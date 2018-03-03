More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Hall’s 17 lead No. 1 Virginia past Irish, 62-57

Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 6:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia has known for a while it had the top seed in the ACC Tournament locked up.

Now that the tournament is the top-ranked Cavaliers’ next stop, Isaiah Wilkins thinks it’s time to knuckle down even more.

“I think we have to have like a full reset,” the senior forward said Saturday after celebrating his final home game at John Paul Jones Arena with a 62-57 victory against Notre Dame. “It’s a chapter, and it closed. Now we just have to be extra prepared and play free.

“It’s just time to lock in and just go out there and you can’t be tight. You have to play free but you’ve got to give a little more.”

The Cavaliers had to do that against the Irish, who came in looking to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume, but Devon Hall scored 17 points in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena and the Cavaliers won their second nail-biter in three days.

Ty Jerome added 13 points for the Cavaliers (28-2, 17-1), who won their fifth in a row.

“I think it’s most important just not to overcomplicate things,” Jerome said. “Keep trying to get better and keep knocking.”

As the game ended, the Cavaliers gathered at midcourt, where coach Tony Bennett spoke privately with the team, then walked out of the huddle, clapping to thank the fans and, hand raised and fist pumping, headed for the locker room.

“That was for us to thank the crowd,” Bennett said of the gesture, which drew raucous cheers of celebration.

Bonzie Colson, playing in just his second game since missing 15 with a broken foot, had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Irish (18-13, 8-10). Martinas Geben added 14 points and 10 rebounds, but only three other Notre Dame players scored. They shot 19 of 53 (35.8 percent).

Still, with Colson back in the lineup, coach Mike Brey was encouraged.

“In the midst of trying to put ourselves back together, I told them, `I think we’re back’ with Bonzie and playing like we were before the injury,” he said. “Even though we didn’t win, I really like what we got out of that today.”

Virginia led 55-54 with just over 3 minutes to play before Hall scored on a tough drive. After Notre Dame missed, Wilkins hit a pair of free throws, pushing the Cavaliers’ lead to five. A 3-pointer by Matt Farrell got Notre Dame within 59-57 with 2:24 to play.

Still trailing 59-57,the Irish had a chance to tie, or take the lead, in the final minute, but Colson couldn’t get free from Wilkins’ defense and, in his bid to pass the ball out, the Irish committed a 30-second shot clock violation with 23 seconds to play.

De’Andre Hunter, whose banked-in 3-pointer gave Virginia a stunning victory at Louisville on Thursday night , hit 3 of 4 free throws to finish it.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish are not a middle-of-the-pack ACC team with Colson healthy. He dominated the first half with 18 points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes. Conditioning may have been a factor for him in the second half as he picked up three personal fouls in the first 11 1/2 minutes. “He was cramping a little bit, but you know what, even before the injury, we’ve always had a little bit of a cramping issue in the skinniest calves in the history of a power forward,” Brey joked. “No one has skinnier calves. They’re non-existent.”

Virginia: The Cavaliers got a big scare when scoring leader Kyle Guy (14.3 ppg) went down hard and stayed down for a few minutes late in the first half. He was eventually helped off the court and into the tunnel favoring his left leg. He did not join the team for warmups after halftime, but joined the team huddle before play began to rousing cheers with a brace covering his left knee. He played some in the second half but had his second straight game without a 3-pointer after making one in 28 straight games. Bennett said afterward he had no update on Guy’s injury or status going forward.

UP NEXT

The Irish will play Wednesday in the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The top-seeded Cavaliers open play in the ACC Tournament on Thursday.

Penn State, Nebraska now have eight-day wait to find out NCAA tournament fate

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 3, 2018, 7:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Michigan completes sweep of Michigan State to advance to Big Ten title game Florida runs No. 23 Kentucky out of Gainesville NCAA president Mark Emmert: The Olympic model is ‘deserving of serious consideration’

NEW YORK — With more than a week between the end of the Big Ten tournament and Selection Sunday, the league’s only two bubble teams will have a long time to sit and wait to see if the résumé that they have put together will be strong enough to get them a bid to the Big Dance.

