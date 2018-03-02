More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Report: Donald Trump didn’t help UCLA players get out of Chinese jail

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 3:33 PM EST
This is how crazy college basketball has been during the 2017-18 season: Did you remember that three UCLA players, including LaVar Ball’s middle son LiAngelo, were arrested in China for shoplifting and, according to the president himself, had to be rescued by Donald Trump during his trip to the country.

Well, they were.

And, as it turns out, LaVar Ball was right when he said that the president did nothing to help get Gelo out of jail. The way the story was told by the New York Times in November is that Trump, while meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, “intervened” to get the police in Hangzhou to let the players leave.

But that’s not really how it played out, according to a story from ESPN:

“The players were already checked into the hotel before the public discovered they were arrested,” a team source said. “They also were not under house arrest. It was our decision to keep them at the hotel until the situation was resolved. The charges were dropped, they weren’t reduced, and that happened two days before we heard from Gen. Kelly.”

Remember when Trump tweeted “I should have left them in jail”?

Interesting.

Arizona loses third commitment in wake of FBI investigation as Brandon Williams decommits

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 3:16 PM EST
Arizona lost a third member of their 2018 recruiting class on Friday afternoon as Brandon Williams, a top 35 point guard from California, announced that he has reopened his recruitment.

He has not ruled out Arizona as a potential destination, but “with the current climate surrounding U of A … I have the opportunity to explore other options,” Williams wrote in a statement posted on twitter.

Williams is the second commitment that Arizona has lost since ESPN published a story on Friday night that stated that head coach Sean Miller was caught on a wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to secure the services of Deandre Ayton. On Monday, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, decommitted from Arizona and committed to UCLA.

Back in the fall, when the FBI disclosed their investigation into corruption in college basketball, five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly decommitted from Arizona. It was alleged in the complaint that former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson accepted $20,000 in bribes that were earmarked for Quinerly’s family.

Quinerly has since committed to Villanova.

Bubble Banter: Nebraska, Oklahoma face must-wins

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Friday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

YET TO PLAY

NEBRASKA
PENN STATE
OKLAHOMA

CBT Podcast: Sean Miller and Allonzo Trier return, Louisville’s epic collapse, Duke-North Carolina

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 11:02 AM EST
Rob Dauster was joined by Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports for Friday’s podcast, and they delved into everything that there is to know about the scandals that have been erupting all over the college basketball world over the course of the last week, from Sean Miller and Allonzo Trier’s return to Arizona to Forde’s reporting on the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Rob was also joined by Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast to work through everything that is happening this weekend.

Bracketology: Mayhem strikes early in Louisville

By Dave OmmenMar 2, 2018, 10:59 AM EST
For all of its magical moments, March can be agonizingly brutal. Just ask the Louisville Cardinals, who suffered a devastating loss to Virginia Thursday night following what can only be described as an unimaginable turn of events in the game’s final seconds.  It was March at its most maddening.

And yet, the Cardinals season is far from over.  They still have a trip to NC State this weekend and the ACC tournament next week.  Can they recover?  That’s a question only the Cardinals can answer.

Elsewhere, it’s an equally big weekend for a handful of other bubble teams vying for those final coveted spots in the Field of 68.  Here’s a peek at where we stand this morning …

UPDATED: March 2, 2018

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Weekend Preview: Duke-North Carolina highlights a loaded weekend of March hoops

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 8:39 AM EST
By far the biggest game of the weekend will happen down on Tobacco Road, where No. 5 Duke will host No. 9 North Carolina as the Blue Devils look to get a measure of revenge on the Tar Heels for last month’s loss in Chapel Hill.

The difference now, however, is that Duke has fully gone over to the dark side: They play zone.

All the time.

It’s still something that is difficult for me to wrap my mind around, but it has changed the trajectory of Duke’s season. Suddenly, they are able to defend at an elite level, which means that we are now talking about a team that could very well be college basketball’s best.

UNC will be their biggest test since making the change, however, and it may truly be the first time that Duke actually faces off with a team that is capable of breaking down that zone. Because here’s the thing about this UNC team: They may not be the best that Roy Williams has ever had, but on paper, they sure do look like a group that can compete against a 2-3 zone.

They have more shooting around their perimeter than they have had in just about in season in recent memory. They also have a pair of players that can get into the high-post and make a play in Theo Pinson and Luke Maye. I still have no idea how they are going to be able to hang with Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter in the paint, but they did just fine with that when they played the first time.

To be frank, losses this week by both teams may have hindered the chances that this game would be a playoff for a No. 1 seed, but I do think this is the kind of test that we needed to see both teams have. Are they truly Final Four contenders, or have they just gotten hot feasting on the dregs of the ACC?

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?

  • THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT: The semifinals will be held on Saturday afternoon and the title game will take place on Sunday. It should be a fun couple of days in the Garden.
  • FOUR AUTOMATIC BIDS WILL BE EARNED: The Ohio Valley will hand out their league’s automatic bid on Saturday night while the Missouri Valley, the Big South and the Atlantic Sun will determine their NCAA Tournament participant on Sunday.
  • No. 23 KENTUCKY at FLORIDA (-4), Sat. 12:00 p.m.: Kentucky has been playing their best basketball of the season of late, and the lineup that they’ve been using to do so should be able to matchup with Florida’s four-guard look. I know it’s on the road, but if you can actually get Kentucky (+4), take it. Pick: Kentucky (+4)
  • No. 10 CINCINNATI (-2) at No. 11 WICHITA STATE, Sun. 12:00 p.m.: This is exactly how the AAC wanted it to play out. The two best teams in the conference playing for the conference title on the final day of the regular season. Cincinnati’s been the best team in the league, but Wichita State’s playing better of late and is finally getting something out of Markis McDuffie. Give me the points and the home team. Pick: Wichita State (+2)