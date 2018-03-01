Jalek Felton withdraws from North Carolina

North Carolina freshman Jalek Felton has officially withdrawn from school, according to lawyer Kerry Sutton.
The 6-foot-3 Felton was the highest-ranked Tar Heel freshman in a five-man class this season but he’s been suspended indefinitely by the University since Jan. 30.
The nephew of former North Carolina point guard Ray Felton, Jalek contributed some off the bench this season as he appeared in 22 games, averaging 9.7 minutes per contest. Putting up 2.9 points and 1.6 assists per game, Felton struggled with his efficiency as he shot 38 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range.
Felton’s departure makes for an even more uncertain point guard situation at North Carolina for next season and beyond. With Joel Berry departing after this season, the Tar Heels don’t have a lot of players with experience playing point guard on next season’s roster. It’ll be interesting to see if North Carolina’s alters its 2018 recruiting focus or if they try to figure it out with someone on the roster changing positions.
NEW YORK — Duncan Robinson made Michigan’s only field goal in overtime, a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:15 left, and the 15th-ranked Wolverines survived foul trouble and poor shooting to beat Iowa 77-71 on Thursday to advance to the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Wolverines (25-7) face fourth-seeded Nebraska on Friday at Madison Square Garden.
Michigan was 3 for 19 from 3-point range and Robinson made all of them. His OT 3 put Michigan up 72-70, and the Wolverines made just enough free throws to hold off the Hawkeyes (14-19), who got a basket from Luka Garza on their first overtime possession and not another one.
Michigan was 18 for 32 from the free-throw line, but Robinson made two with 10 seconds left to make it 76-71.
Jordan Bohannon made a 3 off the dribble with 16.3 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 67 for Iowa, which trailed for much of the second half.
Michigan’s leading scorers, Moe Wagner and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, were both saddled with foul trouble. Wagner fouled out with 4:37 left, having played only 15 minutes and scoring 11 points. Abdur-Rahkman fouled out with 2:34 left in overtime, having scored nine points in 22 minutes. The scoring burden Thursday fell to Charles Matthews, who led the Wolverines with 16 points.
Tyler Cook and Luka Garza scored 13 points apiece for Iowa.
The Wolverines trailed 40-35 at halftime and had allowed the Hawkeyes to shoot 55 percent from the field.
Michigan managed to regain the lead early in the second half, but the Wolverines did not make a 3 until 9:30 was left in the second half and that kept them from pulling away.
Wagner picked up his fourth foul with 9:52 left — a call that stoked the ire of the many Michigan fans at the Garden — on what turned out to be a three-point play for Ryan Kriener. That cut Michigan’s lead to 53-51. Finally, Robinson found the range from deep. First, the senior dropped in a 3 from the right corner, holding the follow-through for a beat, to make the score 56-51. Michigan had missed its first 12 3-point attempts.
On Michigan’s next possession, Robinson swished a 3 from up top with 7:45 left to push the lead to eight.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: It was quite a week for Bohannon. He gained national attention last weekend with a missed free throw that kept him from breaking a school record held by the late Chris Street. Bohannon then scored 25 points against Illinois to lead Iowa to an opening victory on Wednesday in New York. He finished 3 for 14 for 11 points, but his late 3 was the biggest shot of the game for the Hawkeyes.
Michigan: The Wolverines are trying to repeat as Big Ten tournament champions after a memorable run to the title last year that began with the team’s plane crashing during an aborted takeoff from an airport near Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus. No one was seriously hurt, but it as a harrowing experience. Michigan made it to Washington for the tournament and proceeded to rip off four victories as an eight seed to secure an automatic NCAA bid.
These Wolverines are already comfortably in the NCAA field as an at-large.
ONE, NOT DONE
Michigan is 11-0 in its opening Big Ten tournament games under coach John Beilein.
UP NEXT
Iowa: On to next season for the Hawkeyes.
Michigan: The Wolverines lost their only meeting with Nebraska this season, 72-52 in Lincoln.
ESPN back to original timeline for Sean Miller report after initial retraction
The Sean Miller saga took another twist on Thursday afternoon.
After the Arizona head coach denied ESPN’s initial report and said he would return to coach his team this season in a Thursday press conference, the original story that got Miller into the news retracted an original correction that was put in place. That means ESPN could have new information to back up its original report. They could also be doubling down on its first report from Mark Schlabach.
Last Friday night, the original ESPN report was published that stated Miller was caught on a wiretap by the FBI discussing with Christian Dawkins, a runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller, a $100,000 payment that was to be made to secure the services of Deandre Ayton, a top recruit in the Class of 2017 that could be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Schlabach then went on SportsCenter and said the calls were made in 2017.
