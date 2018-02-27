More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb

Paralyzed ex-UConn hoops player now a curling Paralympian

Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

NORFOLK, Conn. (AP) — Steve Emt was rolling himself up a hill to a pie shop in Falmouth, Massachusetts, when the coach of a wheelchair curling team noticed the former UConn basketball player.

The shop’s name was Pie in the Sky. An interesting coincidence, Emt thought, when Tony Colacchio approached him and suggested that within a year he could turn Emt into a Paralympic athlete in a sport he’d never heard of.

It took a few years, but next month, Emt will compete in the Paralympic Games in South Korea as the vice skip of the United States curling team.

“The sport just bit me,” he said. “With everything that has happened to me in life, I’ve learned to stop asking why. Everything happens for a reason.”

He was a student at the U.S. Military Academy in when he lost his father, a man he says was his best friend, mentor and coach. His dad’s death, he said, led to falling grades at West Point and a decision to come home to Hebron, Connecticut, where he was a basketball and soccer star in high school.

Jim Calhoun said he learned from his players about this big, tough kid playing intramural games at UConn. Calhoun, who also had lost his father at a young age, gave the 6-foot-4, Emt him a chance to walk on to the Huskies. He played with the likes of Ray Allen, Donyell Marshall and current coach Kevin Ollie from 1992 to 1994.

“Coach Calhoun stepped right in as a father figure,” Emt said. “He became a person I could talk to, a person who demanded the most out of me, showed me what it was to never give up, to give 100 percent every day.”

Emt said he needed those values, instilled by his dad and drilled home by Calhoun to help him survive what came next.

A year removed from UConn, Emt lost his ability to walk when he decided to get into his truck after a night of watching basketball and drinking with friends at a bar in East Hartford. He drove off Interstate 84, flipped five times into a bridge abutment going about 80 mph. He broke most of his ribs and his back, severing his spinal cord.

What followed were surgeries and months of rehab, learning to open a door by himself, put clothes on, make toast.

“There were two days at the beginning I couldn’t get out of bed. I hit bottom. I was questioning a lot of things,” he said. “I was 25. I could have played professional basketball in Europe. I could have played professional soccer. All that was gone. I messed up. What now?”

Calhoun gave him some advice.

“I didn’t want people telling him how tough he had it,” Calhoun said. “I told him, no, you’re not going to play in the NBA, but you weren’t going to do that anyway. So, why not put those good things you do have, your mind, your toughness, into something positive.”

A while later a friend asked Emt to mentor a troubled teen. That gave him some direction. He wanted to work with kids; he wanted to be an example. Emt eventually went back to school, became a math teacher and for 20 years, a high school basketball coach.

He said he never had the desire to play wheelchair basketball. He has tried several other adaptive sports, even racing a hand cycle in the 2010 New York marathon.

But then in July 2012 he went on vacation to Cape Cod, and decided to get some pie.

About a week after their meeting at the pie shop, Colacchio convinced Emt to come watch an international tournament, called a bonspiel, which was being held on the cape. During that tournament, the coach called to say a Canadian team was missing a player and asked if Emt would be willing to drive from his home in Connecticut to fill in. He’d have to learn the game between midnight and 4 a.m., after the curling tournament had ended for the day.

No problem. The math teacher fell in love with the angles of the game, figuring out how hard to throw the stone down the ice and how much curl was needed to make a shot.

Colacchio said he was immediately impressed by Emt’s dedication. His star pupil now practices about 20 hours a week, either making the five-hour round-trip drive to Cape Cod or two hours to clubs in Norfolk, Connecticut or Bridgeport.

“The day they put that USA jacket on him, he cried,” Colacchio said, choking up himself. “I still get emotional thinking about it.”

Emt’s team leaves this week. They will spend some time in Japan practicing before the games. The curling begins March 10.

Calhoun said he’s convinced Emt can help bring home a medal.

“When things don’t always go your way, it takes more than the average person to overcome it,” Calhoun said. “Steve’s always done that. So, I think he can help his teammates, who have all been through similar things, realize, maybe when the times get tougher, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ You know how people ask, ‘Who would you want in your foxhole? I would like to have Steve Emt in my foxhole.”

Follow Pat Eaton-Robb on Twitter @peatonrobb

LeBron James believes NCAA is a ‘corrupt’ organization

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonFeb 27, 2018, 5:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

As a result of the FBI’s probe into corruption and fraud in college basketball, there have been numerous conversations regarding amateurism and the role/effectiveness of the NCAA. Plenty have been critical of the governing body of collegiate athletics, and on Tuesday Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was emphatic in discussing his thoughts about the NCAA.

James believes that the NCAA is a corrupt organization, and he’s not sure that there’s a way to fix things either.

“I don’t know if there’s any fixing the NCAA,” James said Tuesday morning. “I don’t think there is. It’s what’s been going on for many, many, many, many years, I don’t know how you can fix it. I don’t see how you can fix it. I don’t know all the ins and outs about it. I don’t know all the rules and regulations about it, but I do know what five-star athletes bring to a campus, both in basketball and football. I know how much these college coaches get paid. I know how much these colleges are gaining off these kids.

