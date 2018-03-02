More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Bubble Banter: The Big Ten tournament cost Nebraska, but did it add Penn State?

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Friday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

WINNERS

PENN STATE (RPI: 68, KenPom: 30, NBC seed: Out): The Nittany Lions picked off Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament and, all of a sudden, this is a team that looks like they might be a game away from having a real case to be an at-large team. They are 21-12 on the season and finished the Big Ten 9-9 in league play. They have two Quadrant 3 losses and a Quadrant 4 loss (Minnesota at home). All three of their Quadrant 1 wins have come against Ohio State, and they are 5-9 against the top two Quadrants. But where this gets interesting is if they win on Saturday. That will mean one of two things: Either Penn State added a win over Purdue, or they knocked off Rutgers and will be a game away from earning the Big Ten’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. As of now, Penn State is still on the wrong side of the bubble, but with a win over Purdue? They’ll get a long look on Selection Sunday.

LOSERS

NEBRASKA (RPI: 55, KenPom: 50, NBC seed: Next four out): The blueprint for Nebraska getting themselves a bid to the NCAA tournament has been clear for the better part of two months now: They needed to win out during the regular season and pick off a couple of the Big Ten’s best in the league tournament to really have a chance. Everything broke right for them. They earned the No. 4 seed, No. 5 Michigan advanced to the quarterfinals and then No. 1 seed Michigan State beat Wisconsin to become Nebraska’s would-be opponent in the semis. But the Cornhuskers couldn’t get the job done, falling to the Wolverines on Friday afternoon. With just one Quadrant 1 win and only two more Quadrant 2 wins, Nebraska seems destined for the NIT despite their gaudy, 13-5 Big Ten record.

YET TO PLAY

OKLAHOMA

VIDEO: Penn State upsets No. 13 Ohio State on late dunk from Josh Reaves

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 8:47 PM EST
Penn State has Ohio State’s number.

For the third time this season, the Nittany Lions knocked off the No. 13 Buckeyes, 69-68, this time winning in thrilling fashion: a dunk on their final possession:

Tony Carr finished with 25 points, six boards and five assists in the win, but it was Josh Reaves who back-cut C.J. Jackson for the game-winning bucket.

The win moves Penn State back into the bubble picture, as they now have three Quadrant 1 wins and could end up getting a shot at Purdue on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes should be fine heading into the dance, they just ran into a team that is a dreadful matchup for them. Josh Reaves has the size and athleticism to make life difficult for Keita Bates-Diop while Tony Carr’s size at the lead guard spot is a nightmare for Ohio State’s little guards.

Central Michigan game postponed after fatal shooting on campus

Rachel Woolf/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 7:14 PM EST
Central Michigan announced on Friday that their game against Western Michigan has been postponed after a fatal shooting in one of the school’s dorms on Friday.

According to the Detroit Free-Press, a student named James Eric Davis Jr. shot and killed his parents in a fourth-floor dorm room on Friday after they arrived on campus to pick him up for spring break. Davis is still at-large, and the CMU campus as well as the city of Mt. Pleasant, where the campus is located, is stick locked down.

The game will be rescheduled, according to a release sent out by CMU, but a date and a time have yet to be determined. WMU said in a release that their traveling party is currently locked in their hotel.

Emmert: Changes needed, but not paying players

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 2, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is hopeful the scandal roiling college basketball will lead to major rule changes, but schools paying players is likely a nonstarter.

In a 45-minute phone interview Friday with The Associated Press, Emmert said he expects a commission to reform college basketball to put forth proposals to modernize NCAA rules on player-agent relationships, devise new ways to handle high-profile enforcement cases and address the NBAs one-and-done rule. The commission, led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, is on track to give its recommendations to NCAA leadership when the Division I Board of Directors meets in April 24-25.

Emmert says he does not think the NCAA is in crisis and that the “vast majority of what’s going on inside” the associations is working “incredibly well.”

“Yes, we’ve got these very serious issues which require serious change and they erode people’s belief in the integrity of all college sports,” Emmert said. “That’s a very serious problem and that’s got to be addressed and we’re doing that right now and I’m really optimistic that before basketball season next year we’re going to have really meaningful change that makes this circumstance, if not completely go away, dramatically better than the problems that exist today.

“That’s not the same as saying that collegiate sports is in crisis.”

A federal investigation has alleged hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks being funneled to influence recruits, an FBI probe that many fans believe reveals just a tiny slice of potential corruption in college sports.

In September, the Justice Department arrested 10 people, including four assistant coaches from Arizona, Southern California, Auburn and Oklahoma State. Payments of up to $150,000, supplied by Adidas, were promised to at least three top high school recruits to attend two schools sponsored by the shoe company, according to federal prosecutors.

Emmert said NCAA enforcement cannot investigate anything directly related to the case without the approval of prosecutors.

“It can be frustrating, of course, but that is the way we go about that,” Emmert said.

He added the NCAA is working with schools to provide clarity on possible violations related to news reports about the case.

Last week, by Yahoo Sports said it obtained documents showing dozens of prominent players, coaches and schools could be involved in breaking NCAA rules. Current Michigan State star Miles Bridges was cleared by the NCAA after a line item said an agent had given benefits to his mother.

