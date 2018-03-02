Penn State bus involved in accident prior to quarterfinal win over No. 13 Ohio State

NEW YORK — Prior to Friday night’s win over No. 13 Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, Penn State got a little taste of what life is like in the Big Apple.
“I don’t even know what was happening, but I know the bus kept shutting on and off and I think we might have hit a car, but I really had no idea what was going on,” Lamar Stevens told the AP. “I just know the bus kept shutting on and off, and it was such a long ride, I started to fall asleep.”
Tony Carr added that the bus kept shutting on and off and, at one point, started rolling backwards. The accident delayed Penn State’s arrival to the arena by ten minutes; the team is staying at a hotel in Manhattan.
Carr scored 25 points and added six boards and five assists in the win. His pass to Josh Reaves with 3.1 seconds left set up the game-winning dunk in a 69-68 win for the Nittany Lions that kept them in the bubble conversation.
“Unbelievable,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said when asked about the incident. “We had a bit of a fender bender. We’re 1-0 with fender benders. We’re in New York. What do you expect?”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.