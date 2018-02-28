More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Reed lifts No. 18 Clemson to 75-63 win over Florida State

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 11:37 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. — Marcquise Reed scored 22 points and No. 18 Clemson won a program-record 11th Atlantic Coast Conference game with a 76-63 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (22-7, 11-6) had won 10 league games six times in 64 years as ACC members, but have never before won this many conference games in a regular season. And they did it with late rallies in both halves.

Clemson trailed 24-16 in the opening half before closing the period on a 21-8 charge. Florida State clawed back to lead 45-42 midway through the second half before the Tigers took over and outscored the Seminoles 34-18 the rest of the way.

Florida State (19-10, 8-9) closed to 64-61 on Phil Cofer’s 3-pointer with 2:58 remaining, but got no closer.

Gabe DeVoe had 13 points while Shelton Mitchell and Elijah Thomas had 11 points each for the Tigers, who took another step toward earning a top four seed in next week’s ACC Tournament. Clemson came into the game tied for fourth with North Carolina State. The Wolfpack play at Georgia Tech on Thursday night.

Cofer led the Seminoles with 21 points. Florida State’s leading scorer, Terance Mann, had an awful shooting night as he went 1 of 9 from the field for three points, 10 fewer than his average.

Reed had 13 points in the second half to rally the Tigers. He also added seven rebounds and five assists.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles are long, strong and athletic, but struggled to get rebounds with only 12 in the opening 20 minutes. Florida State has a 3.8 rebounding margin this season, but got outrebounded 20-12 by the Tigers. Only Trent Forrest and Braian Angola had more than one board for the Seminoles. The Tigers wound up winning the battle of the boards, 39-30. That must improve if Florida State hopes to make noise in the postseason.

Clemson: It may be a simplification of things for the Tigers, but when they make shots they can beat anybody. When they miss, they can lose to anyone. That was on display against Florida State as Clemson shot just 8 of 24 and fell behind 24-16. Over the final 6 minutes of the opening half, they went 4 of 7 as part of 21-8 run to lead 35-32 at the break. Clemson made 11 of 26 field goals in the second half to crawl past 40 percent shooting for the game.

UP NEXT

Florida State closes the regular season at home against Boston College on Saturday.

Clemson travels to Syracuse on Saturday.

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Xavier gets Big East title, bad night for the bubble, Bonzie’s back

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Scott PhillipsMar 1, 2018, 12:02 AM EST
1. XAVIER CLAIMED AT LEAST A SHARE OF ITS FIRST BIG EAST TITLE

With a home win over Providence on Wednesday night, No. 3 Xavier claimed at least a share of the Big East title for the first time. The Musketeers continued to roll as senior Trevon Bluiett had 23 points to pace the Xavier offense.

While it was a special night for Xavier as they capped Senior Night with a conference title, No. 4 Villanova stayed in the Big East race with a gutsy overtime road win at Seton Hall. Despite an off-night from essentially the entire team, the Wildcats stayed a game behind Xavier heading into the weekend’s regular-season finale.

Xavier will go on the road to face DePaul while Villanova closes out at home against Georgetown. If the Wildcats want a share of the conference title, they’ll need some help from the Blue Demons.

2. IT WAS A BAD NIGHT FOR BUBBLE TEAMS

Wednesday night’s slate didn’t see a lot of upsets but plenty of bubble teams had horrible nights.

Things obviously didn’t go very smoothly for Providence as they dropped one on the road to Xavier. Losing to a potential No. 1 seed on the road isn’t going to kill the Friars, but a win would have all but ensured they were in.

As for other bubble teams: Temple suffered a disastrous loss to UConn, Syracuse got blown out on the road at Boston College and LSU got tripped up in overtime by South Carolina.

But, hey, at least Texas A&M squeaked out a one-point road win at Georgia. Notre Dame kept its faint hopes alive by beating Pitt. Not every bubble team lost on Wednesday.

3. BONZIE COLSON RETURNS FOR NOTRE DAME

Speaking of the Fighting Irish, they did earn the home ACC win over the lowly Panthers on Wednesday night. The big story in this one, though, is the return of senior forward Bonzie Colson.

Out since early January with a fractured foot, Colson played in 21 minutes in his return. Colson just missed out on a double-double, scoring 12 points and collecting nine rebounds.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Colson looks for Notre Dame over the next week as they try to do everything they can to claw into the NCAA tournament. The Fighting Irish played 15 games without its All-American candidate as they try to win as many as possible to bolster their case.

Gray leads No. 25 Houston past SMU 69-56

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
DALLAS — Rob Gray had 19 points and nine assists and Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points to lead No. 25 Houston to a 69-56 win over SMU on Wednesday night.

The Cougars (23-6, 13-4 American) have won seven of eight games and are a half game behind second-place Wichita State, which will visit UCF on Thursday.