The relationship between agents and players is one of four major components of the Rice commission’s work.

College hockey and baseball players can have business relationships with agents in high school without risking eligibility because professional leagues draft those players out of high school. Emmert said those rules might be used to guide college basketball reform.

“How can a family and a player get the kind of advice, professional advice from reputable, responsible advisers and agents that they can use to make intelligent decisions for themselves and their families?” Emmert said. “Those are the questions that the commission is looking into as well. I and many others have long recognized that this relationship just isn’t functional right now. We’ve got to make it more appropriate to today’s environment.”

More access to agents does not mean creating an open market for college athletes.

“I haven’t heard any universities say that they want to change amateurism to move into a model where student athletes are paid by universities and universities are negotiating with agents for their relationships with a school,” Emmert said. “I would be surprised if the commission came forward with that kind of recommendation.”

Emmert said allowing athletes to earn money for things such as endorsements from outside sources is worthy of consideration.

“There’s a lot of discussion about the Olympic model and think it’s well deserving of serious consideration inside the context of college sports,” he said.

Emmert said that the NCAA cannot change the NBA’s so-called one-and-done rule, which prohibits players from being drafted until they are 19 or two years removed from high school.

“That relationship is the NBA and players’ association to change,” he said. “But the commission is looking at what can and should be done to change that relationship. You do have significant issues around young men who want to become professional athletes. They may or may not want to go to college in order to do that and they need to have more and better options. The question the commission’s looking how can we, the NCAA, with the control over our part of that equation have some impact on that.”

The commission is also exploring whether the NCAA, USA Basketball or the NBA can become more involved in AAU basketball, the youth leagues unaffiliated to high schools that can play an influential role in recruiting but lie outside NCAA policing.

Emmert said the NCAA’s enforcement model, which relies upon cooperation between the schools and NCAA staff, works in most cases but as stakes have risen, high-profile cases have become more contentious.

“We’ve asked the commission to bring forward a recommendation saying we need a different approach for these 5 or 10 percent of cases, at the most, that are very high-profile where people are now in a much more adversarial position than they are when they are dealing with other issues. And how can that be done because the current model of a cooperative investigation and engagement breaks down very quickly. We’re trying very hard to get the commission to bring forth recommendations on that, too,” Emmert said.

No. 15 Michigan deals blow to Nebraska's NCAA hopes, 77-58

Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 2, 2018, 6:52 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe the most familiar fight song in college sports filled Madison Square Garden as Michigan turned the last six minutes of its Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against Nebraska into garbage time.

“Hail to the victors valiant,” the many Michigan fans sang as they were able to start turning their attention to a semifinal on Saturday that will bring a little extra juice to the Garden. For just the second time, Michigan and Michigan State will meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

“It’s a rivalry game, even though it’s postseason you want to come out and have a sense of urgency and be ready for a fight,” Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman said after the 15th-ranked Wolverines eliminated the fourth-seeded Cornhuskers 77-58 on Friday.

Abdur-Rahkman scored 21 points and Moe Wagner had 20 as fifth-seeded Michigan (26-7) dealt a significant blow to Nebraska’s NCAA hopes.

Michigan and Michigan State’s only other meeting in the Big Ten Tournament came in the 2014 championship game at Indianapolis. The Spartans won 69-55.

“I expect it to be really exciting,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “I think there will be a lot of Michigan fans here, but I expect Michigan State fans to travel well. I don’t know the numbers, but we are in New York City. Our alums and our fans are.”

The Michigan fans had plenty of time to sit back and enjoy Friday’s game against Nebraska.

Wagner and Abdur-Rahkman were both limited by foul trouble in Michigan’s opening tournament victory against Iowa on Thursday. The Wolverines’ stars fouled out in the overtime game against the Hawkeyes, but Michigan survived without them.

Against the Huskers (22-10), Wagner and Abdur-Rahkman were full-go and Nebraska could not do much to stop them. Wagner drove the baseline for a dunk late in the first half that helped the Michigan go up 34-24 at the break.

Abdur-Rahkman’s 3 with 6:01 left in the second half made it 61-42 for the Wolverines, giving their fans the opportunity to sing and chant “N-I-T” at Nebraska.

Isaiah Roby and James Palmer Jr. led Nebraska with 16 points each.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines lost by 20 at Nebraska back in January in one of their worst offensive showings of the season. Abdur-Rahkman said Michigan failed to adjust to the Huskers’ defensive switches. “I think we just seen it a lot more. As of late, teams have been trying to switch out their defenses against us,” Abdur-Rahkman said.

Whatever the issue was in Lincoln, it was solved the second time around. The Wolverines got to the basket effectively in the first half, and the 3-point shooting that was off against Iowa (3 for 19) was on against Nebraska (11 for 23).

Nebraska: Selection Sunday is more than a week away with the Big Ten playing its tournament earlier than usual to get it into the Garden. It figures to be an uneasy wait for coach Tim Miles and his Huskers.

“I think we’re just going to wait to see what happens,” Palmer said. “Whether it’s the NCAA — which I think we should be. But we’re just going to wait this week and see what happens.”

