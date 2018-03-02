Bracketology: Mayhem strikes early in Louisville

For all of its magical moments, March can be agonizingly brutal. Just ask the Louisville Cardinals, who suffered a devastating loss to Virginia Thursday night following what can only be described as an unimaginable turn of events in the game’s final seconds. It was March at its most maddening.
And yet, the Cardinals season is far from over. They still have a trip to NC State this weekend and the ACC tournament next week. Can they recover? That’s a question only the Cardinals can answer.
Elsewhere, it’s an equally big weekend for a handful of other bubble teams vying for those final coveted spots in the Field of 68. Here’s a peek at where we stand this morning …
UPDATED: March 2, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Kansas State vs. Washington | South Region
- Baylor vs. UCLA | South Region
- Savannah State vs. Tx-Southern | South Region
- Nicholls vs. UC-Irvine | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|EAST – Boston
|Charlotte
|Pittsburgh
|1) Virginia
|1) Villanova
|16) Savannah St / Tx-Southern
|16) Nicholls / UC-Irvine
|8) Seton Hall
|8) TCU
|9) Arizona State
|9) Florida State
|Boise
|San Diego
|5) Ohio State
|5) Kentucky
|12) Baylor / UCLA
|12) Louisiana
|4) West Virginia
|4) Texas Tech
|13) Murray State
|13) Vermont
|Nashville
|Dallas
|6) Rhode Island
|6) Arkansas
|11) Kansas St / Washington
|11) USC
|3) Auburn
|3) Cincinnati
|14) Charleston
|14) Rider
|Detroit
|Nashville
|7) Miami-FL
|7) Texas AM
|10) Providence
|10) Butler
|2) Purdue
|2) North Carolina
|15) Northern Kentucky
|15) UNC-Asheville
|WEST – Los Angeles
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Wichita
|Pittsburgh
|1) Kansas
|1) Xavier
|16) FL Gulf Coast
|16) Pennsylvania
|8) Creighton
|8) Missouri
|9) St. Bonaventure
|9) NC State
|San Diego
|Boise
|5) Arizona
|5) Michigan
|12) Alabama
|12) New Mexico St
|4) Clemson
|4) Gonzaga
|13) Buffalo
|13) South Dakota St
|Dallas
|Wichita
|6) Florida
|6) Houston
|11) Saint Mary’s
|11) Loyola (CHI)
|3) Wichita State
|3) Tennessee
|14) UNC-Greensboro
|14) Bucknell
|Detroit
|Charlotte
|7) Virginia Tech
|7) Nevada
|10) Oklahoma
|10) Middle Tennessee
|2) Michigan State
|2) Duke
|15) Montana
|15) Wagner
NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas
Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, USC, Saint Mary’s, Alabama
Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Washington, Baylor, UCLA
First Four OUT (at large): Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, Marquette
Next four teams OUT (at large): Mississippi State, Nebraska, Utah, Boise State
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State
SEC (8): Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Texas AM, Missouri, Alabama
BIG 12 (7): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Baylor
Big East (6): Villanova, Xavier, Creighton, Seton Hall, Butler, Providence
Pac 12 (5): Arizona, Arizona State, USC, Washington, UCLA
Big 10 (4): Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan
American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston
Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure
West Coast (2): Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s
Mountain West (1): Nevada
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls (SLND), UNC-Greensboro (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Savannah State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.