SMU (16-14, 6-11) has lost seven of eight games since leading scorer Shake Milton was sidelined with a hand injury.

Jahmal McMurry scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half to lead the Mustangs. He was the only SMU player to score during the first 9 1/2 minutes.

Houston outscored SMU 17-4 in points off turnovers and 28-16 in points in the paint.

The Cougars’ largest lead was 18 points late in the second half after leading 36-24 at halftime. The Mustangs missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts during the first half.

Cougars senior guard Wes Van Beck, who has made seven starts this season, missed his second consecutive game with an injured hand.

Houston leads the all-time series 49-32 with games played as non-conference opponents and as members of the Southwest Conference, Conference USA and the American.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: With the Cougars headed to the NCAA Tournament. coach Kelvin Sampson will have taken each of the NCAA Division I schools that he has coached to the tournament — Washington State, Oklahoma, Indiana and Houston.

SMU: The Mustangs went 13-5 at Moody Coliseum during the regular season. They were 68-4 at home during the past four seasons.

UP NEXT

Houston will end its regular season at home vs. Connecticut.

SMU will visit South Florida on Sunday

Bridges scores 23, No. 4 Villanova holds off Seton Hall

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 11:41 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. — Mikal Bridges scored 23 points, Jalen Brunson made big plays down the stretch and No. 4 Villanova avoided consecutive losses for the first time since the 2012-13 season with a hard-fought 69-68 overtime victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Brunson, who was 1 of 8 from the field midway through the second half, finished with 14 points, including two free throws in the waning seconds of overtime to give Villanova (26-4, 13-4 Big East) a 69-66 lead.

Khadeen Carrington closed out the scoring with two free throws with a second to play to finish off a 23-point night for Seton Hall (20-10, 9-8), However, he also missed a free throw with 11.6 seconds left in regulation that could have given the Pirates a late one-point lead.

Villanova never trailed in the overtime after Phil Booth and Brunson sandwiched 3-pointers around a free throw by Angel Delgado for a 60-55 lead.

Miles Powell added 14 points for Seton Hall, which played without leading scorer Desi Rodriguez (ankle) for the second straight game and saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

Carrington had a chance to give Seton Hall the lead when he went to the line for two free throws with the Pirates trailing 52-51 with 11.6 seconds to play. He missed the first and made the second.

Villanova called time out with 9.1 seconds to play in regulation to set up a final shot but Seton Hall denied Brunson the ball and Donte DiVincenzo’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer never looked good.

The Wildcats seemingly had the game within their grasp when Brunson hit a short jumper in the lane for a 50-49 lead and Bridges scored on a layup seconds later after Miles Cale turned the ball over with 44 seconds to play.

Carrington closed the gap to a point with two free throws with 36 seconds to go. The Pirates were then forced to foul four times to get Nova into a 1-and-1 situation and Brunson made the plan work out, missing his free throw with 23.6 seconds to go.

Carrington had a chance to end the Wildcats streak but missed his opportunity.

Trailing 36-25 with 12:45 left in the second half, Powell hit two 3-pointers to cap a personal 8-0 run that got the Pirates within 36-33 with 10:55 to play.

After Bridges hit a reverse layup, Seton Hall continued its 14-2 spurt that Carrington capped for a 39-38 lead. The game seesawed the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Still have a chance to tie for regular-season Big East title, but Xavier would have to loss to DePaul

Seton Hall: Need to win Saturday to avoid slipping into the bottom four in the league.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Host Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in regular-season finale

Seton Hall: Host Butler on Saturday night in the seniors’ final home game.

No. 23 Kentucky pulls away from Mississippi 96-78

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 9:47 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has followed a four-game slide with four consecutive wins featuring some of its best play this season along with the poise that was missing during the slump.

The No. 23 Wildcats had all of those aspects come together late to beat Mississippi for a victory coach John Calipari suggested his young team had to win.

Kevin Knox had 22 points and Quade Green added 18, including eight during a 15-5 second-half run that helped Kentucky pull away from Mississippi for a 96-78 victory Wednesday night.

“It was a win we had to have and I told them after the game,” said Calipari, adding that telling them before the game might have made them nervous. “I didn’t want to tell them that, this was like the biggest game of the year for us. This was it.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points, a career-high 10 assists and seven rebounds. Wenyen Gabriel added 15 points and PJ Washington 10 as the Wildcats (21-9, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) won their fourth consecutive game and home finale, the first without departing seniors under Calipari. Green had two 3-pointers and a layup during the run that provided an 82-69 lead with 6:40 remaining.

The freshman guard ended up making 7 of 12 shots in 30 minutes, crediting his play to playing off guard as Calipari stressed.