Since that TV appearance, the timeline for the alleged phone calls in the original report has come into question, with ESPN initially issuing a correction that changed some of the dates to 2016. Now that ESPN has gone back to the original timeline in 2017, however, it sets up for an interesting next step for both parties.
Additional reporting confirmed that ESPN was correct in a Feb. 24 SportsCenter video talk back which stated that Arizona coach Sean Miller and Christian Dawkins, a key figure in the FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption, spoke in 2017. A correction of that report, issued Feb. 25, misstated that the conversation in question took place in 2016. ESPN stands by the reporting of the story on SportsCenter and ESPN digital media.
There has been some speculation that Miller could look to file a lawsuit against ESPN to defend his name. But with ESPN sticking with its original story they might be gathering more information on their own end to defend the original reporting.
Sean Miller denies ESPN report, states that he ‘looks forward’ to coaching Arizona
On Friday night, a report was published that stated Miller was caught on a wiretap by the FBI discussing with Christian Dawkins, a runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller, a $100,000 payment that was to be made to secure the services of Deandre Ayton, the top recruit in the Class of 2017 and an all-american this season that may end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
In his statement, Miller was emphatic in his denial of that report.
“Let me be very, very clear: I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona,” he said. “Anything reporting to the contrary is inaccurate, false and defamatory.”
“There was no such conversation.”
Miller did, however, concede that he was asked about a potential deal to pay a player to attend the university, but that the deal never occurred.
“The one time someone suggested to me paying a player to come to the University of Arizona, I never agreed to it. It never happened and that player never came to Arizona,” Miller said.
He did not elaborate on who that player was, but connecting the dots it would appear to be Brian Bowen. The number mentioned in the ESPN report involving Deandre Ayton is the same number that Louisville agree to pay Bowen. Dawkins was involved with Bowen’s recruitment and, at one point, many believed that Bowen would eventually end up at Arizona.
An attorney for the Ayton family released a statement vociferously denying that Ayton or anyone associated with him received payment to influence his decision to enroll at Arizona. In the days following ESPN’s initial report, questions began to mount regarding the timeline presented in the story and whether or not it made sense that Dawkins would have influence in Ayton’s recruitment.
ESPN has since issued two officials corrections regarding the timeline they presented in the initial report.
Fast Family: How Chris Holtmann rebuilt a winning culture in nine months at Ohio State
Three days after Thad Matta was fired by Ohio State on a Monday morning in early June, two days after the then-Butler head coach was first approached about making the move to Columbus and less than 12 hours after Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith flew to Omaha in what appeared to be an attempt to hire Greg McDermott away from Creighton, Chris Holtmann sat in a Motel 6 in Dayton and said yes.
It was a Thursday, and as the sun rose that morning, Holtmann was told that Smith wanted to meet. Dayton is roughly halfway between Columbus and Indianapolis, and by the time you were finishing up your second cup of coffee, Holtmann was finalizing the particulars on what was a difficult, career-altering decision.
And it was in that moment that he knew the first thing that he had to do as Ohio State head coach.
Before looking for a place to live in Columbus, before meeting with the press or changing the header on his twitter account, Holtmann had to get in front of his new team.
He knew what his new team was going through because he knew what it felt like for him to have to tell the players in the Hinkle Fieldhouse locker rooms that he wasn’t coming back. He loved those guys the way that the players on the Ohio State roster loved Matta. Summer isn’t supposed to be a time of upheaval in college basketball, and yet on the first day of summer session classes, the Buckeyes found out that the man that had brought them to Columbus was not coming back. After four days of rumors flying out of all corners of the internet, a name was finally settled on.
But they didn’t know Holtmann just like Holtmann didn’t know them.
So that was the first step.
“I snuck over here before the press conference,” Holtmann said. Keep the media out of it. No press conferences. No cameras. Just a coach and his team. “Put our minds, and put our players’ minds, at ease. They were restless, it’s the middle of the summer and they had heard all these different names and they were without a coach. They loved Thad and his coaching staff, they loved those guys. It wasn’t like they weren’t disappointed.”
They were anxious.
Holtmann was, too.
Walking into a room with nine or ten guys that are looking to you as the leader of their basketball future is not an easy. “You just try to tell them this is who I am, this is what I feel like we are going to do,” Holtmann said. “Then I asked them to give me some of their thoughts, and they did. We had a meal together.”
“He wanted to let them know, ‘I’m here with you guys,'” assistant coach Terry Johnson said. “‘I want to be here. You want to be here. This is the way we should do things. I want to get to know you guys and I want you to get to know me.’ He asked for their input. ‘Why did this happen?’ They were on the inside, and he took their input, wrote it down, had thoughts about it, and took it to heart.”
It worked.
