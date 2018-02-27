More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Player Of The Year Power Rankings: Marvin Bagley III drops out of the top five

By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Marvin Bagley III has me perplexed.

What should we do with him?

Should a player that is as talented as Bagley be considered for an all-american team when seemingly everyone on the roster around him, and the team in general, seems to play better when he’s not on the floor?

Let’s start with this: Wendell Carter, in the five games (including Michigan State) in which Bagley did not play, is averaging 15.4 points, 10.4 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.6 blocks. In the 25 games with him, Carter is averaging 14.0 points, 9.2 boards, 1.9 assists and 2.1 blocks. Some of that, however, is simply explainable by the fact that, in Bagley’s absence, Carter is allowed to roam free in the paint.

Grayson Allen’s numbers, however, are drastically different. In the 25 games where Bagley has played this season, Allen is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 boards, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals. In the five games without him? 26.4 points, 2.6 boards, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals.

Perhaps most importantly, Duke is 5-0 without Bagley on the floor, including a win over No. 2 Michigan State on a neutral court and some impressive, blow-out wins over teams in the middle of the ACC pack. With Bagley, Duke is now 19-6 after they lost at Virginia Tech in a game where they scored three points in the final five minutes and change as they blew a 60-51 lead.

Some of those numbers are noisy.

Part of the reason that Duke found a their form down the stretch of the season is that Bagley’s absence crippled their depth and forced Coach K to accept what we all knew was inevitable: That Duke is a 2-3 zone team this season. And that loss at Virginia Tech? It’s a road loss in conference play to a team with a win over North Carolina and at No. 1 Virginia in the last month that might climb up into the top 25 this week.

Put another way, losing at Virginia Tech is not the same as losing at Boston College.

Last night, during Duke’s loss, ESPN’s Dan Dakich made similar points albeit in a much more harsh and critical manner:

To be clear, I’m not calling Bagley selfish or all about himself.

I’m wondering whether or not Duke is better with just one of the two bigs on the floor at once, and even that doesn’t necessarily seem like it makes sense. Bagley has been active on a wing in that zone defense. There may be some validity to the idea that when the ball goes into Bagley it doesn’t come back out, but how often is that a result of the simple fact that Bagley is, you know, awesome? He is shooting 60 percent from the floor this season, and there aren’t many bigs that can stop him on the block.

Honestly, I think the biggest issue is that when the two bigs are on the floor together, the ball doesn’t move as quickly around the perimeter and there is not as much space in the lane for Allen to be an aggressive driver.

Put another way, with Bagley and Carter on the floor together, Duke becomes too predictable.

“We’re playing against teams that have scouted us the first couple games of the year, when nobody had seen half of our team play because we’re all young,” Grayson Allen told the Duke Chronicle. “Now we’re close to 30 games in, so teams have a lot of scouting on us and they know how to defend us, so we have to adjust to that.”

Whatever the case may be, I’ve dropped Bagley off of my first-team all-american list for the time being. As of today, I see there being six first-team all-american candidates that are valid: Jalen Brunson, Trae Young, Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III have been there for months, but I also think that right now, Devonte’ Graham of Kansas and Trevon Bluiett of Xavier have to be on that list as well. If you made me pick today, I would ride with Graham and Bluiett over Bagley. They are the superstars of teams that have — or seem likely to — win outright league titles in the two toughest leagues (and only two power conference leagues that play true round-robins) in the sport.

Anyway, I spoke in depth with ESPN’s Dalen Cuff about the Bagley conundrum on a podcast last week. We dive into it in more depth if you are interested:

Here is the full top ten.

1. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
2. DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas
3. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
4. DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
5. TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier
6. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
7. KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
8. JOCK LANDALE, Saint Mary’s
9. KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech
10. GARY CLARK, Cincinnati

ALSO CONSIDERED: JAYLEN ADAMS, St. Bonaventure; MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova; MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State; JEVON CARTER, West Virginia; CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue; AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA; CHANDLER HUTCHISON, Boise State; CALEB MARTIN, Nevada; LUKE MAYE, North Carolina; LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State

Big Ten Tournament Preview and Postseason Awards

Rey del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
It may still be February, but March is officially here.

The Big Ten tournament is the first of the major conference tournaments to kick off, and they’ll be doing so in New York City, which is just as dumb of an idea as it sounds. One year after playing their league tournament in Washington D.C.’s Verizon Center, the Big Ten opted to try and get into Madison Square Garden this season. But that’s the Big East’s home in March, which is why the Big Ten was forced to move everything up a week this year.

They played two league games the first weekend in December. The teams in the conference had to pack their league schedule as tight as possible. Everyone played two games a week for the entirety of league play. There weren’t off-days, all so the Big Ten could make the cash-grab of appealing to the New York City market. After all, nothing says Big Ten basketball quite like Rutgers and Maryland.

