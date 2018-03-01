More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Screengrab via @LibertyMBB

VIDEO: Liberty senior proposes to girlfriend on senior night … in Spanish

By Rob DausterMar 1, 2018, 9:52 AM EST
On Saturday, during a senior night win over High Point, Liberty senior guard Ryan Kemrite proposed to his girlfriend, a former Liberty volleyball player named Michelle Melendez.

And he did it all in spanish:

Guys, don’t show your girlfriends this.

Because you’re not topping it.

Well done, Ryan.

William Mancebo/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
I’m always torn in regards to the WCC tournament.

On the one hand, upsets in events like this are what makes March great. Everyone loves seeing that No. 9 seed knock off the league’s regular season champ en route to a surprise trip to the finals.

On the other hand, everyone in the WCC not named Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s or BYU is just not that good, and that’s concerning and has been a concern for years.

Which is part of the reason that Gonzaga and BYU would consider leaving the conference for the Mountain West, a league with more basketball pedigree. The question that would be most interesting for me is whether or not that would be a good thing for the West Coast Conference as a whole. On the one hand, losing one of college basketball’s top 15 programs is going to hurt. But on the other hand, it’s not possible for anyone else to win in that league. It’s been more than a decade since a head coach has left the WCC without getting fired or resigning. Any job you can get in that conference is a dead-end job because Mark Few, Dave Rose and Randy Bennett aren’t, or haven’t, left.

If the programs at the bottom of the league could start hiring better coaches because coaches know they’d have a chance to use that job as a stepping stone, it would, in theory, create a space for another Saint Mary’s to be born.

Whatever the case is, that’s something that will be worth monitoring in the coming months and years.

THE FAVORITE

Can you call anyone other than Gonzaga a favorite for anything in the WCC? At this point, I’m not sure that you can.

I have a take on Gonzaga that I haven’t had a chance to eschew anywhere else, so I’m going to use this space to talk about it: The success that the Zags have had this season, where they are a top ten team on KenPom, is a more telling indicator of the strength of that program than getting to the Final Four a season ago was.

Anyone with any basketball sense knew that Gonzaga was good enough to be a Final Four team before the actually became a Final Four team. Weird things happen in a one-game, knockout tournament — things like blowing 17 point leads to UCLA or 14 point leads to Wichita State — which is why I think earning a No. 1 seed is more of a sign of program strength than getting to the Final Four. VCU, LSU, George Mason. They’ve all been to a Final Four since Gonzaga became Gonzaga. Before last season, which program would you say was better?

But the Zags lost so much off of last year’s team. Not only did they lose a pair of key seniors, but both Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss left earlier than expected. And even with all those departures, Gonzaga is still a top ten team thanks to the fact that they had talents like Killian Tillie, Rui Hachimura and Zach Norvell biding their time.

Personally, I didn’t need any convincing, but if you did, you shouldn’t anymore.

THE CONTENDERS

The only two teams that I think have a real shot at picking off Gonzaga are Saint Mary’s and BYU. We all know that the Gaels are good at this point, and they probably have the best player in the league on their roster in Jock Landale. But BYU is really talented as well. Elijah Bryant and Yoeli Childs have made names for themselves this year, and the Cougars should be considered in the mix to win this thing.

WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?

Saint Mary’s, and it’s not really all that close. The Gaels have played just two Quadrant 1 games, and both of them were Gonzaga. They beat the Zags on the road and then got smoked by them in Moraga. They’ve only played three more Quadrant 2 games, and they have two Quadrant 3 losses. The conversation will not be that cut and dry when the Selection Committee convenes next week, but the Gaels can certainly not afford a bad loss before the final.

THE SLEEPER

Before Lamont Smith’s arrest and subsequent suspension, I would have said San Diego. Now, I think the teams to keep an eye on are Pacific and San Francisco. USF is the only team to pick off either Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s this season, while Damon Stoudamire has Pacific playing really well given everything that is going on within that program.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Jock Landale of Saint Mary’s is the best player in the conference, but the best NBA prospect could very well be Rui Hachimura from Gonzaga. He’s a 6-foot-9 Beninese-Japanese forward with all the physical tools you could ask for and a sense for the game that is picking up as the season moves along. He’s also the guy that Saint Mary’s has proven to have no idea how to guard.

NBC SPORTS’ BIG TEN POSTSEASON AWARDS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Few, Gonzaga

FIRST TEAM ALL-WCC

  • Emmett Naar, Saint Mary’s
  • Elijah Bryant, BYU
  • Jonathan Williams III, Gonzaga
  • Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
  • Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s

SECOND TEAM ALL-WCC

  • Josh Perkins, Gonzaga
  • Frankie Ferrari, San Francisco
  • K.J. Feagin, Santa Clara
  • Isaiah Pineiro, San Diego
  • Yoeli Childs, BYU

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 9:58 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — With Bonzie Colson back in his lineup and No. 1 Virginia awaiting his team Saturday, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was having visions of a possible NCAA Tournament berth after Wednesday’s 73-56 victory over Pittsburgh on Senior Night.

