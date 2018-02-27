More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

VIDEO: Buzz Williams tells fans ‘quit cussing’ in win over

By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 10:36 AM EST
During Virginia Tech’s win over No. 5 Duke on Monday night, the Hokie faithful were not happy about the way that Grayson Allen drew a foul in the second half.

So as he headed to the free throw line, VT’s student section started chanting something that rhymed with Full Hit.

Buzz Williams was not happy about it, and he let them know.

Miles Bridges' family committed NCAA violation, reinstated prior to Sunday's game

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 10:51 AM EST
One of the biggest questions that I’ve gotten since Yahoo’s report that a number of different college basketball players were in a spreadsheet that Christian Dawkins filed as an expense report with ex-NBA agent Andy Miller is how this process works with the NCAA.

How would they even investigate this?

The answer can be found with something that Michigan State made public on Monday. The school announced that during their investigation into the report that Yahoo published, they found that members of the Bridges family had a meal paid for by an agent during the 2016-17 season without Miles’ knowledge. The dinner was valued at $40. Michigan State immediately declared Bridges ineligible and self-reported the violation to the NCAA.

The NCAA then required Bridges to make restitution — donating the value of the dinner to a charity of his choosing — and then immediately reinstated his eligibility.

Something similar happened with Collin Sexton of Alabama earlier this season. A meal involving a member of Sexton’s family and an agent was discovered after it appeared that Sexton’s father and a member of the Alabama staff were mentioned in the FBI’s complaint. The value of that dinner was higher, as Sexton was suspended for the season opener before being cleared to play.

That this process exists was the crux of Louisville’s appeal to the NCAA over the scandal involving strippers and sex workers that were brought into the dorms. Louisville’s argument was that since the value of those parties was so low that if they had been discovered in real time, this process would have played out and the players that were retroactively ruled ineligible would have been immediately reinstated. Put another way, Louisville’s argument would be that the dollar value is similar to the dollar value of what Bridges received, so if Michigan State doesn’t have to vacate the wins that he participated in, they shouldn’t have to, either.

Either way, it’s a silly process that assumes guilt until innocence is proven over a non-consequential amount of money in a sport where the labor doesn’t have a chance to earn their market value.

I’m just happy they didn’t decide to try and make an example out of any of the kids that showed up in those spreadsheets.

Monday's Three Things To Know: Kansas won a title, Duke lost a game, Bamba didn't play

Mike Comer/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 1:19 AM EST
1. DUKE BLEW A LEAD AND LOST TO VIRGINIA TECH

The Blue Devils made the trip down to Blacksburg on Monday night and took a loss to Virginia Tech after blowing a lead in the final minutes. Duke’s defense looked as good as it has been over the course of the last three weeks, which is a good sign, but this was yet another game with Marvin Bagley III on the court where Grayson Allen struggled.

That’s becoming a worrying concern.

But if you’re asking me if I’m concerned that this happened on the same day that I wrote this … well, I’m not. Virginia Tech beat Duke at home by one point. They also won at No. 1 Virginia.

2. TEXAS TECH RESTED THEIR STUDS IN A LOSS TO WEST VIRGINIA

The Red Raiders don’t have anything left to play for this regular season. Not anything all that relevant anyway.

That’s why Keenan Evans and Zach Smith, two seniors and arguably the two best players on Chris Beard’s roster, did not play on Monday night. Kansas had all but locked up the outright Big 12 title. The Red Raiders had lost three games in a row. Evans is dealing with a toe injury. Smith is still coming back from a foot injury. If those two are healthy, Texas Tech has a real shot to be a team that wins the Big 12 tournament and get to a Final Four.

I truly believe that.

So sit them.

Get them healthy.

And we’ll see you in March.

3. KANSAS LOCKED UP THE BIG 12 TITLE

On Senior Night in Lawrence, the Jayhawks knocked off Texas in a game that Mo Bamba sat out.

Like Keenan Evans, Bamba is battling a toe injury. With the loss, the Longhorns are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament.

Southeastern Louisiana has one player shot, another arrested for a shooting on campus

Randy Bergeron/Southeastern Louisiana
By Scott PhillipsFeb 27, 2018, 12:15 AM EST
Southeastern Louisiana senior guard Jabbar Singleton is among three men who were arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting that occurred on campus on Feb. 23.

According to a report from Laura McKnight of the Times-Picayune, Singleton is accused of illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a firearm while on school property. Singleton’s name and mugshot were released by the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, along with two other men, Hebert Joseph Jr., and Jacoby Senegal. Singleton’s bond was set at $85,000.