“I will always remember that meeting,” Keita Bates-Diop, one of Ohio State’s veteran leaders, the Big Ten Player of the Year and a likely first round pick whenever he does decide to head to the NBA, said. “We were only there for a few hours. He came in and talked to us immediately. He wanted to make sure he saw us and we saw him. He was open, honest. The effort that he made to meet his new guys [stood out].”
“His personality, I see within that,” Bates-Diop added. “The effort to make that plane ride out here, to meet us, it stuck with us and stuck with a lot of the guys.”
Talk to anyone that knows Holtmann and you’ll hear the same things over and over again. He’s authentic. He’s genuine. Down to earth. Introverted. A guy that would be as happy coaching JV as he would be coaching Ohio State.
“He is who he is, one of the most humble guys that I’ve been around,” Johnson said.
Players gravitate to that, particularly given the priority that Holtmann puts on relationships within his program. He doesn’t want his players to be a name on his roster. He doesn’t want his coaching staff to be his employees. He wants them to be a part of his family. That’s why he’s living in a house that isn’t 10 minutes from Ohio State’s campus. That’s why one of his first purchases in the new home was a PS4 and all the necessary games — FIFA, Madden, NBA 2K. He wants his players to feel comfortable coming over and hanging out. He wants to know the wives and children of his assistant coaches, and he wants them to know his players.
That’s what made him so successful at Butler, and it’s what made his decision to leave that program so difficult.
Holtmann was the coach that took that Bulldogs program over in October of 2014, when Brandon Miller took a leave of absence from which he’s never returned. He was the head coach of that program as it was rocked by tragedy after tragedy. Former player Andrew Smith passed away at the age of 25 after a long and public battle with cancer. A month later, Emerson Kampen, a member of Holtmann’s coaching staff, lost his six-month old son to Leigh’s Disease. Another former player, Joel Cornette, died at the age of 35 just just six months after that.
For a man that prides himself on building relationships, leaving a program where those relationships were so strong and built out of overcoming such emotionally devastating moments was not easy.
But the success that he had was evidence that his style of coaching worked. In Holtmann’s three years at Butler, the Bulldogs went 70-31 overall with a 34-20 mark in the Big East. They never won fewer than 22 games in a season, won at least a game in three straight NCAA tournaments and only once finished lower than second in the league; a fourth-place finish in 2016. That was despite taking over a team that went 4-14 in their first season in the Big East the year before he was named the interim coach.
If he was going to replicate that success with the Buckeyes, Holtmann knew that he was going to have to build that same kind of family atmosphere.
But it wasn’t going to be easy, not with the way that the calendar fell.
Holtmann was officially introduced as Ohio State head coach on June 12th, exactly one month before he and his coaching staff would spend three straight weeks on the road for the July Live Period.
“You’re trying to establish these relationships, then you’re gone and you feel like you had to start over when you got back,” Holtmann said, and he was doing all of that while trying to trim the fat off of his new roster while bringing in pieces to fill those holes. Freshmen Musa Jallow and Kyle Young committed to Ohio State after Holtmann arrived. He needed guard depth so he added former Michigan walk-on Andrew Dakich, who was ready to enroll at Quinnipiac as a grad transfer. Meanwhile, players that did not fit into the culture that Holtmann wanted to build did not return to the program.
“It did take a while,” Beita-Diop said. “It wasn’t overnight.”
“In the beginning we had to build a chemistry and connection with the coaching staff, and then four or five new guys when the semester started. We had to build that.”
And the way to do that?
Well, it was actually pretty simple: Spend time together.
Holtmann had the team over to his house all the time, whether it was for a big sporting event — the McGregor-Mayweather fight, an NBA game, the Super Bowl — to something as simple as a team function during a big recruiting weekend. Eating lunch with a player. A one-on-one meeting in the basketball offices to learn about a player’s family.
And it’s not just the relationships between the players and the coaches. The team has grown together, too. They’ll spend more time hanging out after practice or on off-days. They went, as a group, to a Kendrick Lamar concert on campus in August. They enjoy being around each other. The friendships aren’t forced.
It wasn’t the easiest road to get here, but here they are.
Ohio State lost by 27 points to Gonzaga on Thanksgiving Day and blew double-digit second half leads to Butler and Clemson in the next six days — but they got through it. Beating Wisconsin by 25 points in the Kohl Center and erasing a 20-point deficit at home against Michigan during the Big Ten’s opening weekend in December helped, as did a stretch where the Buckeyes won 13 out of 14 games, including a nine-game winning streak to start Big Ten play.
Nine months after he secretly flew into Columbus to meet his new team, Holtmann’s Ohio State team is the No. 2 seed in this year’s Big Ten tournament and a potential top four seed when the NCAA tournament bracket is released in 10 days.
And all from a team where the greatest coach in the program’s history was fired because they weren’t going to be good enough.