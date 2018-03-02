More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Elsa/Getty Images

Wisconsin’s disappointing season ends in promising fashion

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
NEW YORK — This season was the test, the year in which we learned what we needed to know about Greg Gard’s ability to captain the Wisconsin basketball program in the post-Bo Ryan era.

And while a 15-18 season is a disaster for a program that had finished top four in the Big Ten for 16 straight seasons, it’s hard to come away from their season-ending loss to No. 1 seed Michigan State as anything other than bullish on the future of the program.

In his first season with the Badgers, Gard took over in December when Ryan abruptly announced his retirement after a game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. They were 7-5 at the time and promptly lost four of their first five games in Big Ten play before Bronson Koenig, Nigel Hayes and a roster full of Ryan’s juniors carried that team into the NCAA tournament and through to the Sweet 16.

In Gard’s first season as the full-time head coach, it was more of the same. The Badgers, led by Ryan’s seniors, won 23 games, made the Big Ten tournament title game and, once again, played their way into the Sweet 16 thanks to a win over No. 1 seed Villanova.

Under the tutelage of Ryan, Wisconsin basketball was built on a foundation of player development. They identified the guys that fit the way they played and the culture of hard work, patience and earning your playing time. You may not know the name Frank Kaminsky when he commits, but you will when he graduates. Koenig, Hayes, Zak Showalter, Vitto Brown. They were products of that program, that culture, that regime.

This year is really the first time that Wisconsin has been a team comprised of Gard’s guys, and the end result of the season was … not great. After a loss to No. 1 seed Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament on Friday afternoon, Wisconsin’s season came to an end with a 15-18 record, the below-.500 mark ensuring that missing the NCAA tournanment for the first time in 20 years won’t even end in an NIT berth.

And yet, it’s hard to look at the way that this year played out and be anything other than bullish on the Badgers moving forward.

Hear me out.

This is as young as Wisconsin has ever been. Ethan Happ is a redshirt junior, as is Khalil Iverson, but the rest of their rotation is more or less made up of underclassmen. Brevin Pritzl is a sophomore, as is D’Mitrik Trice. Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Kobe King and Nate Reuvers are freshmen. That doesn’t include Trevor Anderson, a transfer from Green Bay that, a source said, has been playing well in practices while sitting out. Barring Happ declaring for the draft — he told reporters after the game he will return is he’s not a first round pick — the Badgers are going to get everyone back next season, including Trice and King; they’ve missed the last three months through injury.

“The biggest thing that will help us is we get older and healthier,” Gard said after the game. “We have no seniors in the rotation, two guys that were out for the majority of the season. We’ve got a lot of things to get better at and grow, [because] this is the youngest we’ve been since the last time [we missed the tournament].”

Youth and inexperience doesn’t always lead to improvement, not if the young players are the roster aren’t good players or aren’t coached well enough. Put another way, there’s a reason that Rutgers is still at the bottom of the Big Ten even though they recruit freshman that turn into seniors eventually.

But that doesn’t appear that it will be the case with this Wisconsin roster for one, simple reason: They got better. At one point this season, they were 10-15 overall and 3-9 in the Big Ten after losing five straight and eight out of nine. They easily could have packed this thing in, enjoyed Madison’s party scene and tried to ignore the fact that they were playing out the end of the worst season the program has had since most of the players on the roster have been alive.

Instead, they won five of their last eight games, including a pair of losses to Michigan State by a combined eight points.

“I couldn’t be more proud about how they’ve grown together,” Gard said. “There’s not a more improved team in the league, and I don’t know about across the country, but how they’ve worked together and how they’ve grown, I’m proud.”

And that’s where the optimism lies.

“This team is a microcosm of our players over the years,” Gard added. “We’ve been successful with a lot of late-bloomers. We don’t have any seniors, just a couple juniors that are playing. This team was a late-blooming team. A lot of teams would have folded up shop and quit, but this group kept persevering, battling and getting better.”

Wisconsin’s success comes from player development, and while it took longer than many in the state hoped to get there, the Badgers did, eventually.

They got better during the season, and now they’ll have eight months to continue that development arc; the offseason is, in fact, when players improve the most.

There are concerns about Wisconsin’s recruiting class, and there is no guarantee that players with a surgery in their future are going to be what they were before undergoing the knife, but the truth is that if the Badgers remain on the same course, this year will prove to be a blip in the program’s history as opposed to a new normal under Greg Gard.

And hell, it may give Gard a chance to start an NCAA tournament and Big Ten top four streak of his own.

Report: Donald Trump didn’t help UCLA players get out of Chinese jail

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 3:33 PM EST
This is how crazy college basketball has been during the 2017-18 season: Did you remember that three UCLA players, including LaVar Ball’s middle son LiAngelo, were arrested in China for shoplifting and, according to the president himself, had to be rescued by Donald Trump during his trip to the country.

Well, they were.

And, as it turns out, LaVar Ball was right when he said that the president did nothing to help get Gelo out of jail. The way the story was told by the New York Times in November is that Trump, while meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, “intervened” to get the police in Hangzhou to let the players leave.

But that’s not really how it played out, according to a story from ESPN:

“The players were already checked into the hotel before the public discovered they were arrested,” a team source said. “They also were not under house arrest. It was our decision to keep them at the hotel until the situation was resolved. The charges were dropped, they weren’t reduced, and that happened two days before we heard from Gen. Kelly.”

