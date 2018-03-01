Sean Miller denies ESPN report, states that he ‘looks forward’ to coaching Arizona

On Friday night, a report was published that stated Miller was caught on a wiretap by the FBI discussing with Christian Dawkins, a runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller, a $100,000 payment that was to be made to secure the services of Deandre Ayton, the top recruit in the Class of 2017 and an all-american this season that may end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
In his statement, Miller was emphatic in his denial of that report.
“Let me be very, very clear: I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona,” he said. “Anything reporting to the contrary is inaccurate, false and defamatory.”
“There was no such conversation.”
Miller did, however, concede that he was asked about a potential deal to pay a player to attend the university, but that the deal never occurred.
“The one time someone suggested to me paying a player to come to the University of Arizona, I never agreed to it. It never happened and that player never came to Arizona,” Miller said.
He did not elaborate on who that player was, but connecting the dots it would appear to be Brian Bowen. The number mentioned in the ESPN report involving Deandre Ayton is the same number that Louisville agree to pay Bowen. Dawkins was involved with Bowen’s recruitment and, at one point, many believed that Bowen would eventually end up at Arizona.
An attorney for the Ayton family released a statement vociferously denying that Ayton or anyone associated with him received payment to influence his decision to enroll at Arizona. In the days following ESPN’s initial report, questions began to mount regarding the timeline presented in the story and whether or not it made sense that Dawkins would have influence in Ayton’s recruitment.
ESPN has since issued two officials corrections regarding the timeline they presented in the initial report.
Fast Family: How Chris Holtmann rebuilt a winning culture in nine months at Ohio State
Three days after Thad Matta was fired by Ohio State on a Monday morning in early June, two days after the then-Butler head coach was first approached about making the move to Columbus and less than 12 hours after Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith flew to Omaha in what appeared to be an attempt to hire Greg McDermott away from Creighton, Chris Holtmann sat in a Motel 6 in Dayton and said yes.
It was a Thursday, and as the sun rose that morning, Holtmann was told that Smith wanted to meet. Dayton is roughly halfway between Columbus and Indianapolis, and by the time you were finishing up your second cup of coffee, Holtmann was finalizing the particulars on what was a difficult, career-altering decision.
And it was in that moment that he knew the first thing that he had to do as Ohio State head coach.
Before looking for a place to live in Columbus, before meeting with the press or changing the header on his twitter account, Holtmann had to get in front of his new team.
He knew what his new team was going through because he knew what it felt like for him to have to tell the players in the Hinkle Fieldhouse locker rooms that he wasn’t coming back. He loved those guys the way that the players on the Ohio State roster loved Matta. Summer isn’t supposed to be a time of upheaval in college basketball, and yet on the first day of summer session classes, the Buckeyes found out that the man that had brought them to Columbus was not coming back. After four days of rumors flying out of all corners of the internet, a name was finally settled on.
But they didn’t know Holtmann just like Holtmann didn’t know them.
So that was the first step.
“I snuck over here before the press conference,” Holtmann said. Keep the media out of it. No press conferences. No cameras. Just a coach and his team. “Put our minds, and put our players’ minds, at ease. They were restless, it’s the middle of the summer and they had heard all these different names and they were without a coach. They loved Thad and his coaching staff, they loved those guys. It wasn’t like they weren’t disappointed.”
They were anxious.
Holtmann was, too.
Walking into a room with nine or ten guys that are looking to you as the leader of their basketball future is not an easy. “You just try to tell them this is who I am, this is what I feel like we are going to do,” Holtmann said. “Then I asked them to give me some of their thoughts, and they did. We had a meal together.”
“He wanted to let them know, ‘I’m here with you guys,'” assistant coach Terry Johnson said. “‘I want to be here. You want to be here. This is the way we should do things. I want to get to know you guys and I want you to get to know me.’ He asked for their input. ‘Why did this happen?’ They were on the inside, and he took their input, wrote it down, had thoughts about it, and took it to heart.”
It worked.
“I will always remember that meeting,” Keita Bates-Diop, one of Ohio State’s veteran leaders, the Big Ten Player of the Year and a likely first round pick whenever he does decide to head to the NBA, said. “We were only there for a few hours. He came in and talked to us immediately. He wanted to make sure he saw us and we saw him. He was open, honest. The effort that he made to meet his new guys [stood out].”
“His personality, I see within that,” Bates-Diop added. “The effort to make that plane ride out here, to meet us, it stuck with us and stuck with a lot of the guys.”
Talk to anyone that knows Holtmann and you’ll hear the same things over and over again. He’s authentic. He’s genuine. Down to earth. Introverted. A guy that would be as happy coaching JV as he would be coaching Ohio State.
