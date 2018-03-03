More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Battle scores 17, Syracuse beats No. 18 Clemson 55-52

Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 5:08 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Oshae Brissett and Tyus Battle each scored 17 points and Syracuse rallied to beat No. 18 Clemson 55-52 on Saturday to remain in the hunt for a postseason berth.

It was an opportunity for Syracuse (19-12, 8-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) to fill the biggest void on its resume — the lack of a marquee win — and the Orange capitalized. They were coming off a 15-point loss at Boston College, which put a big dent in their postseason hopes.

Clemson (22-8, 11-7) entered the game ranked eighth in RPI and already assured of its first NCAA Tournament berth in seven years. The Tigers finished 4-6 on the road and suffered just their second loss this season after leading at halftime.

Marcquise Reed had 21 points and Elijah Thomas 18 to lead Clemson as the pair accounted for every Clemson point in the second half. Gabe DeVoe was 2 of 13, 0 of 6 from beyond the arc, for four points.

Frank Howard finished with 11 points for the Orange, who shot just 30.2 percent (16 of 53) for the game. Battle also boosted his career points to 1,006.

Brissett broke a 50-all tie with a pair of free throws after Aamir Simms had missed a corner 3 and Brissett was fouled by Richards while snaring the rebound. Two free throws by Paschal Chukwu gave the Orange a four-point lead with 90 seconds left, but Reed converted a fast-break layup with 43.6 seconds to go after a miss by Battle to draw Clemson to 54-52.

After Battle missed again at the shot-clock buzzer, Brissett blocked Reed close in with 3.4 seconds left and the Orange survived when DeVoe’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer caromed off the rim.

Syracuse’s big three of Battle, Howard, and Brissett combined to shoot 5 of 19, (26.3 percent) for 15 points in the first half, but they all came alive in the second.

Battle scored eight straight points to key an early surge that put the Orange back in front and got the season-high crowd of 28,670 roaring. He drained 3-pointers on consecutive possessions and hit a jumper in the lane before Brissett converted a three-point play to give the Orange a 33-30 lead. Howard’s 3 off a screen by the 7-foot-2 Chukwu boosted the lead to six with 14:00 left.

Reed was the lone bright spot for the Tigers early. He drained three 3-pointers to keep them close, his third moving Clemson within 39-36 at 12:17.

After Battle’s fastbreak layup off a steal by Howard gave the Orange a seven-point lead, Thomas converted a three-point play, Reed hit a pretty floater in the lane and Thomas followed with a putback to knot the score at 43 with just over 9 minutes left.

MOTEN’S MOMENT

Syracuse retired the jersey of former star Lawrence Moten at halftime. Moten still holds the school scoring record of 2,334 points, set from 1991-95, which also is the Big East record.

“I’m the third guy from the Washington, D.C. area to have my jersey retired,” Moten said to the crowd, referencing Dave Bing and Sherman Douglas. “Understand this, that officially makes us three Georgetown killers.”

NUMBERS

Clemson fell behind by five midway through the first half and used an 11-2 run to regain the lead, with nine of the points coming on free throws. The Tigers led 25-22 at the break despite shooting 35 percent and hitting just 1 of 8 from beyond the arc. The Orange shot 8 of 26 (30.8 percent). Freshman Marek Dolezaj led Syracuse with seven points and leading scorer Battle had only three on 1-of-6 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: Clemson entered the game tied for third in the ACC standings and is assured of a berth in the NCAA Tournament no matter how they fare in the conference tourney next week.

Syracuse: The Orange likely still need a strong showing in the ACC Tournament next week if they hope to nab an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. They’re 0-3 in the conference postseason since joining the ACC five years ago.

UP NEXT:

Clemson: ACC Tournament.

Syracuse: Begins play in the ACC Tournament against Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State completes season sweep of No. 6 Kansas

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 3, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Oklahoma State completed a season sweep of No. 6 Kansas on Saturday afternoon as the Cowboys earned an 82-64 home Big 12 win.

The Cowboys (18-13, 8-10) are the first team to sweep the Jayhawks in Big 12 play during Bill Self’s tenure at Kansas. Kendall Smith paced Oklahoma State with 25 points as the Cowboys shot 41 percent from three-point range (10-for-24).

Jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first half, Oklahoma State was able to hold off Kansas nearly the entire way in a dominating win. Although the Cowboys aren’t in a lot of NCAA tournament projections right now, they do have four top-10 wins and a sweep over a potential No. 1 seed.

For being towards the bottom of the Big 12 standings, the Cowboys have a somewhat compelling case to be the Big 12’s ninth NCAA tournament team if they can pull off a few upsets at next week’s conference tournament. Nobody is going to want to face this team in the early rounds of that event as Oklahoma State is playing with a ton of confidence the past few weeks.

