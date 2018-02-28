More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

No. 3 Xavier beats Providence 84-74 for 1st Big East title

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 9:10 PM EST
CINCINNATI — Trevon Bluiett scored 23 points in his final game at the Cintas Center, and No. 3 Xavier never trailed while beating Providence 84-74 on Wednesday night, clinching at least a share of its first Big East championship.

The Musketeers (26-4, 14-3) can win it outright by beating DePaul on Saturday and end Villanova’s run of four straight regular season titles.

Bluiett will leave Xavier as its second all-time scorer. He made the game’s first basket on a driving layup, and finished off the Friars with a dunk and a pair of free throws in the final minute. Quentin Goodin added 18 points, one shy of his career high.

The league title was another major step in a record-setting season for Xavier. The Musketeers moved up to No. 3 for the first time this week. Their latest win matched the school record for victories in the regular season. And they got the best of one of only three teams to beat them this season.

Providence (18-12, 9-8) won 81-77 on Jan. 6 but couldn’t pull off the sweep after getting off to a slow start and getting into foul trouble. Top scorer Rodney Bullock fouled out with 4:42 left after managing only six points. Maliek White led with 15 points.

Xavier opened with a 21-8 run, but wasted chances to build on the fast start, missing eight of their first 10 shots from beyond the arc.

Providence made 12 of its last 14 shots in the half, cutting the deficit to 40-37. Xavier found its touch to start the second half and made eight of its first 10, rebuilding the lead to 12 points. Providence never got closer than six the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars have a pair of wins over Top 5 teams this season for only the second time in their history, but couldn’t get a third. The Musketeers were No. 5 when they beat them in January. They also knocked off No. 3 Villanova 76-71 at Providence on Feb. 14. The Friars are 2-4 against ranked teams this season.

Xavier: The Musketeers’ last conference title was 2011 in the Atlantic 10, where it won or shared nine regular season titles. When the buzzer sounded, the team gathered around a championship trophy at midcourt as confetti and streamers were shot off from the rafters. They then cut down the net in front of their bench.

UP NEXT

Providence: Friars host St. John’s on Saturday. They opened Big East play by beating the Red Storm 94-72 on Dec. 28. The Friars will honor seniors Kyron Cartwright, Bullock, Jalen Lindsey and Tom Planek.

Xavier: Musketeers play at DePaul on Saturday. They beat the Blue Demons 77-72 at the Cintas Center on Dec. 30, Xavier’s seventh straight win in the series.

Report: Gonzaga, BYU among schools interested in Mountain West expansion

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 28, 2018, 8:55 PM EST
The Mountain West is exploring the possibility of conference expansion as BYU and Gonzaga are two of the schools who could be interested in the basketball side, according to a report from Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

With the Mountain West looking to potentially add new members as soon as next season, league commissioner Craig Thompson told Zeigler that he has been in discussion with Gonzaga. Although Thompson hasn’t spoken directly to BYU, Zeigler reports that the school could be interested in a return to the Mountain West, at least in basketball, if Gonzaga joins as well.

“Since August, I have spoken to six university presidents and/or athletic directors that have called inquiring about whether we are going to expand, and the Zags are one of them,” Thompson said to Zeigler.

“I guess the adjective I’d use is exploratory. Truthfully, what we’re trying to do here is better ourselves and we’re trying to understand what are your goals and ambitions, and what are the Mountain West’s goals and ambitions. Is there something there? … But obviously, they would enhance our basketball enterprise.”

According to Zeigler, the topic of expansion is expected to be addressed during the WCC conference tournament in Las Vegas later this week. As Zeigler noted in his report, new television deals could be a major motivating factor for all parties involved. The Gonzaga to the Mountain West talk could also be a negotiating tactic the Gonzaga athletic department is using to get more money from the WCC in the hopes of staying.

But the Mountain West’s current TV rights contract expires after the 2019-20 season and BYU’s football contract is finished after the 2018 season. A new expansion deal could make sense in a lot of ways.

Formerly a consistent multi-bid threat for the NCAA tournament, the Mountain West has struggled in recent years as they’ve become a one-bid league. Traditionally strong basketball programs like San Diego State, UNLV and New Mexico have had to integrate new coaches. The league still also has some solid teams in Nevada, Boise State, Wyoming and Fresno State.

If the Mountain West added two more perennial basketball powerhouses then they could become a West Coast version of the AAC or a smaller-scale Big East. It would be fascinating to see what kind of television deal that league might get and how the Mountain West could expand into another basketball league to watch.

Bubble Banter: Big night for Providence, Syracuse, Texas A&M

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 28, 2018, 6:06 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Wednesday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

YET TO PLAY

PROVIDENCE
LSU
TEMPLE
TEXAS A&M
SYRACUSE

Sean Miller, Arizona story discussed on Dan Patrick Show

By Scott PhillipsFeb 28, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Arizona head coach Sean Miller stepping away from the program is one of the biggest stories in college basketball right now. Miller was accused late last week of allegedly discussing a $100,000 payment to ensure that star freshman center Deandre Ayton would go to the Wildcats in an FBI-wiretapped conversation with former agent Christian Dawkins.

The Dan Patrick Show commented on the Miller story on Wednesday as ESPN has issued two corrections to the story since originally publishing it late last Friday. Others have taken up a case for Miller as Arizona has called for a special board meeting on Thursday.

Report: Arizona calls for special board meeting for Sean Miller

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 28, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
Arizona and head coach Sean Miller continue to negotiate his future, with a special board meeting being called for Thursday.

According to a report from Evan Daniels and Josh Gershon of 247Sports, Miller’s lawyers and the University of Arizona spoke on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday with no resolution to Miller’s situation. Miller has stepped away from the team since a report early last weekend that he allegedly spoke on a wiretapped call with former ASM sports associate Christian Dawkins. The FBI wiretapped conversation allegedly included a discussion in which Miller ensured that Deandre Ayton would go to Arizona with a $100,000 payment.

Miller has fought for his return to Arizona since stepping aside, as he didn’t coach Arizona’s Saturday night loss to Oregon on the road. Reports have also called into question the timeframe of the alleged calls between Miller and Dawkins and ESPN has listed two corrections from its original report.

Thursday looks like an important day for Arizona and Miller as Bruce Pascoe of the Arizona Daily Star is reporting that the Arizona Regents have called for a special board meeting. The intent of the meeting, according to Pascoe, is “for legal advice and discussion regarding University of Arizona men’s basketball and the multiple-year employment contract for the men’s basketball coach.”

While it looks like a stalemate is currently happening, the special Thursday meeting could accelerate the status of Miller’s future as the program probably wants to have this figured out with the Pac-12 Tournament looming.

CBT Podcast: ESPN’s Robbie Hummel joins the podcast to talk Big Ten and Matt Painter’s waffles

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 28, 2018, 3:05 PM EST
Former Purdue star and current ESPN and Big Ten Network broadcaster Robbie Hummel joined Rob Dauster to talk through the upcoming Big Ten tournament, the adjustment that comes with moving behind the microphone and what makes guarding Kevin Kevin Durant so terrifying. Robbie also has a terrific story about Matt Painter and waffles.