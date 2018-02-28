More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Tuesday’s Three Things To Know: Bonnies win, Tar Heels lose, Sexton and Young NIT bound?

By Rob DausterFeb 28, 2018, 1:05 AM EST
1. ST. BONAVENTURE AND DAVIDSON PLAYED A THREE-OT THRILLER

This game was insane.

The final score was 117-113. It went into three overtimes. Jaylen Adams and Peyton Aldridge, the two stars, both went crazy — Adams finished with 34 points and Aldridge had 43 points — before they fouled out. Five players went for at least 30 points. No one led by more than four points from the 19 minute mark of the second half until there was less than a minute left in OT.

In the end, it was Matt Mobley making plays at the end of the third OT to spark a comeback and help the Bonnies pull away.

This was a massive, massive win for St. Bonaventure, who is currently in a fight to actually get into the NCAA tournament.

2. THAT UNC-MIAMI ENDING, THO

No. 9 North Carolina trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half of Joel Berry II’s senior night before he turned in a vintage Joel Berry and carried the team all the way back.

Berry finished with 31 points, including a three with 4.1 seconds left to tie the game.

That’s when JaQuan Newton did this:

3. ARE THE TWO BEST POINT GUARD PROSPECTS IN THE COUNTRY GOING TO MISS THE NCAA TOURNAMENT?

Oklahoma went on the road and lost by 23 points to Baylor on Tuesday night, meaning that Trae Young’s team has now lost seven of their last eight and 10 of their last 13 games.

They’re 17-12 on the season.

Alabama?

They lost their fourth straight game. At home. By 21 points. Collin Sexton and the Crimson Tide have now lost four straight.

They’re now 17-13.

We went deeper on their standing within the bubble here.

Gafford scores 21 to lead Arkansas past No. 14 Auburn, 91-82

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 12:45 AM EST
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.

Gafford was 10 of 15 from the field, including seven dunks, and matched his career high with seven blocks for the Razorbacks (21-9, 10-7 Southeastern Conference), who won for the fourth time at home over a ranked team this season.

Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon each topped the 1,000-point mark in their second seasons at Arkansas, with Barford finishing with 20 points and Macon 16. The seniors are the sixth and seventh players in school history to score more than 1,000 points in only two seasons.

Mustapha Heron scored 28 points and Jared Harper had 20 to lead the Tigers (24-6, 12-5), who could have clinched at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a win. Horace Spencer added 12 points in the loss for Auburn, which shot just 34.4 percent (22 of 64).

The defeat marked the first time Auburn has lost back-to-back games this season, and it was the school’s third in its last four games.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers were trying to match the school record for SEC road wins in a season against Arkansas, a team Auburn defeated 88-77 at home on Jan. 6. Auburn came into the game 5-3 on the road in conference play, the only school with a winning road mark in the league, but it only led briefly in the opening minutes on Tuesday and was unable to recover after Arkansas built a 19-point lead in the second half.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks entered the game 30th in the NCAA’s RPI ratings and likely well on their way to the NCAA Tournament following a road win at Alabama over the weekend. The win over the Tigers improved Arkansas to 15-2 at Bud Walton Arena this season and all but assures the school of reaching the tournament for a third time in four seasons, the Razorbacks best run since three straight appearances from 2006-08.

Ja’Quan Newton buzzer-beater gives Miami key road victory

By Raphielle JohnsonFeb 27, 2018, 11:09 PM EST
After going through a three-game losing streak, with two of those losses coming against a Boston College team that won’t be in the NCAA tournament and a Syracuse squad that’s currently on the bubble, Miami entered Tuesday’s game at No. 9 North Carolina on a two-game win streak. While Jim Larrañaga’s team was in good shape with regards to simply getting into the NCAA tournament, another marquee win would go a long way when it comes to the Hurricanes’ seeding.

Enter Ja’Quan Newton, whose three-pointer from just inside of the mid-court line as time expired gave Miami a 91-88 win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

Newton’s game-winner capped a wild final 9.2 seconds, a sequence he began with two made free throws to give Miami an 88-85 lead. Joel Berry II would hit a three over Newton’s outstretched hand to tie the game with 4.1 seconds remaining, but Newton had one last play to make. Not only does the win boost Miami’s NCAA tournament profile, but it also keeps the Hurricanes in the conversation for a double-bye in next week’s ACC tournament.

Newton’s shot was the game’s biggest play, but on a night in which six players scored in double figures the Hurricanes did not lack for contributors. Chris Lykes, who may be one of the ACC’s most exciting freshmen, scored a game-high 18 points and dished out four assists. While the 5-foot-7 freshman did commit five turnovers, he’s willing to go out and look to make plays which is a big deal with Bruce Brown out with a foot injury.

Counting Tuesday’s performance Lykes has now reached double figures in six of Miami’s last seven games, giving Miami another perimeter scoring option. Dewan Huell added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Lonnie Walker IV 13 points, with D.J. Vasiljevic and Ebuka Izundu combining to score 22 points off the bench.