Both Joseph Jr. and Senegal face two counts each of attempted second-degree murder. The two men are also accused of carrying a firearm on school property. Senegal is additionally accused of possession of a stolen firearm. Bond for Joseph is set at $175,000 while Senegal’s bond is $225,000. The three men are accused of injuring two student-athletes in the shooting as school officials described the injuries as not life-threatening.

While Singleton was arrested Monday and suspended indefinitely from the men’s basketball program, according to school Athletic Director Jay Artigues, the senior played for Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday as the Lions extended a six-game winning streak.

That game was also notable for Southeastern Louisiana because teammate, and fellow senior, James Currington missed the contest for the Lions after he was shot late last week.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are the same, or connected, in any way at this point,  but Southeastern Louisiana head coach Jay Ladner commented about Currington’s status when The Lion’s Roar, a Southeastern Louisiana student newspaper, asked about his status.

“One, it’s just a terribly tragic situation for all involved, and there are some young men who have made some very poor choices that are going to affect them for the rest of their lives,” Ladner said in the story. “It altered our team in a sense that one of our players is out and received a gunshot wound, and this is something that is a problem all over our country, and how people are settling disputes with guns and they end up making mistakes.”

There is no timeframe for Currington’s recovery. Southeastern Louisiana is currently second place in the Southland right now and a threat to win the league title and get to the NCAA tournament.

Carter, Miles help No. 20 WVU beat No. 12 Texas Tech 84-74

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 12:07 AM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jevon Carter scored 21 points and Daxter Miles Jr. added 18 in their final home game, and No. 20 West Virginia rode a hot start to an 84-74 victory over No. 12 Texas Tech on Monday night.

West Virginia (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) broke a second-place tie with the Red Raiders (22-8, 10-7) and moved closer to earning the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament with one game left.

Sagaba Konate added 16 points, Esa Ahmad had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and James “Beetle” Bolden scored 10 for the Mountaineers, who have won three straight.

Freshman guard Jarrett Culver scored 26 points, Niem Stevenson added 24 and Zhaire Smith scored 12 for Texas Tech, which lost its fourth straight. The Red Raiders were without injured starters Justin Gray, Keenan Evans and Zach Smith.

West Virginia busted out to a 16-0 lead with Carter scoring seven points and Miles hitting a 3-pointer and feeding Ahmad for a pair of dunks.

The Mountaineers have blown several double-digit leads in losses this season, including in a 72-71 setback at Texas Tech, and a hush came over the crowd when Brandone Francis’ 3-pointer brought the Red Raiders within seven early in the second half.

Despite the solid play of Stevenson, Smith and Culver, the short-handed Red Raiders couldn’t keep up with West Virginia’s 10-player rotation.

Lamont West and Bolden made 3-pointers and Bolden followed with two free throws to push the lead to 52-38, and it stayed in double digits the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders shot 1 for 11 from the floor over the first seven minutes and were desperate to catch up after that. They went 23 of 44 (52 percent) the rest of the game.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers made just 16 of 27 free throws (59 percent), a stat they’ll need to improve on if they hope to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech finishes the regular season at home against TCU on Saturday.

West Virginia plays at Texas on Saturday.

Seniors propel No. 6 Kansas to 80-70 win over Texas

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Svi Mykhailiuk had 17 points, Devonte Graham added 10 and 11 assists and No. 6 Kansas beat Texas 80-70 Monday night.

The Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) used a strong night from seniors Mykhailiuk and Graham in what was the pair and walk-on Clay Young’s senior night and final game in Allen Fieldhouse. Their powerful start helped them control the game early, forcing the Longhorns (17-13, 7-10 Big 12) to burn four timeouts in the first half.

Kerwin Roach II led the way for Texas, scoring 18 points and dishing out eight assists just days after hitting the game-winner against Oklahoma State. Jacob Young posted 14 points and five rebounds.

The Longhorns were without star freshman Mo Bamba, who missed the game with a toe injury. Bamba, who leads the team in rebounds (10.6) and is second in points (13) per game, had 22 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high eight blocks against Kansas back in December.

Udoka Azubuike had another strong night down low for the Jayhawks, scoring a game-high 20 points and making 10 of 11 shots. Azubuike led the nation in field goal percentage entering the game (77.1 percent).

Kansas has now won 35 consecutive home finales, dating back to the 1983-84 season. The Jayhawks are locked in to the Big 12 tournament’s No. 1 seed.

Kansas is now 31-8 all-time against Texas, and has won all of the last nine meetings.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas seals an outright Big 12 championship after clinching at least a share of its 14th straight conference crown Saturday with a win over Texas Tech.

Texas remains on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. If the Longhorns aren’t chosen, it will be just the third time in the last 20 years they’ve missed the NCAAs.

UP NEXT

Kansas wraps up its season on the road against Oklahoma State Saturday.

Texas will finish the year with a home tilt against No. 20 West Virginia.