A preseason Associated Press All-America pick, Colson, who missed two months with a broken bone in his left foot that had to be surgically repaired, played 21 minutes and almost had a double-double. He finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, as the Irish (18-12, 8-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight and fifth in their last seven games.

“We’re 8-9 in this league,” Brey said after earning his 400th career victory at Notre Dame. “I’m proud of this group and what they have done. Saturday we have an unbelievable opportunity against a great team. Having him (Colson) back adds so much confidence and energy. Those guys missed him, they missed his edge and confidence.”

Matt Farrell, playing for the last time at Notre Dame, and T.J. Gibbs led the Irish with 14 points each, and senior Martinas Geben had nine points and 13 rebounds as the Irish won the rebound battle 51-35.

Colson played 21 minutes and scored his 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He also added three blocks and an assist as the crowd saluted him with chants of “Bonzie, Bonzie” during his last home game.

“I just wanted to play my game, to play with passion and to stay in character,” Colson said.

Jared Wilson-Frame had a game-high 20 points and Terrell Brown and Shamiel Stevenson had 10 each for Pittsburgh (8-23, 0-18), which concluded its regular season with its 18th straight defeat in ACC play.

“I admire them because they haven’t stopped battling and haven’t stopped trying,” Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings said. He also believes the Irish, who went 6-9 with seven straight losses without Colson, may be able to open some eyes on the NCAA selection committee if they can give Virginia a scare and make a nice run at next week’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York.

“They’re one of the best at-large teams in the country,” Stallings said. “I hope they have enough ball left in them and the committee can see the difference in them. Colson is one of the best players in our league when he is right and ready.”

Colson played the first 6:45 before taking a breather with the Irish ahead 12-11. Notre Dame opened a 27-13 lead with seven minutes remaining on back-to-back 3-pointers by Farrell and Gibbs before settling for a 39-23 halftime lead. Colson’s layup early in the second half made it 45-23 and the Irish cruised from there.

“We’ve been through more adversity than anybody in the country,” said Farrell, who missed some time after Colson’s injury with a sprained left ankle himself. “It’s going to be fun. We like being the road dogs.”

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers, who had clinched last place in the 15-school ACC and will play the No. 10 seed in next week’s tournament in Brooklyn, started four freshmen — Parker Stewart, Khameron Davis, Brown and Stevenson — with senior guard Jonathan Milligan. The Panthers have not won since beating Towson before Christmas. The coaching status of Stallings, in his second year at Pitt and with four years remaining on his contract, is rumored to be very tenuous. Davis, Stewart, Stevenson and Marcus Carr and junior Wilson-Frame were named to the ACC’s all-academic team.

“To have five guys (a league best) on the all-academic team is outstanding,” Stallings said.

Notre Dame: Colson started and played to the first media break 6:45 into the contest. He got the first rebound of the game and had the second rebound stripped from him before diving for the loose ball. He scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, had six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in playing 12 minutes in the first half. His presence could help the Irish in next week’s ACC Tournament and whatever tournament — NCAA or NIT — that takes the team.

“Our confidence is high right now,” Colson said. “We’ve just got to keep building.”

EMOTIONAL SENDOFF

In addition to Colson, Notre Dame said goodbye to three other seniors and other non-playing personnel. Geben was in tears and sang along to the national ballad of his native Lithuania before Colson’s sister, Syndi, performed the national anthem. When she was done, Colson broke ranks and ran to her for a lengthy, tearful hug. After the game, Farrell left with his parents to return to New Jersey for the burial of his grandfather, Robert, a 1958 Notre Dame graduate. The elder Farrell died from cancer early Sunday after watching his grandson score his 1,000th career point and hit a closing 3-pointer Saturday in a 76-71 victory at Wake Forest.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Scott PhillipsMar 1, 2018, 12:02 AM EST
1. XAVIER CLAIMED AT LEAST A SHARE OF ITS FIRST BIG EAST TITLE

With a home win over Providence on Wednesday night, No. 3 Xavier claimed at least a share of the Big East title for the first time. The Musketeers continued to roll as senior Trevon Bluiett had 23 points to pace the Xavier offense.

While it was a special night for Xavier as they capped Senior Night with a conference title, No. 4 Villanova stayed in the Big East race with a gutsy overtime road win at Seton Hall. Despite an off-night from essentially the entire team, the Wildcats stayed a game behind Xavier heading into the weekend’s regular-season finale.

Xavier will go on the road to face DePaul while Villanova closes out at home against Georgetown. If the Wildcats want a share of the conference title, they’ll need some help from the Blue Demons.

2. IT WAS A BAD NIGHT FOR BUBBLE TEAMS

Wednesday night’s slate didn’t see a lot of upsets but plenty of bubble teams had horrible nights.

