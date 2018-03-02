More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Weekend Preview: Duke-North Carolina highlights a loaded weekend of March hoops

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 8:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

By far the biggest game of the weekend will happen down on Tobacco Road, where No. 5 Duke will host No. 9 North Carolina as the Blue Devils look to get a measure of revenge on the Tar Heels for last month’s loss in Chapel Hill.

The difference now, however, is that Duke has fully gone over to the dark side: They play zone.

All the time.

It’s still something that is difficult for me to wrap my mind around, but it has changed the trajectory of Duke’s season. Suddenly, they are able to defend at an elite level, which means that we are now talking about a team that could very well be college basketball’s best.

UNC will be their biggest test since making the change, however, and it may truly be the first time that Duke actually faces off with a team that is capable of breaking down that zone. Because here’s the thing about this UNC team: They may not be the best that Roy Williams has ever had, but on paper, they sure do look like a group that can compete against a 2-3 zone.

They have more shooting around their perimeter than they have had in just about in season in recent memory. They also have a pair of players that can get into the high-post and make a play in Theo Pinson and Luke Maye. I still have no idea how they are going to be able to hang with Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter in the paint, but they did just fine with that when they played the first time.

To be frank, losses this week by both teams may have hindered the chances that this game would be a playoff for a No. 1 seed, but I do think this is the kind of test that we needed to see both teams have. Are they truly Final Four contenders, or have they just gotten hot feasting on the dregs of the ACC?

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?

  • THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT: The semifinals will be held on Saturday afternoon and the title game will take place on Sunday. It should be a fun couple of days in the Garden.
  • FOUR AUTOMATIC BIDS WILL BE EARNED: The Ohio Valley will hand out their league’s automatic bid on Saturday night while the Missouri Valley, the Big South and the Atlantic Sun will determine their NCAA Tournament participant on Sunday.
  • No. 23 KENTUCKY at FLORIDA (-4), Sat. 12:00 p.m.: Kentucky has been playing their best basketball of the season of late, and the lineup that they’ve been using to do so should be able to matchup with Florida’s four-guard look. I know it’s on the road, but if you can actually get Kentucky (+4), take it. Pick: Kentucky (+4)
  • No. 10 CINCINNATI (-2) at No. 11 WICHITA STATE, Sun. 12:00 p.m.: This is exactly how the AAC wanted it to play out. The two best teams in the conference playing for the conference title on the final day of the regular season. Cincinnati’s been the best team in the league, but Wichita State’s playing better of late and is finally getting something out of Markis McDuffie. Give me the points and the home team. Pick: Wichita State (+2)

VIDEO: Sean Miller receives standing ovation in return to Arizona bench

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 2, 2018, 12:48 AM EST
1 Comment

Arizona head coach Sean Miller made his return to the sidelines on Thursday night as the Wildcats hosted Stanford for a Pac-12 game.

Miller received a standing ovation from Arizona fans as he took the floor for the first time since allegedly discussing a $100,000 payment to star freshman Deandre Ayton on a wiretapped phone call. Arizona fans also stood and cheered for Miller a second time when he returned to the floor right before tip-off.

During a press conference earlier on Thursday, Miller denied ever talking to Christian Dawkins about the alleged payment for Ayton while also denying ever paying any players during his time at Arizona.

“Let me be very, very clear: I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona,” Miller said. “Anything reporting to the contrary is inaccurate, false and defamatory.”

“There was no such conversation.”

Arizona earned the home win over Stanford on Thursday as the game also marked the return of Allonzo Trier to the Wildcat lineup. Without Miller and Trier, Arizona fell at Oregon last Saturday, as Miller opted to sit out that game the day after the first report came out.

With its win on Thursday, Arizona clinched another Pac-12 title. The Wildcats finish up the regular season hosting Cal on Saturday.

Thursday’s Three Things to Know: Virginia stuns Louisville, Arizona wins in Miller and Trier’s return

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 2, 2018, 12:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

1. VIRGINIA BURIES LOUISVILLE WITH BUZZER-BEATER

It looked like Louisville would be celebrating Senior Night with a win over the No. 1 team in the country. The win would likely clinch a spot for the Cardinals in the NCAA tournament.

Then everything changed in seconds.

Leading 66-62 with 0.9 seconds left, the Cardinals somehow lost to the Cavaliers as a fouled three-point shooter, a lane violation, traveling on an inbounds pass and a 30-foot, banked-in buzzer-beater might have changed Louisville’s season.

CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on this one.

2. ARIZONA KNOCKS OFF STANFORD IN SEAN MILLER AND ALLONZO TRIER’S RETURN

Arizona maintained its Pac-12 lead with a home win over Stanford on Thursday night.

More importantly, the Wildcats are back at full strength as this game saw the return of head coach Sean Miller and star junior guard Allonzo Trier.

With the Wildcats back at full strength, they were able to hold off Stanford as Trier had 18 points in his return.