“Just being aggressive, really,” Green said. “When I’ve got the ball, just be aggressive and make the right plays. Score when I have to score. Shoot when I have to shoot, pass when I have to pass.”

Kentucky shot 56 percent after halftime and 50 percent overall in a game that was chippy at times, resulting in five technical foul calls and the quick ejection of Ole Miss senior forward Marcanvis Hymon after just 3 1/2 minutes.

“We knew they were going to be aggressive and get a little out of hand,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We just had to keep our composure and keep ahead.”

Terence Davis had 26 points and Breein Tyree and Bruce Stevens 13 each for the Rebels (12-18, 5-12), who lost for the ninth time in 11 games. The Rebels shot 41 percent.

“They really turned up the pressure,” acting coach Tony Madlock said. “They made some really good stops and we were not able to make some of the plays that we need to make when you’re able to cut it to four and you’re right in the middle of what you want to do. Just not able to make the plays late.”

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: Losing Hymon to two quick technicals seemed to inspire the Rebels just as they were about to trail by double digits, responding to outscore the Wildcats 21-12 over 8:06 for a 25-24 lead. Ole Miss got within a basket several times after that but couldn’t catch Kentucky, which strung together baskets and got the rebounds needed to stay ahead and gain some distance late.

Kentucky: The Wildcats took a little longer to get rolling, but their second-half run arrived on time and showcased the things that Calipari has stressed. Besides outrebounding the Rebels 43-35, they shared the ball (19 assists) and knocked down shots resulting from those good looks. The Wildcats also thrived at the line, making 16 of 19 attempts in the first half alone en route to finishing 26 of 35.

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

The game was delayed several times in the first half as officials reviewed video to sort out several confrontations, including one that resulted in Hymon’s departure before the first media timeout. Hymon drew his second technical foul for dead ball contact with 16:36 remaining in the first half after a skirmish under Kentucky’s basket in which Wildcats forward Nick Richards received a non-contact technical foul while Stevens got a personal foul. Hymon drew an earlier technical foul after Ole Miss’ opening basket 1:13 in.

Five technicals were ultimately called, with the Rebels’ Justas Furmanavicius getting one later in the first half and Gabriel called for another in the second half. Gabriel thought the Rebels initially played physical to goad the Wildcats’ buttons.

“It’s expected and you don’t have nothing to lose when you’re playing against us,” he said. “They’re going to play their hearts out, and if they’re going to get a technical, so be it.”

UP NEXT

Ole Miss hosts Vanderbilt in the regular season finale Saturday night.

Kentucky concludes the regular season on Saturday at Florida, which escaped with a 66-64 upset win at Rupp on Jan. 20.

USD players shut out ’emotional noise’ after Lamont Smith’s arrest

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
SAN DIEGO — The University of San Diego returned to the basketball court minus its head coach on Tuesday.

Lamont Smith remains on paid administrative leave after being arrested on domestic abuse charges Sunday in Oakland, California, hours after the Toreros defeated the University of San Francisco in their regular-season finale.

The Toreros (18-12), seeded No. 6, open against No. 3 seed BYU (22-9) in the West Coast Conference tournament on Saturday in Las Vegas.

In the wake of his arrest on domestic violence charges, the University of San Diego has placed men’s basketball coach Lamont Smith on administrative leave and initiated an investigation, the school announced Monday.

Smith, a former USD player who is in his third season as the program’s coach, was arrested Sunday for suspicion of domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and false imprisonment. The woman suffered the injuries in a room at the USD team hotel. She was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, 42, is married with two children.

“Everybody was shocked,” senior forward Cameron Neubauer said about his reaction after hearing of the incident. “It was tough to process, and it took a day or two to let things settle down. It was all over the media, and we’re not used to that.”

Assistant coach Sam Scholl was named to replace Smith as the acting head coach throughout the remainder of the season. The USD human resources department is conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Toreros were riding a high after they produced just their second winning season in 10 years. Then came word about the allegations against Smith.

“Over the last 48 hours there were a lot of emotions about the things that have been going on,” said Scholl, who has never been a head coach at any level. “But we have come together, and it has brought us really close.”

USD split its two games with BYU this season, winning the last matchup 75-62 on Feb. 17. The Toreros have to prevail again by distancing themselves from the distraction caused but their coach’s arrest.

“Our guys have to be able to keep their blinders on for Saturday because there is a lot of emotional noise,” Scholl said. “But you only get four chances in your career to play for an NCAA tournament bid, so we are focused on taking advantage of that opportunity.”

It won’t be easy.

“It’s a difficult situation; I was shocked along with everyone else,” junior guard Olin Carter III said. “I know it’s a hard time for everybody, but I’m just trying to get us ready for Saturday against a hard team in BYU. That’s going to be a tough game.”