“I’ve always heard the narrative that they get a free education, but you guys are not bringing me on campus to get an education, you guys are bringing me on it to help you get to a Final Four or to a national championship,” James continued. “…the NCAA is corrupt, we know that. Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt.”

While some will look to detract from James’ statement by pointing out that he did not play in college, as he was selected with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of high school, that doesn’t mean he never experienced the recruiting process.

And while receiving an education is supposed to be part of the process for college athletes, their value in the current system is just as much (if not more) about what they can do to win games and thereby improve revenue for the schools they represent. However, it should be noted that the NCAA is serving as the representative of its members. If the NCAA is going to be called out for its practices, so should its member institutions.

NCAA announces experimental rules to be used during NIT

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonFeb 27, 2018, 4:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

While it’s the NCAA tournament that captivates much of the nation for three weekends in March/early April, the Postseason NIT is an important event as well. Not only are there 32 teams looking to end their seasons on a positive note, but the event tends to be used as a way for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee to see the effects that proposed rules changes would have on the game.

Tuesday afternoon it was announced that four experimental rules modifications will be used in this year’s Postseason NIT, including moving the three-point line out to the international distance of 22 feet, 1.75 inches. Also, the lane will be widened from 12 feet to 16 feet, matching the width used in the NBA.

Both of these rules modifications are being made to see if such a move will help improve spacing and limit physical play in the half-court.

The other two rules modifications will impact the clock, with games being split into four, ten-minute quarters as opposed to two, 20-minute halves. And an offensive rebound will trigger the shot clock being reset to 20 seconds as opposed to the full 30 seconds.

With the NCAA playing rules process having a two-year cycle, the earliest that rules changes can be made will be May 2019. But even with that being the case, these games provide the rules committed with valuable on-court evidence when assessing the possible impact of these changes.

“Experimenting with two significant court dimension rules, a shot-clock reset rule and a game-format rule all have some level of support in the membership, so the NIT will provide the opportunity to gather invaluable data and measure the experience of the participants,” NCAA senior vice president of men’s basketball Dan Gavitt said in the release.

Bubble Banter: It is going to be an important night on the bubble

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 4:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Monday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

YET TO PLAY

MISSISSIPPI STATE
MISSOURI
KANSAS STATE
BAYLOR
ST. BONAVENTURE

Agents search Iowa AAU coach’s cabin in nude videos case

The Des Moines Register via AP
Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators seized phones, hard drives and other devices during a search of a cabin owned by a prominent Iowa youth basketball coach under investigation for allegedly making videos of boys showering, court records show.

An investigator also said Monday that Iowa officials are considering asking the FBI to join the probe into Greg Stephen, which has stunned the state’s basketball scene.

Stephen, 42, hasn’t been charged with any crimes. He was one of two founders and the co-director of the Iowa Barnstormers, a traveling Amateur Athletic Union team that has produced several Division I college basketball players. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery’s son played for the Barnstormers, as did Joe Weiskamp, a top 50 prospect currently committed to Iowa, and Joey Hauser, a four-star prospect that has already enrolled at Marquette for the second semester of this season.

The Barnstormers organization cut ties with Stephen on Thursday after learning that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was investigating potential child pornography and invasion of privacy charges involving him.

Agents searched Stephen’s home in Monticello, about 130 miles northeast of Des Moines, and seized several items Thursday. Newly available documents show agents also searched his cabin in the popular recreation area near Lake Delhi, which is about 10 miles north of Monticello. Investigators say a source told them that Stephen occasionally spent weekends there and used it for summertime group gatherings with players. Federal tax filings show the Barnstormers listed the cabin as its mailing address.

Agents seized at least 10 cellphones and tablets, along with hard drives, thumb drives, memory cards, digital video cassettes and documents related to team operations. The Barnstormers field teams from 4th grade through 12th grade and Stephen worked with all ages, most recently coaching the 10th-grade team.

The searches came after a source gave police a recording device that contained video clips of underage males disrobing in a hotel bathroom, apparently unaware they were being recorded. The source, whose name is redacted from court documents, told police he discovered the device while performing home improvement work at Stephen’s home and that he had prior concerns about pornographic images Stephen possessed of young males.

Attempts to reach Stephen by phone, through social media and at the family-owned Monticello car dealership where he’s a general manager have failed. His father, Roger Stephen, said Friday that “there is no problem” and that allegations of wrongdoing are “fake news.” On Monday, Roger Stephen said his son was “doing good” and consulting with multiple lawyers, whom he didn’t identify.

Iowa DCI Special Agent Rick Rahn said the FBI hasn’t been asked to participate in the case to date, but “we’re looking at that angle.”

“We are looking to see what partnerships we want to be able to make that we feel would better the investigation,” he said.

The Barnstormers said last week the Adidas-sponsored organization was shocked by the inquiry and asked players to report any wrongdoing to police. The organization indicated Sunday it intends to keep operating, pledging to “proceed with our mission of helping kids reach their goals and dreams” and announcing new leadership roles.

