USD players shut out ’emotional noise’ after Lamont Smith’s arrest

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
SAN DIEGO — The University of San Diego returned to the basketball court minus its head coach on Tuesday.

Lamont Smith remains on paid administrative leave after being arrested on domestic abuse charges Sunday in Oakland, California, hours after the Toreros defeated the University of San Francisco in their regular-season finale.

The Toreros (18-12), seeded No. 6, open against No. 3 seed BYU (22-9) in the West Coast Conference tournament on Saturday in Las Vegas.

In the wake of his arrest on domestic violence charges, the University of San Diego has placed men’s basketball coach Lamont Smith on administrative leave and initiated an investigation, the school announced Monday.

Smith, a former USD player who is in his third season as the program’s coach, was arrested Sunday for suspicion of domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and false imprisonment. The woman suffered the injuries in a room at the USD team hotel. She was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, 42, is married with two children.

“Everybody was shocked,” senior forward Cameron Neubauer said about his reaction after hearing of the incident. “It was tough to process, and it took a day or two to let things settle down. It was all over the media, and we’re not used to that.”

Assistant coach Sam Scholl was named to replace Smith as the acting head coach throughout the remainder of the season. The USD human resources department is conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Toreros were riding a high after they produced just their second winning season in 10 years. Then came word about the allegations against Smith.

“Over the last 48 hours there were a lot of emotions about the things that have been going on,” said Scholl, who has never been a head coach at any level. “But we have come together, and it has brought us really close.”

USD split its two games with BYU this season, winning the last matchup 75-62 on Feb. 17. The Toreros have to prevail again by distancing themselves from the distraction caused but their coach’s arrest.

“Our guys have to be able to keep their blinders on for Saturday because there is a lot of emotional noise,” Scholl said. “But you only get four chances in your career to play for an NCAA tournament bid, so we are focused on taking advantage of that opportunity.”

It won’t be easy.

“It’s a difficult situation; I was shocked along with everyone else,” junior guard Olin Carter III said. “I know it’s a hard time for everybody, but I’m just trying to get us ready for Saturday against a hard team in BYU. That’s going to be a tough game.”

No. 23 Kentucky pulls away from Mississippi 96-78

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 9:47 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kevin Knox had 22 points and Quade Green added 18, including eight during a 15-5 second-half run that helped No. 23 Kentucky pull away from Mississippi for a 96-78 victory Wednesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points, Wenyen Gabriel 15 and PJ Washington 10 as the Wildcats (21-9, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) won their third consecutive game and home finale, the first without departing seniors under coach John Calipari. Green had two 3-pointers and a layup during the run that provided an 82-69 lead with 6:40 remaining.

Kentucky shot 56 percent after halftime and 50 percent overall in a game that was chippy at times, resulting in five technical foul calls and the quick ejection of Ole Miss senior forward Marcanvis Hymon after just 3 1/2 minutes.

Terence Davis had 26 points and Breein Tyree and Bruce Stevens 13 each for the Rebels (12-18, 5-12), who lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: Losing Hymon to two quick technicals seemed to inspire the Rebels just as they were about to trail by double digits, responding to outscore the Wildcats 21-12 over 8:06 for a 25-24 lead. Ole Miss got within a basket several times after that but couldn’t catch Kentucky, which strung together baskets and got the rebounds needed to stay ahead and gain some distance late.

Kentucky: The Wildcats took a little longer to get rolling, but their second-half run arrived on time and showcased the things that Calipari has stressed. Besides outrebounding the Rebels 43-35, they shared the ball (19 assists) and knocked down shots resulting from those good looks. The Wildcats also thrived at the line, making 16 of 19 attempts in the first half alone en route to finishing 26 of 35.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss hosts Vanderbilt in the regular season finale Saturday night.

Kentucky concludes the regular season on Saturday at Florida, which escaped with a 66-64 upset win at Rupp on Jan. 20.

No. 3 Xavier beats Providence 84-74 for 1st Big East title

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 9:10 PM EST
CINCINNATI — Trevon Bluiett grabbed the scissors in his right hand, climbed the stepladder and started hacking at the net, grimacing as the threads refused to cut.

Finally, he had everything well in hand , just as he had so many times during his four-year career and Xavier’s breakthrough season.

The senior guard scored 23 points in his final game at the Cintas Center, and No. 3 Xavier never trailed while beating Providence 84-74 on Wednesday night to clinch at least a share of its first Big East championship.

The Musketeers (26-4, 14-3) can win it outright by beating DePaul on Saturday and end Villanova’s run of four straight regular season titles.

“It just shows that despite maybe from game to game we’re not at our absolute best, but we are the most consistent team,” coach Chris Mack said.

Bluiett will leave Xavier as its second all-time scorer. He made the game’s first basket on a driving layup, and finished off the Friars with a dunk and a pair of free throws in the final minute.

“We came out aggressively, especially Tre,” senior forward Sean O’Mara said.

The Musketeers sensed the enormity of the game at the outset, missing eight of their first 10 shots from beyond the arc, many of them uncontested. But they made the plays in the big moments, one of their traits as they’ve won a lot of close games and, now, a title.

“Being that it was one of our goals at the beginning of the season and now actually achieving our goal, it’s kind of unreal,” said Quentin Goodin, who added 18 points, one shy of his career high.

The league title was another major step in a record-setting season for Xavier. The Musketeers moved up to No. 3 for the first time this week. Their latest win matched the school record for victories in the regular season. And they got the best of one of only three teams to beat them this season.