Even in the midst of a chaotic day and an even more chaotic season, Arizona managed to clinch a Pac-12 title with a head coach returning in the midst of a scandal and an All-American returning following a dramatic ruling by the NCAA.

Welcome to college basketball in 2018.

3. THE AAC RACE REMAINS RELEVANT AFTER CINCINNATI AND WICHITA STATE WIN

It looks like the race in the American will come down to the final game on Sunday as Cincinnati and Wichita State both earned wins on Thursday night.

The Bearcats clinched at least a share of the conference title with a road beatdown of Tulane. Needing overtime to hold off UCF, the Shockers won their seventh straight game to stay one game behind as they also won on the road.

With both teams winning, it sets up a fun Sunday afternoon showdown in which Wichita State will host Cincinnati with a share of the conference title on the line. That one might be the best regular-season game of the weekend.

Miller returns, Arizona clinches tie for Pac-12 title

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 2, 2018, 12:21 AM EST
2 Comments

TUCSON, Ariz. — With coach Sean Miller back on the job and Allonzo Trier reinstated, No. 19 Arizona clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 title with a 75-67 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

Dusan Ristic scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half. Ristic, a senior, set a school record by participating in his 111th victory. Trier, reinstated by the NCAA after a two-game suspension, added 18 points for the Wildcats (23-7, 13-4 Pac-12) and Deandre Ayton, the freshman who leads the Pac-12 in scoring and rebounding, had 12 points and 10 boards.

Arizona has won or shared the conference regular season title five times since 2010-11 and beat Stanford for the 17th straight time. The Wildcats can clinch the title outright by beating California on Saturday night or if USC loses to UCLA.

Arizona clinched the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament because the Wildcats beat USC in their only meeting this season.

Reid Travis scored 23 points for the Cardinal. The loss for Stanford (16-14, 10-7) was a blow to the Cardinal’s hopes for a top-four finish in the conference and a first-round bye next week.

Miller returned after a one-game absence, getting a loud welcome from the McKale Center throng as he entered the arena, waving to the fans as his players smiled and clapped.

Earlier in the day, Miller read a statement to reporters vehemently denying he had approved payment to Ayton, or any player, in his time at Arizona. The university’s president said an examination of the facts found no evidence of Miller wrongdoing and the school was standing by its coach.

ESPN said it is standing by its report that a wiretap shows Miller talking about a $100,000 payoff to Ayton. Ayton has denied that anything was given to him to attend Arizona.

Ristic scored nine in a 16-3 run that put the Wildcats up 35-23 on Trier’s 12-footer in the lane with 2:02 to play in the half. Arizona led 37-28 at the half behind Ristic’s7-of-8 shooting.

Miller called time out after Stanford’s Oscar Da Silva was alone inside for a dunk that gave the Cardinal their last lead, 20-19, with 9:58 left in the first half. Arizona clamped down its defense and Stanford scored just three points in the next 7 1/2 minutes.

The decisive run came with Ayton on the bench with two fouls. Ayton, who fouled out in Arizona’s 75-73 win at Stanford on Jan. 20, sat out 8 minutes of the first half.

The Cardinal kept the deficit to single digits most of the second half and were down 69-64 after Daejon Davis’ dunk with 1:04 to play. Trier made four from the line and Ayton two to finally put the game away.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford probably needs to win the conference tournament to make the NCAA field but still has a shot at a top four finish in the conference with a victory at Arizona State on Saturday.

McKale was rocking and the emotion of Miller’s return — as well as Trier’s — carried the team to its early lead. The Wildcats will be heavily favored to clinch the conference title outright against last-place California on Saturday night.

TRIER BACK

About 2 hours before tipoff, Arizona announced the NCAA had cleared Trier to return to the team.

He missed games at Oregon State and Oregon last weekend after testing positive for what the university described as a “miniscule” amount of the banned substance that had led to his 19-game suspension last season. Trier said he unknowingly ingested the substance a year ago.

The university had argued that the positive test was the result of a remnant of what Trier had taken last year.

Trier entered the game tied for second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.6 points per game.

UP NEXT

Stanford: at Arizona State on Saturday night.

Arizona: hosts California on Saturday.

No. 10 Cincinnati downs Tulane 78-49, claims share of AAC

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW ORLEANS — Kyle Washington had 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and 10th-ranked Cincinnati clinched a share of the American Athletic Conference title with a 78-49 victory over Tulane on Thursday night.

Cane Broome scored 13 for the Bearcats (26-4, 15-2), whose stifling defensive play helped them build leads as large as 19 in the first half and 33 in the second.

The Bearcats can clinch the title outright with a victory at No. 11 Wichita State on Sunday.

Bearcats leading scorer and Baton Rouge-native Jacob Evans hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points before hurting his ankle with 8 minutes left in the first half. He needed help to get to the locker room initially. He limped back to the bench before the first half ended, but never checked back in.