Despite a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, and winning eight of nine to end the regular season, many projections have Nebraska firmly on the bubble for an at-large NCAA bid.

“Well, I believe we’re an NCAA Tournament team now,” Miles said. “That was — we just ran into a buzz saw with Michigan, but I don’t think that undoes what we’ve already accomplished.”

The Huskers best regular-season victory is probably against Michigan. They had a close loss against Kansas and the Big Ten schedule did them no favors, giving them road games at Michigan State, Purdue and Ohio State with no return home games.

If Nebraska is left out, the Big Ten is looking at getting only four teams in the tournament, barring an upset winner at the Garden.

Wisconsin's disappointing season ends in promising fashion

Elsa/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
NEW YORK — This season was the test, the year in which we learned what we needed to know about Greg Gard’s ability to captain the Wisconsin basketball program in the post-Bo Ryan era.

And while a 15-18 season is a disaster for a program that had finished top four in the Big Ten for 16 straight seasons, it’s hard to come away from their season-ending loss to No. 1 seed Michigan State as anything other than bullish on the future of the program.

In his first season with the Badgers, Gard took over in December when Ryan abruptly announced his retirement after a game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. They were 7-5 at the time and promptly lost four of their first five games in Big Ten play before Bronson Koenig, Nigel Hayes and a roster full of Ryan’s juniors carried that team into the NCAA tournament and through to the Sweet 16.

In Gard’s first season as the full-time head coach, it was more of the same. The Badgers, led by Ryan’s seniors, won 23 games, made the Big Ten tournament title game and, once again, played their way into the Sweet 16 thanks to a win over No. 1 seed Villanova.

Under the tutelage of Ryan, Wisconsin basketball was built on a foundation of player development. They identified the guys that fit the way they played and the culture of hard work, patience and earning your playing time. You may not know the name Frank Kaminsky when he commits, but you will when he graduates. Koenig, Hayes, Zak Showalter, Vitto Brown. They were products of that program, that culture, that regime.

This year is really the first time that Wisconsin has been a team comprised of Gard’s guys, and the end result of the season was … not great. After a loss to No. 1 seed Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament on Friday afternoon, Wisconsin’s season came to an end with a 15-18 record, the below-.500 mark ensuring that missing the NCAA tournanment for the first time in 20 years won’t even end in an NIT berth.

And yet, it’s hard to look at the way that this year played out and be anything other than bullish on the Badgers moving forward.

Hear me out.

This is as young as Wisconsin has ever been. Ethan Happ is a redshirt junior, as is Khalil Iverson, but the rest of their rotation is more or less made up of underclassmen. Brevin Pritzl is a sophomore, as is D’Mitrik Trice. Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Kobe King and Nate Reuvers are freshmen. That doesn’t include Trevor Anderson, a transfer from Green Bay that, a source said, has been playing well in practices while sitting out. Barring Happ declaring for the draft — he told reporters after the game he will return is he’s not a first round pick — the Badgers are going to get everyone back next season, including Trice and King; they’ve missed the last three months through injury.

“The biggest thing that will help us is we get older and healthier,” Gard said after the game. “We have no seniors in the rotation, two guys that were out for the majority of the season. We’ve got a lot of things to get better at and grow, [because] this is the youngest we’ve been since the last time [we missed the tournament].”

Youth and inexperience doesn’t always lead to improvement, not if the young players are the roster aren’t good players or aren’t coached well enough. Put another way, there’s a reason that Rutgers is still at the bottom of the Big Ten even though they recruit freshman that turn into seniors eventually.

But that doesn’t appear that it will be the case with this Wisconsin roster for one, simple reason: They got better. At one point this season, they were 10-15 overall and 3-9 in the Big Ten after losing five straight and eight out of nine. They easily could have packed this thing in, enjoyed Madison’s party scene and tried to ignore the fact that they were playing out the end of the worst season the program has had since most of the players on the roster have been alive.

Instead, they won five of their last eight games, including a pair of losses to Michigan State by a combined eight points.

“I couldn’t be more proud about how they’ve grown together,” Gard said. “There’s not a more improved team in the league, and I don’t know about across the country, but how they’ve worked together and how they’ve grown, I’m proud.”

And that’s where the optimism lies.

“This team is a microcosm of our players over the years,” Gard added. “We’ve been successful with a lot of late-bloomers. We don’t have any seniors, just a couple juniors that are playing. This team was a late-blooming team. A lot of teams would have folded up shop and quit, but this group kept persevering, battling and getting better.”

Wisconsin’s success comes from player development, and while it took longer than many in the state hoped to get there, the Badgers did, eventually.

They got better during the season, and now they’ll have eight months to continue that development arc; the offseason is, in fact, when players improve the most.

There are concerns about Wisconsin’s recruiting class, and there is no guarantee that players with a surgery in their future are going to be what they were before undergoing the knife, but the truth is that if the Badgers remain on the same course, this year will prove to be a blip in the program’s history as opposed to a new normal under Greg Gard.

And hell, it may give Gard a chance to start an NCAA tournament and Big Ten top four streak of his own.