Providence (18-12, 9-8) won 81-77 on Jan. 6 but couldn’t pull off the sweep after getting off to a slow start and getting into foul trouble. Top scorer Rodney Bullock fouled out with 4:42 left after managing only six points. Maliek White led with 15 points.

Xavier opened with a 21-8 run, but wasted chances to build on the fast start. Providence made 12 of its last 14 shots in the half, cutting the deficit to 40-37. Xavier found its touch to start the second half and made eight of its first 10, rebuilding the lead to 12 points. Providence never got closer than six the rest of the way.

The Friars had 17 turnovers that set up 22 of Xavier’s points.

“Those guys are playing for a No. 1 overall seed and a conference championship,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “You don’t have to play perfect, but you have to play well enough to have a chance to beat them.”

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars have a pair of wins over Top 5 teams this season for only the second time in their history, but couldn’t get a third. The Musketeers were No. 5 when they beat them in January. They also knocked off No. 3 Villanova 76-71 at Providence on Feb. 14. The Friars are 2-4 against ranked teams this season.

“I’d be excited to play them again, if we’re fortunate enough,” Cooley said.

Xavier: The Musketeers’ last conference title was 2011 in the Atlantic 10, where it won or shared nine regular season titles. When the buzzer sounded, the team gathered around a championship trophy at midcourt as confetti and streamers were shot off from the rafters. They then cut down the net in front of their bench.

SMILE

Xavier coach Chris Mack took a selfie with the fan-filled court behind him before cutting down the rest of the net.

SENIOR GOODBYES

Xavier honored seniors Bluiett, J.P. Macura, O’Mara, Kerem Kanter and Matt Singleton pregame.

T’d OFF

Providence’s Alpha Diallo got a foul for shoving Macura to the ground. They both got technicals when Macura got up and got in Diallo’s face and they exchanged words.

FOUL TROUBLE

Providence’s Kyron Cartwright picked up his third and fourth fouls 18 seconds apart with 15:22 left. Bullock got his fourth with 12:40 left, limiting two of the Friars’ top threats.

UP NEXT

Providence: Friars host St. John’s on Saturday. They opened Big East play by beating the Red Storm 94-72 on Dec. 28. The Friars will honor seniors Cartwright, Bullock, Jalen Lindsey and Tom Planek.

Xavier: Musketeers play at DePaul on Saturday. They beat the Blue Demons 77-72 at the Cintas Center on Dec. 30, Xavier’s seventh straight win in the series.

Report: Gonzaga, BYU among schools interested in Mountain West expansion

By Scott PhillipsFeb 28, 2018, 8:55 PM EST
The Mountain West is exploring the possibility of conference expansion as BYU and Gonzaga are two of the schools who could be interested in the basketball side, according to a report from Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

With the Mountain West looking to potentially add new members as soon as next season, league commissioner Craig Thompson told Zeigler that he has been in discussion with Gonzaga. Although Thompson hasn’t spoken directly to BYU, Zeigler reports that the school could be interested in a return to the Mountain West, at least in basketball, if Gonzaga joins as well.

“Since August, I have spoken to six university presidents and/or athletic directors that have called inquiring about whether we are going to expand, and the Zags are one of them,” Thompson said to Zeigler.

“I guess the adjective I’d use is exploratory. Truthfully, what we’re trying to do here is better ourselves and we’re trying to understand what are your goals and ambitions, and what are the Mountain West’s goals and ambitions. Is there something there? … But obviously, they would enhance our basketball enterprise.”

According to Zeigler, the topic of expansion is expected to be addressed during the WCC conference tournament in Las Vegas later this week. As Zeigler noted in his report, new television deals could be a major motivating factor for all parties involved. The Gonzaga to the Mountain West talk could also be a negotiating tactic the Gonzaga athletic department is using to get more money from the WCC in the hopes of staying.

But the Mountain West’s current TV rights contract expires after the 2019-20 season and BYU’s football contract is finished after the 2018 season. A new expansion deal could make sense in a lot of ways.

Formerly a consistent multi-bid threat for the NCAA tournament, the Mountain West has struggled in recent years as they’ve become a one-bid league. Traditionally strong basketball programs like San Diego State, UNLV and New Mexico have had to integrate new coaches. The league still also has some solid teams in Nevada, Boise State, Wyoming and Fresno State.

If the Mountain West added two more perennial basketball powerhouses then they could become a West Coast version of the AAC or a smaller-scale Big East. It would be fascinating to see what kind of television deal that league might get and how the Mountain West could expand into another basketball league to watch.

Bubble Banter: Big night for Providence, Syracuse, Texas A&M

By Rob DausterFeb 28, 2018, 6:06 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Wednesday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

YET TO PLAY

PROVIDENCE
LSU
TEMPLE
TEXAS A&M
SYRACUSE

Sean Miller, Arizona story discussed on Dan Patrick Show

By Scott PhillipsFeb 28, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Arizona head coach Sean Miller stepping away from the program is one of the biggest stories in college basketball right now. Miller was accused late last week of allegedly discussing a $100,000 payment to ensure that star freshman center Deandre Ayton would go to the Wildcats in an FBI-wiretapped conversation with former agent Christian Dawkins.

The Dan Patrick Show commented on the Miller story on Wednesday as ESPN has issued two corrections to the story since originally publishing it late last Friday. Others have taken up a case for Miller as Arizona has called for a special board meeting on Thursday.