As for Kansas, this loss doesn’t do much except to potentially damage a case for a No. 1 seed. But that’s a question mark given how much time is left in the season. There is still plenty of work to be done in the Big 12 tournament and a dominating performance in Kansas City from the Jayhawks will make everyone forget about getting swept by Oklahoma State.

Devonte Graham was the only double-figure scorer for the Jayhawks with 15 points as Kansas struggled to 17 turnovers. With another potential No. 1 seed in Michigan State also losing to Michigan on Saturday, Kansas has plenty of time to solidify a No. 1 seed next week.

Missouri State parts ways with head coach Paul Lusk

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 3, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Missouri State is parting with head coach Paul Lusk after a seven-year tenure, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com

The Bears will be looking for a new head coach after a disappointing 18-15 season and 7-11 finish in the Missouri Valley Conference. Many picked Missouri State to win the Valley this season as they returned pro prospect Alize Johnson and a veteran team. Going 106-121 during his tenure, Lusk only made one postseason appearance at the school as Missouri State played in the CIT in 2014.

The Bears haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 1999 but they’ve made some solid hires in the past. Cuonzo Martin was the coach Missouri State had before Lusk as Tennessee hired Martin away in 2011. Steve Alford coached this program to a Sweet 16 less than 20 years ago.

Missouri State will hope to find a coach who can rejuvenate the program as the Valley is wide open right now with the departure of former power Wichita State.

No. 14 Auburn wins SEC title, 79-70 over South Carolina

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 5:54 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers (25-6, 13-5) earned the top seed in next week’s SEC Tournament with their first regular-season title since 1999 and third overall. Auburn would win the outright championship if No. 16 Tennessee loses to Georgia, and holds the tiebreaker thanks to a win over the Volunteers.

Auburn fans began “SEC! SEC!” chants in the final two minutes, celebrating a rare title for a long-struggling program that’s also poised to end a 15-year NCAA Tournament drought. Afterward, confetti rained down on the team as they donned SEC championship T-shirts on the court.

Brown led a comeback after Auburn trailed by 14 points midway through the first half, busted out of a shooting slump in a big way. He made 8 of 12 3-pointers after going 7 for 39 over the previous four games while nursing foot and shoulder injuries.

Jared Harper finished with 18 points and eight assists. Mustapha Heron scored 12 points and made all 10 free throw attempts. His only basket was a breakaway dunk in the final minute that brought a roar from the crowd. Horace Spencer added 11 points.

Frank Booker led South Carolina (16-15, 7-11) with 27 points and 10 rebounds after scoring 25 points in an overtime win over LSU.

Chris Silva finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 3:38 left. He was 8-of-10 shooting, but committed eight turnovers.

Wesley Myers scored 11 points.

Auburn stormed back from a 14-point deficit midway through the first half. Brown scored 15 points and made four 3-pointers over the final 6:14.

Booker hit a long 3-pointer from the top of the key that rolled around the rim before going in with five seconds left to give the Gamecocks a 37-35 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Dropped its fifth straight road game and committed a whopping 24 turnovers against a team it had beaten at home. Booker and Silva combined for 19 of the team’s first 20 points.

Auburn: Fought back after missing its first eight 3-pointers and starting 2 of 15 from the floor. Showed plenty of resilience after back to back road losses.

DOUBLING UP

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl joins Eddie Fogler as the only coach to win regular-season SEC titles at two schools. Volger won with Vanderbilt in 1993 and South Carolina in 1997.

UP NEXT

Both teams are set to play in the SEC Tournament in St. Louis.

Michigan completes sweep of Michigan State to advance to Big Ten title game

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 3, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
NEW YORK — The biggest shot of the game came with 2:48 left on Saturday afternoon.

30-feet away from the rim with the shot clock down to two, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman rattled home a three that kissed the rim three different times before falling through.

The biggest defensive play of the game came just 15 seconds left, when Abdur-Rahkman drew an offensive foul on Miles Bridges. Michigan had the ball back, up 62-54 with just over two minutes as Madison Square Garden turned into Crisler Arena. By the time the final buzzer had sounded, Michigan had upset top-seeded Michigan State in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament, 75-64, completing a season sweep of the Spartans that likely relegated their rivals to a No. 3 seed come Selection Sunday.

Abdur-Rahkman led five Wolverines in double-figures with 15 points while Mo Wagner scored 14 of his 15 points in the second half, including 10 straight early in the half to spark a run that opened up a 36-31 lead.

Miles Bridges led the way for Michigan State with 17 points, but he fouled out with two minutes left.