“He is who he is, one of the most humble guys that I’ve been around,” Johnson said.
Players gravitate to that, particularly given the priority that Holtmann puts on relationships within his program. He doesn’t want his players to be a name on his roster. He doesn’t want his coaching staff to be his employees. He wants them to be a part of his family. That’s why he’s living in a house that isn’t 10 minutes from Ohio State’s campus. That’s why one of his first purchases in the new home was a PS4 and all the necessary games — FIFA, Madden, NBA 2K. He wants his players to feel comfortable coming over and hanging out. He wants to know the wives and children of his assistant coaches, and he wants them to know his players.
That’s what made him so successful at Butler, and it’s what made his decision to leave that program so difficult.
Holtmann was the coach that took that Bulldogs program over in October of 2014, when Brandon Miller took a leave of absence from which he’s never returned. He was the head coach of that program as it was rocked by tragedy after tragedy. Former player Andrew Smith passed away at the age of 25 after a long and public battle with cancer. A month later, Emerson Kampen, a member of Holtmann’s coaching staff, lost his six-month old son to Leigh’s Disease. Another former player, Joel Cornette, died at the age of 35 just just six months after that.
For a man that prides himself on building relationships, leaving a program where those relationships were so strong and built out of overcoming such emotionally devastating moments was not easy.
But the success that he had was evidence that his style of coaching worked. In Holtmann’s three years at Butler, the Bulldogs went 70-31 overall with a 34-20 mark in the Big East. They never won fewer than 22 games in a season, won at least a game in three straight NCAA tournaments and only once finished lower than second in the league; a fourth-place finish in 2016. That was despite taking over a team that went 4-14 in their first season in the Big East the year before he was named the interim coach.
If he was going to replicate that success with the Buckeyes, Holtmann knew that he was going to have to build that same kind of family atmosphere.
But it wasn’t going to be easy, not with the way that the calendar fell.
Holtmann was officially introduced as Ohio State head coach on June 12th, exactly one month before he and his coaching staff would spend three straight weeks on the road for the July Live Period.
“You’re trying to establish these relationships, then you’re gone and you feel like you had to start over when you got back,” Holtmann said, and he was doing all of that while trying to trim the fat off of his new roster while bringing in pieces to fill those holes. Freshmen Musa Jallow and Kyle Young committed to Ohio State after Holtmann arrived. He needed guard depth so he added former Michigan walk-on Andrew Dakich, who was ready to enroll at Quinnipiac as a grad transfer. Meanwhile, players that did not fit into the culture that Holtmann wanted to build did not return to the program.
“It did take a while,” Beita-Diop said. “It wasn’t overnight.”
“In the beginning we had to build a chemistry and connection with the coaching staff, and then four or five new guys when the semester started. We had to build that.”
And the way to do that?
Well, it was actually pretty simple: Spend time together.
Holtmann had the team over to his house all the time, whether it was for a big sporting event — the McGregor-Mayweather fight, an NBA game, the Super Bowl — to something as simple as a team function during a big recruiting weekend. Eating lunch with a player. A one-on-one meeting in the basketball offices to learn about a player’s family.
And it’s not just the relationships between the players and the coaches. The team has grown together, too. They’ll spend more time hanging out after practice or on off-days. They went, as a group, to a Kendrick Lamar concert on campus in August. They enjoy being around each other. The friendships aren’t forced.
It wasn’t the easiest road to get here, but here they are.
Ohio State lost by 27 points to Gonzaga on Thanksgiving Day and blew double-digit second half leads to Butler and Clemson in the next six days — but they got through it. Beating Wisconsin by 25 points in the Kohl Center and erasing a 20-point deficit at home against Michigan during the Big Ten’s opening weekend in December helped, as did a stretch where the Buckeyes won 13 out of 14 games, including a nine-game winning streak to start Big Ten play.
Nine months after he secretly flew into Columbus to meet his new team, Holtmann’s Ohio State team is the No. 2 seed in this year’s Big Ten tournament and a potential top four seed when the NCAA tournament bracket is released in 10 days.
And all from a team where the greatest coach in the program’s history was fired because they weren’t going to be good enough.
On the one hand, upsets in events like this are what makes March great. Everyone loves seeing that No. 9 seed knock off the league’s regular season champ en route to a surprise trip to the finals.
On the other hand, everyone in the WCC not named Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s or BYU is just not that good, and that’s concerning and has been a concern for years.
