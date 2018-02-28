CBT Podcast: ESPN’s Robbie Hummel joins the podcast to talk Big Ten and Matt Painter’s waffles

Former Purdue star and current ESPN and Big Ten Network broadcaster Robbie Hummel joined Rob Dauster to talk through the upcoming Big Ten tournament, the adjustment that comes with moving behind the microphone and what makes guarding Kevin Kevin Durant so terrifying. Robbie also has a terrific story about Matt Painter and waffles.
What defines a bid thief?
It’s pretty simple, really: A team that has no chance at earning an at-large bid winning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament in a conference where there is an at-large team. If, say, neither Gonzaga nor Saint Mary’s wins the WCC tournament’s automatic bid, then that means that the WCC will receive three bids, or two at-large bids and one automatic bid.
That means there is one less spot in the at-large pool for the teams in the middle of the SEC, the Big 12 and the ACC.
Hence the term big thief.
Where are this year’s potential bid thieves coming from? Who should the teams on the bubble be wary of?
PAC-12
The Pac-12 is weird this year. Not only are there only two teams that can be considered a lock for the NCAA tournament at this point in the season, both of those teams — who were, at one point, ranked in the top five nationally this year — have fallen off a cliff. Arizona lost Allonzo Trier to a failed PED test and they may have lost their head coach in Sean Miller. Arizona State, on the other hand, has just lost. They’re 7-9 in Pac-12 play and seem to be headed for the 8-9 game in the Pac-12 tournament. That would mean that they would face-off with Arizona in the quarterfinals, assuming that Arizona can get a split at home against Stanford and Cal this weekend.
Put another way, it’s going to be much easier for a sleeper to make a run in the Pac-12 tournament than it will be in any other major conference tournament.
So who are the potential bid thieves here?
At this point, I think USC is going to be on the right side of the bubble. UCLA and Washington might be able to play their way into a bid without having to win the automatic bid. Leaving them out, I think OREGON and UTAH have both played well of late, while STANFORD has proven they have the ability to get hot and reel off four wins in a row. Frankly, I think you pencil the Pac-12 in for five bids and figure out who those five bids are on Selection Sunday.
AMERICAN
The American has three teams at the top of the league — Cincinnati, Wichita State and Houston — that are locks for the Dance. They also don’t really have much in the way of a bubble team, unless you Temple is going to be able to make a run to the tournament.
What they do have, however, is SMU. Prior to Shake Milton suffering a broken hand and Jarrey Foster tearing his ACL, the Mustangs looked like a team that might be able to earn a tournament bid. Two weeks before Milton’s injury, he had 34 points in a win at Wichita State. They have not been the same team since, but Milton is the type of talent that could spark a run in a conference tournament. It’s also probably worth mentioning that TULSA, who looks like they will finish fourth in the league, had won six in a row prior to Sunday’s loss at Cincinnati. They haven’t lost a game that wasn’t a roadie against Wichita State or Cincinnati since Jan. 17th.
ATLANTIC 10
The Atlantic 10 may have just opened up that much more. Rhode Island, who looked like far and away the best team in the league, went out and lost by 30 points to St. Joe’s on Tuesday night at home.
Spoiler alert: St. Joe’s is not all that good this season.
At this point, I really only think that one of three teams can win the Atlantic 10 tournament this season — URI, St. Bonaventure and Davidson have been far and away the best teams in the conference during league play — but both URI and the Bonnies seem like they should be in come Selection Sunday.
That leaves DAVIDSON, who shook off a slow start to the season to really play some good basketball for the last month. The Wildcats have won seven of their last nine games, and those two losses came at URI and at St. Bonaventure in triple-overtime on Tuesday night. They are, as usual, an offensive juggernaut with talents like Peyton Aldridge and Kellan Grady on the roster, but what’s promising is that, in A10 play, they’ve been the league’s fourth-best defensive team; they were the second-best defensive team in league play prior to giving up 117 points to the Bonnies last night.
Bob McKillop’s club could end up making the Atlantic 10 a three-bid conference.
WCC
We know who the two best teams in the WCC are: Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga. That isn’t much of a secret at this point. And barring some kind of disastrous loss for the Gaels, both of them are locks for the NCAA tournament. They will also be on opposite sides of the bracket, meaning that there will be some opportunities for opponents to pick them off before the final.
The team to watch out for here is BYU. San Diego would have been a threat before their coach was arrested for domestic violence and San Francisco does have a win over the Gaels, but BYU is the only team in the league that is close to par with the Zags and the Gaels from a talent perspective.