Bubble Banter: Texas, Syracuse lands critical resume wins to end regular season

AP Photo/Eric Gay
By Rob DausterMar 3, 2018, 3:43 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

TEXAS (RPI: 49, KenPom: 44, NBC seed: First four out): The Longhorns picked up a critical win on Saturday that bumped their record to 18-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12. They have five Quadrant 1 wins and are 8-13 against the top two quadrants. Barring a run in the Big 12 tournament, Texas is all-but locked into being one of the handful of teams that end up in that conversation for the final couple of spots. They can make this easy by simply going out and winning another game or two, but if not it is going to be a stressful Selection Sunday in Austin.

SYRACUSE (RPI: 41, KenPom: 51, NBC seed: First four out): The Orange landed a must-win game in the Carrier Dome on Saturday as they knocked off No. 18 Clemson, 55-52. Syracuse is now 6-10 against the top two Quadrants with three Quadrant 1 wins and a pair of losses to teams in Quadrant 3. Where Syracuse was crushed was with the three-game losing streak prior to Saturday’s win. At this point, the Orange, like Texas, look destined to be one of the last teams in or out of the field. They are right on the cutline, but beating Clemson is their best win of the season. I’d still recommend getting two wins in the ACC tournament.

MARQUETTE (RPI: 56, KenPom: 49, NBC seed: First four out): Marquette looked like they were out of it after losing four straight in late-January, but they’ve rallied, closing the season with two straight wins, winning four out of five and five out of seven. They closed the regular season with a win over Creighton at home, sweeping the Bluejays. The biggest issue with Marquette’s is that they haven’t beaten a top 25 team all season long, although they do have three road wins over top 40 teams. I would have them on the outside looking in right now.

PROVIDENCE (RPI: 40, KenPom: 72, NBC seed: 10): The Friars got past St. John’s on Saturday which means that they are going to head into the Big East tournament with a 19-12 record, a 10-8 mark in the Big East and a 9-9 mark against the top two Quadrants with wins over Xavier and Villanova. The big problem for this team is that they have three Quadrant 4 losses, although one of those three came against a Minnesota team that was a top 25 team when Providence played them. I think the Friars are in even with a loss in the Big East quarters.

KANSAS STATE (RPI: 58, KenPom: 45, NBC seed: Play-in game): Kansas State is now in a pretty good spot. They have three Quadrant 1 wins, they are 9-10 against the top two Quadrants and they own sweeps of both Baylor and Texas, the Big 12’s other two bubble teams. Their issue is that their non-conference SOS is just 325. That’s not good, and the Selection Committee has published teams for that before.

LOSERS

ALABAMA (RPI: 61, KenPom: 55, NBC seed: 12): The Crimson Tide looked like a surefire NCAA tournament team as recently as a week ago, but after falling at Texas A&M on Saturday, Avery Johnson’s club is suddenly in very real danger of getting relegated to the NIT. they’ve lost five in a row to close out the regular season and now sit at 17-14 on the season and 8-10 in the SEC. But here’s the thing: They are 10-12 against the top two Quadrants with five Quadrant 1 wins, including Auburn, Tennessee and Rhode Island. Their two Quadrant 3 losses came against UCF, who is 76th in the RPI and one spot away from Quadrant 2, as well as Minnesota, who was really good at the time in a game where Alabama ended with just three players on the court. They have work to do in the SEC tournament, but it’s hardly a done deal.

ARIZONA STATE (RPI: 57, KenPom: 35, NBC seed: 9): It’s hard to believe that we’ve reached this point with the Sun Devils, but we have: they are very much a team that is in danger of missing out on the NCAA tournament. They have just three Quadrant 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quadrant 3 losses. But here’s the catch: Those win came against Xavier on a neutral and at Kansas. No one has a pair of wins that are that good. A first round loss in the Pac-12 tournament would be bad, but I think still think the Sun Devils are on the right side of the bubble right now.

BAYLOR (RPI: 60, KenPom: 34, NBC seed: Play-in game): Baylor’s at-large candidacy comes down to this: What do you think of a team that has played a lot of good teams and beaten a couple of them? The Bears are 4-10 against Quadrant 1 opponents — that includes a win over Kansas — with none of their 13 losses coming to teams outside of the top two Quadrants. But they also have 13 losses. The Bears still need to win a few games in the Big 12 tournament.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (RPI: 70, KenPom: 63, NBC seed: Next four out): The Bulldogs certainly didn’t do themselves any favors by losing to LSU on Saturday. They had been inching closer to bubble contention in recent weeks, but getting swept by Tennessee and LSU probably means that MSU needs to win two games in the SEC tournament to really have a chance.

