CBT Podcast: Sean Miller and Allonzo Trier return, Louisville’s epic collapse, Duke-North Carolina

Rob Dauster was joined by Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports for Friday’s podcast, and they delved into everything that there is to know about the scandals that have been erupting all over the college basketball world over the course of the last week, from Sean Miller and Allonzo Trier’s return to Arizona to Forde’s reporting on the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Rob was also joined by Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast to work through everything that is happening this weekend.
Bubble Banter: Nebraska, Oklahoma face must-wins
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Friday.
It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:
- Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
- Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
- Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
- Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus
Bracketology: Mayhem strikes early in Louisville
For all of its magical moments, March can be agonizingly brutal. Just ask the Louisville Cardinals, who suffered a devastating loss to Virginia Thursday night following what can only be described as an unimaginable turn of events in the game’s final seconds. It was March at its most maddening.
And yet, the Cardinals season is far from over. They still have a trip to NC State this weekend and the ACC tournament next week. Can they recover? That’s a question only the Cardinals can answer.
Elsewhere, it’s an equally big weekend for a handful of other bubble teams vying for those final coveted spots in the Field of 68. Here’s a peek at where we stand this morning …
UPDATED: March 2, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Kansas State vs. Washington | South Region
- Baylor vs. UCLA | South Region
- Savannah State vs. Tx-Southern | South Region
- Nicholls vs. UC-Irvine | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|EAST – Boston
|Charlotte
|Pittsburgh
|1) Virginia
|1) Villanova
|16) Savannah St / Tx-Southern
|16) Nicholls / UC-Irvine
|8) Seton Hall
|8) TCU
|9) Arizona State
|9) Florida State
|Boise
|San Diego
|5) Ohio State
|5) Kentucky
|12) Baylor / UCLA
|12) Louisiana
|4) West Virginia
|4) Texas Tech
|13) Murray State
|13) Vermont
|Nashville
|Dallas
|6) Rhode Island
|6) Arkansas
|11) Kansas St / Washington
|11) USC
|3) Auburn
|3) Cincinnati
|14) Charleston
|14) Rider
|Detroit
|Nashville
|7) Miami-FL
|7) Texas AM
|10) Providence
|10) Butler
|2) Purdue
|2) North Carolina
|15) Northern Kentucky
|15) UNC-Asheville
|WEST – Los Angeles
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Wichita
|Pittsburgh
|1) Kansas
|1) Xavier
|16) FL Gulf Coast
|16) Pennsylvania
|8) Creighton
|8) Missouri
|9) St. Bonaventure
|9) NC State
|San Diego
|Boise
|5) Arizona
|5) Michigan
|12) Alabama
|12) New Mexico St
|4) Clemson
|4) Gonzaga
|13) Buffalo
|13) South Dakota St
|Dallas
|Wichita
|6) Florida
|6) Houston
|11) Saint Mary’s
|11) Loyola (CHI)
|3) Wichita State
|3) Tennessee
|14) UNC-Greensboro
|14) Bucknell
|Detroit
|Charlotte
|7) Virginia Tech
|7) Nevada
|10) Oklahoma
|10) Middle Tennessee
|2) Michigan State
|2) Duke
|15) Montana
|15) Wagner
NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas
Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, USC, Saint Mary’s, Alabama
Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Washington, Baylor, UCLA
First Four OUT (at large): Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, Marquette
Next four teams OUT (at large): Mississippi State, Nebraska, Utah, Boise State
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State
SEC (8): Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Texas AM, Missouri, Alabama
BIG 12 (7): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Baylor
Big East (6): Villanova, Xavier, Creighton, Seton Hall, Butler, Providence
Pac 12 (5): Arizona, Arizona State, USC, Washington, UCLA
Big 10 (4): Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan
American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston
Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure
West Coast (2): Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s
Mountain West (1): Nevada
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls (SLND), UNC-Greensboro (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Savannah State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.
Weekend Preview: Duke-North Carolina highlights a loaded weekend of March hoops
By far the biggest game of the weekend will happen down on Tobacco Road, where No. 5 Duke will host No. 9 North Carolina as the Blue Devils look to get a measure of revenge on the Tar Heels for last month’s loss in Chapel Hill.
The difference now, however, is that Duke has fully gone over to the dark side: They play zone.
All the time.
It’s still something that is difficult for me to wrap my mind around, but it has changed the trajectory of Duke’s season. Suddenly, they are able to defend at an elite level, which means that we are now talking about a team that could very well be college basketball’s best.
UNC will be their biggest test since making the change, however, and it may truly be the first time that Duke actually faces off with a team that is capable of breaking down that zone. Because here’s the thing about this UNC team: They may not be the best that Roy Williams has ever had, but on paper, they sure do look like a group that can compete against a 2-3 zone.
