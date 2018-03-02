Davidson upends No. 17 Rhode Island 63-61

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson’s driving layup with 3.1 seconds left lifted Davidson to a 63-61 upset over No. 17 Rhode Island on Friday night.

It was the second loss of the week for the Rams, who were coming off a shocking 30-point home defeat on senior night against unranked Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday night.

Peyton Aldridge, who had a career-high 45 points in a 117-113 triple-overtime loss to St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night, had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (18-11, 13-5 Atlantic 10). Gudmundsson finished with 11 points.

Davidson outscored Rhode Island 9-0 over the final 1:47 of the game.

The Rams (23-6, 15-3) squandered a 6-point lead in the final 41 seconds after missing the front end of three straight 1-and-1 free throws. Jared Terrell had a game-high 22 points, but missed two of those chances, including one with 16 seconds left giving the Wildcats a chance to win.

With a side inbounds play with 6.8 seconds left, Gudmundsson got the ball at midcourt after a Rams defender gambled on a steal. He attacked the rim, scoring on the right side while drawing a foul. He made the free throw.

The Rams had one final shot, but Fatts Russell’s heave from just inside midcourt hit the back rim.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: The Rams have lost three of their last five games and could drop out of the Top 25 after their second loss of the week. It also could have a residual effect heading into the A-10 Tournament.

Davidson: The Wildcats got their biggest win of the season and some momentum heading into the Atlantic 10 Tournament on an emotional senior night where they sent out 2,000-point scorer Aldridge in style.

UP NEXT

Rhode Island: The Rams receive a double-bye in the Atlantic 10 Tournament and will be the No. 1 seed. They will play March 9 in the quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined.

Davidson: The Wildcats also play March 9 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Their opponent is to be determined.