Dave Winder/Murray State Athletics

Introducing Cinderella: Murray State punches bid with nation’s longest winning streak

By Scott PhillipsMar 3, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
Conference: Ohio Valley

Coach: Matt McMahon

Record: 26-5 (16-2 OVC)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 65
RPI: 62
AP/USA Today: Not ranked

Seeding: Many bracketologists currently have Murray State in the 12-14 range for seeding. While the OVC is a one-bid league, the Racers were clearly the best team in the conference this season. Murray State also has very respectable computer numbers for a low-major program. The Racers are going to be a fascinating seeding case for the committee.

Names you need to know: Senior guard Jonathan Stark will be one of the most potent perimeter scorers in the field as he put up 21.7 points per game on 41 percent three-point shooting this season. Besides for Stark, the Racers have other double-figure scorers on a balanced team. Senior double-double threat Terrell Miller Jr. is a productive interior presence who can also stretch the floor. Freshman Ja Morant was one of the best newcomers in the OVC this season.

Stats you need to know: The Racers enter the NCAA tournament riding a 13-game winning streak — the longest streak in the country at the time of their autobid. Murray State shoots the ball efficiently from the perimeter as they hit 38 percent as a team from distance.

Big wins, bad losses: Murray State played a light non-conference schedule as its best wins came against Southern Illinois and Illinois State — the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Racers have some respectable single-digit losses to ranked teams like Middle Tennessee and Auburn while also losing to Belmont, the OVC’s No. 2 team. The only bad loss for Murray State this season came against Jacksonville State in conference play.

How’d they get here?: Winning their final 11 regular season games, the Racers kept rolling into Evansville, as they took down Jacksonville State and Belmont in the conference tournament. Murray State avenged its only two conference losses this season in beating those two teams on the way to the conference tournament title.

Outlook: As the hottest team in the country, Murray State is going to be a terrifying first-round opponent for some Power Conference school. Stark is a legitimate go-to scorer who can take over a game and the Racers have other weapons who can also put up points.

How do I know you?: Murray State has made five NCAA tournament appearances since 2000, as the program has earned one win in each of its last two appearances in 2010 and 2012. Besides for being a regular in March Madness, the Racers have produced recent NBA point guards like Isaiah Canaan and Cameron Payne. Murray State has also been an early job for prominent coaches like Steve Prohm, Billy Kennedy, Mick Cronin and Mark Gottfried.

No. 5 Duke rallies with hot second half to take down No. 9 North Carolina

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 3, 2018, 10:26 PM EST
Using blistering second-half shooting, No. 5 Duke rallied to take down Tobacco Road rival North Carolina with a 74-64 ACC home win on Saturday night.

Trailing by 10 points at halftime after shooting only 1-for-10 from three-point range in the first half, the Blue Devils heated up in the second half to take control. Duke’s offense finally came alive as they knocked down eight, second-half three-pointers behind a balanced effort.

Freshman big man Marvin Bagley III had a monster outing for the Blue Devils as he finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds as he made another major case for ACC Player of the Year. Guards Grayson Allen (15 points) and Gary Trent Jr. (13 points) also came alive from the perimeter in the second half as they both finished in double-figures.

Although Duke (25-6, 13-5) had three potent scorers all rolling at the same time, freshman point guard Trevon Duval was a major catalyst for the Blue Devil offense in the second half. Coming off the bench in favor of a bigger lineup for the second consecutive game, Duval responded to his benching with a really positive second half. Struggling with turnover issues and offensive confidence the past few games, Duval ran the show with great efficiency for Duke in the second half as he set up others while also getting involved on his own. Duval finished with seven points, six assists, two steals and no turnovers as his steady play was a major part of Duke’s rally.

It’s had to say if Duke will continue to roll with the bigger starting lineup after Duval’s strong second-half performance, but it was nice for the Blue Devils to know that the freshman could also be a spark plug off the bench if he needs to be.

North Carolina (22-9, 11-7) had a major chance to secure the season sweep with the 10-point halftime lead but the Tar Heels were cold shooting the ball from the perimeter. Duke’s improved overall defense had a little something to do with that, but North Carolina only shot 25 percent (8-for-31) from three as they couldn’t get anybody rolling.

Cameron Johnson paced four double-figure scorers with 16 points to lead North Carolina.

No. 19 Arizona pulls away late to beat Cal 66-54

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
TUCSON, Ariz. — Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 20 rebounds, helping No. 19 Arizona clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title outright with a 66-54 victory over California on Saturday night.

Arizona (24-7, 14-4) had the title in its sights for its seniors’ final home game. Instead of rolling against the Pac-12’s last-place team, the Wildcats had a hard time shaking the Bears (8-23, 2-16).

Arizona closed the game with a 13-1 run, finishing off its fifth Pac-12 title in six seasons in the final home game for seniors Dusan Ristic, Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Keanu Pinder.

Allonzo Trier, Arizona’s second-leading scorer, had a rough final home game of the 2017-18 season, finishing with two points on 1-of-10 shooting, including 0 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Cal bounced back from a disappointing first game on the road trip through the desert, keeping the Wildcats within reach until the final 3 minutes.