Remember when Trump tweeted “I should have left them in jail”?

Interesting.

Arizona loses third commitment in wake of FBI investigation as Brandon Williams decommits

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 3:16 PM EST
Arizona lost a third member of their 2018 recruiting class on Friday afternoon as Brandon Williams, a top 35 point guard from California, announced that he has reopened his recruitment.

He has not ruled out Arizona as a potential destination, but “with the current climate surrounding U of A … I have the opportunity to explore other options,” Williams wrote in a statement posted on twitter.

Williams is the second commitment that Arizona has lost since ESPN published a story on Friday night that stated that head coach Sean Miller was caught on a wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to secure the services of Deandre Ayton. On Monday, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, decommitted from Arizona and committed to UCLA.

Back in the fall, when the FBI disclosed their investigation into corruption in college basketball, five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly decommitted from Arizona. It was alleged in the complaint that former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson accepted $20,000 in bribes that were earmarked for Quinerly’s family.

Quinerly has since committed to Villanova.

Bubble Banter: Nebraska, Oklahoma face must-wins

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Friday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

LOSERS

NEBRASKA (RPI: 55, KenPom: 50, NBC seed: Next four out): The blueprint for Nebraska getting themselves a bid to the NCAA tournament has been clear for the better part of two months now: They needed to win out during the regular season and pick off a couple of the Big Ten’s best in the league tournament to really have a chance. Everything broke right for them. They earned the No. 4 seed, No. 5 Michigan advanced to the quarterfinals and then No. 1 seed Michigan State beat Wisconsin to become Nebraska’s would-be opponent in the semis. But the Cornhuskers couldn’t get the job done, falling to the Wolverines on Friday afternoon. With just one Quadrant 1 win and only two more Quadrant 2 wins, Nebraska seems destined for the NIT despite their gaudy, 13-5 Big Ten record.

YET TO PLAY

PENN STATE
OKLAHOMA

CBT Podcast: Sean Miller and Allonzo Trier return, Louisville’s epic collapse, Duke-North Carolina

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 11:02 AM EST
Rob Dauster was joined by Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports for Friday’s podcast, and they delved into everything that there is to know about the scandals that have been erupting all over the college basketball world over the course of the last week, from Sean Miller and Allonzo Trier’s return to Arizona to Forde’s reporting on the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Rob was also joined by Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast to work through everything that is happening this weekend.

Bracketology: Mayhem strikes early in Louisville

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 2, 2018, 10:59 AM EST
For all of its magical moments, March can be agonizingly brutal. Just ask the Louisville Cardinals, who suffered a devastating loss to Virginia Thursday night following what can only be described as an unimaginable turn of events in the game’s final seconds.  It was March at its most maddening.

And yet, the Cardinals season is far from over.  They still have a trip to NC State this weekend and the ACC tournament next week.  Can they recover?  That’s a question only the Cardinals can answer.

Elsewhere, it’s an equally big weekend for a handful of other bubble teams vying for those final coveted spots in the Field of 68.  Here’s a peek at where we stand this morning …

UPDATED: March 2, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Kansas State vs. Washington | South Region
  • Baylor vs. UCLA South Region
  • Savannah State vs. Tx-Southern | South Region
  • Nicholls vs. UC-Irvine | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

SOUTH Atlanta    EAST – Boston                                 
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) Virginia 1) Villanova
16) Savannah St / Tx-Southern 16) Nicholls / UC-Irvine
8) Seton Hall 8) TCU
9) Arizona State 9) Florida State
Boise San Diego
5) Ohio State 5) Kentucky
12) Baylor / UCLA 12) Louisiana
4) West Virginia 4) Texas Tech
13) Murray State 13) Vermont
Nashville Dallas
6) Rhode Island 6) Arkansas
11) Kansas St / Washington 11) USC
3) Auburn 3) Cincinnati
14) Charleston 14) Rider
Detroit Nashville
7) Miami-FL 7) Texas AM
10) Providence 10) Butler
2) Purdue 2) North Carolina
15) Northern Kentucky 15) UNC-Asheville
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita Pittsburgh
1) Kansas 1) Xavier
16) FL Gulf Coast 16) Pennsylvania
8) Creighton 8) Missouri
9) St. Bonaventure 9) NC State
San Diego Boise
5) Arizona 5) Michigan
12) Alabama 12) New Mexico St
4) Clemson 4) Gonzaga
13) Buffalo 13) South Dakota St
Dallas Wichita
6) Florida 6) Houston
11) Saint Mary’s 11) Loyola (CHI)
3) Wichita State 3) Tennessee
14) UNC-Greensboro 14) Bucknell
Detroit Charlotte
7) Virginia Tech 7) Nevada
10) Oklahoma 10) Middle Tennessee
2) Michigan State 2) Duke
15) Montana 15) Wagner

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas

Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, USC, Saint Mary’s, Alabama

Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Washington, Baylor, UCLA

First Four OUT (at large): Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, Marquette

Next four teams OUT (at large): Mississippi State, Nebraska, Utah, Boise State

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State

SEC (8): Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Texas AM, Missouri, Alabama

BIG 12 (7): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Baylor

Big East (6): Villanova, Xavier, Creighton, Seton Hall, Butler, Providence

Pac 12 (5): Arizona, Arizona State, USC, Washington, UCLA

Big 10 (4): Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan

American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston

Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (1): Nevada

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls (SLND), UNC-Greensboro (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Savannah State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.