Cincinnati appeared unfazed by Evans’ absence and continued to consolidate its grip on the game. Broome and Washington each scored four points during a 10-0 run that made it 35-17. Washington’s layup several minutes later pushed the lead to 39-20 by halftime.

Melvin Frazier scored 13 points and Cameron Reynolds nine for Tulane (14-15, 5-12), which trailed for good after Jerron Cumberland’s free throws put Cincinnati ahead 7-5 with 16:14 left in the first half.

The Bearcats blew the game wide open with a 12-0 second-half run during which Washington scored five straight on a jumper and a 3. The spurt gave Cincinnati a 61-28 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats came in with the second best field goal percentage defense in the nation, allowing opponents to hit only 37.1 percent of their shots this season. They did even better against the Green Wave, which shot only 25 percent (7 of 28) in the first half and 31.4 percent (16 of 51) for the game. Cincinnati also exceeded its average of 5.5 blocks per game, swatting away seven, and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds after averaging 13.2 in that department this season. Cincinnati has held 20 of 30 opponents under 40 percent shooting this season.

Tulane: A packed house for a nationally televised game pumped up the noise level way above usual levels in 4,000-seat Fogelman Arena at Devlin Fieldhouse. And while Tulane has improved over recent seasons under second-year coach Mike Dunleavy, the Green Wave wasn’t ready to contend with a team as balanced, experienced, consistent and defensively sound as Cincinnati. The Wave have dropped their past five meetings with the Bearcats and have not defeated a team ranked in the top 10 since No. 9 Memphis in 1983.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati finishes its regular season at No. 11 Wichita State on Sunday.

Tulane plays its regular season finale at UCF on Sunday.

Middle Tennessee clinches second straight C-USA title

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 10:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If earning a national ranking for the first time in school history put extra pressure on Middle Tennessee, it doesn’t show.

The No. 24 Blue Raiders posted their second straight double-digit win since cracking the Top 25 last week with an 82-64 victory over archrival Western Kentucky on Thursday night.

That gave Middle Tennessee its second consecutive Conference USA title in front of the season’s biggest crowd (11,307) at the Murphy Center.

“It was electric,” MTSU coach Kermit Davis said. “I’ve said it ever since we’ve been ranked — and I don’t say it boastfully, I just say it honestly — that we look and play and prepare like a Top 25 team. And everybody asks me the question, how are your guys going to handle it? The more success, the more motivation.”

The Blue Raiders (24-5, 16-1), beat UAB by 25 points in their first game after getting ranked before adding an 18-point win over second-place Western Kentucky (22-8, 15-2).

Middle’s Brandon Walters, a 6-foot-10 redshirt senior, recorded his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

“Brandon Walters is playing like an elite center in college basketball,” Davis said. “When Brandon plays like that, we can play with a lot of people in college basketball.”

Nick King, a leading candidate for C-USA Player of the Year, scored 18 points and had nine rebounds for the Blue Raiders.

“I feel like the bigger the crowd we have here, the more amped up we play,” said King, an Alabama transfer. “Top 25 team, top 25 crowd. That’s a great combination.”

Antwain Johnson added 17 points and Giddy Potts had 11 as Middle Tennessee shot 55 percent from the field, extending its winning streak to 11.

“I think the difference in their team has been Johnson in the last four or five weeks,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “He went from a non-starter to a starter. And a guy that gives them another shooter out there, another ballhandler, a guy who can make tough plays.”

The Blue Raiders swept the regular-season series with the Hilltoppers, including a 66-62 win on Jan. 20. Middle Tennessee has won 13 of the last 15 against Western Kentucky.

Lamonte Bearden led the Hilltoppers with 24 points and Justin Johnson had 14.

The loss ended Western Kentucky’s six-game winning streak.

The Hilltoppers shot at least 55 percent from the field in their previous five games, but they dropped to 44 percent against the Blue Raiders.

After a close first half, Middle Tennessee began to pull away early in the second half. The Hilltoppers never got closer than nine in the last 20 minutes.

Middle Tennessee shot 60 percent from the field during the first 20 minutes, including a 7-of-11 showing from 3-point range, to take a 43-34 halftime lead.

Several prominent bracketologists predict the Blue Raiders will earn a seed in the Nos. 9-12 range at the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Raiders improved to 11-1 at home.

BIG PICTURE

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers, who upset then-No. 18 Purdue in November, were held to their lowest scoring output since a 66-62 loss to Middle on Jan. 20.

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders look comfortable with their new-found ranking.

MOMENTUM CHANGER

Johnson’s 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer energized the near-sellout crowd and the Blue Raiders. “We knew it was a big shot,” Bearden said. “That put them up nine.”

BACK IN ACTION

Middle guard Tyrik Dixon, who missed the previous game due to concussion protocol, returned and played 12 minutes.

UP NEXT

Western Kentucky visits Alabama-Birmingham in its regular-season finale Saturday.

Middle Tennessee hosts Marshall in its regular-season finale Saturday. Marshall handed Middle its only conference loss in January.