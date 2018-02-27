Southeastern Louisiana has one player shot, another arrested for a shooting on campus

Southeastern Louisiana senior guard Jabbar Singleton is among three men who were arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting that occurred on campus on Feb. 23.

According to a report from Laura McKnight of the Times-Picayune, Singleton is accused of illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a firearm while on school property. Singleton’s name and mugshot were released by the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, along with two other men, Hebert Joseph Jr., and Jacoby Senegal. Singleton’s bond was set at $85,000.

Both Joseph Jr. and Senegal face two counts each of attempted second-degree murder. The two men are also accused of carrying a firearm on school property. Senegal is additionally accused of possession of a stolen firearm. Bond for Joseph is set at $175,000 while Senegal’s bond is $225,000. The three men are accused of injuring two student-athletes in the shooting as school officials described the injuries as not life-threatening.

While Singleton was arrested Monday and suspended indefinitely from the men’s basketball program, according to school Athletic Director Jay Artigues, the senior played for Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday as the Lions extended a six-game winning streak.

That game was also notable for Southeastern Louisiana because teammate, and fellow senior, James Currington missed the contest for the Lions after he was shot late last week.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are the same, or connected, in any way at this point, but Southeastern Louisiana head coach Jay Ladner commented about Currington’s status when The Lion’s Roar, a Southeastern Louisiana student newspaper, asked about his status.

“One, it’s just a terribly tragic situation for all involved, and there are some young men who have made some very poor choices that are going to affect them for the rest of their lives,” Ladner said in the story. “It altered our team in a sense that one of our players is out and received a gunshot wound, and this is something that is a problem all over our country, and how people are settling disputes with guns and they end up making mistakes.”

There is no timeframe for Currington’s recovery. Southeastern Louisiana is currently second place in the Southland right now and a threat to win the league title and get to the NCAA tournament.