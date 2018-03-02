Thursday’s Three Things to Know: Virginia stuns Louisville, Arizona wins in Miller and Trier’s return

1. VIRGINIA BURIES LOUISVILLE WITH BUZZER-BEATER
It looked like Louisville would be celebrating Senior Night with a win over the No. 1 team in the country. The win would likely clinch a spot for the Cardinals in the NCAA tournament.
Then everything changed in seconds.
Leading 66-62 with 0.9 seconds left, the Cardinals somehow lost to the Cavaliers as a fouled three-point shooter, a lane violation, traveling on an inbounds pass and a 30-foot, banked-in buzzer-beater might have changed Louisville’s season.
CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on this one.
2. ARIZONA KNOCKS OFF STANFORD IN SEAN MILLER AND ALLONZO TRIER’S RETURN
Arizona maintained its Pac-12 lead with a home win over Stanford on Thursday night.
More importantly, the Wildcats are back at full strength as this game saw the return of head coach Sean Miller and star junior guard Allonzo Trier.
With the Wildcats back at full strength, they were able to hold off Stanford as Trier had 18 points in his return.
Even in the midst of a chaotic day and an even more chaotic season, Arizona managed to clinch a Pac-12 title with a head coach returning in the midst of a scandal and an All-American returning following a dramatic ruling by the NCAA.
Welcome to college basketball in 2018.
3. THE AAC RACE REMAINS RELEVANT AFTER CINCINNATI AND WICHITA STATE WIN
It looks like the race in the American will come down to the final game on Sunday as Cincinnati and Wichita State both earned wins on Thursday night.
The Bearcats clinched at least a share of the conference title with a road beatdown of Tulane. Needing overtime to hold off UCF, the Shockers won their seventh straight game to stay one game behind as they also won on the road.
With both teams winning, it sets up a fun Sunday afternoon showdown in which Wichita State will host Cincinnati with a share of the conference title on the line. That one might be the best regular-season game of the weekend.