And considering that there will be six power conference tournaments played during their week off, it’s hard to imagine that what Nebraska and Penn State are sitting on in the clubhouse will be enough to last. There are going to be a lot of bubble teams playing a lot of games in the next eight days, and rooting for them all to lose is going to be a grueling task.

It will, however, give those two coaches — Tim Miles and Pat Chambers — plenty of time to think about all that went wrong this season, and what they could have done differently.

“I might have switched a screen against Kansas,” Miles said. “That would have made me feel a hell of a lot better.”

Nebraska, after getting smoked by Michigan in the quarterfinals on Friday, is projected by most bracket experts as ending up on the wrong side of the bubble despite a 13-5 mark in Big Ten play. They have just a single Quadrant 1 win — Michigan at home — and will enter Selection Sunday with a 4-9 record against the top two Quadrants with a road loss to Illinois.

“To be 13-5 and we’re sitting here asking if they’re going to be in the NCAA tournament, almost sounds ridiculous to me,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Friday.

If it wasn’t for Ohio State, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t even be that close. Penn State has Chris Holtmann’s number. They swept the Buckeyes, beating them at home, in Columbus and in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. That, however, is the only team they beat in Quadrant 1. They’re 3-8 against those Quadrant 1 opponents with just five total wins against the top two Quadrants with a pair of Quadrant 3 losses and the black mark of a Quadrant 4 loss to Minnesota.

“I’m an optimist. I’m very positive. I believe we’re going to be in,” Chambers said, adding that his team has, as he put it, “NCAA tournament talent.”

“You can ask the Big Ten coaches that we played the last month. No one wants to see us in the NCAA tournament.”

Unfortunately, no Big Ten coaches are on the Selection Committee, which is unfortunate because that is what it may have taken for the committee to look at the Big Ten and think of it as anything more than a four-bid league.

Case in point: “I’ve read that this is a decidedly down year [for the Big Ten],” Miles said. “I don’t know who the hell decided that.”

I understand he’s campaigning for inclusion into the dance, so I’ll forgive Miles for this one, but if we’re being honest here, the Big Ten made that decision. And in the end, that may be what the killer is for both of these teams. Losing at home to Minnesota was not, at the time, a terrible loss for the Nittany Lions — not when Josh Reaves was not on the floor. Losing at Northwestern would not have appeared to be a bad loss at the start of the year, not when the Wildcats were projected as a top 20 team in the preseason. A home loss to a program like Wisconsin should not be a bad loss for a bubble team, but it is this season, same with a loss at Indiana.

And that is, quite simply, what it comes down to.

There weren’t enough good wins available in the league, not when the teams that were, and are annually, supposed to be good drove off a cliff.

It was particularly difficult for Nebraska, who only had one game against each of the top four teams in the conference. Three of those games came on the road, and they won the one they got at home.

“I believe we’re an NCAA tournament team,” Miles said. “I don’t think [today] undoes what we’ve already accomplished.”

“We’ve won games away from home. We’ve beaten teams that we should beat. To go through that type of season, won eight of our last nine, we showed we can win away from home. Thirteen league wins.”

If Nebraska didn’t have bad luck, they wouldn’t have any luck at all.

And what that likely means is that Nebraska will have to sweat out eight days of agony before going through the Selection Show without hearing their name called.

Top Cat: Wright wins 413th game as No. 4 Nova tops Hoyas

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA — Jay Wright moved into a tie atop Villanova’s career wins list with 413 in No. 4 Villanova’s 97-73 win over Georgetown on Saturday night.

Wright improved to 413-165 since he took the job in 2001 and has led the Wildcats to the 2009 Final Four and 2016 national championship. He matched Al Severance, who went 413-201 from 1936-1961. Wright can top Severance with a win in the Big East Tournament.

The Wildcats head to Madison Square Garden as the No. 2 seed after their run of four straight regular-season conference titles was ended by Xavier.