Justice Seung had 17 points to lead the Bears, who ended the regular season with seven straight losses.

Arizona had a tumultuous week, starting with an ESPN report that coach Sean Miller was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to Ayton to attend the school.

Miller did not coach in an overtime loss to Oregon last Saturday and missed the first three days of practice this week while Arizona officials sorted out what to do. Miller made a statement on Thursday to vehemently deny the report and, a few hours later, university Robert C. Robbins announced Miller he remain as coach.

Miller received a standing ovation before Arizona played Stanford later that night and the Wildcats clinched a share of the Pac-12 title with a 75-67 win over the Cardinal.

Cal held its own against the Wildcats in the first half by getting good penetration off the dribble, something it didn’t do in a lopsided loss to Arizona State on Thursday. The Bears took a 17-16 lead with a 7-0 run and rallied from 11 down to pull within 38-35 at halftime on Don Coleman’s lean-in 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Both teams shot well in the first half. Neither did to start the second, including with a combined scoreless streak that stretched past 4 minutes.

The Bears used a slowed-down game to their advantage keeping Arizona within reach until the Wildcats pieced together a 6-0 run to go up 61-53 with 2 1/2 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Cal bounced back nicely from its 31-point loss to Arizona State with a solid performance that should give it a boost headed into next week’s Pac-12 Tournament.

Arizona looked lackluster at times against the Pac-12’s last-place team on a night when it should have been motivated to send its seniors off in a blowout. The Wildcats found a way to close it out, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Arizona has a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas and will play on Thursday.

Cal opens the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday as the No. 12 seed.

No. 16 Vols beat Georgia 66-61, win share of SEC title

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 9:27 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Admiral Schofield scored 23 points to lead Tennessee’s second-half comeback Saturday as the 16th-ranked Volunteers rallied past Georgia 66-61 to win a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.

The Vols (23-7, 13-5) share the SEC regular-season title with No. 14 Auburn, which defeated South Carolina 79-70 on Saturday. Because Auburn won 94-84 at Tennessee on Jan. 2 in their lone regular-season matchup, the Tigers (25-6, 13-5) get the No. 1 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament that starts Wednesday in St. Louis.

Tennessee is getting a share of its first league crown since 2008 after being picked to finish 13th out of 14 teams by the league’s media before the season. The Vols also won a share of the Eastern Division title in 2009.

The Vols have won four straight and 11 of their last 13. Tennessee’s latest victory ended Georgia’s five-game winning streak in this series.

It didn’t come easily.

After trailing by as many as 11 late in the first half, Tennessee pulled ahead for good at 62-61 when Jordan Bowden sank two free throws with 1:01 left.

Georgia’s Tyree Crump tried passing in the paint to SEC scoring leader Yante Maten on the Bulldogs’ next possession, but Tennessee’s Kyle Alexander stole it. Schofield then hit a jumper with 18 seconds left to make it 64-61.

William Jackson II missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Schofield made two free throws with 0.4 seconds left to close the scoring.

Grant Williams scored 22 points for Tennessee. Maten scored 18, Rayshaun Hammonds had 12 and Jackson had 10 for Georgia (16-14, 7-11).

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs grabbed a double-digit lead by shooting 7 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, but they went just 1 of 6 from beyond the arc in the second half. They also were held scoreless for a stretch of nearly 7 minutes early in the second half as Tennessee made its comeback. Georgia’s hot shooting in the first half was a surprise because the Bulldogs entered the night having made just 31.8 percent of their 3-pointers to rank 13th out of 14 SEC teams.

Tennessee: The Vols didn’t get much scoring from their backcourt Saturday as Schofield and Williams carried the load. But they did get some big 3-pointers from Lamonte’ Turner in the second half. Turner’s first 3-pointer tied the game at 49-all. His second one put Tennessee ahead with 6:22 left for the Vols’ first lead since a 5-0 run to open the game.

NEXT UP

Georgia: The Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament hopes depend on winning the SEC Tournament that begins Wednesday.

Tennessee: The Vols will be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and won’t play until Friday’s quarterfinals.

Penn State, Nebraska now have eight-day wait to find out NCAA tournament fate

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 3, 2018, 7:52 PM EST
More College Hoops

NEW YORK — With more than a week between the end of the Big Ten tournament and Selection Sunday, the league’s only two bubble teams will have a long time to sit and wait to see if the résumé that they have put together will be strong enough to get them a bid to the Big Dance.

And considering that there will be six power conference tournaments played during their week off, it’s hard to imagine that what Nebraska and Penn State are sitting on in the clubhouse will be enough to last. There are going to be a lot of bubble teams playing a lot of games in the next eight days, and rooting for them all to lose is going to be a grueling task.

It will, however, give those two coaches — Tim Miles and Pat Chambers — plenty of time to think about all that went wrong this season, and what they could have done differently.

“I might have switched a screen against Kansas,” Miles said. “That would have made me feel a hell of a lot better.”

Nebraska, after getting smoked by Michigan in the quarterfinals on Friday, is projected by most bracket experts as ending up on the wrong side of the bubble despite a 13-5 mark in Big Ten play. They have just a single Quadrant 1 win — Michigan at home — and will enter Selection Sunday with a 4-9 record against the top two Quadrants with a road loss to Illinois.

