teams. Even his Final Four team in 2013 was ranked outside the top 60 in defensive efficiency prior to the start of the NCAA tournament.

With the way this group is defending, and with a point guard in place this season, Michigan once again is poised to be a trendy pick to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

And with a coach who has consistently proven to be one of college basketball’s best in tournament settings, there’s no reason they can’t get to San Antonio for the season’s final weekend.

Introducing Cinderella: Lipscomb headed to first-ever NCAA tournament

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 5:33 PM EST
ConferenceAtlantic Sun

CoachCasey Alexander

Record23-9 (10-4 Atlantic Sun)

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom177
– RPI: 108
– AP/USA Today: Not ranked

SeedingThe Bisons finished two games out of first place in the Atlantic Sun, and historically that likely means they’re set up for a 16th seed.

Names you need to knowJunior Garrison Matthews can absolutely fill it up. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 21.7 points per game and had a 43-point outing against Kennesaw State in January. Roby Mayberry is no slouch offensively either, averaging 16.7 points on 61.4 percent shooting. Eli Pepper grabs eight rebounds per game.

Stats you need to knowLipscomb wants to go fast. Overall, they rank seventh in adjusted tempo according to KenPom. Offensively, they have the 12th-shortest average possession length in the country and clock in at 14th defensively. They shoot quickly themselves and then get opponents to go fast as well. Their defensive rebounding kick-starts their transition offense.

Big wins, bad lossesThe Bisons played Belmont home-and-away in the non-conference season and won both times, giving them their only two top-100 wins of the year. Losses to North Florida and Jacksonville are serious drags on the resume. They did top ASun champ Florida Gulf Coast twice, including in dramatic fashion Sunday.

How’d they get here?The Bisons got up by 32 in the second half against the Eagles and then went into near-complete meltdown mode. FGCU pulled as close as five points, but were unable to pull off one of the biggest come-from-behind wins in NCAA history.  Lipscomb has won eight-straight heading into the NCAA tournament.

OutlookLipscomb is going to find itself some tough sledding in the NCAA tournament. The Bisons are likely a 16-seed, a spot from which no team has ever gotten out of the first round, and their high-possession style is rarely a recipe for an upset. There isn’t a lot about their profile that screams Cinderella.

How do I know you?You don’t. Or at least not from the NCAA tournament. This will be Lipscomb’s first-ever trip to the Big Dance. If you’re a big NAIA fan, though, you might remember the 1986 Lipscomb squad that won the national championship in that division.

Introducing Cinderella: Radford is dancing thanks to a bid-clinching three

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 4:14 PM EST
Conference: Big South

Coach: Mike Jones

Record: 22-12 (12-6 Big South, 2nd)

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom: 169
– RPI: 127
– AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: Depending which teams actually earn the automatic bids this year, Radford could end up in the play-in game. What’s more likely is that they end up on the No. 15 seed line or as one of the No. 16 seeds that gets a “bye”.

Names you need to know: Radford’s star is Ed Polite Jr., a 6-foot-5 forward that nearly averaged a double-double last season. He was Radford’s all-Big South first team member. But the name that you probably know now is Carlik Jones, the lead guard for the Highlanders who hit the first buzzer-beater of March Madness.

Stats you need to know: There are two things that Radford does well: They control tempo and they defend. The Highlanders were the second-most efficient defense in the Big South during league play this season, and they were certainly the slowest team in the conference, ranking 347th in tempo nationally. Put another way, bet the under for their first round matchup.

Big wins, bad losses: The biggest win that the Highlanders picked up this year was UC Davis, who they beat in the Continental Tire Classic in Las Vegas. That’s the program’s only Quadrant 2 win. The highest-level team that they beat was East Carolina, a member of the American who lost to Radford at home before Jeff Lebo was fired.

How’d they get here?: Radford has won their last seven games, closing the regular season on a four-game winning streak before cruising through the Big South tournament. The event opened up for them after Liberty, the No. 5 seed, upset UNC Asheville in the semifinals.

Outlook: Well, it’s not good. No No. 1 seed has ever lost to a No. 16 seed, and while there have been seven No. 2 seeds that have won at least a game in the dance, that’s not exactly common. The one saving grace: They defend and they control tempo. The fewer possessions that there are in a game, the better the chance is of an upset.

How do I know you?: Probably from this shot: