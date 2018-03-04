More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Lipscomb

Introducing Cinderella: Lipscomb headed to first-ever NCAA tournament

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 5:33 PM EST
ConferenceAtlantic Sun

CoachCasey Alexander

Record23-9 (10-4 Atlantic Sun)

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom177
– RPI: 108
– AP/USA Today: Not ranked

SeedingThe Bisons finished two games out of first place in the Atlantic Sun, and historically that likely means they’re set up for a 16th seed.

Names you need to knowJunior Garrison Matthews can absolutely fill it up. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 21.7 points per game and had a 43-point outing against Kennesaw State in January. Roby Mayberry is no slouch offensively either, averaging 16.7 points on 61.4 percent shooting. Eli Pepper grabs eight rebounds per game.

Stats you need to knowLipscomb wants to go fast. Overall, they rank seventh in adjusted tempo according to KenPom. Offensively, they have the 12th-shortest average possession length in the country and clock in at 14th defensively. They shoot quickly themselves and then get opponents to go fast as well. Their defensive rebounding kick-starts their transition offense.

Big wins, bad lossesThe Bisons played Belmont home-and-away in the non-conference season and won both times, giving them their only two top-100 wins of the year. Losses to North Florida and Jacksonville are serious drags on the resume. They did top ASun champ Florida Gulf Coast twice, including in dramatic fashion Sunday.

How’d they get here?The Bisons got up by 32 in the second half against the Eagles and then went into near-complete meltdown mode. FGCU pulled as close as five points, but were unable to pull off one of the biggest come-from-behind wins in NCAA history.  Lipscomb has won eight-straight heading into the NCAA tournament.

OutlookLipscomb is going to find itself some tough sledding in the NCAA tournament. The Bisons are likely a 16-seed, a spot from which no team has ever gotten out of the first round, and their high-possession style is rarely a recipe for an upset. There isn’t a lot about their profile that screams Cinderella.

How do I know you?You don’t. Or at least not from the NCAA tournament. This will be Lipscomb’s first-ever trip to the Big Dance. If you’re a big NAIA fan, though, you might remember the 1986 Lipscomb squad that won the national championship in that division.

Michigan wins second-straight Big Ten tournament title

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 6:39 PM EST
NEW YORK — John Beilein did it again.

For the second time in as many season, a Beilein-coached Michigan team went from early-season afterthought to late-season contender as they rolled through the Big Ten tournament and to their second straight title.

On Sunday afternoon, as thousands of Michigan fans turned Madison Square Garden turned into Crisler Center East, the Wolverines rode Mo Wagner’s hot hand to a 75-66 win over Purdue, their first win against the Boilermakers in three games this season. Wagner scored 10 of his 17 points during an early second half surge that pushed a five-point halftime lead as high as 15 points.

Jon Teske scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, but the star of this game for Michigan was, in truth, Zavier Simpson. He was tasked with doing the heavy-lifting against Purdue star Carsen Edwards, who finished with just 12 points on 4-for-17 shooting. But more important was Simpson’s work running Michigan’s ball-screen offense. Purdue struggles defending ball-screens as it is, and Simpsons ability to get downhill and create off the bounce in those actions is why the Wolverines were able to take control of this one early on. His stat-line — ten points, five boards and five assists — does not do justice to his importance in this game.

This is the second straight season where Beilein has turned Michigan from a team with major question marks throughout the season into one of college basketball’s hottest teams and a legitimate threat to make a run deep into the NCAA tournament. Last year, after losing six of their first ten Big 10 games and finishing the regular season squarely on the bubble with a 20-11 record and a 10-8 mark in the league, Michigan won the Big Ten tournament, upset No. 2 Louisville in the second round of the NCAA tournament and came within a missed-Derrick Walton jumper of upsetting No. 3 seed Oregon and getting a shot at No. 1 seed Kansas for the right to go to the Final Four.

That run hinged on the growth of Walton from a maddeningly-inconsistent talent into one of the best point guards in the country over the final two months of the season.

The turning point in this season for the Wolverines was when Simpson took over the starting point guard role, which was not something that ever appeared to be a guarantee. The point is the most important position in Beilein’s offense, and there were some very real questions about whether or not there was anyone on this roster that was capable of playing the role in the way that Michigan needed.