Things obviously didn’t go very smoothly for Providence as they dropped one on the road to Xavier. Losing to a potential No. 1 seed on the road isn’t going to kill the Friars, but a win would have all but ensured they were in.

As for other bubble teams: Temple suffered a disastrous loss to UConn, Syracuse got blown out on the road at Boston College and LSU got tripped up in overtime by South Carolina.

But, hey, at least Texas A&M squeaked out a one-point road win at Georgia. Notre Dame kept its faint hopes alive by beating Pitt. Not every bubble team lost on Wednesday.

3. BONZIE COLSON RETURNS FOR NOTRE DAME

Speaking of the Fighting Irish, they did earn the home ACC win over the lowly Panthers on Wednesday night. The big story in this one, though, is the return of senior forward Bonzie Colson.

Out since early January with a fractured foot, Colson played in 21 minutes in his return. Colson just missed out on a double-double, scoring 12 points and collecting nine rebounds.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Colson looks for Notre Dame over the next week as they try to do everything they can to claw into the NCAA tournament. The Fighting Irish played 15 games without its All-American candidate as they try to win as many as possible to bolster their case.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
DALLAS — Rob Gray had 19 points and nine assists and Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points to lead No. 25 Houston to a 69-56 win over SMU on Wednesday night.

The Cougars (23-6, 13-4 American) have won seven of eight games and are a half game behind second-place Wichita State, which will visit UCF on Thursday.

SMU (16-14, 6-11) has lost seven of eight games since leading scorer Shake Milton was sidelined with a hand injury.

Jahmal McMurry scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half to lead the Mustangs. He was the only SMU player to score during the first 9 1/2 minutes.

Houston outscored SMU 17-4 in points off turnovers and 28-16 in points in the paint.

The Cougars’ largest lead was 18 points late in the second half after leading 36-24 at halftime. The Mustangs missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts during the first half.

Cougars senior guard Wes Van Beck, who has made seven starts this season, missed his second consecutive game with an injured hand.

Houston leads the all-time series 49-32 with games played as non-conference opponents and as members of the Southwest Conference, Conference USA and the American.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: With the Cougars headed to the NCAA Tournament. coach Kelvin Sampson will have taken each of the NCAA Division I schools that he has coached to the tournament — Washington State, Oklahoma, Indiana and Houston.

SMU: The Mustangs went 13-5 at Moody Coliseum during the regular season. They were 68-4 at home during the past four seasons.

UP NEXT

Houston will end its regular season at home vs. Connecticut.

SMU will visit South Florida on Sunday

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 11:41 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. — Mikal Bridges scored 23 points, Jalen Brunson made big plays down the stretch and No. 4 Villanova avoided consecutive losses for the first time since the 2012-13 season with a hard-fought 69-68 overtime victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Brunson, who was 1 of 8 from the field midway through the second half, finished with 14 points, including two free throws in the waning seconds of overtime to give Villanova (26-4, 13-4 Big East) a 69-66 lead.

Khadeen Carrington closed out the scoring with two free throws with a second to play to finish off a 23-point night for Seton Hall (20-10, 9-8), However, he also missed a free throw with 11.6 seconds left in regulation that could have given the Pirates a late one-point lead.

Villanova never trailed in the overtime after Phil Booth and Brunson sandwiched 3-pointers around a free throw by Angel Delgado for a 60-55 lead.

Miles Powell added 14 points for Seton Hall, which played without leading scorer Desi Rodriguez (ankle) for the second straight game and saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

Carrington had a chance to give Seton Hall the lead when he went to the line for two free throws with the Pirates trailing 52-51 with 11.6 seconds to play. He missed the first and made the second.

Villanova called time out with 9.1 seconds to play in regulation to set up a final shot but Seton Hall denied Brunson the ball and Donte DiVincenzo’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer never looked good.

The Wildcats seemingly had the game within their grasp when Brunson hit a short jumper in the lane for a 50-49 lead and Bridges scored on a layup seconds later after Miles Cale turned the ball over with 44 seconds to play.

Carrington closed the gap to a point with two free throws with 36 seconds to go. The Pirates were then forced to foul four times to get Nova into a 1-and-1 situation and Brunson made the plan work out, missing his free throw with 23.6 seconds to go.

Carrington had a chance to end the Wildcats streak but missed his opportunity.

Trailing 36-25 with 12:45 left in the second half, Powell hit two 3-pointers to cap a personal 8-0 run that got the Pirates within 36-33 with 10:55 to play.

After Bridges hit a reverse layup, Seton Hall continued its 14-2 spurt that Carrington capped for a 39-38 lead. The game seesawed the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Still have a chance to tie for regular-season Big East title, but Xavier would have to loss to DePaul

Seton Hall: Need to win Saturday to avoid slipping into the bottom four in the league.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Host Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in regular-season finale

Seton Hall: Host Butler on Saturday night in the seniors’ final home game.