Izundu, who entered Tuesday’s game averaging 4.8 points per game on the season, scored all 12 of his points in the first half as Miami took an eight-point lead into the half. While the progression of Lykes has been key over the last month or so, Izundu’s play over the last three games is worth noting as well. The 6-foot-10 junior chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds in last week’s win over Notre Dame, and if Izundu can continue on this path he gives Miami another interior option they can rely on consistently.

With Bruce Brown not expected to return until some point during the NCAA tournament, Miami’s margin for error is even smaller than it was with the talented sophomore on the court. But when it receives solid efforts across the rotation as it did Tuesday night, Miami’s capable of being a handful.

Offensively the Hurricanes were able to work their way into the paint against North Carolina, outscoring the Tar Heels 36-24 in the paint and shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 11-for-20 from three. Add in 20 points off of 13 North Carolina turnovers, and Miami did the work required to put itself in position to leave Chapel Hill with the win. Things got interesting late thanks to North Carolina’s comeback, but the Hurricanes had one last play to make.

And Ja’Quan Newton rose to the occasion, with the senior guard spoiling the night for North Carolina’s senior class.

No. 16 Tennessee uses big second half to beat Mississippi St.

Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 10:20 PM EST
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tennessee stayed in the hunt for a Southeastern Conference title thanks to a stellar second-half performance on the road.

Admiral Schofield had 24 points, Lamonte Turner added 12 and the 16th-ranked Volunteers pulled away for a 76-54 victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Schofield also had seven rebounds and shot 9 of 18 from the field for the Volunteers (22-7, 12-5 SEC), who made 13 of their final 15 field goal attempts.

Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State (21-9, 9-8) with 17 points. Nick Weatherspoon had 11 points and Aric Holman finished with 10 for the Bulldogs.

“Mississippi State came out really locked in, defensively, and it was hard to run our offense the way we wanted to,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “They are difficult to guard but we stayed with it and figured out the best way to guard their ball screens. We started switching ball screens to keep them out of the lane.

“We were much better today on the offensive end, overall, and we had a lot of execution inside and out. When we move the ball we are capable of doing that.”

Tennessee turned a tight game into a blowout during the second half by shooting 68 percent from the field and out-rebounding the Bulldogs 18-8.

Mississippi State suffered just its second home loss of the season and finished the regular season 18-2 at Humphrey Coliseum.

“That was a very tough loss against a very good team,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. “Tennessee is just so physical and they played smart offensively. We had some great opportunities in the first half but we got sped up with the excitement of the game. We had a 25-17 lead and didn’t handle that well.”

Mississippi State used a 9-2 run to lead 18-11 midway through the first half. The Bulldogs held their largest lead of the half at 25-17 following a 3-pointer by Quinndary Weatherspoon.

Tennessee quickly responded with eight straight points and tied the game at 25-25 after a 3-pointer by Jordan Bone. The Volunteers closed the half on a 15-6 run and led 40-34 at halftime.

Tennessee started the second half on a 16-8 run to grab complete control and led 56-42 with just under 14 minutes left in regulation. Mississippi State never got within 14 points the rest of the way.

“We just had a lot of breakdowns on defense in the second half,” Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon said. “We didn’t defend well in the first 5 or 10 minutes of the second half. We started taking some quick shots and started being impatient.”

Tennessee shot 56.3 percent from the field for the game. Mississippi State shot 39.2 percent for the game, including just 28.6 percent in the second half. Tennessee was 18 of 23 at the free throw line and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 34-24.

Mississippi State made just 4 of 20 shots beyond the arc and had 13 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Volunteers kept their SEC regular-season title hopes alive and have won 10 of their last 12 games. Tennessee continues to use depth to its advantage – the Volunteers’ reserves scored 25 points compared to six for Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs missed a big opportunity to boost their NCAA Tournament resume. Mississippi State will likely have to make serious noise in the SEC Tournament along with getting a road win at LSU on Saturday to stay in the conversation.

UP NEXT

Tennessee concludes the regular season on Saturday when it hosts Georgia.

Mississippi State finishes regular-season action on Saturday when it visits LSU.

Bubble Banter: St. Bonaventure lands critical win in triple-overtime thriller

By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 10:16 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Monday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

ST. BONAVENTURE (RPI: 23, KenPom: 68, NBC seed: 11): The Bonnies pushed their winning streak to 11 games with a win in a 117-113, triple-overtime thriller at home against Davidson. I think the Bonnies might have been able to survive this loss — Davidson has been much better of late — but given where they currently are in the bubble pecking order and the fact that there are fewer quality wins available in their league than in just about any other league with a bubble team, the Bonnies could very well end up in a position where they get jumped by a bunch of teams below them that get hot. Better not to risk it.

BAYLOR (RPI: 58, KenPom: 29, NBC seed: First four out): The Bears shook off a two-game losing streak to mollywhop Oklahoma at home on Tuesday. I still think Baylor is on the right side of the bubble as of today, but beating Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday is paramount. That would be a fifth Quadrant 1 win and just their third win on the road.

MISSOURI (RPI: 40, KenPom: 42, NBC seed: 9): Missouri had lost three in a row before they headed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, and thanks for a monster performance from Jontay Porter, the Tigers avoided what would have been a disastrous loss. At this point, I think that the Tigers are a lock for the dance.