There’s little worry on the Main Line that Villanova can’t make a deep run in the postseason. The Wildcats (27-4, 14-4 Big East) beat champion Xavier twice this season and will surely be a No. 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They used the Hoyas (15-14, 5-13) as little more than a tune-up in the finale and took a 15-point lead in the first half that was never seriously challenged. Mikal Bridges scored 24 points and Jalen Brunson solidified his player of the year candidacy with 16 points and seven assists.

Yes, the Wildcats had been upset at the Wells Fargo Center this season by St. John’s, a team that was winless in the Big East, but the outcome seemed a mere formality against Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas.

The Hoyas missed all nine 3s in the first half. Jesse Govan scored 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and he went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

The second half served as a mere countdown toward Wright’s ascension to a share of the top of the record book.

Wright led the Wildcats, who won the 1985 national title under his mentor Rollie Massimino, to their greatest run of success in program history. They’ve won at least 32 games each of the previous three seasons and he’s led them to the NCAAs all but one year (2012) since 2005.

Wright, a Churchville, Pennsylvania native, played college basketball at Bucknell and started as an assistant at Rochester and Drexel. He spent five seasons at Villanova as Massimino’s assistant, then followed him to UNLV for another two years before taking the head coaching job at Hofstra in 1994.

Hired in 2001 to replace Steve Lappas, Wright took the Wildcats to the top of every meaningful stat — including an eight-week stint this year at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas will have to win the Big East to earn an NCAA bid. They’ve lost four straight. … The Hoyas played without F Marcus Derrickson (15.7 points, 8.1 rebounds) because of an injured right ankle.

Villanova: The Wildcats have to escape New York without any significant injuries to key players to have a shot at starting March Madness as one of the favorites to win it all. … The Wildcats went 11-1 this year at the Wells Fargo Center, their one-year home while the on-campus Pavilion is renovated.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Plays St. John’s at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Big East Tournament.

Villanova: The Wildcats play the winner of the No. 7-10 game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at MSG.

Evans, No. 12 Texas Tech top TCU 79-75 to stop 4-game skid

(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 7:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

AUBURN, Ala. — Confetti and Bryce Brown 3-pointers rained down at Auburn Arena.

Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers (25-6, 13-5) earned the top seed in next week’s SEC tournament with their first regular season title since 1999 and third overall. Auburn would win the outright championship if No. 16 Tennessee loses to Georgia and holds the tiebreaker thanks to a win over the Volunteers.

“It’s unreal. It’s unbelievable, knowing where the program came from,” Brown said. “When I signed here, of course our goal was to win a championship. But I don’t know if I really, truly felt like we were going to be able to. Three years later, here it goes.”

Auburn celebrated a rare title for a long-struggling program that’s also poised to end a 15-year NCAA Tournament drought. Afterward, confetti showered the team as they donned SEC championship T-shirts on the court after reaching the second-most wins for Auburn behind that 1998-99 team.

It’s a rare chance for the Tigers to cut down the nets and some fans celebrated with the traditional rolling of Toomer’s Corner. They topped the league standings wire to wire despite the firing of associate head coach Chuck Person as result of a federal investigation that also sidelined players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy.

Center Anfernee McLemore was then lost for the season with an ankle injury.

“Having gone through some of the adversity during the course of the season did not sidetrack us,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Nobody made excuses for being short-handed.

“The guys wanted to make history. They truly, truly did.”

Brown led a comeback after Auburn trailed by 14 points midway through the first half, busted out of a shooting slump in a big way. He made 8 of 12 3-pointers after going 7 for 39 over the previous four games while nursing foot and shoulder injuries.

Jared Harper finished with 18 points and eight assists. Mustapha Heron scored 12 points and made all 10 free throw attempts. His only basket was a breakaway dunk in the final minute that brought a roar from the crowd. Horace Spencer added 11 points.

Frank Booker led South Carolina (16-15, 7-11) with 27 points and 10 rebounds after scoring 25 in an overtime win over LSU.