Which is part of the reason that Gonzaga and BYU would consider leaving the conference for the Mountain West, a league with more basketball pedigree. The question that would be most interesting for me is whether or not that would be a good thing for the West Coast Conference as a whole. On the one hand, losing one of college basketball’s top 15 programs is going to hurt. But on the other hand, it’s not possible for anyone else to win in that league. It’s been more than a decade since a head coach has left the WCC without getting fired or resigning. Any job you can get in that conference is a dead-end job because Mark Few, Dave Rose and Randy Bennett aren’t, or haven’t, left.
If the programs at the bottom of the league could start hiring better coaches because coaches know they’d have a chance to use that job as a stepping stone, it would, in theory, create a space for another Saint Mary’s to be born.
Whatever the case is, that’s something that will be worth monitoring in the coming months and years.
THE FAVORITE
Can you call anyone other than Gonzaga a favorite for anything in the WCC? At this point, I’m not sure that you can.
I have a take on Gonzaga that I haven’t had a chance to eschew anywhere else, so I’m going to use this space to talk about it: The success that the Zags have had this season, where they are a top ten team on KenPom, is a more telling indicator of the strength of that program than getting to the Final Four a season ago was.
Anyone with any basketball sense knew that Gonzaga was good enough to be a Final Four team before the actually became a Final Four team. Weird things happen in a one-game, knockout tournament — things like blowing 17 point leads to UCLA or 14 point leads to Wichita State — which is why I think earning a No. 1 seed is more of a sign of program strength than getting to the Final Four. VCU, LSU, George Mason. They’ve all been to a Final Four since Gonzaga became Gonzaga. Before last season, which program would you say was better?
But the Zags lost so much off of last year’s team. Not only did they lose a pair of key seniors, but both Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss left earlier than expected. And even with all those departures, Gonzaga is still a top ten team thanks to the fact that they had talents like Killian Tillie, Rui Hachimura and Zach Norvell biding their time.
Personally, I didn’t need any convincing, but if you did, you shouldn’t anymore.
THE CONTENDERS
The only two teams that I think have a real shot at picking off Gonzaga are Saint Mary’s and BYU. We all know that the Gaels are good at this point, and they probably have the best player in the league on their roster in Jock Landale. But BYU is really talented as well. Elijah Bryant and Yoeli Childs have made names for themselves this year, and the Cougars should be considered in the mix to win this thing.
WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?
Saint Mary’s, and it’s not really all that close. The Gaels have played just two Quadrant 1 games, and both of them were Gonzaga. They beat the Zags on the road and then got smoked by them in Moraga. They’ve only played three more Quadrant 2 games, and they have two Quadrant 3 losses. The conversation will not be that cut and dry when the Selection Committee convenes next week, but the Gaels can certainly not afford a bad loss before the final.
THE SLEEPER
Before Lamont Smith’s arrest and subsequent suspension, I would have said San Diego. Now, I think the teams to keep an eye on are Pacific and San Francisco. USF is the only team to pick off either Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s this season, while Damon Stoudamire has Pacific playing really well given everything that is going on within that program.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Jock Landale of Saint Mary’s is the best player in the conference, but the best NBA prospect could very well be Rui Hachimura from Gonzaga. He’s a 6-foot-9 Beninese-Japanese forward with all the physical tools you could ask for and a sense for the game that is picking up as the season moves along. He’s also the guy that Saint Mary’s has proven to have no idea how to guard.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — With Bonzie Colson back in his lineup and No. 1 Virginia awaiting his team Saturday, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was having visions of a possible NCAA Tournament berth after Wednesday’s 73-56 victory over Pittsburgh on Senior Night.
A preseason Associated Press All-America pick, Colson, who missed two months with a broken bone in his left foot that had to be surgically repaired, played 21 minutes and almost had a double-double. He finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, as the Irish (18-12, 8-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight and fifth in their last seven games.
“We’re 8-9 in this league,” Brey said after earning his 400th career victory at Notre Dame. “I’m proud of this group and what they have done. Saturday we have an unbelievable opportunity against a great team. Having him (Colson) back adds so much confidence and energy. Those guys missed him, they missed his edge and confidence.”
Matt Farrell, playing for the last time at Notre Dame, and T.J. Gibbs led the Irish with 14 points each, and senior Martinas Geben had nine points and 13 rebounds as the Irish won the rebound battle 51-35.
Colson played 21 minutes and scored his 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He also added three blocks and an assist as the crowd saluted him with chants of “Bonzie, Bonzie” during his last home game.
“I just wanted to play my game, to play with passion and to stay in character,” Colson said.
Jared Wilson-Frame had a game-high 20 points and Terrell Brown and Shamiel Stevenson had 10 each for Pittsburgh (8-23, 0-18), which concluded its regular season with its 18th straight defeat in ACC play.