Follow Ryan J. Foley on Twitter @rjfoley

Big Ten Tournament Preview and Postseason Awards

Rey del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 27, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Player Of The Year Power Rankings: Marvin Bagley III drops out of the top five VIDEO: Chris Clarke tip-in helps Virginia Tech score upset over No. 5 Duke Team Of The Week: Kentucky Wildcats

It may still be February, but March is officially here.

The Big Ten tournament is the first of the major conference tournaments to kick off, and they’ll be doing so in New York City, which is just as dumb of an idea as it sounds. One year after playing their league tournament in Washington D.C.’s Verizon Center, the Big Ten opted to try and get into Madison Square Garden this season. But that’s the Big East’s home in March, which is why the Big Ten was forced to move everything up a week this year.

They played two league games the first weekend in December. The teams in the conference had to pack their league schedule as tight as possible. Everyone played two games a week for the entirety of league play. There weren’t off-days, all so the Big Ten could make the cash-grab of appealing to the New York City market. After all, nothing says Big Ten basketball quite like Rutgers and Maryland.

The league did all this so that they can make as much money as humanly possible off of the part of the country they’re trying to annex into the “Big Ten cable footprint”.

And there still isn’t enough money to be able to pay athletes, because this isn’t just a business and it’s all about getting a scholarship and an education and playing for the love of the game.

Right?

*eyes roll through the back of my head*

Anyway, let’s talk some hoops.

THE FAVORITE

Michigan State is the best team in the Big Ten, just like we all thought they were going to be entering the season.. They won the outright league title, they have the most talent and they are the most difficult to matchup with. I also think that they are currently peaking, as Cassius Winston is learning to takeover games in big moments and Tom Izzo is starting to trust a lineup that features Jaren Jackson at the five and Miles Bridges at the four.

THE CONTENDERS

Ohio State and Purdue are the other two teams that were in the mix for the Big Ten title this year. The Buckeyes probably have the league’s best player in Keita Bates-Diop and they enter the league tournament with the most to gain; Purdue and Michigan State are probably going to end up being top two seeds, while Ohio State still has some work left to do to get to that level. Purdue, on the other hand, has just been so impressive this season. They have a star in league guard Carsen Edwards and he’s flanked by four seniors — assuming Vince Edwards will be good to go — that all understand and embrace the roles they are asked to play. When things are clicking for the Boilermakers, they are a machine.

WHO NEEDS A WIN THE MOST?

Nebraska, Nebraska, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers is the only argument that you need to show why the Big Ten is just is not all that good. Nebraska will enter the Big Ten tournament with a 22-9 record and a 13-5 mark in the Big Ten, but I’d be willing to wager there aren’t any brackets that currently have them in the NCAA tournament. That’s because they only have one Quadrant 1 win: Michigan, at home. Their draw is perfect, too. As the No. 4 seed, they’ll (likely) get No. 5 seed Michigan in the quarters and No. 1 seed Michigan State in the semis. If they don’t win those two games, I don’t think they get into the tournament.

Nebraska’s Tim Miles (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

WHO IS ON THE BUBBLE?

See above. The only other team anywhere near the bubble is Penn State, but I think they would need to win three games to really be in the discussion.

THE SLEEPER

It’s been weird watching the transformation of Michigan this season. The Wolverines, under John Beilein, have developed a reputation for being an elite offensive team that can struggle on the defensive end of the floor. This year, they are ranked 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. They aren’t just a group of shooters with a couple soft bigs that only want to score. They still have those guys, but they also have a young core of tough-minded, defense-first athletes that can grind out wins when they need to. The Wolverines enter the postseason on a five-game winning streak.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Keita Bates-Diop is probably the best player in the Big Ten. Carsen Edwards can absolutely take over a game offensively. Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson are the two best NBA prospects in the league. But I’m going to go with Wisconsin‘s Ethan Happ. He hasn’t had a great season as a junior, but he’s played much better down the stretch as the Badgers have continued to improve. They won three straight and four out of five — including a win over Purdue — before a season-ending loss by five points to Michigan State at home.

X-FACTORS

  • Will Michigan State fully embrace a small-ball lineup?  When they play Miles Bridges at the four and Jaren Jackson at the five, the Spartans are very hard to guard.
  • We all saw what Juwan Morgan is capable of when he went for 34 points in a win over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic. Like Wisconsin, Indiana came on strong late in the season.
  • Likewise, Tony Carr is a guy that might ruin someone’s dreams of hoisting a trophy in the Big Apple. Penn State lost three in a row at the end of the season to put an end to their at-large hopes pending a tournament run, but he can catch fire.

NBC SPORTS’ BIG TEN POSTSEASON AWARDS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

  • Carsen Edwards, Purdue
  • Cassius Winston, Michigan State
  • Miles Bridges, Michigan State
  • Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
  • Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

  • Tony Carr, Penn State
  • James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
  • Vincent Edwards, Purdue
  • Mo Wagner, Michigan
  • Juwan Morgan, Indiana