(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

No. 10 Cincinnati downs Tulane 78-49, claims share of AAC

Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
NEW ORLEANS — Kyle Washington had 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and 10th-ranked Cincinnati clinched a share of the American Athletic Conference title with a 78-49 victory over Tulane on Thursday night.

Cane Broome scored 13 for the Bearcats (26-4, 15-2), whose stifling defensive play helped them build leads as large as 19 in the first half and 33 in the second.

The Bearcats can clinch the title outright with a victory at No. 11 Wichita State on Sunday.

Bearcats leading scorer and Baton Rouge-native Jacob Evans hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points before hurting his ankle with 8 minutes left in the first half. He needed help to get to the locker room initially. He limped back to the bench before the first half ended, but never checked back in.

Cincinnati appeared unfazed by Evans’ absence and continued to consolidate its grip on the game. Broome and Washington each scored four points during a 10-0 run that made it 35-17. Washington’s layup several minutes later pushed the lead to 39-20 by halftime.

Melvin Frazier scored 13 points and Cameron Reynolds nine for Tulane (14-15, 5-12), which trailed for good after Jerron Cumberland’s free throws put Cincinnati ahead 7-5 with 16:14 left in the first half.

The Bearcats blew the game wide open with a 12-0 second-half run during which Washington scored five straight on a jumper and a 3. The spurt gave Cincinnati a 61-28 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats came in with the second best field goal percentage defense in the nation, allowing opponents to hit only 37.1 percent of their shots this season. They did even better against the Green Wave, which shot only 25 percent (7 of 28) in the first half and 31.4 percent (16 of 51) for the game. Cincinnati also exceeded its average of 5.5 blocks per game, swatting away seven, and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds after averaging 13.2 in that department this season. Cincinnati has held 20 of 30 opponents under 40 percent shooting this season.

Tulane: A packed house for a nationally televised game pumped up the noise level way above usual levels in 4,000-seat Fogelman Arena at Devlin Fieldhouse. And while Tulane has improved over recent seasons under second-year coach Mike Dunleavy, the Green Wave wasn’t ready to contend with a team as balanced, experienced, consistent and defensively sound as Cincinnati. The Wave have dropped their past five meetings with the Bearcats and have not defeated a team ranked in the top 10 since No. 9 Memphis in 1983.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati finishes its regular season at No. 11 Wichita State on Sunday.

Tulane plays its regular season finale at UCF on Sunday.

Middle Tennessee clinches second straight C-USA title

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 10:53 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brandon Walters scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 24 Middle Tennessee clinched its second straight Conference USA title with an 82-64 victory over second-place Western Kentucky on Thursday night.

Nick King, the leading candidate for C-USA Player of the Year, scored 18 points and had nine rebounds for the Blue Raiders (24-5, 16-1), who cracked the national rankings for the first time in school history last week.

Antwain Johnson added 17 points and Giddy Potts had 11 as Middle Tennessee shot 55 percent from the field, extending its winning streak to 11 in front of the season’s biggest crowd (11,307) at the Murphy Center.

The Blue Raiders swept the regular-season series with the Hilltoppers (22-8, 14-3), including a 66-62 win on Jan. 20. Middle Tennessee has won 13 of the last 15 against Western Kentucky.

Lamonte Bearden led the Hilltoppers with 24 points and Justin Johnson had 14.

The loss ended Western Kentucky’s six-game winning streak.

The Hilltoppers shot at least 55 percent from the field in their previous five games, but they dropped to 44 percent against the Blue Raiders.

After a close first half, Middle Tennessee began to pull away early in the second half.

Middle Tennessee shot 60 percent from the field during the first 20 minutes, including a 7-of-11 showing from 3-point range, to take a 43-34 halftime lead.

Several prominent bracketologists predict the Blue Raiders will earn a seed in the Nos. 9-12 range at the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Middle guard Tyrik Dixon, who missed the previous game due to concussion protocol, returned and played 12 minutes.

The Blue Raiders improved to 11-1 at home.

BIG PICTURE

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers, who upset No. 18 Purdue earlier in the season, were held to their lowest scoring output since a 66-62 loss to Middle Tennessee on Jan. 20.

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders posted their second straight double-digit win since being ranked.