They have more shooting around their perimeter than they have had in just about in season in recent memory. They also have a pair of players that can get into the high-post and make a play in Theo Pinson and Luke Maye. I still have no idea how they are going to be able to hang with Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter in the paint, but they did just fine with that when they played the first time.
To be frank, losses this week by both teams may have hindered the chances that this game would be a playoff for a No. 1 seed, but I do think this is the kind of test that we needed to see both teams have. Are they truly Final Four contenders, or have they just gotten hot feasting on the dregs of the ACC?
WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?
- THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT: The semifinals will be held on Saturday afternoon and the title game will take place on Sunday. It should be a fun couple of days in the Garden.
- FOUR AUTOMATIC BIDS WILL BE EARNED: The Ohio Valley will hand out their league’s automatic bid on Saturday night while the Missouri Valley, the Big South and the Atlantic Sun will determine their NCAA Tournament participant on Sunday.
- No. 23 KENTUCKY at FLORIDA (-4), Sat. 12:00 p.m.: Kentucky has been playing their best basketball of the season of late, and the lineup that they’ve been using to do so should be able to matchup with Florida’s four-guard look. I know it’s on the road, but if you can actually get Kentucky (+4), take it. Pick: Kentucky (+4)
- No. 10 CINCINNATI (-2) at No. 11 WICHITA STATE, Sun. 12:00 p.m.: This is exactly how the AAC wanted it to play out. The two best teams in the conference playing for the conference title on the final day of the regular season. Cincinnati’s been the best team in the league, but Wichita State’s playing better of late and is finally getting something out of Markis McDuffie. Give me the points and the home team. Pick: Wichita State (+2)
VIDEO: Sean Miller receives standing ovation in return to Arizona bench
Arizona head coach Sean Miller made his return to the sidelines on Thursday night as the Wildcats hosted Stanford for a Pac-12 game.
Miller received a standing ovation from Arizona fans as he took the floor for the first time since allegedly discussing a $100,000 payment to star freshman Deandre Ayton on a wiretapped phone call. Arizona fans also stood and cheered for Miller a second time when he returned to the floor right before tip-off.
During a press conference earlier on Thursday, Miller denied ever talking to Christian Dawkins about the alleged payment for Ayton while also denying ever paying any players during his time at Arizona.
“Let me be very, very clear: I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona,” Miller said. “Anything reporting to the contrary is inaccurate, false and defamatory.”
“There was no such conversation.”
Arizona earned the home win over Stanford on Thursday as the game also marked the return of Allonzo Trier to the Wildcat lineup. Without Miller and Trier, Arizona fell at Oregon last Saturday, as Miller opted to sit out that game the day after the first report came out.
With its win on Thursday, Arizona clinched another Pac-12 title. The Wildcats finish up the regular season hosting Cal on Saturday.
Thursday’s Three Things to Know: Virginia stuns Louisville, Arizona wins in Miller and Trier’s return
1. VIRGINIA BURIES LOUISVILLE WITH BUZZER-BEATER
It looked like Louisville would be celebrating Senior Night with a win over the No. 1 team in the country. The win would likely clinch a spot for the Cardinals in the NCAA tournament.
Then everything changed in seconds.
Leading 66-62 with 0.9 seconds left, the Cardinals somehow lost to the Cavaliers as a fouled three-point shooter, a lane violation, traveling on an inbounds pass and a 30-foot, banked-in buzzer-beater might have changed Louisville’s season.
CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on this one.
2. ARIZONA KNOCKS OFF STANFORD IN SEAN MILLER AND ALLONZO TRIER’S RETURN
Arizona maintained its Pac-12 lead with a home win over Stanford on Thursday night.
More importantly, the Wildcats are back at full strength as this game saw the return of head coach Sean Miller and star junior guard Allonzo Trier.
With the Wildcats back at full strength, they were able to hold off Stanford as Trier had 18 points in his return.
Even in the midst of a chaotic day and an even more chaotic season, Arizona managed to clinch a Pac-12 title with a head coach returning in the midst of a scandal and an All-American returning following a dramatic ruling by the NCAA.
Welcome to college basketball in 2018.
3. THE AAC RACE REMAINS RELEVANT AFTER CINCINNATI AND WICHITA STATE WIN
It looks like the race in the American will come down to the final game on Sunday as Cincinnati and Wichita State both earned wins on Thursday night.
The Bearcats clinched at least a share of the conference title with a road beatdown of Tulane. Needing overtime to hold off UCF, the Shockers won their seventh straight game to stay one game behind as they also won on the road.
With both teams winning, it sets up a fun Sunday afternoon showdown in which Wichita State will host Cincinnati with a share of the conference title on the line. That one might be the best regular-season game of the weekend.