“To be 13-5 and we’re sitting here asking if they’re going to be in the NCAA tournament, almost sounds ridiculous to me,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Friday.

If it wasn’t for Ohio State, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t even be that close. Penn State has Chris Holtmann’s number. They swept the Buckeyes, beating them at home, in Columbus and in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. That, however, is the only team they beat in Quadrant 1. They’re 3-8 against those Quadrant 1 opponents with just five total wins against the top two Quadrants with a pair of Quadrant 3 losses and the black mark of a Quadrant 4 loss to Minnesota.

“I’m an optimist. I’m very positive. I believe we’re going to be in,” Chambers said, adding that his team has, as he put it, “NCAA tournament talent.”

“You can ask the Big Ten coaches that we played the last month. No one wants to see us in the NCAA tournament.”

Unfortunately, no Big Ten coaches are on the Selection Committee, which is unfortunate because that is what it may have taken for the committee to look at the Big Ten and think of it as anything more than a four-bid league.

Case in point: “I’ve read that this is a decidedly down year [for the Big Ten],” Miles said. “I don’t know who the hell decided that.”

I understand he’s campaigning for inclusion into the dance, so I’ll forgive Miles for this one, but if we’re being honest here, the Big Ten made that decision. And in the end, that may be what the killer is for both of these teams. Losing at home to Minnesota was not, at the time, a terrible loss for the Nittany Lions — not when Josh Reaves was not on the floor. Losing at Northwestern would not have appeared to be a bad loss at the start of the year, not when the Wildcats were projected as a top 20 team in the preseason. A home loss to a program like Wisconsin should not be a bad loss for a bubble team, but it is this season, same with a loss at Indiana.

And that is, quite simply, what it comes down to.

There weren’t enough good wins available in the league, not when the teams that were, and are annually, supposed to be good drove off a cliff.

It was particularly difficult for Nebraska, who only had one game against each of the top four teams in the conference. Three of those games came on the road, and they won the one they got at home.

“I believe we’re an NCAA tournament team,” Miles said. “I don’t think [today] undoes what we’ve already accomplished.”

“We’ve won games away from home. We’ve beaten teams that we should beat. To go through that type of season, won eight of our last nine, we showed we can win away from home. Thirteen league wins.”

If Nebraska didn’t have bad luck, they wouldn’t have any luck at all.

And what that likely means is that Nebraska will have to sweat out eight days of agony before going through the Selection Show without hearing their name called.

Top Cat: Wright wins 413th game as No. 4 Nova tops Hoyas

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Jay Wright moved into a tie atop Villanova’s career wins list with 413 in No. 4 Villanova’s 97-73 win over Georgetown on Saturday night.

Wright improved to 413-165 since he took the job in 2001 and has led the Wildcats to the 2009 Final Four and 2016 national championship. He matched Al Severance, who went 413-201 from 1936-1961. Wright can top Severance with a win in the Big East Tournament.

The Wildcats head to Madison Square Garden as the No. 2 seed after their run of four straight regular-season conference titles was ended by Xavier.

There’s little worry on the Main Line that Villanova can’t make a deep run in the postseason. The Wildcats (27-4, 14-4 Big East) beat champion Xavier twice this season and will surely be a No. 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They used the Hoyas (15-14, 5-13) as little more than a tune-up in the finale and took a 15-point lead in the first half that was never seriously challenged. Mikal Bridges scored 24 points and Jalen Brunson solidified his player of the year candidacy with 16 points and seven assists.

Yes, the Wildcats had been upset at the Wells Fargo Center this season by St. John’s, a team that was winless in the Big East, but the outcome seemed a mere formality against Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas.

The Hoyas missed all nine 3s in the first half. Jesse Govan scored 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and he went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

The second half served as a mere countdown toward Wright’s ascension to a share of the top of the record book.

Wright led the Wildcats, who won the 1985 national title under his mentor Rollie Massimino, to their greatest run of success in program history. They’ve won at least 32 games each of the previous three seasons and he’s led them to the NCAAs all but one year (2012) since 2005.

Wright, a Churchville, Pennsylvania native, played college basketball at Bucknell and started as an assistant at Rochester and Drexel. He spent five seasons at Villanova as Massimino’s assistant, then followed him to UNLV for another two years before taking the head coaching job at Hofstra in 1994.

Hired in 2001 to replace Steve Lappas, Wright took the Wildcats to the top of every meaningful stat — including an eight-week stint this year at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas will have to win the Big East to earn an NCAA bid. They’ve lost four straight. … The Hoyas played without F Marcus Derrickson (15.7 points, 8.1 rebounds) because of an injured right ankle.

Villanova: The Wildcats have to escape New York without any significant injuries to key players to have a shot at starting March Madness as one of the favorites to win it all. … The Wildcats went 11-1 this year at the Wells Fargo Center, their one-year home while the on-campus Pavilion is renovated.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Plays St. John’s at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Big East Tournament.

Villanova: The Wildcats play the winner of the No. 7-10 game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at MSG.