UP NEXT

Western Kentucky visits Alabama-Birmingham in its regular-season finale Saturday.

Middle Tennessee hosts Marshall in its regular-season finale Saturday.

VIDEO: No. 1 Virginia survives, wins on banked-in buzzer-beater

Eric Espada/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2018, 10:23 PM EST
Louisville may have just wiped away their NCAA tournament hopes in the most unfathomable way possible.

After leading No. 1 Virginia by as many as 13 points in the second half, the Cardinals still led 66-62 with six seconds left after a pair of free throws from Darius Perry. On the ensuing possession, they fouled Ty Jerome shooting a three. He made the first two, but on the third free throw, Virginia committed a lane violation. Louisville took the ball out of bounds but no one told Deng Adel that he could not run the baseline.

Turnover.

Virginia ball.

Then this happened:

Virginia wins, 67-66.

This loss is an absolute killer for the Cardinals. It was about as well as you can expect to see them play this season. Deng Adel got into the lane whenever he wanted to, Quentin Snider made some big threes and, most importantly, Louisville’s defense came to play. This should have been their marquee win, the one that earned David Padgett a trip to the NCAA tournament as a an interim head coach.

They still might get there, but they now have that much more work to do.

But to me, the story here is less about Louisville than it is about Virginia.

The Cavaliers are the No. 1 team in the country, and for those that rank teams based on résumé and body of work, there really isn’t much of an argument to be made against that. They are all-but locked into a No. 1 seed, and even with another loss or two UVA looks like they will end up being the No. 1 overall seed. They’re ranked No. 1 on KenPom in large part due to the fact that their defense is operating at nearly-unprecedented levels.

But I have my doubts about their ability to make a run in the Dance, and I don’t think I’m alone in that.

The problem?

Virginia just doesn’t have anyone that scares an opponent offensively. Kyle Guy is a talented shooter, but when he’s running off of screens he’s really only a threat to catch-and-shoot. He’s not Joe Harris. He’s not Malcolm Brogdon. Devon Hall can play that role, but I don’t think he’s consistently aggressive enough. De’Andre Hunter is Virginia’s best longterm prospect but he’s not quite ready enough to dominate at this level. Ty Jerome makes a lot of big shots, but he also loves settling for 26-footers in crunch time.

Look at the four possessions that Virginia had on Thursday night after they tied the game at 58. This is what happened:

  • Jerome turns the ball over trying to hand-off to Hall.
  • Hunter gets whistled for a charge.
  • Jerome drives into traffic and gets bailed out on a foul call.
  • Guy drives the ball into traffic and does not.

For me, the concern with this Virginia is really that simple. And it really scares me if they happen to run into a team that is just good enough on the defensive end of the floor.

A team like Louisville.

The Cardinals are not what they have been in the past. They are not one of college basketball’s elite defenses like they were so often under Rick Pitino. But they are a top 20 defense on KenPom, one that can do enough to slow down a team that doesn’t have anyone that sniffs the National Player of the Year conversation.

Virginia fans are going to get this twisted, so let me be perfectly clear: The Wahoos are a top five basketball team in college basketball this season.

But their lack of a go-to scorer makes it difficult for me to see them winning four games in a row in March, let alone making a run to the national title.

No. 11 Wichita State needs OT to beat UCF

(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 10:02 PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wichita State says it wasn’t looking past the University of Central Florida, but it did take a while for the 11th-ranked Shockers to get serious about things, beating the Knights 75-71 in overtime on Thursday night.

Shaquille Morris scored 19 points and Conner Frankamp added 16 for Wichita State.

Landry Shamet scored 14 points and had six assists for the Shockers (24-5, 14-3 American Athletic Conference), who have won seven straight.

A.J. Davis led UCF (17-12, 8-9) with 31 points, including a desperation 3-pointer with .7 seconds left in regulation that sent the game into overtime. B.J. Taylor scored 23 for the Knights, who lost their third straight.

“We had some dull moments tonight, but (UCF) really came out and played well,” Frankamp said. “We buckled down in overtime and made the stops we had to win the game. Now, I can’t wait for Sunday. That’s going to be one of the craziest atmosphere’s ever. Everyone is super excited about it.”

The Shockers host first-place Cincinnati on Sunday.