The league did all this so that they can make as much money as humanly possible off of the part of the country they’re trying to annex into the “Big Ten cable footprint”.

And there still isn’t enough money to be able to pay athletes, because this isn’t just a business and it’s all about getting a scholarship and an education and playing for the love of the game.

Right?

*eyes roll through the back of my head*

Anyway, let’s talk some hoops.

THE FAVORITE

Michigan State is the best team in the Big Ten, just like we all thought they were going to be entering the season.. They won the outright league title, they have the most talent and they are the most difficult to matchup with. I also think that they are currently peaking, as Cassius Winston is learning to takeover games in big moments and Tom Izzo is starting to trust a lineup that features Jaren Jackson at the five and Miles Bridges at the four.

THE CONTENDERS

Ohio State and Purdue are the other two teams that were in the mix for the Big Ten title this year. The Buckeyes probably have the league’s best player in Keita Bates-Diop and they enter the league tournament with the most to gain; Purdue and Michigan State are probably going to end up being top two seeds, while Ohio State still has some work left to do to get to that level. Purdue, on the other hand, has just been so impressive this season. They have a star in league guard Carsen Edwards and he’s flanked by four seniors — assuming Vince Edwards will be good to go — that all understand and embrace the roles they are asked to play. When things are clicking for the Boilermakers, they are a machine.

WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?

Nebraska, Nebraska, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers is the only argument that you need to show why the Big Ten is just is not all that good. Nebraska will enter the Big Ten tournament with a 22-9 record and a 13-5 mark in the Big Ten, but I’d be willing to wager there aren’t any brackets that currently have them in the NCAA tournament. That’s because they only have one Quadrant 1 win: Michigan, at home. Their draw is perfect, too. As the No. 4 seed, they’ll (likely) get No. 5 seed Michigan in the quarters and No. 1 seed Michigan State in the semis. If they don’t win those two games, I don’t think they get into the tournament.

Nebraska’s Tim Miles (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

WHO IS ON THE BUBBLE?

See above. The only other team anywhere near the bubble is Penn State, but I think they would need to win three games to really be in the discussion.

THE SLEEPER

It’s been weird watching the transformation of Michigan this season. The Wolverines, under John Beilein, have developed a reputation for being an elite offensive team that can struggle on the defensive end of the floor. This year, they are ranked 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. They aren’t just a group of shooters with a couple soft bigs that only want to score. They still have those guys, but they also have a young core of tough-minded, defense-first athletes that can grind out wins when they need to. The Wolverines enter the postseason on a five-game winning streak.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Keita Bates-Diop is probably the best player in the Big Ten. Carsen Edwards can absolutely take over a game offensively. Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson are the two best NBA prospects in the league. But I’m going to go with Wisconsin‘s Ethan Happ. He hasn’t had a great season as a junior, but he’s played much better down the stretch as the Badgers have continued to improve. They won three straight and four out of five — including a win over Purdue — before a season-ending loss by five points to Michigan State at home.

X-FACTORS

  • Will Michigan State fully embrace a small-ball lineup?  When they play Miles Bridges at the four and Jaren Jackson at the five, the Spartans are very hard to guard.
  • We all saw what Juwan Morgan is capable of when he went for 34 points in a win over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic. Like Wisconsin, Indiana came on strong late in the season.
  • Likewise, Tony Carr is a guy that might ruin someone’s dreams of hoisting a trophy in the Big Apple. Penn State lost three in a row at the end of the season to put an end to their at-large hopes pending a tournament run, but he can catch fire.

NBC SPORTS’ BIG TEN POSTSEASON AWARDS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

  • Carsen Edwards, Purdue
  • Cassius Winston, Michigan State
  • Miles Bridges, Michigan State
  • Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
  • Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

  • Tony Carr, Penn State
  • James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
  • Vincent Edwards, Purdue
  • Mo Wagner, Michigan
  • Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Miles Bridges’ family committed NCAA violation, reinstated prior to Sunday’s game

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 10:51 AM EST
One of the biggest questions that I’ve gotten since Yahoo’s report that a number of different college basketball players were in a spreadsheet that Christian Dawkins filed as an expense report with ex-NBA agent Andy Miller is how this process works with the NCAA.

How would they even investigate this?

The answer can be found with something that Michigan State made public on Monday. The school announced that during their investigation into the report that Yahoo published, they found that members of the Bridges family had a meal paid for by an agent during the 2016-17 season without Miles’ knowledge. The dinner was valued at $40. Michigan State immediately declared Bridges ineligible and self-reported the violation to the NCAA.

The NCAA then required Bridges to make restitution — donating the value of the dinner to a charity of his choosing — and then immediately reinstated his eligibility.

Something similar happened with Collin Sexton of Alabama earlier this season. A meal involving a member of Sexton’s family and an agent was discovered after it appeared that Sexton’s father and a member of the Alabama staff were mentioned in the FBI’s complaint. The value of that dinner was higher, as Sexton was suspended for the season opener before being cleared to play.