MOUNTAIN WEST
As of now, the only team in the Mountain West that has any chance at an at-large bid is Nevada. BOISE STATE is on the fringes, but they missed their chance to add an elite win when they lost at home to the Wolf Pack, and since they are locked into theNo. 2 seed, they only way they’ll be able to do that in the MWC tournament is in the beat Nevada in the title game … and earn the automatic bid.
And that probably makes the Broncos the ultimate big thief. They’re a borderline top 50 team on KenPom with the best player in the conference — sorry Caleb Martin — on their roster in Chandler Hutchison.
But if you wanted to bet on where the bubble is going to lose a bid, the Mountain West is probably the safest best. The league doesn’t have the profile to actually carry more than one at-large team, but they do have some talent in the conference and teams that are unquestionably good enough to pick on Eric Musselman’s club. Let’s start with UNLV, who has quite a bit of talent — including future first round pick Brandon McCoy — and will be playing home games throughout the league tournament. They also won at Nevada (albeit while Nevada was injured) this month. WYOMING has one of the best one-two punches in the conference with Justin James and Hayden Dalton and they beat a full-strength Nevada team in Laramie earlier this year.
FRESNO STATE has some talent on their roster this year. SAN DIEGO STATE got Malik Pope back after he sat out for one game and they seem to have figured out that Jalen McDaniels might actually be their best player. Even NEW MEXICO has won some games this year.
The MWC tournament is going to be wild this year.
CONFERENCE USA
The big question here is whether or not you believe that Middle Tennessee State is actually an NCAA tournament team. They are 26th in the RPI, they have three Quadrant 1 wins this season while playing in a league that isn’t exactly loaded with talent and their one “bad” loss this season came at home against Belmont, who is 77th in the RPI; the cutoff for that being a Quadrant 2 loss is 75th in the RPI.
So let’s assume that the Blue Raiders are going to be dancing as long as they don’t lose to one of the dumpster fires that currently exist in CUSA. That leaves two legitimate bid thief candidates: OLD DOMINION and WESTERN KENTUCKY. WKU is loaded with high-major cast-offs like Darius Thompson (Virginia), Lamonte Bearden (Buffalo), Moustapha Diagne (Syracuse) and Dwight Coleby (Kansas and Ole Miss), while ODU is more balanced and better defensively. The Monarchs, however, have lost all three games they’ve played against WKU and MTSU this season.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Is Loyola-Chicago is deserving of an at-large bid? According to Bracket Matrix, they are the second highest-rated mid-major program. They also have a win at Florida and a top 35 RPI. But a 3-3 mark against the top two Quadrants and a pair of losses to teams outside the top two Quadrants is not ideal, particularly when you consider that they could end up taking another one if they don’t lose to either ILLINOIS STATE or BRADLEY.
Bracketology: Madness as March arrives
Madness prevailed on Tuesday night, as odd results engulfed college hoops. March starts tomorrow, you say? Okay, maybe that explains it. If so, buckle up. The next twelve days could get bumpy.
The No. 1 seed line remains stable. Other than that? Seed lines are up for grabs, especially in the middle of the bracket. Along the bubble, teams have a lot on the line between now and Selection Sunday.
Quick note … a couple of teams had their true seed line altered to fit bracketing principles. Here’s the latest …
UPDATED: February 28, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Louisville vs. Kansas State | West Region
- Syracuse vs. Washington | East Region
- NC A&T vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | South Region
- NICHOLLS vs. UC-IRVINE | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|EAST – Boston
|Charlotte
|Pittsburgh
|1) VIRGINIA
|1) Villanova
|16) NC A&T / ARK-PB
|16) NICHOLLS / UC-IRVINE
|8) Butler
|8) Miami-FL
|9) Arizona State
|9) Missouri
|Boise
|San Diego
|5) Ohio State
|5) Kentucky
|12) LOUISIANA
|12) Syracuse / Washington
|4) West Virginia
|4) Texas Tech
|13) MURRAY STATE
|13) VERMONT
|Dallas
|Wichita
|6) RHODE ISLAND
|6) Arkansas
|11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|11) USC
|3) AUBURN
|3) CINCINNATI
|14) CHARLESTON
|14) RIDER
|Nashville
|Nashville
|7) NC State
|7) Creighton
|10) Providence
|10) Alabama
|2) Purdue
|2) North Carolina
|15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|15) UNC-ASHEVILLE
|WEST – Los Angeles
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Wichita
|Detroit
|1) KANSAS
|1) XAVIER
|16) FL GULF COAST
|16) PENNSYLVANIA
|8) Seton Hall
|8) TCU
|9) Texas AM
|9) Florida State
|San Diego
|Boise
|5) ARIZONA
|5) Michigan
|12) NEW MEXICO ST
|12) LOYOLA (CHI)
|4) Clemson
|4) GONZAGA
|13) BUFFALO
|13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|Dallas
|Pittsburgh
|6) Florida
|6) Houston
|11) Kansas St / Louisville
|11) St. Bonaventure
|3) Wichita State
|3) Tennessee
|14) UNC-GREENSBORO
|14) BUCKNELL
|Detroit
|Charlotte
|7) Virginia Tech
|7) NEVADA
|10) Saint Mary’s
|10) Oklahoma
|2) MICHIGAN STATE
|2) Duke
|15) MONTANA
|15) WAGNER
NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas
Last Four Byes (at large): Saint Mary’s, St. Bonaventure, Alabama, USC
Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Louisville, Syracuse, Washington
First Four OUT (at large): Baylor, UCLA, Texas, Marquette
Next four teams OUT (at large): Mississippi State, Nebraska, Georgia, LSU
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse
SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas AM, Alabama
BIG 12 (6): KANSAS, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State
Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Creighton, Butler, Seton Hall, Providence
Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN STATE, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, USC, Washington
American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston
Atlantic 10 (2): RHODE ISLAND, St. Bonaventure
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls (SLND), UNC-Greensboro (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.