Darral Willis nailed a fallaway jumper with 37 seconds left in overtime that gave Wichita State a 72-69 lead. The Shockers made three of four free throws in the final 19 seconds to keep UCF at bay.

“We needed to win a game like this against a team that shot it beautifully,” Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. “Both teams had their moments to shine, but we made just enough plays and finally made a shot and free throws to clinch the game.”

Wichita State trailed 49-44 with 13 minutes left in regulation, but Frankamp scored nine straight points to start the Shockers comeback. Fellow reserve Willis added a three-point play and a layup and Morris finished off the run with two free throws that gave the Shockers a 62-55 lead with just over 5 minutes to play.

UCF clawed back within one when Davis drilled a 3-pointer to make it 64-63 with 1:18 left in the game. Morris answered with a layup to push Wichita State’s lead to 66-63.

UCF took it to the Shockers for the first 8 minutes of the game, using a 14-0 spurt to take an early 11-point lead. The Knights scored inside at will, hitting nine of their first 12 shots. Davis added two 3-pointers, including the one that made it 22-11 with 12:20 left in the half.

Wichita State responded with considerably more defensive effort and a 25-7 run to lead 36-29 at halftime.

Big Picture

Wichita State: They won’t gain any votes in the national rankings for this win, but that hardly matters. Wichita State has a winner-take-all game for the American Athletic Conference title against No. 10 Cincinnati in their regular season finale Sunday.

UCF: A lot of encouraging signs for UCF, which needed a boost with the American Athletic Conference Tournament a week away. The Knights had played poorly in their last two games, but took it right at the Wichita State at the start of both halves. Davis was as good as any player on the floor offensively and got enough support from Taylor to give the Knights a shot at the upset.

Up next:

Wichita State: Hosts No. 10 Cincinnati on Sunday.

UCF: Hosts Tulane on Sunday.

Cuonzo Martin confirms Michael Porter Jr. could play for Missouri this weekend

Michael Porter Jr., Missouri Athletics
By Scott PhillipsMar 1, 2018, 9:57 PM EST
Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. could play for the Tigers this weekend, head coach Cuonzo Martin told reporters on Thursday. Missouri has its regular-season finale at home against Arkansas on Saturday.

A potential top-five pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-10 Porter Jr. hasn’t played since the opening two minutes of the season before he left the game with injury. Porter would later have back surgery to correct the issue, which has limited his freshman campaign.

Cleared to resume playing two weeks ago, Porter has recently taken warmups with Missouri as Martin won’t push the issue.

“He’ll practice today and he’ll practice tomorrow,” Martin said to reporters Thursday. “And then we’ll go from there. It’ll really come down to how Mike feels. Then we’ll go from there.”

Porter has only been through a few practices as he’ll likely have to go through a few more before being comfortable to play.

“If he feels good from the standpoint of going through [practice],” Martin said. “You’re coming off back surgery and you’re really talking about his third practice [Thursday]. We had a good one at Vanderbilt, so that really helped us and probably helped him some. We’ll go from here.

“We just want to get the reps under his belt so he can be effective. He knows he’s not going to be at the [highest] level from a conditioning standpoint, but as long as he feels good, that’s the first thing. And then we go from there.”

Missouri has had a promising season even without its star freshman as they have a 19-11 record on the season. The Tigers are a likely NCAA tournament team at this point as they could be intriguing if Porter joins the equation.

(h/t: St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Allonzo Trier back for Arizona against Stanford

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 1, 2018, 8:04 PM EST
Arizona junior guard Allonzo Trier will also be returning to the Wildcats on Thursday night, the school announced in a release.

Earlier in the day, head coach Sean Miller announced he would be returning to coach the Wildcats as the team now also gets Trier back after a two-game absence. The NCAA declared Trier ineligible last week due to a second positive test for a banned substance, as Arizona planned to appeal the claim. The school said the positive test was leftover from in Trier’s system from the 2016 suspension.

“We just received word that Allonzo Trier has been cleared for participation and will play in tonight’s game versus Stanford. We appreciate the NCAA granting this appeal and their understanding of this unique situation,”

With Trier back in the lineup and Miller back coaching, Arizona has its major pieces for the stretch run as they try to win the Pac-12.