VIDEO: Braian Angola’s mom flies in from Colombia for Senior Day surprise

It was senior day for Florida State on Saturday. Seminoles senior Braian Angola was celebrated, and he was surprised by his mom, who flew in from Colombia to see him play his final game.
As you might imagine, Braian was left in tears:
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Coleman and Kerwin Roach II each scored 22 points and Texas used an 11-0 run early in overtime to pull away from No. 20 West Virginia for an 87-79 win Saturday that was critical for the Longhorns’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
The Longhorns (18-13, 8-10) were in desperate need of a big late-season victory to shore up an inconsistent resume and got it in their seventh overtime game of the season.
The Big 12’s worst offensive team made 11 3-pointers, including two in the overtime by Coleman and Jacob Young, and shot 57 percent from the field.
West Virginia led 48-42 early in the second half before Texas ripped off a 15-2 run keyed by a pair of 3-pointers from Dylan Osetkowski, who made five in the game. The Mountaineers forced overtime on Jevon Carter’s driving reverse layup with 1.6 seconds left in regulation.
Coleman put Texas up 76-74 with a 3-pointer from the right corner and made a short jumper before Young’s 3 pointer stretched the lead to seven and the Longhorns held on the rest of the way.
Freshman Jericho Sims scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for Texas, which lost by 35 to West Virginia in January.
Lamont West scored 15 points for West Virginia (22-9, 11-7), which had five players score in double figures.
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia: The Mountaineers had already clinched second place in the Big 12. West Virginia’s press defense was effective in the first half, but did little to disrupt Texas in the second half and overtime. The Mountaineers’ inability to cover the 3-pointer kept Texas in the game early and proved especially costly in overtime.
Texas: The Longhorns are seeing a late-season emergence from Sims, who will be critical to offset the loss of forward Mo Bamba, who missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left toe. Sims was 6 of 7 and that kind of production will be needed in the Big 12 tournament. The Longhorns are still without shooting guard Eric Davis Jr., who has been held out for three games after his name surfaced in a report that suggested he received payments from an agent representative.
CHICAGO — Trevon Bluiett scored 22 points, and No. 3 Xavier set a school record for regular-season wins while clinching the top seed in the Big East with a 65-62 victory over DePaul on Saturday.
The Musketeers (27-4, 15-3 Big East) hung on for their 12th win in 13 games after DePaul’s Eli Cain and Max Strus missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds. That ended Villanova’s four-year run of first-place finishes.
Bluiett became the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, making four to give him 310 in his career.
Brandon Cyrus led DePaul (11-19, 4-14) with a career-high 20 points. Cain scored 14 as the Blue Demons lost for the fifth time in six games.
Xavier struggled to put DePaul away after building an 11-point lead in the second half.
A three-point play by Cain and two free throws by McCallum with 1:58 left cut it to 63-62 and brought the DePaul fans to their feet.
J.P. Macura then went backdoor for a layup to make it a three-point game. Najii Marshall blocked a layup by Cyrus in the closing minute, and the Musketeers hung on for the win despite scoring just two points in the final 4:47.
After making just one 3 in the first half, Bluiett surpassed Romain Sato as Xavier’s all-time leader in the second.
He hit his school-record 308th 3-pointer about 7 1/2 minutes in, when he nailed one in front of the Xavier bench. He answered a DePaul basket with another from long range to make it 50-39. And he struck again from the outside, hitting a 3 after DePaul cut it to 52-47.
BIG PICTURE
Xavier: The Musketeers have their sights on their first Big East tournament title and a big NCAA run.
DePaul: The Blue Demons couldn’t connect from the outside, making 6 of 25 3-pointers.
The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday.
Dayton hosts George Washington at 3:00 p.m. EST as this is the first matchup between these two teams this season. While the Flyers have dropped two straight games, the Colonials are one of the hottest teams in the A-10 as they’ve won four of their last five games.
Jalen Hudson scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half and Egor Koulechov chipped in with 16 points of his own as Florida shot 10-for-24 from three while running No. 23 Kentucky out of Gainesville, 80-67.
Florida has had an up and down season to date, which is to be expected from a team that runs hot and cold from beyond the arc, but what cannot be overlooked at this point is the body of work that the Gators have strung together. They’ve beaten Gonzaga. They’ve beaten Cincinnati. They’ve beatne Auburn. They’ve won at Missouri and Texas A&M. They knocked off Baylor. And now they’ve swept Kentucky.
I don’t know just how much I can trust the Gators, but I do know that their ceiling is as high as just about anyone in college basketball, and for a team that is trending towards a No. 5 seed, that’s hard to ignore; Florida is going to win NCAA tournament pools, either because you picked them to lose in the first round or because you road a hot hand to a Final Four. There is no in between.
For Kentucky, however, this loss was frustrating simply because the Wildcats, who had seemingly figured out so many of their issues in the last two weeks, regressed back into the team that was a dumb Vanderbilt foul away from losing five straight SEC games.
Florida torched them in the first half. Absolutely torched them, but the question that needs to be asked is whether that was a result of Kentucky’s foul trouble. The key to this recent Wildcat resurgence has been the play of Jarred Vanderbilt and Kentucky’s ability to use a small-ball lineup with their two point guards and a front-line of Kevin Knox, P.J. Washington and Vanderbilt.
But both Vanderbilt and Washington picked up a pair of early fouls, sat for much of the first half and watched on as all of that toughness and defensive solidity that had appeared in this four-game winning streak evaporated.
Put another way, Florida landed a few body blows in the first half, and instead of fighting back, Kentucky seemed to fold.
Was that because the guys they have that can and do fight back were on the bench?
With all due respect to Hamidou Diallo, Nick Richards and Sacha Killeya-Jones, I think the answer to that question can be found in Saturday’s scoreline.
Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. announced on Saturday morning that he will not play against Arkansas despite speculation to the contrary during the week.
“After two more practices since coming home from Nashville, the coaching staff and I feel that it is in the best interest of the team and myself to not play tonight,” Porter said in a statement. “Coming back from three months without practicing has been a challenge, but it is a challenge that I am taking on every day. The plan is to keep working, with an eye on potentially playing at the SEC Tournament and helping our squad be successful in the postseason.”
Porter has played just two minutes the season after undergoing back surgery in November. He has been cleared for full contact, but the team and Porter’s family have not yet decided on a way to reintegrate him into the team.