That this process exists was the crux of Louisville’s appeal to the NCAA over the scandal involving strippers and sex workers that were brought into the dorms. Louisville’s argument was that since the value of those parties was so low that if they had been discovered in real time, this process would have played out and the players that were retroactively ruled ineligible would have been immediately reinstated. Put another way, Louisville’s argument would be that the dollar value is similar to the dollar value of what Bridges received, so if Michigan State doesn’t have to vacate the wins that he participated in, they shouldn’t have to, either.

Either way, it’s a silly process that assumes guilt until innocence is proven over a non-consequential amount of money in a sport where the labor doesn’t have a chance to earn their market value.

I’m just happy they didn’t decide to try and make an example out of any of the kids that showed up in those spreadsheets.

VIDEO: Buzz Williams tells fans ‘quit cussing’ in win over

By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 10:36 AM EST
During Virginia Tech’s win over No. 5 Duke on Monday night, the Hokie faithful were not happy about the way that Grayson Allen drew a foul in the second half.

So as he headed to the free throw line, VT’s student section started chanting something that rhymed with Full Hit.

Buzz Williams was not happy about it, and he let them know.

Monday’s Three Things To Know: Kansas won a title, Duke lost a game, Bamba didn’t play

Mike Comer/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 1:19 AM EST
1. DUKE BLEW A LEAD AND LOST TO VIRGINIA TECH

The Blue Devils made the trip down to Blacksburg on Monday night and took a loss to Virginia Tech after blowing a lead in the final minutes. Duke’s defense looked as good as it has been over the course of the last three weeks, which is a good sign, but this was yet another game with Marvin Bagley III on the court where Grayson Allen struggled.

That’s becoming a worrying concern.

But if you’re asking me if I’m concerned that this happened on the same day that I wrote this … well, I’m not. Virginia Tech beat Duke at home by one point. They also won at No. 1 Virginia.

2. TEXAS TECH RESTED THEIR STUDS IN A LOSS TO WEST VIRGINIA

The Red Raiders don’t have anything left to play for this regular season. Not anything all that relevant anyway.

That’s why Keenan Evans and Zach Smith, two seniors and arguably the two best players on Chris Beard’s roster, did not play on Monday night. Kansas had all but locked up the outright Big 12 title. The Red Raiders had lost three games in a row. Evans is dealing with a toe injury. Smith is still coming back from a foot injury. If those two are healthy, Texas Tech has a real shot to be a team that wins the Big 12 tournament and get to a Final Four.

I truly believe that.

So sit them.

Get them healthy.

And we’ll see you in March.

3. KANSAS LOCKED UP THE BIG 12 TITLE

On Senior Night in Lawrence, the Jayhawks knocked off Texas in a game that Mo Bamba sat out.

Like Keenan Evans, Bamba is battling a toe injury. With the loss, the Longhorns are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament.

Southeastern Louisiana has one player shot, another arrested for a shooting on campus

Randy Bergeron/Southeastern Louisiana
By Scott PhillipsFeb 27, 2018, 12:15 AM EST
Southeastern Louisiana senior guard Jabbar Singleton is among three men who were arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting that occurred on campus on Feb. 23.

According to a report from Laura McKnight of the Times-Picayune, Singleton is accused of illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a firearm while on school property. Singleton’s name and mugshot were released by the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, along with two other men, Hebert Joseph Jr., and Jacoby Senegal. Singleton’s bond was set at $85,000.

Both Joseph Jr. and Senegal face two counts each of attempted second-degree murder. The two men are also accused of carrying a firearm on school property. Senegal is additionally accused of possession of a stolen firearm. Bond for Joseph is set at $175,000 while Senegal’s bond is $225,000. The three men are accused of injuring two student-athletes in the shooting as school officials described the injuries as not life-threatening.

While Singleton was arrested Monday and suspended indefinitely from the men’s basketball program, according to school Athletic Director Jay Artigues, the senior played for Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday as the Lions extended a six-game winning streak.

That game was also notable for Southeastern Louisiana because teammate, and fellow senior, James Currington missed the contest for the Lions after he was shot late last week.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are the same, or connected, in any way at this point,  but Southeastern Louisiana head coach Jay Ladner commented about Currington’s status when The Lion’s Roar, a Southeastern Louisiana student newspaper, asked about his status.

“One, it’s just a terribly tragic situation for all involved, and there are some young men who have made some very poor choices that are going to affect them for the rest of their lives,” Ladner said in the story. “It altered our team in a sense that one of our players is out and received a gunshot wound, and this is something that is a problem all over our country, and how people are settling disputes with guns and they end up making mistakes.”

There is no timeframe for Currington’s recovery. Southeastern Louisiana is currently second place in the Southland right now and a threat to win the league title and get to the NCAA tournament.