Beilein recruited grad transfer Jaaron Simmons from Ohio to take over that role as Simpson went through his growing pains, but Simmons could not win the job. He’s taken a DNP-CD in eight games this year. Freshman Eli Brooks briefly took over the starting role during the team’s trip to the Maui Invitational, but but that didn’t last, either. Eventually, Simpson took that starting spot over, starting right after the Wolverines blew a 20-point lead to nemesis Ohio State in a loss in early December.

Michigan has also grown into one of college basketball’s best defensive teams. As it currently stands, they are ranked sixth in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, which is a far cry from what we usually expect out of Beilein’s teams. Even his Final Four team in 2013 was ranked outside the top 60 in defensive efficiency prior to the start of the NCAA tournament.

With the way this group is defending, and with a point guard in place this season, Michigan once again is poised to be a trendy pick to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

And with a coach who has consistently proven to be one of college basketball’s best in tournament settings, there’s no reason they can’t get to San Antonio for the season’s final weekend.

Introducing Cinderella: Radford is dancing thanks to a bid-clinching three

AP Photo/Don Petersen
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 4:14 PM EST
Conference: Big South

Coach: Mike Jones

Record: 22-12 (12-6 Big South, 2nd)

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom: 169
– RPI: 127
– AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: Depending which teams actually earn the automatic bids this year, Radford could end up in the play-in game. What’s more likely is that they end up on the No. 15 seed line or as one of the No. 16 seeds that gets a “bye”.

Names you need to know: Radford’s star is Ed Polite Jr., a 6-foot-5 forward that nearly averaged a double-double last season. He was Radford’s all-Big South first team member. But the name that you probably know now is Carlik Jones, the lead guard for the Highlanders who hit the first buzzer-beater of March Madness.

Stats you need to know: There are two things that Radford does well: They control tempo and they defend. The Highlanders were the second-most efficient defense in the Big South during league play this season, and they were certainly the slowest team in the conference, ranking 347th in tempo nationally. Put another way, bet the under for their first round matchup.

Big wins, bad losses: The biggest win that the Highlanders picked up this year was UC Davis, who they beat in the Continental Tire Classic in Las Vegas. That’s the program’s only Quadrant 2 win. The highest-level team that they beat was East Carolina, a member of the American who lost to Radford at home before Jeff Lebo was fired.

How’d they get here?: Radford has won their last seven games, closing the regular season on a four-game winning streak before cruising through the Big South tournament. The event opened up for them after Liberty, the No. 5 seed, upset UNC Asheville in the semifinals.

Outlook: Well, it’s not good. No No. 1 seed has ever lost to a No. 16 seed, and while there have been seven No. 2 seeds that have won at least a game in the dance, that’s not exactly common. The one saving grace: They defend and they control tempo. The fewer possessions that there are in a game, the better the chance is of an upset.

How do I know you?: Probably from this shot:

Introducing Cinderella: Loyola-Chicago earns first bid since 1985

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 4:12 PM EST
ConferenceMissouri Valley

CoachPorter Moser

Record28-5 (15-3 MVC)

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom: 45
– RPI: 23
– AP/USA Today: Not ranked

Seeding:  With the defections of Creighton and Wichita State, the Missouri Valley is a one-bid league for the foreseeable future, but it’s mostly well-regarded, despite the losses of the powerhouses, and the Ramblers cleared the field by four games. Their December win over Florida in Gainesville goes a ways, too. Right now, it looks like Loyola is headed to a 12, which will likely make them a trendy upset pick in plenty of brackets.

Names you need to knowClayton Custer started his career under Fred Hoiberg at Iowa State, but the Kansas City native transferred out after a freshman season in which he rarely saw the floor. Since then, he blossomed into the MVC player of the year during a senior season in which he averaged 13.7 points, 4.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range. Donte Ingram (11.4), Marques Townes (11.4), Aundre Jackson (11.0 and Cameron Krutwig (10.4) give the Ramblers five players averaging in double figures.

Stats you need to knowIf you don’t count CCNY, which dropped to Division III in 1963, Loyola has the fewest-ever NCAA tournament appearances for a program that owns a national championship. The Ramblers won the 1963 NCAA tournament, defeating Duke in the semifinals and Cincinnati in the title game, and made the field in three of the next five years before a 17-year hiatus and their return to the Big Dance in 1985, which was their last appearance.

Big wins, bad lossesThe win on the Gators’ home floor is unquestionably Loyola’s best, and it’s also the only KenPom top-100 win on their resume. Their only top-125 wins were their three against Northern Iowa, which tied for the second-worst record in the MVC. Their worst loss came just 10 days after beating Florida when they lost at Milwaukee, which ranks outside the top-200.