VIDEO: Jacksonville State player surprised by mom he hasn’t seen in five years
Jacksonville State’s Nobertas Giga is a 6-foot-9 senior from Lithuania. He left his hometown in 2013 to come to the United States to play basketball in high school, and he hadn’t seen his mom since he left.
Until this week, when head coach Ray Harper surprised Nobertas by telling him he had to watch some film.
Dry not to let it get too dusty:
Tuesday’s Three Things To Know: Bonnies win, Tar Heels lose, Sexton and Young NIT bound?
1. ST. BONAVENTURE AND DAVIDSON PLAYED A THREE-OT THRILLER
This game was insane.
The final score was 117-113. It went into three overtimes. Jaylen Adams and Peyton Aldridge, the two stars, both went crazy — Adams finished with 34 points and Aldridge had 43 points — before they fouled out. Five players went for at least 30 points. No one led by more than four points from the 19 minute mark of the second half until there was less than a minute left in OT.
In the end, it was Matt Mobley making plays at the end of the third OT to spark a comeback and help the Bonnies pull away.
This was a massive, massive win for St. Bonaventure, who is currently in a fight to actually get into the NCAA tournament.
2. THAT UNC-MIAMI ENDING, THO
No. 9 North Carolina trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half of Joel Berry II’s senior night before he turned in a vintage Joel Berry and carried the team all the way back.
Berry finished with 31 points, including a three with 4.1 seconds left to tie the game.
That’s when JaQuan Newton did this:
3. ARE THE TWO BEST POINT GUARD PROSPECTS IN THE COUNTRY GOING TO MISS THE NCAA TOURNAMENT?
Oklahoma went on the road and lost by 23 points to Baylor on Tuesday night, meaning that Trae Young’s team has now lost seven of their last eight and 10 of their last 13 games.
They’re 17-12 on the season.
Alabama?
They lost their fourth straight game. At home. By 21 points. Collin Sexton and the Crimson Tide have now lost four straight.
They’re now 17-13.
We went deeper on their standing within the bubble here.
Gafford scores 21 to lead Arkansas past No. 14 Auburn, 91-82
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.
Gafford was 10 of 15 from the field, including seven dunks, and matched his career high with seven blocks for the Razorbacks (21-9, 10-7 Southeastern Conference), who won for the fourth time at home over a ranked team this season.
Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon each topped the 1,000-point mark in their second seasons at Arkansas, with Barford finishing with 20 points and Macon 16. The seniors are the sixth and seventh players in school history to score more than 1,000 points in only two seasons.
Mustapha Heron scored 28 points and Jared Harper had 20 to lead the Tigers (24-6, 12-5), who could have clinched at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a win. Horace Spencer added 12 points in the loss for Auburn, which shot just 34.4 percent (22 of 64).
The defeat marked the first time Auburn has lost back-to-back games this season, and it was the school’s third in its last four games.
BIG PICTURE
Auburn: The Tigers were trying to match the school record for SEC road wins in a season against Arkansas, a team Auburn defeated 88-77 at home on Jan. 6. Auburn came into the game 5-3 on the road in conference play, the only school with a winning road mark in the league, but it only led briefly in the opening minutes on Tuesday and was unable to recover after Arkansas built a 19-point lead in the second half.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks entered the game 30th in the NCAA’s RPI ratings and likely well on their way to the NCAA Tournament following a road win at Alabama over the weekend. The win over the Tigers improved Arkansas to 15-2 at Bud Walton Arena this season and all but assures the school of reaching the tournament for a third time in four seasons, the Razorbacks best run since three straight appearances from 2006-08.