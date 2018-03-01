More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Allonzo Trier back for Arizona against Stanford

By Scott PhillipsMar 1, 2018, 8:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Arizona junior guard Allonzo Trier will also be returning to the Wildcats on Thursday night, the school announced in a release.

Earlier in the day, head coach Sean Miller announced he would be returning to coach the Wildcats as the team now also gets Trier back after a two-game absence. The NCAA declared Trier ineligible last week due to a second positive test for a banned substance, as Arizona planned to appeal the claim. The school said the positive test was leftover from in Trier’s system from the 2016 suspension.

“We just received word that Allonzo Trier has been cleared for participation and will play in tonight’s game versus Stanford. We appreciate the NCAA granting this appeal and their understanding of this unique situation,”

With Trier back in the lineup and Miller back coaching, Arizona has its major pieces for the stretch run as they try to win the Pac-12.

No. 15 Michigan overcomes Iowa in OT 77-71 in Big Ten

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — With Michigan’s stars saddled with foul trouble, and the shots just not falling, the 15th-ranked Wolverines got a lift from their senior sixth man to survive their Big Ten Tournament opener.

Duncan Robinson made Michigan’s only field goal in overtime, a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:15 left, and the Wolverines overcame an assortment of issues to beat Iowa 77-71 on Thursday to move on to the quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Wolverines (25-7) face fourth-seeded Nebraska on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m proud of our guys, because it was not — if you just look at the stat lines, the only way we could win that game was defense,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “The foul shots didn’t go in, The 3s didn’t go in. I think one guy made a 3.”

Yep, just Robinson. The Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the year was 3 for 6. The rest of the Wolverines went 0 for 13. His OT 3 put Michigan up 72-70.

“It’s a good screen by Jon (Teske) and a good pass by Charles (Matthews),” said Robinson, who finished with 11 points. “It all stems from teammates and coaches giving me confidence to step up and take that shot in the first place.”

The Wolverines made just enough free throws to hold off the Hawkeyes (14-19), who got a basket from Luka Garza on their first overtime possession and not another one.

Michigan was 18 for 32 from the free-throw line, but Robinson made two with 10 seconds left to make it 76-71.

“He did what a senior is supposed to do,” Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman said. “Step up and make plays at the end.”

Jordan Bohannon made a 3 off the dribble with 16.3 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 67 for Iowa, which trailed for much of the second half.

“Give them credit, but I’m just so pleased with how we fought back and got into overtime,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey said.

Michigan’s leading scorers, Moe Wagner and Abdur-Rahkman, were both saddled with foul trouble. Wagner fouled out with 4:37 left, having played only 15 minutes and scoring 11 points. Abdur-Rahkman fouled out with 2:34 left in overtime, having scored nine points in 22 minutes.

Matthews led Michigan with 16 points.

Tyler Cook and Garza scored 13 points apiece for Iowa.

Wagner picked up his fourth foul with 9:52 left — a call that stoked the ire of many of the Michigan fans at the Garden — on what turned out to be a three-point play for Ryan Kriener. That cut Michigan’s lead to 53-51. Michigan had missed its first 12 3-point attempts, when Robinson found the range from deep. First, the senior dropped in a 3 from the right corner, holding the follow-through for a beat, to make the score 56-51.

On Michigan’s next possession, Robinson swished a 3 from up top to push the lead to eight.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: It was quite a few days for Bohannon. He gained national attention last weekend by missing a free throw on purpose to keep from breaking a school record held by the late Chris Street. Bohannon then scored 25 points against Illinois to lead Iowa to an opening victory on Wednesday in New York. He finished 3 for 14 for 11 points against Michigan, but his late 3 was the biggest shot of the game for the Hawkeyes.

“Just a couple of different possessions go a different way it could have been a totally different game,” Bohannon said.

Michigan: The Wolverines are trying to repeat as Big Ten Tournament champions after a memorable run to the title last year that began with the team’s plane crashing during an aborted takeoff from an airport near Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus. No one was seriously hurt, but it was a harrowing experience. Michigan made it to Washington for the tournament and proceeded to rip off four victories as an eight seed to secure an automatic NCAA bid.

These Wolverines are already comfortably in the NCAA field as an at-large.

ONE, NOT DONE

Michigan is 11-0 in its opening Big Ten Tournament games under Beilein.

UP NEXT

Iowa: On to next season for the Hawkeyes.

Michigan: The Wolverines lost their only meeting with Nebraska this season, 72-52 in Lincoln.

ESPN back to original timeline for Sean Miller report after initial retraction

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 1, 2018, 5:55 PM EST
1 Comment

The Sean Miller saga took another twist on Thursday afternoon.