How’d they get here?Since a loss on the last day of January at Bradley, the Ramblers have reeled off 10-straight, including wins over UNI (54-50), Bradley (62-54) and Illinois State (XXXXX).

OutlookWith a veteran team (four of their top five players are upperclassmen) who shoots the lights out (40.1 percent outside the arc and 56.9 percent inside), Loyola has the profile of a team capable of winning a game – or two – should they get the right matchup and catch fire or at least shoot their average. If their opponent allows them to control the tempo, Loyola has a great shot at shortening the game and shooting their way into an upset.

How do I know you?Porter Moser is in his third stint as a head coach and second go-round in the MVC. He started at Arkansas-Little Rock before a four-year run at Illinois State from 2003-07. He then spent four years on the bench alongside Rick Majerus at St. Louis before getting another crack at the MVC with the Ramblers. He’s in his seventh season in Chicago and will be making his first-ever NCAA tournament appearance as a head coach.

VIDEO: Radford clinches Big South automatic on buzzer-beating three

@MarchMadness
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2018, 3:06 PM EST
Radford is going dancing!

We now have a second team in the NCAA tournament as Carlik Jones, who finished with 13 points and six assists, buried a 25-foot three at the buzzer:

The Highlanders were up for most of the game before Liberty made a run to tie the game in the second half. The Flames tied the game with 13 seconds left leading into the final possession.

No. 10 Cincy holds off No. 11 Wichita State to win AAC title

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 4, 2018, 2:11 PM EST
1 Comment

A smirk came across Gregg Marshall’s face before the final possession. It’s not hard to guess what he was thinking. It was, after all, a Sunday afternoon in March in which Charles Koch Arena was hosting a top-15 matchup with a conference championship on the line. After years of spending the first Sunday of March in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship, often with the ultimate stakes, the Shockers now had the best game on the national slate, with high stakes but house money.

The Shockers were getting the opportunity that would have never come their way in the MVC. They had one of the country’s best teams in their building in March, a serious perk for moving from their long-time home to the American Athletic Conference.

So it was easy to see why, with a chance to win on the final possession, Marshall was smiling, even if that grin wouldn’t survive beyond the final buzzer.

The 11th-ranked Shockers got three shots on their final possession, but none found their mark as 10th-ranked Cincinnati held on to win the game, 62-61, and its first outright AAC regular season championship.

It was the regular season title game that before the season looked inevitable and just a few weeks ago looked unlikely, with the Shockers sitting on three league losses and the Bearcats none before Cincy lost at Houston and then at home to Wichita State to set up a great final Sunday of the regular season.

It was a game, while not beautifully played, that delivered on the preseason promise.

Ultimately, it was a game played at the Bearcats’ pace and in their style. Cincinnati just dictated terms too often for the Shockers to ever gain any significant upper hand on their home court.

Wichita State, one of the country’s better 3-point shooting teams, made just 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) attempts from beyond the arc. Overall, the Shockers converted at just a 40.7 clip at home. They had little luck on the glass either with just nine offensive rebounds on their 32 misses.

Cincinnati didn’t fare much better as it shot just 39.7 percent from the floor and made 6 of 21 from 3, but committed just five turnovers and grabbed 11 boards, giving them just enough extra possessions to narrowly edge the Shockers.

With Memphis and Connecticut not living up to their respective historical strengths, the Bearcats and Shockers are without a doubt not only the standard bearers for the AAC but the only viable national names for the conference right now. That’s a lot of pressure for the matchups between these two teams to live up to the hype for the rare time the AAC has the national college basketball stage. Sunday delivered.

How these two teams will manage outside the league once NCAA tournament play starts remains to be seen.

The Shockers’ defense has been suspect all year, and Cincinnati just showed their offense, that’s been among the elite nationally all year, can be neutralized with the right game plan, roster and mentality. If Wichita State can’t get help for Landry Shamet and Shaq Morris, both of whom scored 16 points Sunday, that offense suddenly look as potent.

For the Bearcats, the question simply will be shotmaking. Their offense isn’t a disaster by any means, but it’s heavily dependent on second-chances for a team who does not count accuracy among its virtues. The defense is going to keep Cincinnati in every game, but eventually the offense will be called upon to get them over the finish line.

Those, though, are problems for another time, though that date is fast approaching. Immediately, the issue is hoping we get a rubber match on a neutral floor between these two teams in the AAC tournament.

That will leave plenty of people smiling.