Chris Silva finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 3:38 left. He was 8-of-10 shooting but also committed eight turnovers.

Wesley Myers scored 11. The Gamecocks committed 20 turnovers and allowed 20 fast-break points without managing any.

“Our turnovers are just bad turnovers,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. “Twelve of them are steals. Every one of those when you play Auburn is going to be a basket for them. I don’t care how hard you run back, I don’t care how hard you try.”

Auburn stormed back from a 14-point deficit midway through the first half. Brown scored 15 points and made four 3-pointers over the final 6:14.

Booker hit a long 3-pointer from the top of the key that rolled around the rim before going in with five seconds left to give the Gamecocks a 37-35 halftime lead.

Martin said the Tigers have created “as good a home court environment as I’ve ever been in.”

“They’re the talk of the league right now, how good this is right now and how hard it is to win in this building,” he said.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Dropped its fifth straight road game. Booker and Silva combined for 19 of the team’s first 20 points.

Auburn: Fought back after missing its first eight 3-pointers and starting 2 of 15 from the floor. Showed plenty of resilience after back to back road losses.

DOUBLING UP

Pearl joins Eddie Fogler as the only coach to win regular season SEC titles at different schools. Volger won with Vanderbilt in 1993 and South Carolina in 1997.

The regular-season finale got off to a rough start for Pearl, who drew a technical foul less than two minutes into the game protesting a foul call. “It’s definitely the quickest I’ve ever gotten one,” he said.

UP NEXT

Both teams are set to play in the SEC tournament in St. Louis.

Oklahoma State completes season sweep of No. 6 Kansas

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 3, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Oklahoma State completed a season sweep of No. 6 Kansas on Saturday afternoon as the Cowboys earned an 82-64 home Big 12 win.

The Cowboys (18-13, 8-10) are the first team to sweep the Jayhawks in Big 12 play during Bill Self’s tenure at Kansas. Kendall Smith paced Oklahoma State with 25 points as the Cowboys shot 41 percent from three-point range (10-for-24).

Jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first half, Oklahoma State was able to hold off Kansas nearly the entire way in a dominating win. Although the Cowboys aren’t in a lot of NCAA tournament projections right now, they do have four top-10 wins and a sweep over a potential No. 1 seed.

For being towards the bottom of the Big 12 standings, the Cowboys have a somewhat compelling case to be the Big 12’s ninth NCAA tournament team if they can pull off a few upsets at next week’s conference tournament. Nobody is going to want to face this team in the early rounds of that event as Oklahoma State is playing with a ton of confidence the past few weeks.

As for Kansas, this loss doesn’t do much except to potentially damage a case for a No. 1 seed. But that’s a question mark given how much time is left in the season. There is still plenty of work to be done in the Big 12 tournament and a dominating performance in Kansas City from the Jayhawks will make everyone forget about getting swept by Oklahoma State.

Devonte Graham was the only double-figure scorer for the Jayhawks with 15 points as Kansas struggled to 17 turnovers. With another potential No. 1 seed in Michigan State also losing to Michigan on Saturday, Kansas has plenty of time to solidify a No. 1 seed next week.

Missouri State parts ways with head coach Paul Lusk

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 3, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Missouri State is parting with head coach Paul Lusk after a seven-year tenure, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com

The Bears will be looking for a new head coach after a disappointing 18-15 season and 7-11 finish in the Missouri Valley Conference. Many picked Missouri State to win the Valley this season as they returned pro prospect Alize Johnson and a veteran team. Going 106-121 during his tenure, Lusk only made one postseason appearance at the school as Missouri State played in the CIT in 2014.

The Bears haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 1999 but they’ve made some solid hires in the past. Cuonzo Martin was the coach Missouri State had before Lusk as Tennessee hired Martin away in 2011. Steve Alford coached this program to a Sweet 16 less than 20 years ago.

Missouri State will hope to find a coach who can rejuvenate the program as the Valley is wide open right now with the departure of former power Wichita State.