After the Arizona head coach denied ESPN’s initial report and said he would return to coach his team this season in a Thursday press conference, the original story that got Miller into the news retracted an original correction that was put in place. That means ESPN could have new information to back up its original report. They could also be doubling down on its first report from Mark Schlabach.

Last Friday night, the original ESPN report was published that stated Miller was caught on a wiretap by the FBI discussing with Christian Dawkins, a runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller, a $100,000 payment that was to be made to secure the services of Deandre Ayton, a top recruit in the Class of 2017 that could be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Schlabach then went on SportsCenter and said the calls were made in 2017.

Since that TV appearance, the timeline for the alleged phone calls in the original report has come into question, with ESPN initially issuing a correction that changed some of the dates to 2016. Now that ESPN has gone back to the original timeline in 2017, however, it sets up for an interesting next step for both parties.

Here’s ESPN’s statement on the report, via Deadspin:

Additional reporting confirmed that ESPN was correct in a Feb. 24 SportsCenter video talk back which stated that Arizona coach Sean Miller and Christian Dawkins, a key figure in the FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption, spoke in 2017. A correction of that report, issued Feb. 25, misstated that the conversation in question took place in 2016. ESPN stands by the reporting of the story on SportsCenter and ESPN digital media.

There has been some speculation that Miller could look to file a lawsuit against ESPN to defend his name. But with ESPN sticking with its original story they might be gathering more information on their own end to defend the original reporting.

Bubble Banter: Can Louisville get a much-needed win over Virginia?

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Wednesday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

YET TO PLAY

LOUISVILLE
WESTERN KENTUCKY
MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE
OREGON
ARIZONA STATE
WASHINGTON

Jalek Felton withdraws from North Carolina

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 1, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

North Carolina freshman Jalek Felton has officially withdrawn from school, according to lawyer Kerry Sutton.

The 6-foot-3 Felton was the highest-ranked Tar Heel freshman in a five-man class this season but he’s been suspended indefinitely by the University since Jan. 30.

The nephew of former North Carolina point guard Ray Felton, Jalek contributed some off the bench this season as he appeared in 22 games, averaging 9.7 minutes per contest. Putting up 2.9 points and 1.6 assists per game, Felton struggled with his efficiency as he shot 38 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range.

Felton’s departure makes for an even more uncertain point guard situation at North Carolina for next season and beyond. With Joel Berry departing after this season, the Tar Heels don’t have a lot of players with experience playing point guard on next season’s roster. It’ll be interesting to see if North Carolina’s alters its 2018 recruiting focus or if they try to figure it out with someone on the roster changing positions.

Sean Miller denies ESPN report, states that he ‘looks forward’ to coaching Arizona

By Rob DausterMar 1, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
4 Comments

Sean Miller announced on Thursday at a press conference in the McKale Center that he is ‘looking forward’ to returning to coach Arizona this season.

“I look forward to coaching this outstanding team as we look to capture a Pac-12 championship this week,” he said.

Miller did not coach on Saturday night in Arizona’s loss at Oregon. Ayton, however, was allowed to remain with the team and play in the game.

On Friday night, a report was published that stated Miller was caught on a wiretap by the FBI discussing with Christian Dawkins, a runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller, a $100,000 payment that was to be made to secure the services of Deandre Ayton, the top recruit in the Class of 2017 and an all-american this season that may end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

In his statement, Miller was emphatic in his denial of that report.

“Let me be very, very clear: I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona,” he said. “Anything reporting to the contrary is inaccurate, false and defamatory.”

“There was no such conversation.”

Miller did, however, concede that he was asked about a potential deal to pay a player to attend the university, but that the deal never occurred.

“The one time someone suggested to me paying a player to come to the University of Arizona, I never agreed to it. It never happened and that player never came to Arizona,” Miller said.

He did not elaborate on who that player was, but connecting the dots it would appear to be Brian Bowen. The number mentioned in the ESPN report involving Deandre Ayton is the same number that Louisville agree to pay Bowen. Dawkins was involved with Bowen’s recruitment and, at one point, many believed that Bowen would eventually end up at Arizona.

An attorney for the Ayton family released a statement vociferously denying that Ayton or anyone associated with him received payment to influence his decision to enroll at Arizona. In the days following ESPN’s initial report, questions began to mount regarding the timeline presented in the story and whether or not it made sense that Dawkins would have influence in Ayton’s recruitment.

ESPN has since issued two officials corrections regarding the timeline they presented in the initial report.