FLORIDA (RPI: 47, KenPom: 25, NBC seed: 7): I’ve seen some talk about Florida being on the bubble this week. They may have 11 losses, but let me be very clear: They. Are. Not. On. The. Bubble. If they beat Kentucky at home and make a run in the SEC tournament, we could be looking at, what, a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament if they beat the right teams?

LOSERS

ALABAMA (RPI: 54, KenPom: 55, NBC seed: 8): So let’s talk about Alabama. The Crimson Tide lost their fourth straight game on Tuesday night. They are now 17-13 on the season and 8-9 in the SEC, and they still have to go play at Texas A&M on Saturday. But they also have five Quadrant 1 wins and an 11-12 record against the top two Quadrants. That’s a lot of games against good teams, and they’ve beaten some good teams: Rhode Island, Auburn, Tennessee. They need to win some more games — at Texas A&M and a first round game in the SEC tournament should do it — but even with all those losses, I think they are in decent shape.

OKLAHOMA (RPI: 37, KenPom: 46, NBC seed: 10): If you thought the Sooners were back after beating Kansas State, you were wrong. Oklahoma went into Waco on Tuesday and got dropped by 23 points in a game they were never in. For those scoring at home, that’s now seven losses in their last eight games and 10 losses in the last 13 games for the Fighting Trae Youngs. The Sooners still have those six Quadrant 1 wins, and of their 12 losses, none of them are bad losses. They have Iowa State has home in their season finale and then head to the Big 12 tournament. With a 17-12 mark and a 7-10 league, I think they need two wins to really feel good.

KANSAS STATE (RPI: 63, KenPom: 47, NBC seed: 10): The Wildcats fell at TCU on Tuesday night, which is far from a bad loss this year. But they’ve now lost two games in a row and won’t have a chance to add a fourth Quadrant 1 win until the Big 12 tournament. The big concern for K-State at this point is that their non-conference SOS is just so bad.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (RPI: 68, KenPom: 59, NBC seed: First four out): The Bulldogs missed out on their best chance to add an elite win the rest of the season as they lost at home to Tennessee by 22 points. With just a trip to LSU left on their schedule, I think the Bulldogs — who only have two Quadrant 1 wins and just two road wins on the season — need to win three more games to really have a chance.

No. 17 Rhode Island suffers shocking 30-point loss to Saint Joseph’s

By Raphielle JohnsonFeb 27, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
Having already wrapped up the Atlantic 10 regular season title, Tuesday’s Senior Night matchup with Saint Joseph’s was expected to be one in which No. 17 Rhode Island was supposed to celebrate five seniors who have been important factors in Dan Hurley’s rebuild of the program. The pregame ceremony happened, but it was followed by one of the most surprising results of the 2017-18 season.

Rhode Island shot just 6-for-31 from the field in the first half, and they would go on to lose to the visiting Hawks by an 78-48 final score.

While Saint Joseph’s is just 14-15 on the season overall and 9-8 in Atlantic 10 play, the fact that Phil Martelli’s team won is not the surprise here. While the program has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons, there’s no denying the fact that the Hawks have talent. Also, this is a group that has lost nine games by four points or less this season.

Simply put, if a few possessions throughout the course of the season go the other way Saint Joseph’s would be an even bigger player in the Atlantic 10 race.

James Demery scored 21 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field, and in forward Taylor Funk the Hawks have one of the Atlantic 10’s best freshmen. Funk finished the game 5-for-5 from the field and scored 17 points, and if not for Davidson’s Kellan Grady he would likely be the pick as the conference’s top freshman. Add in Shavar Newkirk putting forth an excellent performance with 14 points and seven assists, and Saint Joseph’s was able to put forth its best showing of the season.

Saint Joseph’s shot nearly 52 percent from the field, consistently attacking the Rams off the dribble in the half-court and keeping URI from turning turnovers into points on the other end.

Nothing went right for Rhode Island (23-5, 15-2) on either end of the floor. Offensively, the Rams did themselves no favors by settling for challenged perimeter shots instead of attacking the gaps in the zone defense that Saint Joseph’s threw at them for much of the night. Rhode Island finished the game having shot 28.1 percent from the field overall and 3-for-29 from three, and their 9-for-18 effort from the foul line didn’t help matters either.

Prior to Tuesday night just one of Rhode Island’s four losses was by double figures, with that being their 15-point defeat at the hands of top-ranked Virginia in the title game of the Preseason NIT. With just one loss since December 6, some may argue that Rhode Island was due for a stinker. And if that’s the case, it’s better for the Rams that it happened now as opposed to in a couple weeks time when a loss means that the season’s over.

A loss like this can refocus a team if that’s needed. The question is whether or not this 30-point loss is used as a reason to drop Rhode Island’s seed come Selection Sunday. Given the team’s results throughout the season, it’s reasonable to say that Tuesday’s blowout loss was a one-off performance for URI, a game in which everything that could go wrong did.

But one also has to credit Saint Joseph’s, as their efficient offense and zone defense made this beating possible as well.