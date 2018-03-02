VIDEO: Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton with a Dunk of the Year candidate

The best part of this dunk isn’t actually the dunk, as sick as it is.
It’s the reaction of the bench …
Oklahoma’s bench.
They know that their teammate just had his life and career set aflame:
I mean, look at this:
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson’s driving layup with 3.1 seconds left lifted Davidson to a 63-61 upset over No. 17 Rhode Island on Friday night.
It was the second loss of the week for the Rams, who were coming off a shocking 30-point home defeat on senior night against unranked Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday night.
Peyton Aldridge, who had a career-high 45 points in a 117-113 triple-overtime loss to St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night, had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (18-11, 13-5 Atlantic 10). Gudmundsson finished with 11 points.
Davidson outscored Rhode Island 9-0 over the final 1:47 of the game.
The Rams (23-6, 15-3) squandered a 6-point lead in the final 41 seconds after missing the front end of three straight 1-and-1 free throws. Jared Terrell had a game-high 22 points, but missed two of those chances, including one with 16 seconds left giving the Wildcats a chance to win.
With a side inbounds play with 6.8 seconds left, Gudmundsson got the ball at midcourt after a Rams defender gambled on a steal. He attacked the rim, scoring on the right side while drawing a foul. He made the free throw.
The Rams had one final shot, but Fatts Russell’s heave from just inside midcourt hit the back rim.
BIG PICTURE
Rhode Island: The Rams have lost three of their last five games and could drop out of the Top 25 after their second loss of the week. It also could have a residual effect heading into the A-10 Tournament.
Davidson: The Wildcats got their biggest win of the season and some momentum heading into the Atlantic 10 Tournament on an emotional senior night where they sent out 2,000-point scorer Aldridge in style.
UP NEXT
Rhode Island: The Rams receive a double-bye in the Atlantic 10 Tournament and will be the No. 1 seed. They will play March 9 in the quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined.
Davidson: The Wildcats also play March 9 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Their opponent is to be determined.
NEW YORK — Prior to Friday night’s win over No. 13 Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, Penn State got a little taste of what life is like in the Big Apple.
“I don’t even know what was happening, but I know the bus kept shutting on and off and I think we might have hit a car, but I really had no idea what was going on,” Lamar Stevens told the AP. “I just know the bus kept shutting on and off, and it was such a long ride, I started to fall asleep.”
Tony Carr added that the bus kept shutting on and off and, at one point, started rolling backwards. The accident delayed Penn State’s arrival to the arena by ten minutes; the team is staying at a hotel in Manhattan.
Carr scored 25 points and added six boards and five assists in the win. His pass to Josh Reaves with 3.1 seconds left set up the game-winning dunk in a 69-68 win for the Nittany Lions that kept them in the bubble conversation.
“Unbelievable,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said when asked about the incident. “We had a bit of a fender bender. We’re 1-0 with fender benders. We’re in New York. What do you expect?”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Friday.
It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:
The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.
PENN STATE (RPI: 68, KenPom: 30, NBC seed: Out): The Nittany Lions picked off Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament and, all of a sudden, this is a team that looks like they might be a game away from having a real case to be an at-large team. They are 21-12 on the season and finished the Big Ten 9-9 in league play. They have two Quadrant 3 losses and a Quadrant 4 loss (Minnesota at home). All three of their Quadrant 1 wins have come against Ohio State, and they are 5-9 against the top two Quadrants. But where this gets interesting is if they win on Saturday. That will mean one of two things: Either Penn State added a win over Purdue, or they knocked off Rutgers and will be a game away from earning the Big Ten’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. As of now, Penn State is still on the wrong side of the bubble, but with a win over Purdue? They’ll get a long look on Selection Sunday.
OKLAHOMA (RPI: 37, KenPom: 45, NBC seed: 10): The Sooners avoided what would have been a disastrous loss by knocking off Iowa State at home. They’ll head into the Big 12 tournament in pretty good shape to get a bid to the NCAA tournament. They have six Quadrant 1 wins (zero since January 23rd) and have won two of their last three games. But a 9-12 mark against the top two Quadrants and no bad losses will probably be enough regardless of what happens in their first game of the Big 12 tournament.
NEBRASKA (RPI: 55, KenPom: 50, NBC seed: Next four out): The blueprint for Nebraska getting themselves a bid to the NCAA tournament has been clear for the better part of two months now: They needed to win out during the regular season and pick off a couple of the Big Ten’s best in the league tournament to really have a chance. Everything broke right for them. They earned the No. 4 seed, No. 5 Michigan advanced to the quarterfinals and then No. 1 seed Michigan State beat Wisconsin to become Nebraska’s would-be opponent in the semis. But the Cornhuskers couldn’t get the job done, falling to the Wolverines on Friday afternoon. With just one Quadrant 1 win and only two more Quadrant 2 wins, Nebraska seems destined for the NIT despite their gaudy, 13-5 Big Ten record.
Penn State has Ohio State’s number.
For the third time this season, the Nittany Lions knocked off the No. 13 Buckeyes, 69-68, this time winning in thrilling fashion: a dunk on their final possession:
Tony Carr finished with 25 points, six boards and five assists in the win, but it was Josh Reaves who back-cut C.J. Jackson for the game-winning bucket.
The win moves Penn State back into the bubble picture, as they now have three Quadrant 1 wins and could end up getting a shot at Purdue on Saturday night.
The Buckeyes should be fine heading into the dance, they just ran into a team that is a dreadful matchup for them. Josh Reaves has the size and athleticism to make life difficult for Keita Bates-Diop while Tony Carr’s size at the lead guard spot is a nightmare for Ohio State’s little guards.
Central Michigan announced on Friday that their game against Western Michigan has been postponed after a fatal shooting in one of the school’s dorms on Friday.
According to the Detroit Free-Press, a student named James Eric Davis Jr. shot and killed his parents in a fourth-floor dorm room on Friday after they arrived on campus to pick him up for spring break. Davis is still at-large, and the CMU campus as well as the city of Mt. Pleasant, where the campus is located, is stick locked down.
The game will be rescheduled, according to a release sent out by CMU, but a date and a time have yet to be determined. WMU said in a release that their traveling party is currently locked in their hotel.