“I admire them because they haven’t stopped battling and haven’t stopped trying,” Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings said. He also believes the Irish, who went 6-9 with seven straight losses without Colson, may be able to open some eyes on the NCAA selection committee if they can give Virginia a scare and make a nice run at next week’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York.
“They’re one of the best at-large teams in the country,” Stallings said. “I hope they have enough ball left in them and the committee can see the difference in them. Colson is one of the best players in our league when he is right and ready.”
Colson played the first 6:45 before taking a breather with the Irish ahead 12-11. Notre Dame opened a 27-13 lead with seven minutes remaining on back-to-back 3-pointers by Farrell and Gibbs before settling for a 39-23 halftime lead. Colson’s layup early in the second half made it 45-23 and the Irish cruised from there.
“We’ve been through more adversity than anybody in the country,” said Farrell, who missed some time after Colson’s injury with a sprained left ankle himself. “It’s going to be fun. We like being the road dogs.”
BIG PICTURE
Pittsburgh: The Panthers, who had clinched last place in the 15-school ACC and will play the No. 10 seed in next week’s tournament in Brooklyn, started four freshmen — Parker Stewart, Khameron Davis, Brown and Stevenson — with senior guard Jonathan Milligan. The Panthers have not won since beating Towson before Christmas. The coaching status of Stallings, in his second year at Pitt and with four years remaining on his contract, is rumored to be very tenuous. Davis, Stewart, Stevenson and Marcus Carr and junior Wilson-Frame were named to the ACC’s all-academic team.
“To have five guys (a league best) on the all-academic team is outstanding,” Stallings said.
Notre Dame: Colson started and played to the first media break 6:45 into the contest. He got the first rebound of the game and had the second rebound stripped from him before diving for the loose ball. He scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, had six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in playing 12 minutes in the first half. His presence could help the Irish in next week’s ACC Tournament and whatever tournament — NCAA or NIT — that takes the team.
“Our confidence is high right now,” Colson said. “We’ve just got to keep building.”
EMOTIONAL SENDOFF
In addition to Colson, Notre Dame said goodbye to three other seniors and other non-playing personnel. Geben was in tears and sang along to the national ballad of his native Lithuania before Colson’s sister, Syndi, performed the national anthem. When she was done, Colson broke ranks and ran to her for a lengthy, tearful hug. After the game, Farrell left with his parents to return to New Jersey for the burial of his grandfather, Robert, a 1958 Notre Dame graduate. The elder Farrell died from cancer early Sunday after watching his grandson score his 1,000th career point and hit a closing 3-pointer Saturday in a 76-71 victory at Wake Forest.
VIDEO: Liberty senior proposes to girlfriend on senior night … in Spanish
1. XAVIER CLAIMED AT LEAST A SHARE OF ITS FIRST BIG EAST TITLE
With a home win over Providence on Wednesday night, No. 3 Xavier claimed at least a share of the Big East title for the first time. The Musketeers continued to roll as senior Trevon Bluiett had 23 points to pace the Xavier offense.
While it was a special night for Xavier as they capped Senior Night with a conference title, No. 4 Villanova stayed in the Big East race with a gutsy overtime road win at Seton Hall. Despite an off-night from essentially the entire team, the Wildcats stayed a game behind Xavier heading into the weekend’s regular-season finale.
Xavier will go on the road to face DePaul while Villanova closes out at home against Georgetown. If the Wildcats want a share of the conference title, they’ll need some help from the Blue Demons.
Things obviously didn’t go very smoothly for Providence as they dropped one on the road to Xavier. Losing to a potential No. 1 seed on the road isn’t going to kill the Friars, but a win would have all but ensured they were in.
As for other bubble teams: Temple suffered a disastrous loss to UConn, Syracuse got blown out on the road at Boston College and LSU got tripped up in overtime by South Carolina.
But, hey, at least Texas A&M squeaked out a one-point road win at Georgia. Notre Dame kept its faint hopes alive by beating Pitt. Not every bubble team lost on Wednesday.
3. BONZIE COLSON RETURNS FOR NOTRE DAME
Speaking of the Fighting Irish, they did earn the home ACC win over the lowly Panthers on Wednesday night. The big story in this one, though, is the return of senior forward Bonzie Colson.
Out since early January with a fractured foot, Colson played in 21 minutes in his return. Colson just missed out on a double-double, scoring 12 points and collecting nine rebounds.
It’ll be fascinating to see how Colson looks for Notre Dame over the next week as they try to do everything they can to claw into the NCAA tournament. The Fighting Irish played 15 games without its All-American candidate as they try to win as many as possible to bolster their case.